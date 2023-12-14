Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

BPH Global Ltd

Sale of Platform in East Johor Strait

Further to previous announcements made by the Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) regarding its strategic review of the Company’s seaweed operations, the Board is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement for the sale of the floating platform in the East Johor Strait.

Highlights

  • BP8 sells the floating platform in the East Johor Strait.
  • Sale proceeds a boost to the Company’s cashflow position
  • Relocation of seaweed R&D activity
Background

The Company’s ongoing strategic review of its seaweed operations has included an in-depth, thorough review of the viability of the floating platform in the East Johor Strait. It has been a significant legacy issue for the new management team since the Company re-commenced trading on the ASX in late March this year.

The floating platform is owned by SCU-RY Farm Pte. Ltd. (SCU-RY), a joint venture company incorporated for the purpose of acquiring and operating the floating platform. The BP8 Group through the Singapore-based subsidiary Stemcell United Pte. Ltd. (SCU-SG) holds 70% of the issued capital of SCU-RY, and Rong-Yao Fisheries Pte. Ltd. (RY) the remaining 30% (in aggregate, the Sale Shares).

In conducting its review of the viability of the floating platform, the Company considered a range of potential options, including: operation of the platform in its current position; dismantling the platform or selling the platform to a third party.

Operating the platform for the purposes of growing seaweed would have cost the Company approximately SGD15,000 per month, a very significant sum given the challenges the Company endured in its efforts to farm seaweed on a commercial basis in the East Johor Strait. The Board concluded that seaweed could not be cultivated and harvested on a commercial basis in the East Johor Strait. Dismantling the platform would have cost a minimum of SGD150,000. Given these alternatives, the Company focused its efforts on locating a buyer for the platform.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Global Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.


The Conversation (0)

Viemed to Centralize Market for Common Shares on NASDAQ Through Voluntary Delisting from TSX

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced that it has applied and received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") for the voluntary delisting of its common shares (each a "Common Share") from the TSX. The delisting from TSX will not affect the Company's listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market ("NASDAQ").

"The Company is taking strategic action to enhance market efficiency and optimize our administrative processes by consolidating trading volumes on NASDAQ, as the majority of both outstanding shares and trading volume is currently concentrated in the United States. The delisting from TSX will create a singular focal point and central marketplace for the Company's common shares, contributing to increased long-term liquidity on NASDAQ and increased shareholder value." said Viemed Chief Operating Officer, Todd Zehnder.

Viemed Healthcare to Present at Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the " Company " or " Viemed ") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it will participate in the Stifel 2023 Healthcare Conference on November 15, 2023, in New York, New York at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, located at 455 Madison Ave.

Casey Hoyt, CEO, and Todd Zehnder, COO, will conduct a presentation that will cover key areas of Viemed's business at 1:15pm EST. Additionally, investors that are registered for the conference will have the ability to request one-on-one meetings with management.

Planet Based Foods Announces Partnership with Northern California Grocery Chain - Nugget Markets

Planet Based Foods Announces Partnership with Northern California Grocery Chain - Nugget Markets


Viemed Healthcare Announces Record Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited

Q3 FY23 Quarterly Report and Appendix 4c: Material YoY Reduction in Cash Burn and Ongoing Revenue Growth

Hydration solutions company The Hydration Pharmaceuticals Company Limited (ASX: HPC) (“Hydralyte North America” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its operational and financial performance for the three-month period ended 30 September 2023 (the “quarter”).

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST.H")
[formerly FluroTech Ltd. ("TEST")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 26, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

×