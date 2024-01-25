Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Adisyn

December 2023 (Q2 FY24) Activities and Cashflow Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to provide its quarterly report and Appendix 4C cash flow statement for the period ended 31 December 2023. The Company has completed a number of restructuring initiatives and continued to build it’s unique technology offering into the broader cloud microservices sector powered by AI.

Highlights:

  • Continued growth in quarterly cash receipts, increasing by ~68% vs Q2 FY23
  • Continued growth in quarterly revenue increasing by 60% to ~$1,765m vs Q2 FY23
  • Completed successful placement of $400k to expand newly formed cybersecurity division
  • Restructuring initiatives completed with ~$112k in one-off costs incurred during the quarter, resulting in annual savings of more than $750k
  • Restructure of ~$736k of deferred consideration to unrelated parties from acquisition of Attained Group Pty Ltd
This strategy has delivered another strong quarter outlined by the following quarterly results compared to Q2 FY23:
  • Cash receipts for the quarter of $1,977m, increasing by ~68%
  • Total revenue for the quarter of ~$1,757m, up by 60%

Pleasingly, revenue for the quarter from the Companys core divisions (excluding Miner Hosting) increased ~3% from the September 2023 quarter, to $1,481m. During the quarter the Company continued to execute its plan to cross-sell services between its existing business units to drive further organic growth.

Generative AI offering

The Company continues to work on leveraging it's existing assets with a focus on offering generative AI driven solutions. These solutions are being developed as individual AI powered microservices, eventually leading to the Company selling a suite of different AI powered solutions. The Company plans to initially use these solutions internally to further drive operational efficiencies, and then offer them to it’s existing customer base and the broader market as a new product offering.

The Company is continuing to develop it’s first AI microservice, a de-identification tool for Personally Identifiable Information (PII), to remove or anonymise PII data before sending sensitive information to any AI Large Language Model (LLM) (ASX: 26 Oct 2023).

The PII microservice being developed and tested by the Company will allow PII data to be found and either masked, redacted, encrypted or replaced to ensure data that is sent to the LLM is private and secure. Once developed, the PII microservice will be the first AI powered microservice offered by the Company to existing and new clients. It will also provide the Company with the initial toolset to develop further AI products and services.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Adisyn

Adisyn


Adisyn

Adisyn Announces Share Placement to Support Cybersecurity Growth

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has received binding commitments to successfully raise $400,000 through a Company led placement (“Placement”).

DC Two (ASX:DC2)

Update on Sale of Modular Assets

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, refers to the ASX announcement released on 27 February 2023 with regards to the sale agreement for the disposal of its non-core infrastructure assets (“Modular Assets”) to D Comm Infrastructure Pty Ltd (“DComm”).

DC Two (ASX:DC2)

DC Two Announces Plans to Change Name to Adisyn

Australia-based technology company DC Two (ASX:DC2) is proposing to change its name to Adisyn to signify its “people-first approach” to cybersecurity and its shift to solutions-based services, according to an article published in ARN.

DC Two (ASX:DC2)

Proposed Change Of Company Name

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, is pleased to announce the Company’s intention to change its name to Adisyn Ltd and ticker code to AI1, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming shareholder meeting at 10am on Tuesday, 10 October 2023 (ASX: 8 September 2023).

DC Two (ASX:DC2)

Preliminary Final Report For The Year Ended 30 June 2023

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its Preliminary Final Report.


hands with cybersecurity graphics

Making the Best of Threats: The Market Opportunity in Cybersecurity

Remember when cybercriminals were mostly bored teenagers and independent hackers?

Those days are behind us. Today's threat actors are smarter, more organised and more sophisticated than ever.

In a digital economy defined by trends like distributed work and technologies like artificial intelligence, we're bringing entire industries online, from retail to healthcare and financial services.

Keep reading...Show less
