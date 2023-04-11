PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

Base MetalsInvesting News

Teck Confirms Receipt of Revised Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Glencore

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today confirmed that it has received a revised, unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Glencore plc, which would see that company acquire Teck.

Glencore's revised proposal appears to be largely unchanged, with the exception of a cash consideration alternative in lieu of shares in the proposed combined coal entity. The revised proposal does not provide an increase in the overall value to be received by Teck shareholders or appear to address material risks previously raised by Teck.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Teck's Board of Directors (the "Board") will carefully and expeditiously review and evaluate the new proposal. Teck will advise shareholders of the Board's decision regarding the revised proposal as soon as practicable.

As previously announced on April 3, 2023, following a detailed review and assessment of a similar unsolicited proposal from Glencore, Teck's Board unanimously determined that the proposal was not actionable and not in the best interests of Teck or its shareholders. The Board determined that the previously rejected Glencore proposal would have exposed Teck shareholders to material risks and uncertainty and would have transferred significant value to Glencore at the expense of Teck shareholders.

Advisors
Barclays Capital Canada Inc. and Ardea Partners LP are serving as financial advisors to Teck. Stikeman Elliott LLP and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are acting as legal advisors.

BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Origin Merchant Partners are serving as financial advisors to the Special Committee and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP are acting as legal advisors to the Special Committee.

About Teck
As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain information which constitutes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding Teck's planned separation transaction, including the timing thereof, and Teck's expectations regarding the impacts of any such transaction in terms of creating value for shareholders; statements related to anticipated risks of Glencore's proposal, including with respect to execution, timing and exposure to thermal coal and oil trading, and Teck's assessment thereof as compared to its own planned separation transaction; statements related to the opportunity for future transactions involving Teck Metals or EVR; and statements with respect to Teck's business and assets and its strategy going forward. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Teck's control. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: future actions taken by Glencore in connection with its unsolicited proposal; fluctuations in supply and demand in steelmaking coal, base metals and specialty metals markets; changes in competitive pressures, including pricing pressures; timing and receipt of requisite shareholder and court approvals; the recent global banking crisis and conditions and changes in credit markets; changes in capital markets; changes in currency and exchange rates; changes in and the effects of, government policy and regulations; and earnings, exchange rates and the decisions of taxing authorities, all of which could affect effective tax rates. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in our Annual Information Form dated February 21, 2023 under "Risk Factors" and our management information circular in respect of our annual and special meeting of shareholders on April 26, 2023, each filed under our profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on Teck's website ( www.teck.com ). Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties underlying these forward-looking statements materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements could vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Teck does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investor Contact:
Fraser Phillips
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis
604.699.4621
fraser.phillips@teck.com

Media Contact:
Chris Stannell
Public Relations Manager
604.699.4368
chris.stannell@teck.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Teck ResourcesTECK.A:CATECK.B:CATECKCopper Investing
TECK.A:CA,TECK.B:CA,TECK
The Conversation (0)

Ero Copper to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results on May 8, 2023

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Monday, May 8, 2023 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:30am Eastern time (8:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD COMPLEX AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Reaffirms Benefits of Pending Separation

Planned separation maximizes value and unlocks a broader range of strategic opportunities

Rejected Glencore proposal is not actionable and bad for Teck shareholders

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Teck Provides Update on Q1 Steelmaking Coal Performance

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today provided its unaudited first quarter 2023 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices.

"We achieved our quarterly sales guidance for steelmaking coal and continued to benefit from strong realized prices in the first quarter," said Jonathan Price, CEO. "Teck's high-margin steelmaking coal business continues to display its significant cash generating results and potential, further underscoring its value potential as the industry's leading pure play steelmaking coal business post separation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Demonstrates Significant Near-Term Growth in Updated 5-Year Outlook

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an updated five-year operating outlook, reflecting the Company's continued execution of ongoing strategic growth initiatives, including the forecasted first production from the Tucumã Operation in 2024 and first production utilizing the new external shaft at the Caraíba Operations' Pilar Mine in 2027.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay's Copper World Project Receives Positive Permitting Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) received confirmation from the Army Corps of Engineers ("ACOE") that Hudbay's previous surrender of the Section 404 Clean Water Act permit for the former Rosemont project ("404 Permit") was formally accepted and revoked as requested. The ACOE also reaffirmed the validity of the March 2021 approved jurisdictional determinations ("AJDs") whereby the ACOE determined there are no waters of the U.S. on the property, and therefore, a 404 Permit is not required.

State permitting for the Copper World project was initiated in June 2021 with the submission of Hudbay's Mined Land Reclamation Plan, which has been approved. In April 2022, Hudbay surrendered the 404 Permit to the ACOE as there is no evidence of jurisdictional waters of the U.S. on the former Rosemont project site. In May 2022, Judge Soto from the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona issued a favourable ruling that affirmed Hudbay's surrender of the 404 Permit was effective and that the new Copper World project is not connected to the previous federal permitting process. In late 2022, Hudbay submitted the state-level applications for an Aquifer Protection Permit and an Air Quality Permit to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality ("ADEQ"). Hudbay continues to expect to receive these two remaining state permits in 2023. In January 2023, Hudbay received an approved right-of-way from the Arizona State Land Department that will allow for infrastructure, such as roads, pipelines and powerlines, to connect between the properties in the company's private land package at Copper World.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Ur-Energy to Present April 19 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Technology Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 13th

Arch Resources to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27

Related News

Energy Investing

Ur-Energy to Present April 19 at the Emerging Growth Conference

Resource Investing

Arch Resources to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on April 27

Potash Investing

SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF LAND PACKAGE IN POTASH-RICH PARADOX BASIN EXPANDING SAGE PLAIN PROJECT IN SOUTHERN UTAH

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

Platinum Investing

Traction Uranium Completes Diamond Drill Program at Key Lake South Project

×