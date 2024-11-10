Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump's Return: Experts on What it Means for Mining, Oil/Gas and Clean Energy

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

Silver47 Commences Trading on the TSXV

Drilling Commenced at Ferke Gold Project, Cote d’Ivoire

Significant Exploration Target for Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

Awalé Hits 14.7 g/t Gold over 59 Metres at the Charger Zone, Odienné Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF

FBTC:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

New Generation Atomic Layer Deposition Machine Procured

Specialty semiconductor equipment to accelerate the development of 2D Generation’s next generation chip technology.

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that 2D Generation Ltd (“2DG”) has ordered a highly specialised semiconductor manufacturing system called an Atomic Layer Deposition Machine (“ALD”).

Highlights:

  • 2D Generation has ordered highly specialised Atomic Layer Deposition (“ALD”) machine from Beneq
  • Beneq is a global leader in ALD equipment with customers spanning the semiconductor and electronics industries
  • New generation ALD to complement 2D Generation’s current ALD and accelerate the development of its semiconductor technologies including the graphene coated interconnect
  • Installation expected in 5-6 months
  • 2D Generation’s semiconductor IP is a critical advancement in semiconductor technology that will enable the next generation of generative AI and semiconductor solutions for data centres and beyond
  • Work will continue with 2D Generation’s current equipment
  • Adisyn will leverage 2D Generation’s innovative semiconductor solution to generate opportunities in AI1’s target markets including defence applications, data centres and cybersecurity

AI1 entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 2DG, a semiconductor IP business, as announced on 4 November 2024. The companies continue to work together to identify significant opportunities to leverage 2D Generation’s semiconductor solutions and industry relationships to enhance AI1’s offering in its target markets. In furthering that goal, 2DG has ordered a speciality ALD from leading manufacturer Beneq, utilising funds provided by AI1. The companies have entered into a material loan agreement on terms outlined in Annexure A (Loan Agreement Terms).

Atomic Layer Deposition Machine

An ALD machine is utilised in the semiconductor industry to deposit extremely thin layers (down to the atomic layer) of material on to chips. They are found in most semiconductor fabs around the globe.

2DG has ordered an ALD with specific benefits including:

  • Liquid source precursor compatible
  • Ozone source (O3) compatible
  • Reaction chamber for 200 mm wafers, with substrate adapter for 100/150 mm wafers
  • Plasma option, deposition temperature up to 400 degrees °C

These features will enable 2DG to achieve a high level of product readiness.

Figure 1. Indicative Beneq ALD System

Beneq is the home of the ALD. In 1984, Beneq established the world’s first industrial production using ALD. Today, Beneq lead the market with products for R&D, semiconductor device fabrication, 3D and batch production, ultra-fast spatial ALD, and roll-to-roll ALD.

Paul Rich, 2DG’s Technology Lead, says“we have spent months specifying the perfect ALD system for our requirements. We canvassed all the major suppliers and decided that Beneq was best positioned to deliver the system that meets our complex technology requirements. I have spent my career working within thin film deposition to advance semiconductor technology and I am confident that with this ALD we will be able to accelerate development towards a commercially viable product that the industry needs. We are continuing development efforts with existing equipment to be ready for the new ALD installation so that we can hit the ground running.”

Paul Rich has more than 35 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Paul was the Vice President for Technology and Engineering at SPTS Technologies which is owned by KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC, US$91B market cap), where he managed the product development team until December 2022. SPTS develops and manufactures advanced wafer processing solutions for the world's leading semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturers. Paul graduated from Bath University in 1987 with a B.Sc in Physics. He has published numerous technical articles and has several patents relating to plasma processing.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Adisyn, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:ai1cybersecurity stockscybersecurity investing
AI1:AU
Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Adisyn

Adisyn


Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Adisyn (AI1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Adisyn Ltd

Advisory Board Expansion

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company") is pleased to announce it has made threeappointments to its Industry Advisory Board (IAB); Mr Oscar Leslie, Mr Jesse Gane and Dr Craig Valli. These appointments complement the appointment of IAB Chair Harry Karelis earlier in the year (ASX: 19 February 2024).
Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Binding Agreement to Acquire 2D Generation

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, further to its previous announcement on 23 October 2024, that it has now entered into a binding Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) to acquire 100% of the issued share capital of 2D Generation Ltd (“2DG or 2D Generation”) (“Acquisition”).

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AI1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 4 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Adisyn Ltd (‘AI1’) will be lifted immediately following the release by AI1 of an announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Adisyn (ASX:AI1)

Proposed Acquisition of 2D Generation and Capital Raise

The progression of the collaboration to bring forward enormous opportunities with 2D Generation and the Connecting Chips European Union Joint Undertaking, which includes partners NVIDIA, Valeo, and Applied Materials.

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) (“Adisyn” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of 2D Generation Ltd (“2DG”) (“Proposed Acquisition”) and associated capital raise (“Capital Raise”).

Keep reading...Show less
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM: Cloud-based Cash Flow Optimisation Solution for Medium and Large Enterprises


Keep reading...Show less
IODM Ltd (ASX:IOD)

IODM Ltd


Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Adisyn
Sign up to get your FREE

Adisyn Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Positive Outcome of in Situ Recovery (ISR) Analysis for Likuyu North Deposit

Nickel Discovery at Kiabye Project

Grande Portage Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement -- Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

ChemX Receives $661,890 R&D Refund

Related News

Uranium Investing

Positive Outcome of in Situ Recovery (ISR) Analysis for Likuyu North Deposit

gold investing

Nickel Discovery at Kiabye Project

Precious Metals Investing

Grande Portage Announces First Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement -- Pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX Receives $661,890 R&D Refund

Copper Investing

What is Copper Used For? (Updated 2024)

Potash Investing

Fertilizers: The Difference Between Potash and Phosphate

Oil and Gas Investing

Jupiter Energy's Innovative Gas Utilisation Solution in Kazakhstan: A Model for Gas Flaring Compliance

×