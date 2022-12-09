Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Abbott Increases Quarterly Dividend, Marking 51 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth

  • Dividend increased by 8.5%
  • Reflects Abbott's longstanding commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder returns

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 51 cents per share, an increase of 8.5%.

This marks the company's 51 st consecutive year of dividend growth. It will be the 396 th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, 2023 .

Abbott is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com , on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/ , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews .

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-increases-quarterly-dividend-marking-51-consecutive-years-of-dividend-growth-301699362.html

SOURCE Abbott

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Abbott LaboratoriesABTMedical Device Investing
ABT
richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Keep reading...Show less
abt stock

Avisa Diagnostics Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 "long haulers," who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
As quoted in the press release:

The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2023

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, December 8, 2022, approved the fiscal year 2023 third quarter cash dividend of $0.68 per ordinary share, representing an 8% increase over the prior year. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend announcement made by the company in May 2022. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 45 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 21, 2022.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the 41 st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9 th , at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA. Joaquin Duato, Chairman Elect of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 12:45 p.m. (Eastern Time).

This live audio webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Raises Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Target on Path to Net-zero Emissions

Company to achieve 2030 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of 30% ahead of schedule; increases ambition to 50% reduction, aligned with 1.5˚C pathway

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc . (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced a new 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions from operations by more than 50% from a 2018 baseline. 1 The company is on track to achieve its previous 2030 goal of a 30% reduction, ahead of schedule.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic completes enrollment in pivotal trial evaluating first-of-its-kind pulsed field ablation catheter for patients with atrial fibrillation

SPHERE Per-AF will determine the safety and effectiveness of the Sphere-9 cardiac ablation and mapping catheter with the Affera mapping and navigation system

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced the completion of enrollment and final treatment in the SPHERE Per-AF Trial, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) pivotal trial designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the first-of-its kind Sphere-9™ pulsed field (PF) and radiofrequency (RF) ablation, and high density (HD) mapping catheter with the Affera cardiac mapping and navigation platform for the treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation (AF).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Wins DUOBRII and BRYHALI Patent Infringement Case

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) today announced that the US District Court for the District of New Jersey issued a favorable decision regarding DUOBRII® and BRYHALI®, in a suit filed against Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals LTD and Padagis US LLC. According to the ruling, the District Court found all the asserted patents valid and infringed. The current decision will serve to prevent approval of Padagis BRYHALI® and DUOBRII® generics until patent expiry in 2031 and 2036, respectively

DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%/0.045%, is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat adults with plaque psoriasis. BRYHALI® (halobetasol propionate) Lotion, 0.01% is a prescription medicine used on the skin (topical) to treat adults with plaque psoriasis.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Pharmaceuticals Culminates Year-Long Constipation Awareness Campaign with New Social Media and Digital Initiatives Empowering Patients to Discuss Their Symptoms with a Health Care Provider

  • Launching in December for Constipation Awareness Month, Initiatives Include Partnerships with Well-Known Lifestyle and Health Care Practitioner Influencers
  • Campaign Coincides with Salix's Continued Support of Advocacy Groups Building Innovative Patient Education Programs and Advancing Disease State Research in 2023

Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), the gastroenterology business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health"), today announced the launch of a series of social media and digital initiatives to raise awareness during Constipation Awareness Month in December. The initiatives will discuss constipation diseases, including opioid-induced constipation (OIC), irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). It is estimated that approximately up to 80% of patients receiving opioid medications for chronic pain experience OIC,1 30 million adults have CIC,2,3 and 3.4 million have IBS-C.2,3

The initiatives launching this month culminate a year in which Salix invested in a multipronged educational campaign that included the publication of digital content reaching more than 240 million consumers with valuable information about the symptoms of OIC, IBS-C, and CIC and treatment options they can discuss with their health care providers.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

DeepRock Minerals Completes High-Resolution Drone-Supported Magnetometer Survey on the Golden Gate Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Ambrx Announces Encouraging Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data Evaluating ARX788 in HER2 Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Who Progressed Following T-DM1 Treatment

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Silver Investing

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

Graphite Investing

Natural and Synthetic Graphite to Face Significant Deficit by End of Decade

×