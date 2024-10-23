- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Proposed Acquisition of 2D Generation and Capital Raise
The progression of the collaboration to bring forward enormous opportunities with 2D Generation and the Connecting Chips European Union Joint Undertaking, which includes partners NVIDIA, Valeo, and Applied Materials.
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of 2D Generation Ltd (“2DG”) (“Proposed Acquisition”) and associated capital raise (“Capital Raise”).
Highlights:
- Adisyn has entered into formal negotiations to acquire 100% of semiconductor IP business, 2D Generation
- Adisyn will leverage 2D Generation’s innovative semiconductor solution to generate opportunities in AI1’s target markets including defence applications, data centres and cybersecurity
- 2D Generation’s semiconductor IP is a critical advancement in semiconductor technology that will enable the next generation of generative AI and semiconductor solutions for data centres and beyond
- The semiconductor market is thriving as the data and computing power required for generative AI continues to grow exponentially – with the acquisition of 2D Generation, Adisyn will be well positioned to benefit from this significant technological opportunity
- 2D Generation is a partner in the EU's Connecting Chips Joint Undertaking with research and innovation partners including NVIDIA, IMEC, Valeo, Applied Minerals, NXP, and Unity
- Firm commitments received to raise $3m (before costs), subject to execution of the Proposed Acquisition Agreement
AI1 entered into a Collaboration Agreement with 2DG, a semiconductor IP business, as announced on 15 July 2024. The companies have since continued to work together and identified significant opportunities to leverage 2D Generation’s semiconductor solutions and industry relationships to enhance AI1’s offering in its target markets, as well as leverage each other’s business partners to improve market penetration.
Adisyn is delighted to advise that the companies have reached indicative terms for AI1 to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of 2D Generation Ltd which they will now look to finalise into a legally binding agreement. The Company and 2DG are working towards finalising and executing a binding share purchase agreement (SPA), which is expected to be executed within 3 weeks of todays announcement. The key indicative terms of the Proposed Acquisition are included in Annexure A of this announcement (Indicative Terms). Should the companies execute a binding Share Purchase Agreement, settlement of the Proposed Acquisition will still remain subject to satisfaction of various Conditions Precedent outlined in Annexure A.
The Proposed Acquisition is a critical move forward for AI1's ever-expanding services businesses for data centres, managed IT, cybersecurity, and generative AI. The Proposed Acquisition will allow AI1 and 2DG to focus on developing capital-light semiconductor IP solutions for the data centre, cybersecurity, and managed IT business segments rather than competing in the high-capital expenditure (capex) infrastructure space. Based on the Indicative Terms of the Proposed Acquisition, Adisyn will be able to control the process in the development of 2D Generation’s unique Intellectual Property (IP) and maintain full ownership of the developed IP.
2DG is a partner in the European Union's Joint Undertaking, ConnectingChips, which has been specifically formed and funded to fast-track the next generation of semiconductor chips to cope with generative AI's ever-expanding processing requirements, need for speed, and lower power consumption. 2D Generation’s solution has the potential to substantially improve the efficiency of data centres and generative AI solutions, as well a range of other real-world technological applications. It is generally accepted that the current generation of AI chips will reach their useful limits by 2030 or sooner.
This announcement should be read in conjunction with the Indicative Terms. The Company is optimistic about concluding the SPA and the Proposed Acquisition. However, the Indicative Terms remain subject to negotiation by the parties and the execution of the SPA for the Proposed Acquisition. Completion under the SPA will be subject to a number of conditions, including due diligence, as set out in Annexure A. No binding agreement has been reached at this time and there is no certainty that the Proposed Acquisition will eventuate. The Indicative Terms (and this announcement) is preliminary, incomplete and non-binding and does not constitute a commitment to proceed with the Proposed Acquisition.
Capital Raise
The Company has received firm commitments from new and existing sophisticated investors to raise $3 million via an equity capital placement, which is subject to the entering into of the formal share purchase agreement for the Proposed Acquisition. The Capital Raise will raise $3,000,000 (before costs) through the issue of 60,000,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.05 each (Placement Shares) together with 1 free attaching Option (exercisable at $0.075 within 3 years of Issue) for every 4 Shares subscribed for and issued, representing 15,000,000 Options (Placement Options).
The price for the Placement Shares represents an 9% discount to the Company’s last closing price, and a 6% premium to the Company’s 5 day VWAP. Completion of the Capital Raise is subject to finalising and executing the binding SPA for the Proposed Acquisition. The Placement Shares will be issued utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity under Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A. The 15,000,000 Placement Options will be issued subject to shareholder approval.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Adisyn
Investor Insight
Adisyn’s innovative products and services leveraging a multi-billion-dollar Australian defence market and focusing on the underserved, high-potential SME market, provide a compelling investment case for technology investors.
Overview
Adisyn (ASX:AI1) is an ASX-listed company offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to SMEs operating in the fast-growing Australian defence industry supply chain. The company’s service offerings revolve around data protection, management and security. Adisyn has been focusing on cybersecurity and AI as the two key growth areas, confident these two verticals will offer significant growth opportunities as the data centre and cloud markets evolve.
The Australian Government plans to inject an extra $5.7 billion into its defence capability by 2027-28, with an additional $50.3 billion allocated for the following decade until 2033-34, surpassing previous projections. This funding surge will escalate the defence budget to approximately $100 billion by 2033-34, totaling $765 billion over the decade. Moreover, the government will earmark $15 billion to $20 billion specifically to bolster cyber domain capabilities during this period.
The surge in Australian defence spending is fueling demand for SMEs that operate in the defence supply chain. SMEs are ill-equipped to handle cybersecurity threats and need a trusted partner who specializes in cyber threat protection, regulatory compliance, and IT security infrastructure management. Adisyn is dedicated to becoming the go-to partner for SMEs aiming to enhance their sovereign data and security practices, particularly in sectors where national security concerns necessitate rigorous data protection measures.
To achieve this, Adisyn has laid out a four-phased strategic plan. The first phase, completed in 2023, focused on business restructuring, rebranding and bringing new management. The second phase, ongoing in 2024, focuses on the expansion of the advisory board, IP development, strategic technology partnerships, and business development. The company has commenced the expansion of the advisory board with the appointment of Harry Karelis in February 2024. Karelis will focus on identifying and securing strategic partnerships and assisting with investor relations and general business development activities.
In July 2024, Adisyn announced a collaboration agreement with 2D Generation, an international semi-conductor IP business. The two companies leverage artificial intelligence to advance the development of high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions crucial for AI and data centres.
The company anticipates the announcement of several key strategic partnerships that will significantly expand its current suite of cyber capabilities and distinctly set Adisyn apart in the marketplace.
During its third and final phase, scheduled from 2025 to 2026 and beyond, the company will aim for Australia wide expansion and acquisitions and strive to establish itself as a preferred service provider to SMEs operating in the defence supply chain.
Company Highlights
- Adisyn is an ASX-listed technology company focused on Australia's defence industry supply chain.
- Adisyn is aiming to become a preferred supplier to SMEs in the Australian defence industry supply chain, offering a range of solutions, particularly in the cybersecurity and AI domains.
- Australia’s defence budget is expanding, as led by the AUKUS security deal. Western Australia is leading the charge, with the state government aiming to double the value of its defence industry to $6 billion by 2030.
- SMEs involved in critical national security and defence projects do not have sufficient technological capabilities around AI and cybersecurity. Adisyn, with its vast experience in cyber threat protection and IT infrastructure management, is well-equipped to help these SMEs meet their technology and security obligations.
- Adisyn has launched a four-phased strategy to become the leading service provider in the defence supply chain market by 2026. Phase 1, which included business restructuring, rebranding, and new management, has been successfully completed. Phase 2, which is ongoing, will see the expansion of the advisory board, IP development, strategic technology partnerships, and business development.
- The company offers investors an attractive way to gain exposure to the fast-growing Australian defence industry supply chain.
Key Services
Cybersecurity and Advisory
Adisyn offers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions designed specifically to suit individual needs. The company is persistently advancing a range of new cybersecurity services tailored to help businesses navigate their responsibilities regarding handling personal data under the recently enacted Privacy Legislation Amendment (Enforcement and Other Measures) Act 2022. These services encompass threat intelligence, contextual security operations, and an AI-driven personally identifiable information de-identification tool.
The company plans to focus on expanding the services offered under the new cybersecurity division through new partnership agreements. Separately, Adisyn plans to begin developing new cybersecurity-focused AI-powered microservices.
IT Managed Services
Adisyn’s complete IT managed service offering covers all aspects of the IT environment. It ensures that its clients' IT infrastructure runs smoothly and promises minimal downtime for their IT systems.
Secure Private Cloud
The offering aims to secure clients’ data, ensuring business continuity and disaster recovery.
Management Team
Shane Wee – Non-Executive Chairman
Shane Wee has spent the last 30 years in the financial services industry. He was the founding director of Alto Capital until his retirement in June 2021. During his career, he held various corporate and advisory roles with several ASX entities, building an extensive network of contacts across Australia and Southeast Asia.
Blake Burton – Managing Director
Blake Burton has been the managing director of Adisyn since July 2022. With considerable expertise in the IT sector, he established his own web hosting company, which he later successfully sold in a trade deal to Australia's largest privately owned web host.
Justin Thomas – Non-executive Director
Justin Thomas brings over 20 years of experience in the IT industry. In 2007, he founded a real estate software business, which he sold to RP Data. In 2012, he built and sold a data centre to Amcom, now known as Vocus.
Paul Arch – Chief Operating Officer
Paul Arch brings extensive technology expertise, having been involved in numerous successful ventures in the Australian technology space. He is the founder of Datamate Backup Services and DC West Data Centre in Perth and played a pivotal role in their establishment.
Jesper Sentow – Chief Financial Officer
Jasper Sentow has over 25 years of experience serving as a chief financial officer and company secretary for public and private Australian and international companies spanning Europe, India and Southeast Asia. Sentow brings expertise in corporate financial management, strategic planning, corporate governance and commercial enhancement.
Harry Karelis – Chair of the Advisory Board
Harry Karelis boasts over 30 years of experience in capital markets and holds a master's degree in cybersecurity operations from the Australian defence Force Academy/UNSW. His areas of specialization encompass financial analysis, funds management, and private equity. Additionally, Harry possesses a robust background in technology startups, with a particular emphasis on cybersecurity, AI and defence sectors.
Jesse Gane – Chief Technology Officer
Jesse Gane is currently the director of space, cyber and federal government services at Downer Group. Gane is highly experienced in managing critical contracts with national responsibilities and fostering strong partnerships between organisations, government entities, and industry partners. He worked in the Australian Navy as a submariner with specialist communication and cybersecurity skills. His efforts in system architecture and product delivery have left an enduring mark on naval operations, earning accolades for his commitment to excellence and innovation. Gane has unique insights into the interactions between commerce and government, as well as the unique challenges facing small and growing companies seeking to bolster their internal systems.
Advisory Board Expansion
Highlights:
- Expansion of Adisyn’s Industry Advisory Board with three key appointments.
- Appointees bring valuable experience in cybersecurity, defence and national security.
- Brings strong insights into geopolitical trends and access to relevant networks.
- National security-clearances differentiate Adisyn from its peers.
- Continued tangible progress towards positioning Adisyn as the premier, sovereign provider of managed IT services to the defence industry supply chain.
recommendations to the Company’s management and board of directors for the activities of the Company which are relevant to the IAB members domain expertise. These appointments also provide the Company with personnel holding national security clearances, potentially opening new opportunities and further differentiating Adisyn from other managed IT services companies in the marketplace.
Mr Oscar Leslie
Oscar has an extensive background in the Australian National Security community and is the Co- Founder and Managing Director of Phase (www.phase.au) with whom Adisyn recently established as a strategic partnership (ASX: 6 May 2024).
Phase is a veteran-founded Australian research, development and commercialisation firm specialising in critical technology for the Defence and National Security community. Since its founding Oscar has led Phase in establishing strategic partnerships across academia, industry and government and supporting the delivery of novel solutions to end users. Oscar brings a capability- first approach to technology, layering a rich operational background in the national security
community with a passion for innovations that aim to change the way front-line personnel operate.
Mr Jesse Gane
Jesse is currently a Director of Space, Cyber, and Federal Government Services at Downer Group, managing critical contracts with national responsibilities and fostering strong partnerships between organisations, government entities, and industry partners.
Jesse has a background in the Australian Navy as a submariner with specialist communication and cybersecurity skills. He has demonstrated a commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions in diverse operational landscapes. His efforts in system architecture and product delivery have left an enduring mark on naval operations, earning accolades for his commitment to excellence and innovation.
Jesse has unique insights into the interactions between commerce and government as well as the unique challenges facing small and growing companies seeking to bolster their internal systems.
Dr Craig Valli
Craig has over 35 years’ experience in the computing, information and communication technology industry. He conducts research and consults to industry and government on cybersecurity and digital forensics matters. Along with being the inaugural Director of the Edith Cowan University (ECU) Security Research Institute, he was also the research director and lead academic for the Australian Cyber Security Research Institute that resulted in the AU$140 million Cyber Security Co- operative Research Centre (CSCRC) that is now headquartered at ECU Joondalup Campus. He is a former member of the INTERPOL Cyber Crime Experts Group as well as the INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group. Craig has over 150 peer reviewed academic publications in cybersecurity and digital forensics.
As consideration for their roles and to align the interests of each IAB member with that of shareholders, each appointee will be granted 1,000,000 options with an exercise price of $0.03 and a three year expiry date from the date of issue. These options will vest on the 12 month anniversary of each appointee being appointed to the IAB, and the issue of the options will be subject to shareholder approval at a future shareholder meeting of the Company.
The Company continues to remain focused on preserving it’s cash balance, and no ongoing cash consideration will be payable as consideration for each IAB members duties beyond specific project work (if any), which is subject to agreement between the IAB member and the Company on a case- by-case basis and will be paid at a per diem rate.
Adisyn’s Managing Director, Blake Burton, stated: “We are delighted to have attracted advisors of the calibre of Oscar, Jesse and Craig to our advisory board. We are laser focused on implementing new growth strategies for the Company to deliver an expansion in our sovereign capabilities to small and medium sized businesses interacting with Defence. These appointments sit alongside a series of strategic partnerships to position Adisyn as the go to provider of key services to this segment of the market We look forward to leveraging the combined networks and insights of the IAB to bolster the growth ambitions we have for Adisyn.”
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be lifted immediately following the release by AI1 of an announcement.
ASX Compliance
IODM: Cloud-based Cash Flow Optimisation Solution for Medium and Large Enterprises
ODM (ASX:IOD) is an Australian company well-positioned to leverage the increasing demand for accounts receivable automation, particularly in medium to large ERP companies. IODM's platform eamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.
The company's flagship product, IODM Connect, is an intelligent accounts receivable platform that enables businesses to automate invoice reminders, payment collections, and cash allocation processes. The platform integrates seamlessly with major enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, allowing organizations to adopt the solution without significant disruption to their existing financial workflows.
IODM Connect automates time-consuming tasks involved in accounts receivable management and offers advanced cash allocation and reconciliation features. The platform is also highly scalable and customizable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries.
Company Highlights
- IODM is a cloud-based accounts receivable communications platform designed to automate and streamline cash collection processes within the terms of trade.
- The platform seamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.
- IODM targets medium to large companies and can handle seamlessly those with multiple divisions with multiple reporting functions
- IODM has been successful in universities and enterprises, with a focus on managing complex billing cycles and cross-border payments.
- The company is already used by ten UK universities, with plans to expand into North America, Asia and Greater Europe.
- IODM operates with a scalable revenue model, combining revenue share and license-based pricing to cater to different customer segments.
IODM Ltd
Investor Insight
Operating in a rapidly expanding fintech industry, IODM is well-positioned to leverage the increasing demand for accounts receivable automation, particularly in medium to large ERP companies.
Overview
IODM (ASX:IOD) is a cloud-based working capital management software solution designed to automate and streamline the accounts receivable function for universities, commercial companies and other enterprises. This platform helps organizations efficiently communicate with their clients, debtors or students, facilitating the collection of payments while reducing manual processes. By integrating with an organization’s existing accounting systems, IODM aims to improve cash flow management and optimize working capital.
One of IODM’s key strengths is its ability to manage complex billing cycles, often associated with international payments. This feature makes it especially appealing to institutions with significant cross-border transactions, such as universities with international students. As of 2024, ten UK universities have implemented IODM’s platform, and the company is working to expand its presence in other regions, including North America, Asia and Europe.
IODM’s strategic partnerships, such as with Convera, have allowed it to penetrate the university market in the UK and European Union (EU). The initial success in these markets has set the stage for broader international expansion, highlighting the platform's scalability and potential to become a global leader in accounts receivable solutions.
From an investment perspective, IODM presents an attractive opportunity due to its strong growth potential and international scalability. Operating in a rapidly expanding industry, IODM is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for accounts receivable automation, particularly in markets that involve high volumes of cross-border transactions. The platform is highly scalable, which allows IODM to expand into new regions and industries with minimal additional costs, making the business model highly efficient with a great degree of operational leverage.
IODM’s financial performance reflects this potential, with cash receipts for fiscal year 2024 at AU$2.05 million, marking a 70 percent increase over the previous year. This impressive growth is driven by the company’s ability to secure recurring revenue streams through its flexible pricing models.
Depending on the client, IODM utilizes either a revenue share model or a license-based model. In the education sector, revenue is primarily generated through a percentage of payments processed via foreign exchange providers like Convera. For enterprise clients, IODM typically charges an annual license fee for access to the platform. This combination of recurring and performance-based revenue streams ensures a steady financial foundation for continued growth, making IODM a compelling investment opportunity.
Company Highlights
- IODM is a cloud-based accounts receivable communications platform designed to automate and streamline cash collection processes within the terms of trade.
- The platform seamlessly integrates with ERP systems like Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, reducing the need for manual invoicing and follow-ups.
- IODM targets medium to large companies and can handle seamlessly those with multiple divisions with multiple reporting functions
- IODM has been successful in universities and enterprises, with a focus on managing complex billing cycles and cross-border payments.
- The company is already used by ten UK universities, with plans to expand into North America, Asia and Greater Europe.
- IODM operates with a scalable revenue model, combining revenue share and license-based pricing to cater to different customer segments.
Key Product
IODM Connect illustration
IODM Connect
IODM’s flagship product, IODM Connect, is an intelligent accounts receivable platform that enables businesses to automate invoice reminders, payment collections, and cash allocation processes. The platform integrates seamlessly with major enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems such as Oracle, SAP, Microsoft Dynamics and Xero, allowing organizations to adopt the solution without significant disruption to their existing financial workflows.
One of the primary advantages of IODM Connect is its ability to automate many of the time-consuming tasks involved in accounts receivable management. For example, the platform can send automated reminders to customers when payments are due, reducing the need for manual follow-ups and improving the efficiency of cash collection.
In addition to its automation capabilities, IODM Connect offers advanced cash allocation and reconciliation features. These features enable businesses to match payments to invoices more accurately, reducing the risk of errors and ensuring that accounts are balanced in a timely manner. This is particularly important for organizations that manage high volumes of transactions or deal with cross-border payments, where the complexity of reconciling different currencies and payment methods can be a major challenge. IODM Connect simplifies this process, allowing businesses to focus on their core operations rather than the intricacies of accounts receivable.
IODM Connect customisable features
The platform is also highly scalable and customizable, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries. As organizations grow, they can easily add new divisions, jurisdictions, and payment methods to the system without the need for a major overhaul. This scalability, combined with the ability to integrate with third-party payment platforms, enhances IODM Connect’s value proposition by allowing businesses to manage both domestic and international payments efficiently. Overall, IODM Connect provides a comprehensive solution for automating and optimizing accounts receivable processes, helping businesses improve cash flow, reduce operational costs, and streamline financial management.
Target Market: Universities and Enterprise Clients
IODM primarily targets universities and large enterprises that deal with complicated billing cycles, often involving cross-border transactions. The education sector, in particular, has emerged as a key focus, with IODM assisting universities in managing payments from international students. The system is designed to streamline invoicing, manage payment reminders, and handle multiple currencies and languages, which is essential for institutions with students from various countries.
As of September 30, 2024, IODM had onboarded ten universities in the UK, including prominent names like the London School of Economics and Coventry University, with an additional 18 universities in the onboarding process. This represents a substantial portion of the UK’s higher education market, where one in four students are international, contributing to a total market size of approximately 679,000 students. IODM’s immediate target is to service around 242,000 of these international students, capitalizing on the growing demand for efficient payment management.
The rising number of international students in regions like Europe, North America and Australia is a major driver for IODM’s growth. With 2.1 million international students across the US and Canada, and over 679,000 in the UK alone, IODM is aiming to tap into a substantialglobal market.
Universities face challenges in managing tuition fees, accommodation charges, and other associated payments from international students, especially in the wake of fluctuating exchange rates and cross-border transaction complexities. IODM’s platform simplifies these processes, making it easier for universities to manage their cash flow while reducing administrative burdens.
Strategic Partnerships
IODM has secured key global partnerships that have accelerated its growth. In the education sector, the company has partnered with Convera, formerly Western Union Business Solutions, to manage cross-border payments efficiently. This partnership has been instrumental in expanding IODM’s reach in the UK and EU, allowing universities to process payments seamlessly through the Convera platform.
In addition to Convera, IODM has entered a partnership with Corpay, (NYSE:CPAY), which specializes in cross-border payments for North American enterprise clients. This partnership opens new opportunities for IODM in sectors such as manufacturing and global logistics.
These strategic partnerships enable IODM to scale globally without the need for large regional sales teams, leveraging existing client relationships to accelerate growth.
Market Drivers
The demand for IODM’s platform is being driven by several key factors, particularly in the education sector and among enterprises managing international transactions. One of the most significant drivers is the rising number of international students, especially in regions like Europe, North America and Australia. Universities are increasingly seeking efficient solutions to manage the complexities of cross-border payments, which often involve fluctuating exchange rates and varied payment timelines. This creates a strong need for platforms like IODM that can simplify and streamline these processes.
Additionally, with the cost of doing business rising due to inflation and increasing interest rates, universities and enterprises are under pressure to improve their cash flow management. Collecting payments in a timely and efficient manner is becoming more critical, making accounts receivable automation a key priority for organizations looking to maintain financial stability. The economic environment is forcing institutions to focus on cash collection as a means of optimizing their operations, and IODM’s platform addresses this need by automating many manual processes, reducing errors and accelerating payment collection.
Management Team
Mark Reilly - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Reilly is a chartered accountant with over 30 years of experience in the banking and finance sectors, particularly in advisory roles. Before joining IODM, he worked at Coopers & Lybrand (now PwC) in insolvency, and later founded his own accounting practice. Reilly has held director positions at Black Star Petroleum, Harvest Minerals, and Ochre Group. His expertise lies in advising organizations of all sizes on growth strategies, corporate restructuring and valuations.
Petrina Halsall - Chief Operating Officer
Petrina Halsall joined the company in 2023 and brings a wealth of information technology experience. She has worked in critical IT roles across the FMCG, automotive, transport, logistics and public sectors. Notably, she served as head of IT for the Victorian Department of Treasury and held leadership positions at GUD Holdings for seven years. Her extensive background in managing business-critical infrastructure and certified security makes her a key asset for IODM’s operational efficiency.
James Burke - Chief Technology Officer
James Burke has extensive experience in overseeing complex technological infrastructures and security systems. Before joining IODM, Burke held roles that focused on critical infrastructure management in various sectors. His leadership and technical skills in IT security have played a crucial role in developing and maintaining the robust technological infrastructure at IODM, helping the company achieve scalable growth.
Graham Smith – Head of Operations UK and North America
Graham Smith has over six years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining IODM, he worked at Western Union Business Solutions in various roles, including regional manager for channels and partnerships. Smith’s expertise in managing partnerships and expanding business into new regions is central to IODM’s continued growth in these key international markets.
Surrender of Lease for Bibra Lake Premises
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has successfully negotiated a surrender of its Bibra Lake lease (ASX: 31 July 2024), resulting in approximately $350k in savings per year.
Highlights:
- Bibra Lake lease surrendered resulting in ~$350k annual savings.
- Adisyn to continue providing data centre solutions through third-party providers.
- Consistent with Company’s strategy of reducing costs and moving to capital light model.
- Continued focus on strategic partnerships to deliver next generation data centre and cybersecurity solutions in an AI-driven world.
- The lessor has agreed to indemnify Adisyn against any potential damages if found liable in the legal matter with Cannontech Technologies Ltd.
The Company will continue to offer data centre services to new and existing customers through the use of third-party data centre providers, and will look to relocate all existing profitable customers to an alternative data centre in Perth, where those customers will continue to be serviced by Adisyn.
Adisyn will undertake the decommissioning and sale of plant and equipment at the Bibra Lake site, the cost of which it expects will be offset by proceeds of sales of the decommissioned plant and equipment.
The move is consistent with Adisyn’s focus on moving to a capital lite model (ASX: 15 Apr 2024, 1 May 2024), and provides the Company with the ability to prioritise it’s business development efforts towards SME’s in the defence industry supply chain, and continue engaging in strategic partnerships to develop solutions that leverage the Company's learnings in data centres and cyber security, such as the collaboration with 2D Generation (ASX: 15 July 2024).
AI1 Managing Director Blake Burton said: "We're delighted with the outcome of our negotiations which will allow AI1 to reduce expenses while being able to deliver capital light data centre and cyber security solutions to our customers. In addition, it frees up time and resources to apply to strategic collaborations, including with 2D Generation, where we can use our learnings from data centres to develop data centre and AI related technologies to solve current industry challenges."
Update on legal proceedings
On 17 March 2023, the Company announced it had been named as second defendant in a dispute between the lessor of the Bibra Lake Premises, and Cannontech Technologies Ltd, in respect of the ownership of certain equipment located at the Premises (‘Legal Matter’). Further updates were provided to the market in announcements dated 29 September 2023 and 28 February 2024.
As a condition of the surrender of lease, the lessor has agreed to indemnify Adisyn against any potential exposure to damages for the Legal Matter in the event that Cannontech Technologies Ltd are successful in their proceedings. Adisyn will also file a notice of intention to abide, the effect of which is that Adisyn will not take any further part in the Legal Matter and accept any order made by the Court with the benefit of the indemnity from the lessor.
Preliminary Final Report
Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.
Dividends
There were no dividends paid, recommended or declared during the current financial period.
Comments
The loss for the Group after providing for income tax amounted to $1,554,770 (30 June 2023: $1,740,563).
