The company focuses on underexplored and overlooked regions with significant upside potential. Maintaining this focus has led to acquiring a portfolio of assets with blue-sky potential as exploration continues.

Trailbreaker Resources (TSXV: TBK ) is a Vancouver-based grassroots explorer focusing on highly prospective precious metals assets throughout the Yukon and British Columbia. The company continually evaluates new opportunities to expand its portfolio, acquiring assets with strategic potential to bring significant shareholder value. The company’s business strategies are guided by a highly-skilled team of geologists and prospectors with a track record of discoveries.

Trailbreaker’s early-stage Eagle Lake copper-gold project was acquired in 2022. The asset is within the Cariboo Mining District, approximately 55 kilometers east of Williams Lake. Historical drilling has produced encouraging results, and the company is exploring the asset to further identify priority targets.

The newly acquired Eakin Creek project is 100 percent owned by the company with no underlying payments or royalties. Eakin Creek is located in an underexplored portion of the Quesnel tectonic terrane, which is already known for hosting many of BC’s producing gold and copper mines. The project is drill-ready, and Trailbreaker is awaiting permits to proceed.

Trailbreaker’s flagship 100-percent-owned Atsutla gold project is a new high-grade gold discovery in a region in BC with no previous gold exploration. The land package covers 400 square kilometers of ground, and the company has already defined five gold zones over 26 kilometers, while the majority of the asset remains unexplored. The company is awaiting its 43-101 Technical Report and moving towards its maiden drill campaign.

Key Projects Eakin Creek Project

The project covers 1,610 hectares of highly prospective area for high-grade gold. The asset is located 100 kilometers north of Kamloops and road-accessible via Highway 24 and well-maintained forestry roads.

Atsutla Gold Project

The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship Atsutla project is a recently acquired district-scale asset located 70 kilometers south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 130 kilometers northwest of Dease Lake, BC. The project is currently awaiting its 43-101 Technical Report and moving towards an inaugural drill campaign.

Eagle Lake Project

The Eagle Lake project covers 19,000 hectares of prospective land that is contiguous to the copper-gold Woodjam project. The asset is located 55 kilometers east of Williams Lake and is an early-stage copper-gold porphyry asset with a strong potential for high-grade mineralization.

Trailbreaker Resources continually identifies and explores new projects via staking or property acquisitions that meet its criteria. The company seeks out under-explored regions in BC and the Yukon with the potential to become high-grade gold assets.

Management Team

Daithi Mac Gearailt - President, CEO and Director

Daithi Mac Gearailt is a geologist who graduated with honors from the National University of Ireland. He has worked as an exploration geologist for over 14 years in Alaska, Nevada, British Columbia and Yukon. During his career, he has been involved in several new discoveries and has worked with both junior and senior mining companies covering project generation, property evaluation, and management of multimillion-dollar exploration and drilling programs. In addition to identifying, analyzing, strategizing and negotiating acquisitions or divestments of mineral properties, Mac Gearailt was also instrumental in raising millions of dollars toward the financing of exploration projects.

Lucy Zhang – Director & Chief Financial Officer

Lucy Zhang is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. She has an Honors BA from Suzhou University, China, and an MBA (Honors) from Royal Roads University. Zhang’s recent experience has included controller positions in administration, accounting, and finance with publicly traded mining and exploration companies.

Ewan Webster - Geologist Director

Ewan Webster is an exploration geologist who has worked for a number of public companies in North and South America, on a variety of different deposit types. He is currently the senior geologist for the Metal’s Group of Companies and holds the position of president, CEO and director for Thesis Gold, a publicly traded company on the TSX-V. He holds a First-Class Honors degree in geology from the University of Glasgow, Scotland, a Geoscience B.C-funded PhD from the University of Calgary, and is a registered professional geoscientist in British Columbia. His PhD research focused on unraveling aspects of the structure, stratigraphy, tectonics and metamorphism of southeastern British Columbia.

Frank Wheatley - Director

Frank Wheatley is an experienced senior executive and legal counsel with more than 35 years of international business, financial and legal experience with Canadian public mining companies operating globally in precious, base and industrial metals. He has extensive experience as a chief executive officer and general counsel for a number of TSX-listed companies, and extensive domestic and international experience with exploration, development and operating gold, copper, lithium and potash companies.

Wheatley also brings extensive experience as an independent director, committee chair, and committee member, for a number of Canadian public mining companies. He is currently an independent director of Endeavour Mining Corporation, a top 10 global gold producer, with seven operating mines in West Africa.

John A. Kuehne - Director

John Kuehne is presently the chief financial officer of Highbury Energy Inc. Highbury has developed a proprietary clean technology that can decarbonize transportation fuels, natural gas, industrial heating applications, and power the hydrogen fuel revolution. Highbury’s core gasification technology utilizes biomass to generate high-value syngas that contains hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and incidental methane mixtures.

From 2010 to 2015, Kuehne was engaged with Global Energy Horizons (GEHC), a collective of angel investors seeking game-changing opportunities in startup firms. From 2000 to 2009, he was president of SmallCap Corporate Partners Inc, where he advised micro-cap and small-cap public companies on corporate governance, corporate finance, and investor communications.

Kuehne was the chief financial officer of Doman Industries Limited, a publicly-traded Canadian forest products company based on Vancouver Island, where he was responsible for multiple locations and legal entities with consolidated annual sales of over $600 million and assets in excess of $1 billion. Under Kuehne’s leadership, Domans successfully completed a US $125 million senior note issue through Bear Stearns and the successful purchase and integration of Pacific Forest Products for CDN $140 million.

Kuehne began his career in corporate finance and accounting, spending more than nine years with the premier public accounting firm of Deloitte’s in both Edmonton and Chicago.