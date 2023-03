Overview Trailbreaker Resources (TSXV:TBK) is a Vancouver-based grassroots explorer focusing on highly prospective precious metals assets throughout the Yukon and British Columbia. The company continually evaluates new opportunities to expand its portfolio, acquiring assets with strategic potential to bring significant shareholder value. The company’s business strategies are guided by a highly-skilled team of geologists and prospectors with a track record of discoveries. The company focuses on underexplored and overlooked regions with significant upside potential. Maintaining this focus has led to acquiring a portfolio of assets with blue-sky potential as exploration continues.

Trailbreaker’s flagship 100-percent-owned Atsutla gold project is a new high-grade gold discovery in a region in BC with no previous gold exploration. The land package covers 400 square kilometers of ground, and the company has already defined five gold zones over 26 kilometers, while the majority of the asset remains unexplored. The company is awaiting its 43-101 Technical Report and moving towards its maiden drill campaign. The newly acquired Eakin Creek project is 100 percent owned by the company with no underlying payments or royalties. Eakin Creek is located in an underexplored portion of the Quesnel tectonic terrane, which is already known for hosting many of BC’s producing gold and copper mines. The project is drill-ready, and Trailbreaker is awaiting permits to proceed. Trailbreaker’s early-stage Eagle Lake copper-gold project was acquired in 2022. The asset is within the Cariboo Mining District, approximately 55 kilometers east of Williams Lake. Historical drilling has produced encouraging results, and the company is exploring the asset to further identify priority targets. The company also recently completed the The company also recently completed the acquisition of the Castle Rock property through a partnership agreement with Cazador Resources. The company’s team of exploration experts is currently identifying new acquisition opportunities, building up Trailbreaker’s portfolio of projects that create upside potential as exploration continues

Company Highlights Trailbreaker Resources is a Canadian exploration company focused on prospective precious metals assets located throughout BC and the Yukon.

The company’s expert team of explorers and geologists continually evaluate potential acquisitions to expand its portfolio.

Trailbreaker’s portfolio contains gold and precious metal assets that have received minimal exploration attention yet demonstrate blue-sky potential.

The company’s flagship Atsutla gold project is a new high-grade gold discovery that has never received exploratory drilling. Trailbreaker has identified five gold zones for additional exploration.

Trailbreaker’s Eakin Creek project is in an unexplored region of the Quesnel tectonic terrane and is drill-ready as the company awaits permitting.

The company’s Eagle Lake copper-gold project was acquired in 2022, and historical drilling produced promising results indicative of prospective future discoveries.

Trailbreaker has several additional pipeline projects to explore or pursue partnerships for in the future.

A highly-skilled team of prospectors and managers with a proven record of success guide the company’s strategy to provide value to shareholders.

Key Projects Eakin Creek Project

The project covers 1,610 hectares of highly prospective area for high-grade gold. The asset is located 100 kilometers north of Kamloops and road-accessible via Highway 24 and well-maintained forestry roads. Project Highlights: Underexplored Asset : Acquired in 2022, the Eakin Creek project is in an under-explored region of the Quesnel terrane, known to host several of British Columbia's projects that are currently producing gold and copper.

: Acquired in 2022, the Eakin Creek project is in an under-explored region of the Quesnel terrane, known to host several of British Columbia's projects that are currently producing gold and copper. Encouraging Past Exploration Results : The project remains underexplored but has received some historical exploration that encouraged Trailbreaker to acquire the asset. Historic results include: Hosts a robust gold-in-soil anomaly with 58 samples with over 100 parts per billion (ppb) gold, reaching up to a maximum of 2,600 ppb (2.6 g/t gold) Historic rock grab samples assay up to 2.60 oz/ton (89 g/t) gold Outcrop sampling has returned a 3.0-meter chip sample interval grading 3.15 g/t gold

: The project remains underexplored but has received some historical exploration that encouraged Trailbreaker to acquire the asset. Historic results include: Drill-ready Project Pending Permitting: The company has conducted all necessary exploration to identify priority drill targets for the maiden 2,000-meter drill campaign. Eakin Creek has never undergone exploratory drilling, creating the potential for significant discoveries as drilling begins.

Atsutla Gold Project

The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship Atsutla project is a recently acquired district-scale asset located 70 kilometers south of the Yukon-British Columbia border and 130 kilometers northwest of Dease Lake, BC. The project is currently awaiting its 43-101 Technical Report and moving towards an inaugural drill campaign. Project Highlights: High-grade Gold Zones Identified : Five significant gold zones have been defined over 26 kilometers. Grab samples from these zones indicate over 18 ounces/ton gold. A total of 45 rock grab samples have a range of grading, including: 45 samples over 1 g/t gold 29 samples over 13 g/t gold 12 samples over 100 g/t gold

: Five significant gold zones have been defined over 26 kilometers. Grab samples from these zones indicate over 18 ounces/ton gold. A total of 45 rock grab samples have a range of grading, including: Drill-ready Asset : The company has already identified drill targets for future exploration and is currently awaiting permits to proceed.

: The company has already identified drill targets for future exploration and is currently awaiting permits to proceed. Two Promising Types of Gold Deposits: The Atsutla asset contains both copper-gold porphyry deposits and orogenic gold deposits. Both types of deposits are amenable to different exploration models, allowing the company to pursue a multi-faceted approach.

Eagle Lake Project

The Eagle Lake project covers 19,000 hectares of prospective land that is contiguous to the copper-gold Woodjam project. The asset is located 55 kilometers east of Williams Lake and is an early-stage copper-gold porphyry asset with a strong potential for high-grade mineralization. Project Highlights: Encouraging Historical Drilling: Some historical drilling has been done within the asset and produced low grade copper intercepts as well as a gold intercept of 3.52 g/t gold over 9.9 meters. In addition, new exploration has identified new potential opportunities for future exploratory drilling.

Prolific neighborhood: Adjacent to Vizsla Copper’s Woodjam Copper-Gold porphyry deposit, which has a historical inferred resource of 1.7 billion lbs copper and 968,000 oz gold

Pipeline Projects Trailbreaker Resources continually identifies and explores new projects via staking or property acquisitions that meet its criteria. The company seeks out under-explored regions in BC and the Yukon with the potential to become high-grade gold assets. Pipeline Project Highlights: McMurdo : The McMurdo property is located in the northern Purcell mountain range, covers 1,728 hectares, and is accessible by forest service roads. Historic chip sampling produces assays up to 175.9 g/t gold.

: The McMurdo property is located in the northern Purcell mountain range, covers 1,728 hectares, and is accessible by forest service roads. Historic chip sampling produces assays up to 175.9 g/t gold. Castle Rock : The company recently acquired the Castle Rock project, which covers 3,108 hectares of land on northern Vancouver Island. Historic chip samples produced assays up to 2.0 g/t gold, creating confidence in the project's potential.

: The company recently acquired the Castle Rock project, which covers 3,108 hectares of land on northern Vancouver Island. Historic chip samples produced assays up to 2.0 g/t gold, creating confidence in the project's potential. Plateau: The 100-percent-owned project covers 662 square kilometers with seven main gold zones. Drilled intercept includes 13.25 g/t gold over 17.5 meters and 7.6 g/t gold over 9.03 meters.