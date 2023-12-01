Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

As a result of the quarterly review, S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes in the S&PTSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 18, 2023 :

S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX – December 18, 2023


COMPANY

GICS SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSX:KEL)

Energy

Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

ADDED

New Gold Inc (TSX:NGD)

Materials

Gold

DELETED

Dye & Durham Limited (TSX:DND)

Information Technology

Application Software

DELETED

Endeavour Silver Corp (TSX:EDR)

Materials

Silver

DELETED

Park Lawn Corporation (TSX:PLC)

Consumer Discretionary

Specialized Consumer Services

DELETED

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSX:TIXT)

Industrials

Data Processing & Outsourced Services

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500 ® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® . More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/01/c3928.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×