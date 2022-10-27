Market NewsInvesting News

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that it will host a scheduled conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time . The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter the same day after market close.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS



DATE:

Monday, November 14, 2022

TIME:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

WEBCAST:

Click Here

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

1-888-664-6392

CONFERENCE ID:

17993713

REPLAY:

416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Monday, November 28, 2022

Replay Entry Code: 993713 #

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

SOURCE TerrAscend

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/27/c3263.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TerrascendTER:CNXTRSSFCannabis Investing
TER:CNX,TRSSF

Aurora Cannabis to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time . The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 after the close of markets that same day.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canopy Growth Corporation and Canopy USA, LLC Announce Filing of Early Warning Report regarding TerrAscend Corp.

Canopy Growth Corporation (" Canopy " or the " Company ") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and Canopy USA LLC (" Canopy USA ") today announced that each of the Company and Canopy USA has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the Company's direct and indirect disposition of, and Canopy USA's direct and indirect acquisition of beneficial ownership of: (i) 38,890,570 exchangeable shares (the " Exchangeable Shares ") in the capital of TerrAscend Corp. (" TerrAscend "); (ii) an option to acquire 1,072,450 common shares (the " Common Shares ") in the capital of TerrAscend for an aggregate exercise price of $1.00 (the " TerrAscend Option "); (ii) 2,152,733 Common Share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") with an exercise price of C$3.74 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 1A Warrants "); (iv) 15,656,242 Warrants with an exercise price of C$5.14 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 1B Warrants "); (v) 2,225,714 Warrants with an exercise price of C$5.95 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 2A Warrants "); (vi) 333,723 Warrants with an exercise price of C$6.49 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 2B Warrants "); (vii) 1,926,983 Warrants with an exercise price of C$15.28 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 3A Warrants "); and 178,735 Warrants with an exercise price of C$17.19 per Common Share (the " TerrAscend 3B Warrants ", together with the TerrAscend 1A Warrants, TerrAscend 1B Warrants, the TerrAscend 2A Warrants, TerrAscend 2B Warrants and TerrAscend 3A Warrants, the " TerrAscend Warrants ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Acreage and Canopy Enter Into New U.S. Strategic Arrangement

Canopy to acquire 100% of Acreage by i) waiving its existing Floating Share option and entering into a new Floating Share acquisition agreement; and ii) committing to exercise its Fixed Share option, all subject to required approvals and terms of the related agreements

Acreage's $150 million credit facility is amended, providing immediate access to $25 million and increased financial flexibility through updated covenants

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canopy Growth to Fast Track Entry into the U.S. Cannabis Market

Creation of U.S. holding company and exchangeable share structure designed to enable Canopy USA to trigger full ownership of U.S. cannabis investments and capitalize on market opportunity projected to be over $50B 1 by 2026

Floating Share Arrangement Agreement facilitates acquisition of 100% of Acreage Holdings

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Final Settlement Agreements

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that it has reached final settlement agreements with each of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") that resolve those regulators' investigations regarding the previously disclosed restatements by the Company of its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2019 and the second quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to have resolved these matters," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cronos. "Important steps have been taken to strengthen our internal controls, and we are committed to continuing this work."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Board Director Sidney Dillard's Resignation

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced that board director Sidney Dillard has tendered her resignation. Ms. Dillard has accepted a board position at a large national health insurance provider and is resigning from her Cresco Lab's board position to avoid any potential regulatory conflicts.

"We are disappointed to see Sidney go, but we wish her the best in her new endeavor. I know she will be the same trusted advisor, independent voice, and driver of evolution in her new role," said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs CEO and Co-founder. "Sidney's depth of experience and professionalism has set the bar high, and we will ensure that our board continues to have industry leading diversity of experience and knowledge."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×