Bold Ventures Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Market NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Trulieve Announces Over 965,000 Signatures for Florida's Smart & Safe Campaign

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the Florida Secretary of State has validated over 965,000 signatures for the Smart & Safe Florida campaign's drive to bring adult use cannabis to Florida . That number represents more than enough to secure ballot placement for the 2024 General Election.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The initiative, if passed, will allow adult Floridians (ages 21+) to enjoy the freedom to use cannabis products for personal consumption.

Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers said, "Our investment demonstrates our firm belief that Floridians are ready to experience the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption; a freedom which is currently enjoyed by more than half of America's adults. With over 965,000 validated signatures from nearly every part of our state, it is clear these voters share that belief. We are thrilled the campaign has made this milestone and look forward to seeing this initiative on the ballot next November."

The next step for the campaign will be to seek approval from the Florida Supreme Court, as required by Florida law and the State Constitution, to ensure the ballot language addresses only one subject and clearly states the chief purpose of the amendment.

Rivers added, "We believe the language, as written, comports with the single subject and clarity requirements under Florida law and look forward to a positive ruling from the Court."

The Florida Supreme Court has published a schedule to begin that process with briefs due from opponents by June 12th and from supporters by July 5th . All amendments to the Florida Constitution must receive 60% of the vote and most published polls show this initiative consistently cresting above 65% among likely Florida voters.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-over-965-000-signatures-for-floridas-smart--safe-campaign-301840424.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/01/c8408.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve CannabisTCNNFTRUL:CNXCannabis Investing
TCNNF,TRUL:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Cronos Group Announces Streamlined Operating Structure to Improve Cash Flow

Plans to Exit Existing U.S. hemp-derived CBD Operations

Intends to Launch Lord Jones ® Brand in the Canadian Adult-use Market in Q4 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, will speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1:30PM ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
phone showing canadian competition bureau website

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Canadian Competition Bureau Calls for Industry Changes

The Canadian cannabis industry needs new THC limits and more relaxed promotional rules in order to thrive, a federal agency said this week in a new report. It also recommends a review of the licensing process.

Meanwhile, a leading multi-state operator enjoyed a jump in share value thanks to its most recent financial report.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

Goodness Growth Holdings and Grown Rogue International Announce Strategic Advisory Agreement

Goodness Growth engages Grown Rogue to prioritize improved quality and productivity of its cultivation operations –

– Agreement unites Grown Rogue's cultivation expertise with Goodness Growth's footprint and commitment to its customers for accessible, quality cannabis products –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Creso Pharma

Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. Continues Strong Progress In Q2 Securing C$593,926 In New Purchase Orders During May

Creso Pharma Limited (ASX:CPH, FRA:1X8) (‘Creso Pharma’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following update on progress through wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. (‘Mernova’), which has continued to achieve strong growth in purchase orders in May, as well as an extension of licenses with Health Canada and Canada Revenue Agency.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Opening of Affiliated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Limerick, PA

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis with ribbon cutting and pop-up event

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of a new Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary in Limerick, PA. Located at 451 West Ridge Pike, the doors will open 9 AM on Friday, May 19 2023 with ongoing hours of 9 AM - 10 PM seven days a week.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain

Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America

Siren Gold: Exploring Highly Prospective Gold Assets in A Historic New Zealand Mining District

Hispania Resources Completes Visit to Core Storage Facility at Siemcalsa, Salamanca, Spain

Related News

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain

Gold Investing

Victory Battery Metals: Diverse Portfolio of Base and Battery Metals Projects in North America

Base Metals Investing

Hispania Resources Completes Visit to Core Storage Facility at Siemcalsa, Salamanca, Spain

Battery Metals Investing

Avalon Reports Drill Results from 2022-2023 Exploration Program at Separation Rapids

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL INTERSECTS HIGH GOLD GRADES AND COPPER MINERALIZATION NEAR SURFACE AT CAÑADA HONDA TARGET IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

×