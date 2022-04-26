Base MetalsInvesting News

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after market close on May 11, 2022. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on May 12, 2022 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's first quarter 2022 financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North America dial-in number:

1 (833) 968-2281 Passcode: 5890652

International dial-in number:

(236) 714-2984 Passcode: 5890652

Webcast and slide presentation:

www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt International
Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from its 2021 totals and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations
Email: joe.racanelli@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2457

