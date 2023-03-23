Overview
Trailbreaker Resources (TSXV:TBK) is a Vancouver-based grassroots explorer focusing on highly prospective precious metals assets throughout the Yukon and British Columbia. The company continually evaluates new opportunities to expand its portfolio, acquiring assets with strategic potential to bring significant shareholder value. The company’s business strategies are guided by a highly-skilled team of geologists and prospectors with a track record of discoveries.
The company focuses on underexplored and overlooked regions with significant upside potential. Maintaining this focus has led to acquiring a portfolio of assets with blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
Trailbreaker’s flagship 100-percent-owned Atsutla gold project is a new high-grade gold discovery in a region in BC with no previous gold exploration. The land package covers 400 square kilometers of ground, and the company has already defined five gold zones over 26 kilometers, while the majority of the asset remains unexplored. The company is awaiting its 43-101 Technical Report and moving towards its maiden drill campaign.
The newly acquired Eakin Creek project is 100 percent owned by the company with no underlying payments or royalties. Eakin Creek is located in an underexplored portion of the Quesnel tectonic terrane, which is already known for hosting many of BC’s producing gold and copper mines. The project is drill-ready, and Trailbreaker is awaiting permits to proceed.
Trailbreaker’s early-stage Eagle Lake copper-gold project was acquired in 2022. The asset is within the Cariboo Mining District, approximately 55 kilometers east of Williams Lake. Historical drilling has produced encouraging results, and the company is exploring the asset to further identify priority targets.
The company also recently completed the acquisition of the Castle Rock property
through a partnership agreement with Cazador Resources. The company’s team of exploration experts is currently identifying new acquisition opportunities, building up Trailbreaker’s portfolio of projects that create upside potential as exploration continues
Company Highlights
- Trailbreaker Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on prospective precious metals assets located throughout BC and the Yukon.
- The company’s expert team of explorers and geologists continually evaluate potential acquisitions to expand its portfolio.
- Trailbreaker’s portfolio contains gold and precious metal assets that have received minimal exploration attention yet demonstrate blue-sky potential.
- The company’s flagship Atsutla gold project is a new high-grade gold discovery that has never received exploratory drilling. Trailbreaker has identified five gold zones for additional exploration.
- Trailbreaker’s Eakin Creek project is in an unexplored region of the Quesnel tectonic terrane and is drill-ready as the company awaits permitting.
- The company’s Eagle Lake copper-gold project was acquired in 2022, and historical drilling produced promising results indicative of prospective future discoveries.
- Trailbreaker has several additional pipeline projects to explore or pursue partnerships for in the future.
- A highly-skilled team of prospectors and managers with a proven record of success guide the company’s strategy to provide value to shareholders.
Key Projects
Eakin Creek Project
The project covers 1,610 hectares of highly prospective area for high-grade gold. The asset is located 100 kilometers north of Kamloops and road-accessible via Highway 24 and well-maintained forestry roads.
Project Highlights:
- Underexplored Asset: Acquired in 2022, the Eakin Creek project is in an under-explored region of the Quesnel terrane, known to host several of British Columbia's projects that are currently producing gold and copper.
- Encouraging Past Exploration Results: The project remains underexplored but has received some historical exploration that encouraged Trailbreaker to acquire the asset. Historic results include:
- Hosts a robust gold-in-soil anomaly with 58 samples with over 100 parts per billion (ppb) gold, reaching up to a maximum of 2,600 ppb (2.6 g/t gold)
- Historic rock grab samples assay up to 2.60 oz/ton (89 g/t) gold
- Outcrop sampling has returned a 3.0-meter chip sample interval grading 3.15 g/t gold
- Drill-ready Project Pending Permitting: The company has conducted all necessary exploration to identify priority drill targets for the maiden 2,000-meter drill campaign. Eakin Creek has never undergone exploratory drilling, creating the potential for significant discoveries as drilling begins.
Atsutla Gold Project
The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship Atsutla project is a recently acquired district-scale asset located 70 kilometers south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 130 kilometers northwest of Dease Lake, BC. The project is currently awaiting its 43-101 Technical Report and moving towards an inaugural drill campaign.
Project Highlights:
- High-grade Gold Zones Identified: Five significant gold zones have been defined over 26 kilometers. Grab samples from these zones indicate over 18 ounces/ton gold. A total of 45 rock grab samples have a range of grading, including:
- 45 samples over 1 g/t gold
- 29 samples over 13 g/t gold
- 12 samples over 100 g/t gold
- Drill-ready Asset: The company has already identified drill targets for future exploration and is currently awaiting permits to proceed.
- Two Promising Types of Gold Deposits: The Atsutla asset contains both copper-gold porphyry deposits and orogenic gold deposits. Both types of deposits are amenable to different exploration models, allowing the company to pursue a multi-faceted approach.
Eagle Lake Project
The Eagle Lake project covers 19,000 hectares of prospective land that is contiguous to the copper-gold Woodjam project. The asset is located 55 kilometers east of Williams Lake and is an early-stage copper-gold porphyry asset with a strong potential for high-grade mineralization.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Historical Drilling: Some historical drilling has been done within the asset and produced low grade copper intercepts as well as a gold intercept of 3.52 g/t gold over 9.9 meters. In addition, new exploration has identified new potential opportunities for future exploratory drilling.
- Prolific neighborhood: Adjacent to Vizsla Copper’s Woodjam Copper-Gold porphyry deposit, which has a historical inferred resource of 1.7 billion lbs copper and 968,000 oz gold
Pipeline Projects
Trailbreaker Resources continually identifies and explores new projects via staking or property acquisitions that meet its criteria. The company seeks out under-explored regions in BC and the Yukon with the potential to become high-grade gold assets.
Pipeline Project Highlights:
- McMurdo: The McMurdo property is located in the northern Purcell mountain range, covers 1,728 hectares, and is accessible by forest service roads. Historic chip sampling produces assays up to 175.9 g/t gold.
- Castle Rock: The company recently acquired the Castle Rock project, which covers 3,108 hectares of land on northern Vancouver Island. Historic chip samples produced assays up to 2.0 g/t gold, creating confidence in the project's potential.
- Plateau: The 100-percent-owned project covers 662 square kilometers with seven main gold zones. Drilled intercept includes 13.25 g/t gold over 17.5 meters and 7.6 g/t gold over 9.03 meters.
Management Team
Daithi Mac Gearailt - President, CEO and Director
Daithi Mac Gearailt is a geologist who graduated with honors from the National University of Ireland. He has worked as an exploration geologist for over 14 years in Alaska, Nevada, British Columbia and Yukon. During his career, he has been involved in several new discoveries and has worked with both junior and senior mining companies covering project generation, property evaluation, and management of multimillion-dollar exploration and drilling programs. In addition to identifying, analyzing, strategizing and negotiating acquisitions or divestments of mineral properties, Mac Gearailt was also instrumental in raising millions of dollars toward the financing of exploration projects.
Lucy Zhang – Director & Chief Financial Officer
Lucy Zhang is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. She has an Honors BA from Suzhou University, China, and an MBA (Honors) from Royal Roads University. Zhang’s recent experience has included controller positions in administration, accounting, and finance with publicly traded mining and exploration companies.
Ewan Webster - Geologist Director
Ewan Webster is an exploration geologist who has worked for a number of public companies in North and South America, on a variety of different deposit types. He is currently the senior geologist for the Metal’s Group of Companies and holds the position of president, CEO and director for Thesis Gold, a publicly traded company on the TSX-V. He holds a First-Class Honors degree in geology from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, a Geoscience B.C-funded PhD from the University of Calgary, and is a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia. His PhD research focused on unraveling aspects of the structure, stratigraphy, tectonics and metamorphism of southeastern British Columbia.
Frank Wheatley - Director
Frank Wheatley is an experienced senior executive and legal counsel with more than 35 years of international business, financial and legal experience with Canadian public mining companies operating globally in precious, base and industrial metals. He has extensive experience as a chief executive officer and general counsel for a number of TSX-listed companies, and extensive domestic and international experience with exploration, development and operating gold, copper, lithium and potash companies.
Wheatley also brings extensive experience as an independent director, committee chair, and committee member, for a number of Canadian public mining companies. He is currently an independent director of Endeavour Mining Corporation, a top 10 global gold producer, with seven operating mines in West Africa.
John A. Kuehne - Director
John Kuehne is presently the chief financial officer of Highbury Energy Inc. Highbury has developed a proprietary clean technology that can decarbonize transportation fuels, natural gas, industrial heating applications, and power the hydrogen fuel revolution. Highbury’s core gasification technology utilizes biomass to generate high-value syngas that contains hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and incidental methane mixtures.
From 2010 to 2015, Kuehne was engaged with Global Energy Horizons (GEHC), a collective of angel investors seeking game-changing opportunities in startup firms. From 2000 to 2009, he was president of SmallCap Corporate Partners Inc, where he advised micro-cap and small-cap public companies on corporate governance, corporate finance, and investor communications.
Kuehne was the chief financial officer of Doman Industries Limited, a publicly-traded Canadian forest products company based on Vancouver Island, where he was responsible for multiple locations and legal entities with consolidated annual sales of over $600 million and assets in excess of $1 billion. Under Kuehne’s leadership, Domans successfully completed a US $125 million senior note issue through Bear Stearns and the successful purchase and integration of Pacific Forest Products for CDN $140 million.
Kuehne began his career in corporate finance and accounting, spending more than nine years with the premier public accounting firm of Deloitte’s in both Edmonton and Chicago.