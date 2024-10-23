Proposed Acquisition of 2D Generation and Capital Raise

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Proposed Acquisition of 2D Generation and Capital Raise

The progression of the collaboration to bring forward enormous opportunities with 2D Generation and the Connecting Chips European Union Joint Undertaking, which includes partners NVIDIA, Valeo, and Applied Materials.

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of 2D Generation Ltd (“2DG”) (“Proposed Acquisition”) and associated capital raise (“Capital Raise”).

Highlights:

  • Adisyn has entered into formal negotiations to acquire 100% of semiconductor IP business, 2D Generation
  • Adisyn will leverage 2D Generation’s innovative semiconductor solution to generate opportunities in AI1’s target markets including defence applications, data centres and cybersecurity
  • 2D Generation’s semiconductor IP is a critical advancement in semiconductor technology that will enable the next generation of generative AI and semiconductor solutions for data centres and beyond
  • The semiconductor market is thriving as the data and computing power required for generative AI continues to grow exponentially – with the acquisition of 2D Generation, Adisyn will be well positioned to benefit from this significant technological opportunity
  • 2D Generation is a partner in the EU's Connecting Chips Joint Undertaking with research and innovation partners including NVIDIA, IMEC, Valeo, Applied Minerals, NXP, and Unity
  • Firm commitments received to raise $3m (before costs), subject to execution of the Proposed Acquisition Agreement

AI1 entered into a Collaboration Agreement with 2DG, a semiconductor IP business, as announced on 15 July 2024. The companies have since continued to work together and identified significant opportunities to leverage 2D Generation’s semiconductor solutions and industry relationships to enhance AI1’s offering in its target markets, as well as leverage each other’s business partners to improve market penetration.

Adisyn is delighted to advise that the companies have reached indicative terms for AI1 to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of 2D Generation Ltd which they will now look to finalise into a legally binding agreement. The Company and 2DG are working towards finalising and executing a binding share purchase agreement (SPA), which is expected to be executed within 3 weeks of todays announcement. The key indicative terms of the Proposed Acquisition are included in Annexure A of this announcement (Indicative Terms). Should the companies execute a binding Share Purchase Agreement, settlement of the Proposed Acquisition will still remain subject to satisfaction of various Conditions Precedent outlined in Annexure A.

The Proposed Acquisition is a critical move forward for AI1's ever-expanding services businesses for data centres, managed IT, cybersecurity, and generative AI. The Proposed Acquisition will allow AI1 and 2DG to focus on developing capital-light semiconductor IP solutions for the data centre, cybersecurity, and managed IT business segments rather than competing in the high-capital expenditure (capex) infrastructure space. Based on the Indicative Terms of the Proposed Acquisition, Adisyn will be able to control the process in the development of 2D Generation’s unique Intellectual Property (IP) and maintain full ownership of the developed IP.

2DG is a partner in the European Union's Joint Undertaking, ConnectingChips, which has been specifically formed and funded to fast-track the next generation of semiconductor chips to cope with generative AI's ever-expanding processing requirements, need for speed, and lower power consumption. 2D Generation’s solution has the potential to substantially improve the efficiency of data centres and generative AI solutions, as well a range of other real-world technological applications. It is generally accepted that the current generation of AI chips will reach their useful limits by 2030 or sooner.

This announcement should be read in conjunction with the Indicative Terms. The Company is optimistic about concluding the SPA and the Proposed Acquisition. However, the Indicative Terms remain subject to negotiation by the parties and the execution of the SPA for the Proposed Acquisition. Completion under the SPA will be subject to a number of conditions, including due diligence, as set out in Annexure A. No binding agreement has been reached at this time and there is no certainty that the Proposed Acquisition will eventuate. The Indicative Terms (and this announcement) is preliminary, incomplete and non-binding and does not constitute a commitment to proceed with the Proposed Acquisition.

Capital Raise

The Company has received firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise $3 million via an equity capital placement, which is subject to the entering into of the formal share purchase agreement for the Proposed Acquisition. The Capital Raise will raise $3,000,000 (before costs) through the issue of 60,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.05 each (Placement Shares) together with 1 free attaching Option (exercisable at $0.075 within 3 years of Issue) for every 4 Shares subscribed for and issued, representing 15,000,000 Options (Placement Options).

The price for the Placement Shares represents an 9% discount to the Company’s last closing price, and a 6% premium to the Company’s 5 day VWAP. Completion of the Capital Raise is subject to finalising and executing the binding SPA for the Proposed Acquisition. The Placement Shares will be issued utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. The 15,000,000 Placement Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ai1cybersecurity stockscybersecurity investing
AI1:AU
Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Adisyn

Adisyn


Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn Ltd

Advisory Board Expansion

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has made threeappointments to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB); Mr Oscar Leslie, Mr Jesse Gane and Dr Craig Valli. These appointments complement the appointment of IAB Chair Harry Karelis earlier in the year (ASX: 19 February 2024).
Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be lifted immediately following the release by AI1 of an announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM: Cloud-based Cash Flow Optimisation Solution for Medium and Large Enterprises


Keep reading...Show less
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM Ltd


Keep reading...Show less
US and Chinese flag chess pieces.

Biden Administration Proposes Ban on Chinese Vehicles, Citing Espionage Concerns

The US Department of Commerce has proposed regulations that would effectively ban Chinese-made vehicles and certain software from American roads over fears of espionage and remote manipulation.

Reuters reported that the move follows an investigation of the risks posed by connected car technology in vehicle features, such as network hardware, cameras, microphones and GPS tracking.

If the rules go into effect, prohibitions on the sale of connected vehicle software would begin for the 2027 model year. The ban on connected vehicle hardware would start with the 2030 model year, or by January 2029.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Surrender of Lease for Bibra Lake Premises

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully negotiated a surrender of its Bibra Lake lease (ASX: 31 July 2024), resulting in approximately $350k in savings per year.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Preliminary Final Report

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

High Grade REE up to 7,0GGppm Treo from First Batch of Assays Received at Poços De Caldas

Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer

$500,000 Raised for Uranium Exploration at Munaballya Well Target

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Related News

rare earths investing

High Grade REE up to 7,0GGppm Treo from First Batch of Assays Received at Poços De Caldas

gold investing

Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer

Resource Investing

$500,000 Raised for Uranium Exploration at Munaballya Well Target

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) – Trading Halt

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Cashflow Report - September 2024

Uranium Investing

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

Silver Investing

Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Intersected at Kelpie Hill – Cobar Project, NSW

×