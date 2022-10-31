Base MetalsInvesting News

  • The Turquoise Hill Board announces the extension of the proxy deadline of the Special Meeting regarding the Proposed Arrangement with Rio Tinto to 6:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 31, 2022
  • Turquoise Hill Board continues to unanimously recommend that shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution
  • Shareholders who have questions about the Arrangement or need assistance with voting their Turquoise Hill shares should contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1‑888‑370‑3955 (toll-free within North America) or by calling collect at 416-867-2272 (outside of North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com
  • Visit www.turquoisehillacquisition.com to learn more

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") announced today that pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement (as defined below) and the interim order of the Supreme Court of Yukon (the "Court") dated September 29, 2022 (the "Interim Order"), Turquoise Hill has extended the proxy deadline relating to the special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders (the "Special Meeting") scheduled for November 1, 2022 to consider, and if deemed advisable, to pass the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement, pursuant to which, among other things and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") and its affiliates do not currently own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Arrangement").

Meeting Details

The record date for determining the shareholders eligible to vote at the Special Meeting will remain unchanged as the close of business on September 19, 2022 (the "Record Date"). All votes previously cast will remain in their current form, however, all holders as of the Record Date will continue to have the flexibility to amend their vote until the new deadline of 6:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 31, 2022. Any shareholders who have not already voted can also vote prior to the new deadline. Any registered shareholders who wish to exercise a right of dissent can also do so up until 6:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 31, 2022.

The terms of the Arrangement and the arrangement agreement between the Company, Rio Tinto and Rio Tinto plc (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated September 5, 2022 are further described in the Circular and associated form of proxy and letter of transmittal (collectively, the "Meeting Materials"). The Meeting Materials are filed and available under Turquoise Hill's profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Details of the Special Meeting and how registered shareholders or their duly appointed proxyholders can attend, access and participate in the Special Meeting are set out in the Circular.

Turquoise Hill Board Recommendation To Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution

On the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") consisting entirely of independent directors, the Board, unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of the Company and is fair from the financial perspective to the holders of Minority Shares (the "Minority Shareholders") and therefore recommends that the Minority Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution.

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and Egan Jones Recommend Shareholders vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution

How To Vote

If you are a registered shareholder, we are asking you to take two actions.

First, your vote is important regardless of how many shares you own. Shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Special Meeting. If you are a registered shareholder, whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting, to vote your shares at the Special Meeting, you can either return a duly completed and executed form of proxy to the Company's transfer agent, TSX Trust Company (the "Transfer Agent"), Proxy Department, by mail at: TSX Trust Company, 1200-1 Toronto Street, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V6, or TST Trust Company, 1600‑2001 Robert-Bourassa Blvd., Montreal, Quebec H3A 2A6, or via the internet at www.tsxtrust.com/vote-proxy not later than 6:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on October 31, 2022. If you hold shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank, trust company or other intermediary (a "Beneficial Shareholder"), you should follow the instructions provided by your intermediary to ensure your vote is counted at the Special Meeting.

Second, if the Arrangement is approved and completed, before Rio Tinto can issue the consideration for your shares, the depositary will need to receive the applicable letter of transmittal completed by you, together with the certificates representing the shares and any additional documents that may be required. Registered shareholders must complete, sign, date and return the letter of transmittal enclosed with the Circular. If you are a Beneficial Shareholder, you will receive payment for your shares through your broker, custodian or other intermediary if the Arrangement is completed.

Questions

If you have any questions about voting your proxy and the information contained in this press release in connection with the Special Meeting of shareholders please contact our proxy solicitation agent and strategic shareholder advisor, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-888-370-3955 (toll-free in North America), or by calling collect at 416-867-2272 (outside of North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com . Shareholders can also visit www.turquoisehillacquisition.com to learn more or submit their questions.

About Turquoise Hill

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC; Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest.

Forward-looking Statements and Forward-looking Information

Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Arrangement, including the anticipated timing of the Special Meeting and potential risks facing the Company if the Arrangement is not completed.

Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the ability of the parties to receive in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary shareholder approvals (including the minority approval) and court approval; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement, and other expectations and assumptions concerning the Arrangement, present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate. The anticipated dates indicated may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary shareholder approvals (including the minority approval) and court approval, or the necessity to extend the time limits for satisfying the other conditions to the completion of the Arrangement.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements are included the "Risk Factors" section of the Circular and in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form, as supplemented by the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022 MD&A"). Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors included in Turquoise Hill's filings with the SEC as well as the Schedule 13E-3 and the Circular.

Readers are further cautioned that the lists of factors enumerated in the "Risk Factors" section of the Circular, the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Information Form, the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Q2 2022 MD&A and the Schedule 13E-3 that may affect future results are not exhaustive. Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events and should not rely on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions with respect to the Company. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements and information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements and information contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Vice President Investors Relations and Communications
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Partnership Expresses Extreme Disappointment in Response to Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Report

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that John Shively, CEO of its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") released the following statement about last Friday's Transportation and Infrastructure ("T&I") Committee report on the Pebble mine. The statement, reiterated in full below, read

"To begin, we have not had time to fully review the 163 page report. It was clearly shared with some of the media before it was shared with us. Thus, our comments are initial and we will have more to share with the public."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

New Results Boost Growth for Costa Fuego

(NewsDirect)

â€¢ New drill results deliver higher than expected copper grades from previously unsampled intervals of diamond core at Productora and Alice , part of the Cost Fuego senior copper development in Chile :

MET025 (179.15m depth down-hole) â€“ vein-hosted and disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite in tourmaline breccia. The 179m to 180m interval graded 2.1% CuEq (1.9% Cu, 0.3% Au, 129ppm Mo)

Four diamond drill holes completed for metallurgical testwork across the Productora resource in Q2 this year have returned further wide zones of copper, following analysis of remaining unsampled core.

Strong visual intersections of mineralisation in each of the metallurgical drill holes provided encouragement to undertake sampling of all remaining unsampled diamond core intervals.

Results for the first two holes of the programme (Productora central pit area and Alice satellite pit area) have delivered better than expected copper grades, including:

o 244m grading 0.8% CuEq (0.7% Cu & 0.2g/t Au) from 23m depth (MET025 â€“ Productora)

including 71m grading 1.0% CuEq* (0.8% Cu, 0.2g/t Au)

o 152m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.6% Cu & 0.1g/t Au) from 42m depth (MET028 â€“ Alice porphyry)

including 39m grading 1.1% CuEq* (1.0% Cu, 0.1g/t Au)

and 23m grading 0.9%CuEq (0.8% Cu) from 226m to end of hole

New results have added further high grade growth ahead of a planned resource upgrade for Costa Fuego. Productora and Alice have continued to demonstrate grade upside with in-fill drilling, providing positive reconciliation ahead of any future mining activities.

Entire hole results from the remaining two diamond holes at Productora (MET026 and MET027) are expected to be received in the coming weeks.

Results Returned from Valentina High Grade Satellite Resource Drilling

Valentina and its neighbouring San Antonio satellite copper deposit (Inferred resource of 4.2Mt grading 1.2%CuEq (1.1% Cu, 2.1g/t Ag) for 48kt Cu and 287koz Ag, reported March 2022) are located immediately to the east of Cortadera.

Results from an expanded drill program at Valentina have returned additional intersections of shallow copper sulphide and oxide mineralisation.

Highlights include:

o 3m grading 1.4% CuEq (1.3% Cu, 3.0g/t Ag) from 46m downhole (VAP0027)

o 6m grading 1.3% CuEq (1.3% Cu) from 10m downhole and 2m grading 1.1% CuEq (1.1% Cu) from 23m (VAP0029)

Of the four holes drilled in the expanded program, two recorded significant intersections, one intersected historic underground workings and one did not intersect the mineralised trend.

High grade copper-silver mineralisation at Valentina is currently defined over 300m and is open along strike and at depth.

A regulatory clearing application has been submitted to facilitate follow-up drilling at Valentina, which will expand resource drill definition across this potential high-impact future addition to Costa Fuego.

Phase One Drilling Complete at Santiago Z Intersects Wide Zones of Shallow Silver

Five deep Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes for 2,146m were completed across the northern extent of the large-scale Santiago-Z porphyry target, lying approximately 5km south of the Cortadera resource (as reported to ASX 9th April 2021).

First-ever drilling on the 4km long by 2km wide porphyry footprint has not intersected any significant widths of copper mineralisation. However, drilling has recorded wide zones of silver mineralisation indicating a potential distal response to copper porphyry mineralisation.

Results for four of the five drill holes completed have been returned (results pending for SZP0005). Interesting drill results from Santiago Z so far include:

o 30m @ 4.5g/t Ag & 69ppm molybdenum (Mo) from surface (SZP0004) and 6m @ 0.1% Cu, 2.5g/t Ag, 37ppm Mo from 178m

o 38m @ 2.9g/t Ag, 20ppm Mo from surface (SZP0003)

including 14m @ 4.9g/t Ag & 9ppm Mo

Drilling encountered a sequence of intensely folded sandstones, limestones and carbonaceous limestone units with wide zones of significant pyrite mineralisation (1-2% pyrite logged) associated with hydrothermal breccias and thin tonalitic porphyry dykes (quartz-feldspar-phyric and typically 2 to 6m in down-hole width).

Molybdenum appears to be preferentially enriched over the area of drilling owing to the presence of carbonaceous limestone units, with higher grade silver mineralisation encountered toward the southern extent of drilling (SZP0003 and SZP0004).

An updated geological model is being created using RC chip logging and downhole multi-element geochemistry. This information will be used for any additional phases of exploration at the Santiago Z target.

Exploration will focus on the southern extent of the Santiago Z porphyry footprint in advance of any planned second-pass clearing and drilling activities.

Field mapping at Santiago ZFigure 1. Location of Cortadera, Productora, San Antonio and Valentina in relation to coastal rangeinfrastructure of Hot Chili's combined Costa Fuego copper-gold project, located 600km north of Santiago in Chile. Alice is included in the Productora Resource.

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã—Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery).

The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leachingperformance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:

Cortadera and San Antonio â€“ Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37%Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)

Productora â€“ Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported)CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)

Costa Fuego â€“ Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% AgCuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t)

Total Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground.

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã—Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery).

The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. The entirety of theintersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:

Productora â€“ Recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported).CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)

For Productora, significant intersections are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections maycontain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down- hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-offgrade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world. Down-hole significant intersection widths are estimated to be at or around true-widths of minerlisation.

Table 2. New Significant RC Results at ValentinaFigure 5. Location of drill holes and new significant drill results at the Valentina high grade copper deposit. Valentina is open at depth, as well as along strike to the north and to the south (underneath a 10 to 15m deep cover of gravel). New intersections in purple text boxes.Figure 6. Location of drill holes and new significant drill results at the Santiago Z exploration target. Phase Two drilling is currently being planned to intersect high-potential exploration targets in the untested area to the south of the Phase One drillholes.

Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31 st March 2022) for JORC Code Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora and SanAntonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego).

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã—Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery).

The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recoveryaverages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:

Cortadera and San Antonio â€“ Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag.CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)

Productora â€“ Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (notreported) CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)

Costa Fuego â€“ Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% AgCuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t)

** Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the JORC Code, CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred.

Total Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground.

** Note: Silver (Ag) is only present within the Cortadera Mineral Resource estimate.

Competent Person's Statement- Exploration Results

Exploration information in this Announcement is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full- time employee of Hot Chili Limited whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experiencethat is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as aâ€˜Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the â€˜Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and OreReserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Competent Person's Statement- Costa Fuego Mineral Resources

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional ofThe Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the2012 Edition of the â€˜Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Ms Haren consents to theinclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Technical Report", dated December 13, 2021, which is available for review under Hot Chili's profile at www.sedar.com.

Reporting of Copper Equivalent

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã—Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã—Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:

Cortadera and San Antonio â€“ Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)

Productora â€“ Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported) CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)

Costa Fuego â€“ Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t)

Appendix 1. JORC Code Table 1 for Santiago ZSection 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

About Hot Chili

Hot Chili Limited is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. The Company's flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location â€“ low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity. The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 725Mt grading 0.47% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 2.8 Mt Cu, 2.6 Moz Au, 10.4 Moz Ag, and 67 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 202 Mt grading 0.36% CuEq containing 0.6Mt Cu, 0.4 Moz Au, 2.0 Moz Ag and 13 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground. The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets.

Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forwardâ€looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forwardâ€looking statements.

Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forwardâ€looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forwardâ€looking statements.

All forwardâ€looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forwardâ€looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forwardâ€looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact Details

Investor Relations

Graham Farrell

+1 416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com

Managing Director

Christian Easterday

admin@hotchili.com.au

Investor Relations

Jonathan Paterson

+1 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com

Company Website

https://www.hotchili.net.au/investors/

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Mining Exploration Entity or Oil and Gas Exploration EntityQuarterly Cash Flow Report

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report.

Cyprium Metals Limited

Cyprium Metals Quarterly Activities Report

For the period ending 30 September 2022

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (“Cyprium” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following overview of the Company’s activities.

Hot Chili Limited

New Results Boost Growth for Costa Fuego

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (“Hot Chili” or “Company”) is pleased to announce further strong results from drilling across the Company’s Costa Fuego coastal range copper-gold project in Chile.

three hands reach to touch a small plant that has an illustration of the globe laid on top of it

Opportunities and Challenges for "Green Copper" Mining

As the electrification of the world continues to gather pace, copper supply is under the spotlight, with many analysts warning about the need for more production of the base metal.

Copper, which is currently primarily used in construction, is a key metal for the energy transition as it is also used in energy storage applications, as well as in the production of electric vehicles and charging stations.

Stepping up copper supply comes with both challenges and opportunities — while the future looks bright for companies that can feed demand, they will have to address investor interest in meeting ESG standards.

