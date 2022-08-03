Precious MetalsInvesting News

  • Sheeted vein mineralization observed across 700 m by 800 m area at Valley, with mineralization open in all directions and wider step-outs planned
  • Central corridor of high vein density up to 300 m wide, 600 m long (open) and 430 m deep (open) encountered in holes V-22-005, 007, 010, 012, 014 and 015
  • V-22-015 in system for entire 554 m length, with broad zones of high vein density
  • All assay results and latest drill core evaluations pending, drilling ongoing.

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has encountered gold bearing quartz vein mineralization in multiple large step-out holes at its Rogue project's Valley Zone in Canada's Yukon Territory (Figure 1). Characteristic sheeted veins are present at various intensities across the roughly 800 m width of the intrusion and extending into the surrounding hornfelsed rocks, and along 700 m of strike length tested to date. Of note is a corridor of high vein densities (commonly >15 veinsm) up to 300 m wide intersected across 600 m of strike length and open along strike, with robust mineralization intersected at 430 m below surface and open to further depth

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Drilling progress at the Valley Zone, showing quartz vein densities in drill core. Veins range in thickness from several mm to 30 cm true width. Vein densities are considered by the Company a general indicator of gold potential, though other factors can influence grade within and between holes. Assays remain pending for all holes drilled in 2022. A potential southeastern extension of the Valley intrusion is suspected based on aerial magnetic data collected in 2021 and 2022.

"We are very encouraged by the scale of the mineralized system we are seeing at Valley," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Each successful step-out across hundreds of metres adds significantly to the bulk-tonnage potential of the target, and mineralization is present from surface to the bottoms of the deepest holes we've drilled to date-to 554 m downhole corresponding to 430 m below surface. Of course, we won't know the true significance of the discovery until we have drill core assays back. Lab estimates now point to mid-August for return of our first holes of the 2022 exploration season."

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - Schematic cross section across the ~800m width of the Valley intrusion showing quartz vein densities and occurrences of trace visible gold. The mineralized vein sets strike roughly perpendicular to this section (into and out of the page). The highest vein densities and thickest quartz veins are consistent across multiple holes within a central corridor, which remains open along strike and to depth. Vein densities in V-22-013, the least mineralized in terms of overall quartz veining, commonly exceed 5 veins/m. The location of the cross section is shown on Figures 1 and 3, with the view looking northwest.

CENTRAL MINERALIZED CORRIDOR

High quartz vein densities previously reported in holes V-22-005 and V-22-007 appear to form part of a well-mineralized corridor cutting NW-SE through the Valley intrusion. Drilling to date suggests a true width to this zone of up to 300 m where tested. The length of the system is open, and runs roughly 600 m from V-22-005 in the NW to V-22-012 in the southeast. Similarly, mineralization remains open at depth; holes V-22-014 and V-22-015 intersect the zone at surface and to as deep as 430 m below surface, respectively, with moderate to high vein densities continuing to depth (Figure 2). Hole V-22-010 tested the eastern boundary of the corridor, with 120 instances of trace, sub-millimeter scale visible gold observed along the length of the 404 m hole during logging and after cutting (Figure 3).

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3 - Instances of trace visible gold encountered in drilling at Valley. Gold grains are sub-millimeter in scale, often between 10 and 100 microns (0.01 to 0.1 mm) in size, and commonly found in association with bismuthinite and tellurium minerals. While the presence of visible gold demonstrates the presence of gold and is thus an encouraging sign, in such systems its presence does not correlate perfectly with gold grades. It is also somewhat subjective, as the ultimate count can depend on the attention to detail of one core logging geologist versus another.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 4 - Quartz vein mineralization in V-21-015, from 396 to 428 m downhole. The hole is mineralized to varying degrees along its entire 554 m length. From approximately 364 m to 502 m downhole it intersects at depth the same zone of abundant quartz veins encountered in both V-22-007 and V-22-014, with densities commonly above 15 veins/m and locally exceeding 30 veins/m, with individual veins up to 20 cm true thickness. Multiple crosscutting quartz vein generations are present, and trace instances of fine-grained visible gold were observed at points along the length of the hole (Figure 2).

BROADER VALLEY INTRUSION

Holes V-22-013 and V-22-017 continue to build out the overall extent of known mineralization within the Valley intrusion, complementing the low to moderate densities of sheeted vein arrays seen in V-22-006 and in the bottom of V-22-008, and demonstrating the (open) length of the system across roughly 700 m to date. Vein densities in these holes are generally comparable and locally in excess to those encountered in 2021 drilling near the northwest edge of the intrusion, where intercepts of up to 1.25 g/t Au over 168.7 m were encountered. The 2021 holes crosscut both hornfelsed metasedimentary rocks and intrusive rocks. It remains to be seen whether similar vein densities in different host rock types (e.g. entirely in the intrusion) can be expected to carry similar grades within this system.

The local width of the intrusion along the section including V-22-007 and V-22-015 is roughly 800 m, with low to locally moderate (5-15 veins/m) densities of quartz veins continuing into the surrounding hornfelsed metasedimentary rocks. To the southeast, recently collected airborne magnetic data suggests the potential presence of a continuation of the Valley intrusion, or alternatively a smaller secondary stock hidden beneath cover.

In total, roughly 5,200 m of drilling has been completed at Valley in 2022 across 14 holes. Drill holes V-22-009 and V-22-016 were abandoned due to thick downslope talus cover, and steepened to reach bedrock (becoming holes V-22-011 and V-22-017).

Assays for all holes drilled to date in 2022 are pending, and drilling of additional holes at Valley is ongoing. The Company finds these visual results to be encouraging, and it cautions that the significance of the observations reported herein will not be known until assays are received and reviewed. Vein densities are a primary factor in determining grade, but other factors including typical vein thickness, individual vein grades (including presence of visible gold), host rock type and relative location within the hydrothermal fluid system can influence overall gold grade. Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed.

THREE DRILLS NOW ACTIVE

A third helicopter-portable drill has mobilized to the Valley Zone. The drills and the geological team are working in tandem to continue building out the scale of known mineralization at Valley.

One drill is slated to move to the Gracie Zone, some 4 km east of Valley, where an intrusion thought to be related to Valley is present below surface. Aerial magnetic work and mapping have identified multiple structural corridors, including a sheeted join/vein array in hornfels sediment that parallels a dominant mineralization orientation at the Valley Zone. This Phase I program will be the first-ever drill testing of the Gracie Zone.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 5 - Location of V-22-007 and V-22-012 in the context of the broader Valley-Gracie trend. Surface geochemistry and geophysics (Z-axis Tipper Electromagnetic Survey) data suggest the presence of a potentially similar reduced intrusion related gold system at Gracie. Snowline plans to initiate Phase I drilling at Gracie in August.

ABOUT ROGUE

The geological setting and style of mineralization at Rogue's Valley Zone indicate the presence of a bulk tonnage gold target, with similarities to Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. An 800 m Phase I drill program conducted at Valley in September 2021 encountered broad zones of gold mineralization in all four holes drilled (see Snowline news release dated February 10, 2022). Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays along the margins of a mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion.

Snowline Gold Corp., Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 6 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of current and planned drilling.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seven-project portfolio covering >127,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >85,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Exploration Manager for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's upcoming drill program, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, outcomes of mineral tenure ownership resolution, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE:Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710683/Snowline-Gold-Further-Expands-Mineralized-Footprint-of-Valley-Zone-and-Mobilizes-Third-Drill-to-Its-Rogue-Project-Yukon

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline GoldCSE:SGDPrecious Metals Investing
SGD:CNX
snowline

Snowline Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$2.9 Million

Snowline Gold Announces Completion of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$2.9 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced (July 5, 2022) non-brokered private placement, issuing 2,342,293 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,927,866. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 until August 2, 2024 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Agreement With Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation To Power Main Camp With Large-Scale Solar Generator

Snowline Gold Announces Agreement With Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation To Power Main Camp With Large-Scale Solar Generator

  • 27 kW solar generator installed at Snowline's camp is expected to provide the vast majority of in-camp electrical power
  • Fuel savings estimates are as high as 12,527 litres, translating to a 90% reduction in carbon emissions for camp power production based on 2021 camp data
  • Strong collaborative relationship with Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation continues to provide direct economic impacts to the First Nations and to the Yukon

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has entered into a 5-year lease agreement with the Nacho Nyak Dun Development Corporation (NNDDC) for installation and use of a 27 kilowatt solar generator system. Designed and built by Yukon-based Solvest Inc., the solar generator will dramatically reduce diesel consumption at Snowline's 45-person "Forks" camp on its Rogue Project in the eastern Yukon, located within the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun (FNNND

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, August 1, 2022, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Solar panels in position at Snowline's newly built Forks Camp. Designed by Solvest Inc. the hybrid-solar generator system is among the first of its kind to be used to power a remote exploration camp in Canada.

Estimates provided by Solvest based on data collected from Snowline's 2021 field program predict the new solar generator could save up to 12,572 litres of diesel per season, reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the camp generator by 90%. This reduces not only fuel costs, but also the total number of flights required to support the project, resulting in a net positive impact both financially and environmentally. Additional benefits include the associated reduction in diesel generator operating time, which lessens camp noise to create better living standards for crew, while also lowering the potential for disturbance of local wildlife.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Completion of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$22.3 Million and Grants Stock Options

Snowline Gold Announces Completion of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for C$22.3 Million and Grants Stock Options

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, issuing 7 million flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$1.40 per FT Share and 10 million units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$22.3 million. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 until July 22, 2024 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$25.23 Million

Snowline Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$25.23 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (US OTC:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has arranged to issue, on a non-brokered private placement basis, (a) up to 7,000,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$1.40 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to C$9,800,000 and (b) up to 12,342,293 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$15,427,866.25. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$2.50 for a period of two years(the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Provides Exploration Update on Its Valley Drill Program, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Provides Exploration Update on Its Valley Drill Program, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Sheeted quartz veins with trace amounts of visible gold present in hole V-22-005
  • Location of hole expands known width of Valley mineralized corridor by 150 metres
  • Drilling ongoing, with assay results and full drill core evaluation pending.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to report that it has intersected mineralization from bedrock surface in its first hole of 2022, drilled at the Rogue project's Valley Zone in Canada's Yukon Territory. V-22-005 encountered thin (1-60 mm) sheeted quartz veins through to at least its present depth of 233 metres (as of Sunday, June 12, 2022; drilling ongoing at time of writing). Seven separate veins hosting trace visible gold were observed between 39 and 220 metres downhole during initial logging. The collar location is a 154-metre step-back from 2021 hole V-21-003 which also encountered a broad zone of mineralization from the bedrock surface

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Closeup of V-22-005 drill core at 197 m downhole. Seven grains of visible gold (red circles) were identified along the margins of a single quartz vein here during initial evaluation of the drill core. Visible gold has also been identified in six other veins throughout the hole. Note that this figure highlights one feature of V-22-005 and is not meant to be representative of the entire hole. Assays for this and the rest of the hole remain pending. Core shown is 4.76 cm in diameter.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Corporate Update - Annual General Meeting, Spin-Out

Falcon Corporate Update - Annual General Meeting, Spin-Out

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") provides corporate update letter to shareholders in an address from its Chief Executive Officer, Karim Rayani. The Company further reports its AGM is approaching and will be held on August 10th, 2022. Please visit www.sedar.com for further details

Falcon is well positioned for a remarkably busy summer; Falcon has had a successful year in acquiring projects of merit. My focus is and always has been on creating value for shareholders, I am pleased with the progress we have made in a very challenging market environment. Falcon has acquired and currently holds over 140,000 hectares of ground in Central Newfoundland tied on to Major Structures. Putting us in the top 8% for land holders. Most of our assets in Central Newfoundland we control 100% with no property payments or Net Smelter Royalties. This makes us uniquely positioned for greater success as new discoveries are potentially made.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lahontan Drills 138.6m Grading 1.06 Gpt Au Eq at Santa Fe

Lahontan Drills 138.6m Grading 1.06 Gpt Au Eq at Santa Fe

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce drill results from ten reverse-circulation rotary ("RC") drill holes exploring the Santa Fe pit area of the Company's 19 km2 Santa Fe Project in Nevada's Walker Lane. Eight drill holes, totaling 2,614 metres, are the final RC holes from the 2021 drilling campaign. These drill holes targeted down-dip plus northwest and southeast step outs from known gold and silver mineralization along the Santa Fe fault. Highlights include

  • SF21-015R and -016R: These two RC drill holes targeted expansion of known mineralization in the high-wall of the Santa Fe Pit between the Bonanza and Big Horn zones and were collared approximately 120 metres northwest of SF21-007R (please see map below). SF21-015R cut 138.6m grading 1.01 gpt Au and 3.4 gpt Ag (1.06 gpt Au Eq) while SF21-016R intercepted 102.1m grading 0.69 gpt Au and 1.7 gpt Ag (0.71 gpt Au Eq). These drill holes expand potential resources in this portion of the Santa Fe pit and define the extent of transitional mineralized rock.

Kimberly Ann, CEO, President, Director, and Founder of Lahontan Gold Corp commented: "The Company is excited to release the final results from our Phase One drilling program. In total, Lahontan drilled 9,410 metres in its 2021 Phase One drilling campaign resulting in the discovery of two new high grade "feeder" zones, Bonanza and Big Horn, the expansion of the BH high-grade zone, and impressive volumes of good grade shallow oxide and transition gold and silver mineralization at both the main Santa Fe pit target area and at the Slab target area (see cross sections of the Santa Fe Pit below). RC drilling has resumed at Slab, targeting more shallow oxide gold and silver mineralization. We remain on track to deliver our maiden resource estimate in 2022 and take the next steps to advance the Santa Fe Project back into production."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Drilling Commences on Purdy's North Gold and Nickel-Copper Targets

Drilling Commences on Purdy's North Gold and Nickel-Copper Targets

  • RC drilling has commenced at Purdy's North, testing a series of prospective gold and nickel-copper targets adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's ( "Azure" ) Andover nickel-copper-cobalt discovery ( "Andover" ) and Artemis Resources Limited's ( "Artemis" ) Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery ( "Carlow Castle" ).
  • Drilling program will start at the Milburn nickel-copper-gold and Morto Lago orogenic gold targets, as part of a large campaign testing multiple targets across the district.
  • Heritage surveys have been completed at Morto Lago, Milburn and the Southcourt prospects at Purdy's North and the Bushmill prospect in the Maitland Intrusion.
  • Additional targets for drilling include 47K, Thorpe, Bob's Well VHMS and the Bullock Park area. Work on these targets is awaiting final heritage clearance.
  • Geophysical Induced Polarisation ( "IP" ) and Fixed Loop Electromagnetic ( "FLEM" ) survey results used at several prospects to finesse high priority targeting from previous programs 1 .
  • High resolution aeromagnetic and radiometric survey across Purdy's North and the Bob's Well trend have enabled advances in structural interpretation and understanding geological setting.

Novo Resources Corp. ( "Novo" or the "Company" ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on gold and nickel-copper targets at Purdy's North on EL471745 and on the Maitland Intrusion (EL473443) in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia. Purdy's North is adjacent to Azure Minerals Limited's ( "Azure" ) Andover VC-07 nickel-copper-cobalt massive sulphide discovery ( "Andover" ) and Artemis Resources Limited's ( "Artemis" ) Carlow Castle gold-copper-cobalt discovery ( "Carlow Castle" ). It should be noted that there is no certainty that EL471745 nor EL473443 contains the same levels of mineralization as either of these discoveries 1 .

" We are excited to get on the ground at these drill targets, " commented Mr. Mike Spreadborough, Novo's Executive Co-Chairman, Acting CEO, and director. " This is a highly prospective region and there has been well-documented recent exploration success from our neighbours, including Azure Minerals and Artemis Resources. These projects are an important part of our broader exploration strategy and we look forward to seeing what our drilling program returns. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold: Seven Additional Drill Holes Completed at Ryuo Prospect, Drilling Commenced at Kitano-o Prospect

Japan Gold: Seven Additional Drill Holes Completed at Ryuo Prospect, Drilling Commenced at Kitano-o Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of an additional seven drill holes at the Ryuo prospect, and commencement of drilling at the Kitano-o prospect, both prospects are located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Seven additional drill holes were completed at Ryuo for a total of 2,888 m of diamond drill core between April and June this year. Drilling was positioned to step-out at approximate 50 m intervals from high-grade mineralization encountered in the 2021 drill program, and test continuity of mineralization along strike and to depth (Figure 1 & 2). Samples from the 7 drill holes have been submitted to the ALS laboratory in Vancouver for assay and results are expected to be released in September. For more information on the 2021 drilling results at the Ryuo prospect refer to the Company's news release dated 22nd February 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALEXCO OBTAINS INTERIM ORDER AND PROVIDES TRANSACTION UPDATE

ALEXCO OBTAINS INTERIM ORDER AND PROVIDES TRANSACTION UPDATE

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") announced today that it obtained an interim order (the " Interim Order ") from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the " Court ") on July 27, 2022 authorizing the holding of its special meeting (the " Meeting ") and matters relating to the conduct of the Meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders, optionholders, restricted share unit (" RSU ") holders, and deferred share unit (" DSU ") holders of Alexco (collectively, the " Securityholders ") will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") to approve an arrangement (the " Arrangement "), in accordance with the terms of the arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and Hecla Mining Company ( NYSE: HL ) (" Hecla ") on July 4, 2022 as assigned and amended (the " Arrangement Agreement "), pursuant to which 1080980 B .C. Ltd. (" 108 ") agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding Alexco Shares that it does not already own by way of a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Plan of Arrangement ") under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ).

Alexco also announces that it executed an assignment and amendment agreement dated July 25, 2022 (the " Amending Agreement ") with Hecla and 108 to amend the Arrangement Agreement, pursuant to which Hecla has assigned its obligations under the Arrangement Agreement, such that 108 will become the purchaser under the Plan of Arrangement. The Amending Agreement is available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) under Alexco's issuer profile.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

Kuya Silver Announces Increase to Best Efforts Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES . ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation (the "Co-Lead Agents") on behalf of Red Cloud Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents"), to amend the engagement letter dated July 25, 2022 (the "Engagement Letter") in respect of the best efforts private placement financing of units ("Units") announced on July 26, 2022 (the "Private Placement"), to increase the size of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is now expected to consist of up to 6,120,000 Units at a price of $0.45 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $2,754,000 with the Agents having an option exercisable, in whole or in part, up to 48 hours prior to the closing date, to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 15% of the amended Private Placement, being 918,000 Units for additional proceeds of up to $413,100 . In all other respects, the Engagement Letter remains unchanged.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×