African Energy Announces Incentive Stock Options

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO; FSE: BC21; OTCQB: NDENF; WKN: A3DEJG) (“African Energy Metals” or the “Company”) announces the grant of 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the “Stock Options”) to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CAD$ 0.07 per share.

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium, copper, cobalt, and lithium energy metals projects in Africa. African Energy Metals has the intention of acquiring interests in additional concessions or relinquishing concessions in the normal course of business. African Energy Metals has an experienced management team located in the DRC.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Barley, Executive Chairman
Phone: (+1-604-428-7050)
Email: info@africanenergymetals.com
Website: www.africanenergymetals.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company its securities, or its financial or operating results.

African Energy Metals Appoints Senior Uranium Advisor

African Energy Metals Appoints Senior Uranium Advisor

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has appointed Mr. Guy Hebert, a senior mining executive with extensive experience in uranium and polymetallic deposits to our Technical Advisory Board.

Mr. Guy Hebert has been active in the mining industry for the last 49 years and was the architect of over $400 million in financing for either uranium, gold, and base metal mining projects in Canada and internationally. He has brought three mines into production since 1980. Mr. Hebert was President and CEO of Strateco Resources Inc. where he developed the high-grade uranium Matoush project in Quebec between 2000 and 2020. Mr. Hebert was President and CEO of Lyon Lake Mines Ltd. from 1986 to 2001 and brought the Beta Vargas mine, a 1,000 tons per day open pit gold mine in Costa Rica, into production. He was President and CEO of Audrey Resources Inc. from 1985 to 1992 and started up the Bouchard-Hebert mine, a 2,500 tons per day open pit and underground polymetallic mine (Zn, Cu, Au, Ag) in Quebec that was taken over by Cambior in 1992. As President of Aiguebelle Resources Inc. from 1980 to 1985, Mr. Hebert brought the 1,500 tons per day Yvan Vezina gold mine in Quebec into production between 1980 and 1985 which was taken over by Cambior. Mr. Hebert holds a Bachelor of Sciences degree with a speciality in Geology from the University of Montreal (1973) and a Master of Business Administration from Sherbrooke University (1977).

African Energy Acquires Mali Project with Uranium, Copper and Silver Resources and Announces Financing

African Energy Acquires Mali Project with Uranium, Copper and Silver Resources and Announces Financing

African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") and GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx") have entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated January 17, 2023 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") pursuant to which African Energy Metals will acquire from GoviEx all of the issued and outstanding shares of GoviEx's indirectly owned Malian subsidiary, Delta Exploration Mali SARL ("Delta") (the "Transaction). Delta holds three uranium exploration licenses in Mali (the "Licenses") known as the Falea project having a significant uranium resource and a copper and silver resource.

Falea Project

Sherritt Reports Strong 2022 Production Results and Provides 2023 Guidance

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt") (TSX:S), a world leader in the mining and hydrometallurgical refining of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores, today announced production results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, and provided guidance for expected production, unit costs and spending on capital in 2023.

Traction Uranium Corp Com

Traction Uranium Corp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration in Canada.

American Future Fuel Corp Com

American Future Fuel Corp Com

American Future Fuel Corp is a resource company focused on the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ceboletta Uranium Project, located in Cibola County, New Mexico, USA, and situated within the Grants Mineral Belt, a prolific mineral belt responsible for approximately 37% of all Uranium produced in the United States of America.

Encore Energy Corp.

Encore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy Corp together with its subsidiary, is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties. The company holds the Marquez project in New Mexico as well as the dominant land position in Arizona with additional other properties in Utah and Wyoming. The firm also owns or has access to North American and global uranium data including the Union Carbide, US Smelting and Refining, UV Industries, and Rancher's Exploration databases in addition to a collection of geophysical data for the high-grade Northern Arizona Breccia Pipe District.

Sherritt Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results after market close on February 8, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on February 9, 2023 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial and operational performance.

Bold Ventures Inc.

Bold Ventures Inc.

Bold Ventures Inc explores for base and precious metals in Canada. The company has options to earn a 100% interest in the Farwell Gold Base Metals project located approximately 55km northwest of Wawa, Ontario and the Wilcorp Gold Project located 14km east northeast of Atikokan, Ontario. The company has also earned a 10% carried interest in all chromite resources and a 40% working interest in all other metals at the Koper Lake Project and has the option to earn an additional 10% carried interest in chromite and 40% of all other metals. The Koper Lake Project is located within the Ring of Fire and directly adjacent to the Eagles Nest nickel-copper massive sulphide deposit currently in the permitting stage.

