Alrosa to Cut Production and Staff to Counter Diamond Market Slump

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Diamond Investing

Alrosa to Cut Production and Staff to Counter Diamond Market Slump

The company has not published sales data since 2022, the year Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

A small circle of white diamonds.
sameer Ali / Unsplash

Alrosa (MCX:ALRS), Russia's state-owned diamond miner, plans to suspend certain operations and reduce its workforce in 2025 as it confronts falling global diamond prices and the impact of international sanctions.

CEO Pavel Marinychev outlined the measures during an interview with local media in Yakutia, the company’s primary production hub, as reported by Reuters on Thursday (November 21).

The global diamond industry is experiencing a downturn, with Marinychev describing the situation as a "deep crisis."

Prices for the gems have declined for the second consecutive year, a situation that Marinychev said has been further exacerbated for Alrosa by sanctions from the G7 nations and EU. Together, they instituted a direct ban on Russian diamond imports at the start of 2024, and added an indirect ban at the beginning of March.

Alrosa is targeting a 10 percent reduction in labor costs next year, which will affect its 35,000 employees.

Marinychev stated that areas of production deemed less profitable will be paused, though operations in these regions could be resumed swiftly if diamond market conditions improve. "We are currently in a rather difficult situation. Our task is to endure and wait out this period, to wait for prices to start rising again," he explained.

The company has not published sales data since 2022, the year Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian government, which occasionally buys diamonds from Alrosa to support the industry, plans to continue these purchases in 2025. Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev confirmed that the government’s budget for 2025 to 2027 includes US$1.55 billion allocated for acquiring precious metals and gemstones.

This measure is intended to stabilize the diamond market and alleviate pressure from oversupply.

Given the diamond market's challenges, Alrosa has sought to diversify its revenue. In July, the company finalized the acquisition of the Degdekan gold ore field in Russia's Magadan region through its subsidiary, Almazy Anabara.

The US$276 million purchase, part of a broader strategy to enhance financial stability, marks Alrosa's entry into the gold sector. Degdekan is expected to yield approximately 3.3 metric tons of gold annually starting in 2030.

Alrosa’s investment in the project underscores its intention to leverage synergies within its mining operations while reducing dependency on diamond revenue, particularly in light of sanctions targeting its primary export markets.

While diversifying into gold mining, Alrosa remains committed to its core operations in diamond production.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
MCX:ALRS
diamond stocksdiamond investingrussiasupply and demandsupply chaindiamond miningDiamond Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.