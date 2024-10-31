Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

(TheNewswire)
New partnership enables Bitcoin Well Infinite to offer White Glove OTC Services to individuals for transactions of $50,000 and higher.
Adisyn’s innovative products and services leveraging a multi-billion-dollar Australian defence market and focusing on the underserved, high-potential SME market, provide a compelling investment case for technology investors.
Adisyn (ASX:AI1) is an ASX-listed company offering a comprehensive suite of products and services to SMEs operating in the fast-growing Australian defence industry supply chain. The company’s service offerings revolve around data protection, management and security. Adisyn has been focusing on cybersecurity and AI as the two key growth areas, confident these two verticals will offer significant growth opportunities as the data centre and cloud markets evolve.
The Australian Government plans to inject an extra $5.7 billion into its defence capability by 2027-28, with an additional $50.3 billion allocated for the following decade until 2033-34, surpassing previous projections. This funding surge will escalate the defence budget to approximately $100 billion by 2033-34, totaling $765 billion over the decade. Moreover, the government will earmark $15 billion to $20 billion specifically to bolster cyber domain capabilities during this period.
The surge in Australian defence spending is fueling demand for SMEs that operate in the defence supply chain. SMEs are ill-equipped to handle cybersecurity threats and need a trusted partner who specializes in cyber threat protection, regulatory compliance, and IT security infrastructure management. Adisyn is dedicated to becoming the go-to partner for SMEs aiming to enhance their sovereign data and security practices, particularly in sectors where national security concerns necessitate rigorous data protection measures.
To achieve this, Adisyn has laid out a four-phased strategic plan. The first phase, completed in 2023, focused on business restructuring, rebranding and bringing new management. The second phase, ongoing in 2024, focuses on the expansion of the advisory board, IP development, strategic technology partnerships, and business development. The company has commenced the expansion of the advisory board with the appointment of Harry Karelis in February 2024. Karelis will focus on identifying and securing strategic partnerships and assisting with investor relations and general business development activities.
In July 2024, Adisyn announced a collaboration agreement with 2D Generation, an international semi-conductor IP business. The two companies leverage artificial intelligence to advance the development of high-performance, energy-efficient semiconductor solutions crucial for AI and data centres.
The company anticipates the announcement of several key strategic partnerships that will significantly expand its current suite of cyber capabilities and distinctly set Adisyn apart in the marketplace.
During its third and final phase, scheduled from 2025 to 2026 and beyond, the company will aim for Australia wide expansion and acquisitions and strive to establish itself as a preferred service provider to SMEs operating in the defence supply chain.
Adisyn offers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions designed specifically to suit individual needs. The company is persistently advancing a range of new cybersecurity services tailored to help businesses navigate their responsibilities regarding handling personal data under the recently enacted Privacy Legislation Amendment (Enforcement and Other Measures) Act 2022. These services encompass threat intelligence, contextual security operations, and an AI-driven personally identifiable information de-identification tool.
The company plans to focus on expanding the services offered under the new cybersecurity division through new partnership agreements. Separately, Adisyn plans to begin developing new cybersecurity-focused AI-powered microservices.
Adisyn’s complete IT managed service offering covers all aspects of the IT environment. It ensures that its clients' IT infrastructure runs smoothly and promises minimal downtime for their IT systems.
The offering aims to secure clients’ data, ensuring business continuity and disaster recovery.
Shane Wee has spent the last 30 years in the financial services industry. He was the founding director of Alto Capital until his retirement in June 2021. During his career, he held various corporate and advisory roles with several ASX entities, building an extensive network of contacts across Australia and Southeast Asia.
Blake Burton has been the managing director of Adisyn since July 2022. With considerable expertise in the IT sector, he established his own web hosting company, which he later successfully sold in a trade deal to Australia's largest privately owned web host.
Justin Thomas brings over 20 years of experience in the IT industry. In 2007, he founded a real estate software business, which he sold to RP Data. In 2012, he built and sold a data centre to Amcom, now known as Vocus.
Paul Arch brings extensive technology expertise, having been involved in numerous successful ventures in the Australian technology space. He is the founder of Datamate Backup Services and DC West Data Centre in Perth and played a pivotal role in their establishment.
Jasper Sentow has over 25 years of experience serving as a chief financial officer and company secretary for public and private Australian and international companies spanning Europe, India and Southeast Asia. Sentow brings expertise in corporate financial management, strategic planning, corporate governance and commercial enhancement.
Harry Karelis boasts over 30 years of experience in capital markets and holds a master's degree in cybersecurity operations from the Australian defence Force Academy/UNSW. His areas of specialization encompass financial analysis, funds management, and private equity. Additionally, Harry possesses a robust background in technology startups, with a particular emphasis on cybersecurity, AI and defence sectors.
Jesse Gane is currently the director of space, cyber and federal government services at Downer Group. Gane is highly experienced in managing critical contracts with national responsibilities and fostering strong partnerships between organisations, government entities, and industry partners. He worked in the Australian Navy as a submariner with specialist communication and cybersecurity skills. His efforts in system architecture and product delivery have left an enduring mark on naval operations, earning accolades for his commitment to excellence and innovation. Gane has unique insights into the interactions between commerce and government, as well as the unique challenges facing small and growing companies seeking to bolster their internal systems.
Highlights:
recommendations to the Company’s management and board of directors for the activities of the Company which are relevant to the IAB members domain expertise. These appointments also provide the Company with personnel holding national security clearances, potentially opening new opportunities and further differentiating Adisyn from other managed IT services companies in the marketplace.
Mr Oscar Leslie
Oscar has an extensive background in the Australian National Security community and is the Co- Founder and Managing Director of Phase (www.phase.au) with whom Adisyn recently established as a strategic partnership (ASX: 6 May 2024).
Phase is a veteran-founded Australian research, development and commercialisation firm specialising in critical technology for the Defence and National Security community. Since its founding Oscar has led Phase in establishing strategic partnerships across academia, industry and government and supporting the delivery of novel solutions to end users. Oscar brings a capability- first approach to technology, layering a rich operational background in the national security
community with a passion for innovations that aim to change the way front-line personnel operate.
Mr Jesse Gane
Jesse is currently a Director of Space, Cyber, and Federal Government Services at Downer Group, managing critical contracts with national responsibilities and fostering strong partnerships between organisations, government entities, and industry partners.
Jesse has a background in the Australian Navy as a submariner with specialist communication and cybersecurity skills. He has demonstrated a commitment to delivering cutting-edge IT solutions in diverse operational landscapes. His efforts in system architecture and product delivery have left an enduring mark on naval operations, earning accolades for his commitment to excellence and innovation.
Jesse has unique insights into the interactions between commerce and government as well as the unique challenges facing small and growing companies seeking to bolster their internal systems.
Dr Craig Valli
Craig has over 35 years’ experience in the computing, information and communication technology industry. He conducts research and consults to industry and government on cybersecurity and digital forensics matters. Along with being the inaugural Director of the Edith Cowan University (ECU) Security Research Institute, he was also the research director and lead academic for the Australian Cyber Security Research Institute that resulted in the AU$140 million Cyber Security Co- operative Research Centre (CSCRC) that is now headquartered at ECU Joondalup Campus. He is a former member of the INTERPOL Cyber Crime Experts Group as well as the INTERPOL Digital Forensics Expert Group. Craig has over 150 peer reviewed academic publications in cybersecurity and digital forensics.
As consideration for their roles and to align the interests of each IAB member with that of shareholders, each appointee will be granted 1,000,000 options with an exercise price of $0.03 and a three year expiry date from the date of issue. These options will vest on the 12 month anniversary of each appointee being appointed to the IAB, and the issue of the options will be subject to shareholder approval at a future shareholder meeting of the Company.
The Company continues to remain focused on preserving it’s cash balance, and no ongoing cash consideration will be payable as consideration for each IAB members duties beyond specific project work (if any), which is subject to agreement between the IAB member and the Company on a case- by-case basis and will be paid at a per diem rate.
Adisyn’s Managing Director, Blake Burton, stated: “We are delighted to have attracted advisors of the calibre of Oscar, Jesse and Craig to our advisory board. We are laser focused on implementing new growth strategies for the Company to deliver an expansion in our sovereign capabilities to small and medium sized businesses interacting with Defence. These appointments sit alongside a series of strategic partnerships to position Adisyn as the go to provider of key services to this segment of the market We look forward to leveraging the combined networks and insights of the IAB to bolster the growth ambitions we have for Adisyn.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Edmonton, Alberta October 29, 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, has entered into a partnership which allows Bitcoin Well to service its customers with large bitcoin transactions through its OTC desk, Bitcoin Well Infinite, in multiple countries.
Bitcoin Well Infinite offers a premium, white-glove service to customers who want to make large bitcoin transactions with an emphasis on self custody. This business unit is capable of serving customers in multiple countries such as Canada (which has been operating since 2021), most states in the United States of America, most countries in the EU and some South American countries. The key advancement for Bitcoin Well is a partnership that accepts international USD wires, sources liquidity for those regions and handles compliance responsibilities. Bitcoin Well is solely responsible for customer engagement and relationship building.
Customers interested in using Bitcoin Well Infinite will benefit from an Executive Bitcoin Advisor walking them through the process of buying large quantities of bitcoin and storing it safely in self custody. Reach out to the Bitcoin Well Infinite team at otc@bitcoinwell.com or visit bitcoinwell.com/infinite .
"I am very excited to introduce more of the world to Bitcoin Well" said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company. "We have seen our Infinite customers in Canada value our strong bitcoin knowledge and emphasis on self custody. I believe the rest of the world will appreciate what we have to offer."
BTC Sessions and Simply Bitcoin Share Issuances
Further to the press release dated April 2, 2024, the Company has issued 541,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.12 per share to Ben Perrin, AKA BTC Sessions, in exchange for USD$48,000 of services provided under the sponsorship agreement, previously announced on April 2, 2024. The services were provided by Ben Perrin to Bitcoin Well from April 1, 2024, to June 30, 2024.
Further to the press release dated February 29, 2024, the Company has issued 1,428,459 Shares at a deemed price of C$0.085 per share to Simply Bitcoin in exchange for USD$90,000 of services provided under the sponsorship agreement, previously announced on February 29, 2024. The services were provided by Simply Bitcoin to Bitcoin Well from March 1, 2024, to August 31, 2024.
The above share issuances remain subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day.
About Bitcoin Well
Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We like to think of it as future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.
Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.
Bitcoin Well contact information
To book a virtual meeting with our Founder & CEO Adam O'Brien please use the following link: https://bitcoinwell.com/meet-adam
For additional investor & media information, please contact:
Adam O'Brien
Tel: 1 888 711 3866
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information
Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy, outlook and the benefits and effects of utilizing an executive bitcoin advisor. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce the completion of its initial exploration program at its Table Mountain Silica Project, located 4 kilometers east of Golden, B.C
The Company has completed a comprehensive surface sampling program across the property's Mount Wilson Formation quartzite units, which are known to host high-purity silica mineralization. Multiple samples were collected across the property's extensive strike length, focusing on areas where previous sampling had indicated high-purity quartzite occurrences.
All samples have been securely packaged and are being submitted to ALS Laboratories in North Vancouver, B.C. for analysis. The samples will undergo comprehensive testing to determine silica (SiO2) content and other relevant constituents. Results from this program will help guide future exploration and development activities at the project.
"The completion of this sampling program represents an important step in advancing our Table Mountain Project," stated Rana Vig, President and CEO of Troy Minerals. "Given the project's strategic location near existing infrastructure and other silica mines, we are excited to receive the analytical results and further understand the potential of this highly prospective property."
The Table Mountain Silica Project consists of 1,698 hectares with excellent year-round access and proximity to the Canadian Pacific Railway Golden Rail Yard. The property hosts up to 10 kilometers of regionally mapped strike length of the Mount Wilson Formation, with apparent widths ranging from 300 to 1,400 metres at surface. (1)
Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Table Mountain Project vendor.
Sources
Troy News Release dated June 10, 2024: "Troy Minerals Enters into Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire CBGB Ventures Corp."
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Rana Vig | President & CEO
604-218-4766
rana@ranavig.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE: Troy Minerals Inc.
(TheNewswire)
October 23, 2024 Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) is pleased to announce the re-establishment of its drill camp at the Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia. This milestone marks a key step in preparing for the final phase of the Company's 2024 drilling program, as Troy accelerates its efforts to unlock the potential of this high-purity silica asset.
The re-establishment of the drill camp enables Troy to move forward with the final round of drilling, targeting the project's high-grade quartz veins, which reach widths of up to 10 meters.
The final phase of the drilling program is expected to conclude before the end of November 2024, enabling the Company to establish its resource estimates and advance the project toward a comprehensive mine plan. This step brings Troy closer to submitting a mining license application before the end of 2024, laying the foundation for future production and long-term growth.
Rana Vig, President & CEO of Troy Minerals, commented:
"Re-establishing the drill camp at Tsagaan Zalaa marks another significant step in advancing this project. With the camp fully operational, we are well-positioned to complete the final phase of drilling and continue progressing toward production. The strategic location of this high-purity silica project, combined with the rising demand from green energy sectors, gives us confidence in its long-term potential. We are focused on executing our development plans swiftly and efficiently to maximize shareholder value."
With the recommencement of full-scale field operations, Troy remains committed to advancing the Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, aiming to establish itself as a leader in the high-purity silica market. The Company's ongoing exploration and drilling efforts continue to demonstrate the project's potential to serve a growing market in the transition to green energy technologies.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Rana Vig | President & CEO
604-218-4766
rana@ranavig.com
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Available exclusively on NorthStar Bets, the NorthStar Blackjack Championship invites players to compete for a $100,000 prize pool
NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is calling all Blackjack players and casino enthusiasts to compete in a $100,000 online Blackjack tournament, the ultimate online competition for Blackjack players. Launching today, the inaugural NorthStar Blackjack Championship runs until November 25, 2024.
Stakes are high as the NorthStar Blackjack Championship offers an unparalleled opportunity for players of all levels a chance to be crowned Ontario's best online Blackjack player and claim their share of the $100,000 prize pool.
In addition to championship bragging rights, the tournament winner will be awarded the first-place prize of a 10-ounce pure-gold bar (or equivalent cash value), valued at $35,000, rounding out a competition of strategy and skill with the chance to seize a golden opportunity!
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/227235_15b04ac314af7ba6_001full.jpg
How the NorthStar Blackjack Championship works:
NorthStar is carving a new path for its players to compete in a unique and unforgettable gaming experience with the launch of the Blackjack Championship that provides participants the opportunity to win the prestigious title alongside a groundbreaking prize.
"We believe this is a first-of-its-kind tournament that provides an incredible opportunity for our online players to showcase their skills in one of the world's most thrilling and renowned casino games," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "We're excited to unite an online community of Blackjack fanatics for a chance to demonstrate their talent and win big. The idea behind this tournament underscores our commitment to innovation and positions our platform as a premier destination for players seeking a unique and exciting experience."
No entry fee is required, and players will have the right to choose individual wagers placed per game. Open to legal Ontario residents, 19+ only. To learn more and see contest rules, download the app or visit www.northstarbets.ca (Ontario only).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9376/227235_northstar_blackjack_championship.jpg
About NorthStar
NorthStar (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.
As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, expected benefits of the introduction of product innovations, and player engagement levels. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.
If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein ,and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.
All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
For further information:
Company Contact:
Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca
Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227235
(TheNewswire)
Renewed Permitting and Drilling Activities Highlight the Project's Potential as a High-Purity Silica Source
October 16, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) announces the resumption of fieldwork and exploration activities at its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project in Mongolia.
Following the recent acquisition of CBGB Ventures Corp., which added this promising high-purity silica asset to the Company's portfolio, Troy is accelerating its efforts to advance the project, which is strategically located in Mongolia near the Chinese border. The Company has initiated fieldwork, supporting the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and preparation for upcoming drilling operations.
Work on the project mining study required for obtaining a Mongolian mining license will help shape the broader development plan for Tsagaan Zalaa, providing operational insights necessary for the project's successful execution.
The 1,670-hectare Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project is situated close to a Japanese-owned silica quarry, positioning it advantageously to serve the region's increasing demand for high-purity silica in applications such as emerging technologies and green energy solutions. With renewed drilling and studies underway, the Company is on target to submit a mining license application before the end of this year and is targeting to start operations in 2025. (1)
Fieldwork and Project Milestones:
Restart of Drilling: Troy has resumed drilling preparations with an aim to continue the previous strategy of targeting quartz veins with widths of up to 10 metres. The initial drilling program was completed in 2023, and the final phase of the drilling program is planned for completion by the end of 2024, enabling the Company to finalize resource estimation and advance towards a mine plan. Immediate next steps include the re-establishment of a drill camp.
Restart of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA): The Company has restarted fieldwork supporting the EIA. This work will continue collecting data and completing the relevant assessments and baseline studies for a future operating mine.
Start of a Mining Study: Field teams previously conducted a 10-tonne bulk sample tested by a prospective Chinese offtaker, yielding a silica purity of 99.98% after beneficiation. These results demonstrated the project's potential as a high-quality silica source, which is suitable for industrial and technological applications. The results of the bulk sample program will be included in the mining study required to be filed in connection with obtaining a mining license. (1)
Rana Vig, President & CEO of Troy Minerals, stated: "We are pleased to restart fieldwork at Tsagaan Zalaa and take this crucial step towards realizing the project's potential. The high purity of the silica and strategic location positions us to capitalize on growing demand, particularly in sectors driving the transition to green energy. We remain committed to moving the project swiftly through the development pipeline, targeting production as early as Q2 2025."
The recommencement of field activities underscores Troy's strategy to fast-track the development of critical mineral assets. With continued progress at Tsagaan Zalaa, the Company aims to establish itself as a significant player in the high-purity silica market, generating cash flow to support future growth.
Green Gold Project
Following a review of the initial exploration program on the Company's Green Gold property located i n central British Columbia in the Cariboo Mining Division, approximately 34 kilometers (km) southwest of the city of Prince George , the Company has determined not to proceed with the project.
Marketing Agreement
The C ompany also announces that it entered into an agreement with RMK Marketing Inc. (" RMK ") on October 1 6 , 2024, (address: 41 Lana Terrace, Mississauga, Ont., Canada, L5A 3B2; e-mail: Roberto@rmkmarketing.ca) to provide marketing services for a term of six months , commencing Oct 16, 2024 .
RMK is an independent company which will, as appropriate, provide project management and consulting for an on-line marketing campaign, co-ordinate marketing actions, maintain and optimize AdWords campaigns, adapt AdWords bidding strategies, optimize AdWords ads, and create and optimize landing pages. The promotional activity will occur by e-mail and Google.
Under the terms of the agreement, the C ompany will compensate RMK €200,000 . The C ompany will not issue any securities to RMK as compensation for the services. As of the date hereof, to the C ompany's knowledge, RMK (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the C ompany and has an arm's-length relationship with the C ompany.
Case Lewis, P.Geo. a consultant to the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the technical information in this news release.
References
(1) Troy News Release dated June 10, 2024: "Troy Minerals Enters Into Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire CBGB Ventures Corp."
For further details, please visit Troy Minerals' website.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Rana Vig | President & CEO
604-218-4766
rana@ranavig.com
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Troy Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration or future exploitation of minerals deposits, volatility of commodity prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Company raised proceeds on this final tranche of $5,100 through the sale of 60,000 Units.
The Company raised a total of $159,525.20, and issued a total of 1,876,767 Units pursuant to the Financing.
Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.085. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at $0.15 for a period of two years from the date of closing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.20 or more for 10 consecutive days.
Securities issued as a result of closing of this final tranche will be subject to a statutory hold period until February 10, 2025.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital and to finance the acquisition of Agape Luxury Brands Inc., as previously announced.
About Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests. www.cypher-meta.com
For further information, please contact:
Tatiana Kovaleva
Corporate Communications
Telephone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633)
E-mail: INFO@cypher-meta.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Statements
Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations, lack of investor demand for Bitcoin and/or Bitcoin futures exchange traded funds, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.
