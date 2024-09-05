Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Beyond Oil Featured in Television Report by Israel's Broadcast Network

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Base Metals Outlook Report (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

STAR - ORION SOUTH DIAMOND PROJECT REVISED MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATE TECHNICAL REPORT FILED ON SEDAR+

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Technical Report documenting the Revised Mineral Resources Estimate (see News Release dated July 24, 2024 ) for the Star Orion South Diamond Project (the "Project") has been filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ). This Technical Report has also been posted on the Star Diamond website: Technical Report 2024 .

Star Diamond Corporation logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared and verified by A.C.A. Howe International Limited ("Howe"), under the supervision of Mr. Daniel C. Leroux, M.Sc., P. Geo. and the Mineral Resource estimation methodology under the supervision of Peter Ravenscroft , FAusIMM, of Ravenscroft Mining Advisors, an independent mining consultant, and a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators. This Revised Mineral Resources estimate uses diamond industry standard methods which are rigorously applied to the Star and Orion South evaluation data, acknowledging the significant control that fundamental kimberlite geology has on the distribution of diamonds within these deposits.

The Revised Mineral Resources estimate will now be incorporated into a re-optimized open pit mine plan for the Project, which will include a re-evaluation of Mineral Reserves and an economic assessment based thereon. It is anticipated this work will be completed during 2024-25 and will result in an updated Pre-feasibility Study including a revised statement of Mineral Reserves for the Project, if warranted, and an economic assessment based thereon. Accordingly, the Mineral Resources and economic assessment previously disclosed by Star Diamond for the Project should no longer be relied upon.

All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read , Senior Vice President Corporate Development, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell , Vice President Exploration, a registered Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Alberta , who are Star Diamond's QP's under the definition of NI 43-101.

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM".   Star Diamond's most significant asset is its 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Stay Connected with Us:
X (Twitter) - https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp/
Facebook - https://web.facebook.com/stardiamondcorp
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@StarDiamondCorp

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "forecast", "target", "project", "guidance", "may", "will", "should", "could", "estimate", "predict" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook. In particular, statements regarding Star Diamond's future operations, future exploration and development activities or other development plans constitute forward-looking statements. By their nature, statements referring to mineral reserves or mineral resources constitute forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements with respect to the Revised Mineral Resources Estimate; improvement in the Mineral Resource estimate; the re-optimization of the Star and Orion South open pits; the publication of the Technical Report; and the aim of the Company to undertake a PFS and Feasibility Study and timelines.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Star Diamond, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MDA.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/05/c1009.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star DiamondDIAM:CADiamond Investing
DIAM:CA
The Conversation (0)
2,492 carat diamond recovered at Lucara Diamond's Karowe mine.

Lucara Unearths 2,492 Carat Diamond in Botswana, Second Largest in History

Lucara Diamond (TSX:LUC,OTC Pink:LUCRF) announced the discovery of an "epic" 2,492 carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana on Wednesday (August 21), saying it is one of the largest rough diamonds ever found.

Media reports indicate that it is second only to the 3,106 carat Cullinan diamond found in South Africa in 1905.

The site where the diamond was discovered is no stranger to producing large stones. Previous significant discoveries from Karowe include the 1,758 carat Sewelô and the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona diamonds.

Keep reading...Show less
Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited

Burgundy Concludes Reclamation Surety Bonds Agreement

Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited (ASX:BDM) (Burgundy or the Company) is pleased to confirm that the agreement with the surety providers in relation to the reclamation bonds has been formally concluded and signed by all parties, in line with previously agreed principles (see ASX announcement dated March 13th, 2024).

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BUFFALO HILLS DIAMOND PROJECT

Stock Symbol: DIAM: TSX

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 15, 2024 it has completed the acquisition of Canterra Minerals Corporation's ("Canterra") interest in the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project (the "Project"). Star Diamond now owns 100% of the Project.

Star Diamond logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Star Diamond acquired Canterra's 50% interest in the Project, a land package consisting of 21 mineral leases covering approximately 4,800 hectares located 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada , in exchange for the issuance of 17,500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares"). One half of the Consideration Shares are subject to a 12-month lock-up arrangement. In addition to the Consideration Shares, Canterra was granted a 1% royalty interest in the Project.  All of the Consideration Shares are subject to a customary four month hold period.

About Buffalo Hills Diamond Project
Located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada , the Buffalo Hills Diamond Project includes 21 mineral leases covering 4,800 hectares and is a significant and accessible field of diamond bearing kimberlites, with similarities to the Fort á la Corne kimberlites in Saskatchewan, Canada . The Project is located in the Buffalo Hills Kimberlite District, which contains at least 38 individual kimberlite bodies, of which 26 kimberlites are diamond bearing and a number of which outcrop at surface. Exploration on these kimberlites started in 1996, and small parcels of diamonds have been collected from various exploration programs on many of those considered most prospective.

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond's most significant asset is its 100% interest in the Fort à la Corne Project in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

Stay Connected with Us:
X (Twitter) - https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp/
Facebook - https://web.facebook.com/stardiamondcorp
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp
YouTube - https://youtube.com/@StarDiamondCorp

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, Star Diamond's exploration of the Project, Star Diamond's assessment of its cost and management structure going forward.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Star Diamond , the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim Management Discussion and Analysis.

For further information: stardiamondcorp@stardiamondcorp.com or (306) 664-2202
www.stardiamondcorp.com

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/01/c9551.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Tinto logo on phone screen.

Rio Tinto's Diavik Diamond Mine Back Online After Temporary Suspension

Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) has resumed operations at its Diavik diamond mine in Canada's Northwest Territories after temporarily suspending work earlier this month due to unstable ground.

According to Rapaport, which heard from a company spokesperson, Rio Tinto halted activities at the site on July 4, when subsidence was detected on an access road leading to the property's A154 pit.

The company’s decision to temporarily suspend operations was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of employees. Subsidence, which involves the gradual sinking of land, can be dangerous.

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - DIAM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Star Diamond Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Avrupa Minerals Closes $350,000 Private Placement

NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

Grande Portage Resources: Advancing the High-grade Herbert Gold Project in Alaska

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Closes $350,000 Private Placement

Rare Earth Investing

Hastings Technology Reports 6.74 Million Tonne Maiden Niobium Resource for Yangibana

Critical Metals Investing

Australian Government Launches Digital Prospectus Highlighting Critical Minerals Potential

Gold Investing

Grande Portage Resources: Advancing the High-grade Herbert Gold Project in Alaska

Battery Metals Investing

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

×