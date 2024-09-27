Burgundy Diamond Pauses Ekati Development, Asks Northwest Territories for More Support

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Outstanding Drill Results Confirm High Grade Uranium Mineralisation at the Ashburton Project

SAGA Metals Completes IPO with Focus on Uranium Exploration and Rio Tinto Partnership

Saga Metals: Diversified Portfolio of Critical Mineral Assets in Canada’s Top-tier Jurisdictions

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Element79 Gold Corp

ELEM:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Sirona Biochem

SBM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Diamond Investing

Burgundy Diamond Pauses Ekati Development, Asks Northwest Territories for More Support

The company told the Northwest Territories government that the diamond industry is in a state of turmoil due to decreasing prices and insufficient support.

A locked gate.
Francesco Scatena / Shutterstock

Burgundy Diamond Mines (ASX:BDM,OTC Pink:BDMMF) has paused plans for further development at the Ekati diamond mine, saying diamond prices have fallen at least 20 percent since it acquired the project.

In a letter to RJ Simpson, premier of Canada's Northwest Territories (NWT), Burgundy said that along with the decreasing prices, the diamond industry has been receiving “very little support."

“Environmental requirements are getting unnecessarily more onerous, government agencies are inflexible to change and the burden placed on the asset is increasing,” the company said, adding that it may need to revisit the viability of the Ekati asset and focus on growth elsewhere should these problems continue.

Burgundy said this outcome would be "tragic," noting that Ekati's undeveloped diamond resources are large enough that the property could operate until 2040 and beyond if it were to receive sufficient support.

Notably, the Jay pipe represents “one of the largest undeveloped kimberlite pipes on the planet.”

Burgundy has five key areas where it wants help: mine reclamation provisioning, the diamond royalty valuation process, mineral resource act regulations development, environmental permitting and water management requirements.

According to the company, operational burdens in the NWT could be alleviated should the government make the requested changes and reduce regulations in these key areas.

Burgundy also believes that the mindset in the north needs to change from that of “closure” to “opportunity,” saying that “there is no reason that diamond mining cannot continue at scale for the next 25 years.”

No public statement had been released by the NWT at the time of this writing, but Cabin Radio reported that a spokesperson for Simpson said the government is “taking the time needed to work with colleagues and relevant departments to determine how, and if” the concerns and supports proposed by Burgundy can be addressed.

The Ekati diamond operation is located in the Lac de Gras region of the NWT, approximately 300 kilometers northeast of Yellowknife. It began production in October 1998, with exploration programs dating back to 1981.

Burgundy purchased Ekati in July 2023, and mining currently takes place at the Sable open-pit mine and Misery underground mine. The company has withdrawn its application for underground development at Sable.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
ASX:BDM
diamond investingdiamond stocksasx stocksdiamond explorationDiamond Investing
The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.