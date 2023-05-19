$5 Million Awarded In Government Grant

Trulieve Announces Opening of Affiliated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Limerick, PA

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis with ribbon cutting and pop-up event

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the grand opening of a new Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary in Limerick, PA. Located at 451 West Ridge Pike, the doors will open 9 AM on Friday, May 19 2023 with ongoing hours of 9 AM - 10 PM seven days a week.

" Pennsylvania is one of the strongest medical markets in America," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We are proud to serve customers by offering quality products, first-class service and convenient locations throughout Pennsylvania ."

Trulieve invites the Limerick community to join in celebrating this new affiliated medical marijuana dispensary on Friday, May 19 with a ribbon cutting, partner giveaways, special discounts and more starting at 9 AM .

Additional Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania communities, including: Camp Hill , Coatesville , Cranberry Township , Devon , Harrisburg , Johnstown , King of Prussia , Philadelphia , Philadelphia Charter City, Philadelphia Washington Square, Pittsburgh , Pittsburgh North Shore, Reading (on Lancaster ), Reading (on 5 th St. Hwy), Scranton , Washington, Whitehall , York and Zelienople .

To find a location or to learn how to become a registered patient, visit Trulieve.com , follow us on Instagram at trulieve_pa or connect with Trulieve PA on Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-opening-of-affiliated-medical-marijuana-dispensary-in-limerick-pa-301827756.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/19/c6756.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

