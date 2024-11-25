Seaweed Consultancy Renewed – Focus on Blockchain, Carbon Credits and AI to Drive R&D Program

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
BPH Global Ltd

Seaweed Consultancy Renewed – Focus on Blockchain, Carbon Credits and AI to Drive R&D Program

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company), is pleased to advise the re-appointment of Gaia Mariculture Pte Ltd (Gaia Mariculture) as the manager of the Company’s research and development programs (R&D Programs). Pursuant to the renewed consulting agreement, the Company’s wholly owned, Singapore-based subsidiary Stemcell United Pte Ltd (BP8 Singapore) has engaged Gaia Mariculture as a to manage the BP8 Group’s R&D Programs (Consulting Agreement).

Highlights

  • Blockchain technology: focus on sourcing and deployment of blockchain technology to facilitate:
    • biological integrity and sustainability of seaweed cultivation and processing; and
    • the development of an accreditation methodology for the issue of blue carbon credits
  • Artificial Intelligence technology (AI): Continued focus on AI to enhance critical mineral and nutraceutical identification and extraction
  • Essential Mineral and Nutraceutical extraction: Fermentation and Phycomining techniques to unlock essential minerals and nutraceuticals
  • Biohydrogen Extraction: Production of biohydrogen/biogases as a natural by-product of fermentation
  • Commercialisation: commercialisation opportunities to drive R&D strategies
  • Consultancy Agreement Renewed: two (2) year agreement with Gaia Mariculture
  • Expanded R&D role: Gaia to conduct R&D and to oversee out-sourced R&D projects

Consulting Agreement

Pursuant to the Consulting Agreement, Gaia Mariculture will provide:

  • Out-sourced Research, being the R&D that has been or will be outsourced by or on behalf of the BP8 Group to a third party to be conducted by that party under the supervision of Gaia; and.
  • In-house Research, being the R&D to be undertaken directly by Gaia.

Out-sourced Research comprises the following services which the BP8 Group is seeking to out-source to third parties:

  • Sourcing, development and deployment of Blockchain technologies: sourcing, development and/or acquisition of blockchain technologies and their deployment to:
    • provide biological integrity and traceability and to promote sustainable farming of seaweed; and
    • enable the measurement of carbon capture and storage by seaweeds to facilitate the creation of an accreditation scheme for the issue of blue carbon credits;
  • Phycomining to unlock nutraceuticals and critical minerals: conduct of a feasibility study on the efficacy of deploying Phycomining techniques (the use of aquatic hyperaccumulator biomasses to bioaccumulate higher concentrations of metals in seaweed cultivated in seawater) to:
    • determine whether levels of metals that are found in seaweed occur in natural quantities or in unnaturally high concentrations when the seaweed is cultivated in polluted waters; and
    • develop techniques to recover valuable metals from the seaweed biomass;
  • AI Genetic Algorithm: continued development of an AI generated genetic algorithm to enable machine determination of variations in seaweed genomes to be applied to seaweed breeding and gene editing;
  • AI-enhanced extraction: development and deployment of AI driven imaging technology to further enhance essential mineral identification and isolation so as to increase the effectiveness of phyto-hydrometallurgical techniques to extract essential minerals from seaweed; and
  • Additional scope: any additional or related service relating to a project outsourced to a third party reasonably requested by the BP8 Group and agreed by Gaia from time to time.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from BPH Global, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:bp8biotech stocksbiotech investingBiotech Investing
BP8:AU
BPH Global
Sign up to get your FREE

BPH Global Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
BPH Global

BPH Global

Stemcell United Ltd is a marine and agricultural biotechnology industry. Its only operating segment being sourcing, producing, marketing, and selling traditional medicines. The company's geographical segment includes Australia; Singapore; Malaysia and Greater China. The company's product includes Cannabis sativa; Dendrobium Officinale and Daemonorops Draco Blume.
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM)

Sirona Biochem


Keep reading...Show less
Young female researcher working in a lab.

Radiopharmaceuticals Take Investors to the Forefront of Precision Oncology

Radiopharmaceuticals are emerging as one of the most promising innovations in modern medicine, particularly in precision oncology, and if recent billion-dollar investment deals are any indication, the potential for growth can be significant. Investors eyeing exposure to this emerging technology would benefit from a deeper understanding of the technology, its strategic applications and investment opportunities.

A groundbreaking technology in the field of oncology, radiopharmaceuticals combine radioactive substances with targeted molecules to revolutionise cancer detection and treatment. These innovative compounds are gaining significant attention due to their ability to deliver precise and targeted cancer therapies, minimising damage to healthy tissues while maximising therapeutic efficacy.

At their core, radiopharmaceuticals leverage the unique properties of radioactive isotopes, pairing them with molecules that have a high affinity for cancer cells. This combination allows for both diagnostic imaging and therapeutic applications, offering a level of precision previously unattainable in traditional cancer treatments.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES SENIOR EXECUTIVE RESEARCH APPOINTMENT

Howard Chang , M.D., Ph.D.,   Joins as Senior Vice President of Research and Chief Scientific Officer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that Howard Chang M.D., Ph.D., will join the company as senior vice president of Research, effective Dec. 16, 2024 . Chang will also assume the title and responsibility of serving as Amgen's chief scientific officer, reporting to Jay Bradner M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top 5 Life Science ETFs in 2024

Top 5 Life Science ETFs in 2024

Taking a position in a life science exchange-traded fund (ETF) provides exposure to a basket of stocks focused on the healthcare sector, while mitigating the risks of holding shares in a single company.

While ETFs provide diversification by their nature, fund managers often narrow down their offerings to follow a specific aspect of the market — for example, biotech or pharma. They also typically adjust the weight of ETF holdings to match movements in the life science industry in an effort to give investors the best possible returns.

There are many choices when it comes to life science ETFs, and to help investors understand their options, the Investing News Network has listed the top life science ETFs by year-on-year performance.

Keep reading...Show less
Radiopharm Theranostics

Australian Ethics Committee Approval to Expand PD-L1 Nanobody (RAD204) Phase 1 Trial in Multiple Tumor Types

Radiopharm Theranostics (ASX:RAD, “Radiopharm” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oncology radiopharmaceuticals for areas of high unmet medical need, is pleased to announce it has been granted Human Research Ethics Committee (HREC) approval to include participants with Programmed Death-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) positive Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), Melanoma, Head and Neck Cancer (HNSCC), and Endometrial Cancer, as part of its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of 177Lu-labelled RAD204 for the treatment of PD-L1 expressing cancers.
Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Cardiol Therapeutics' Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Clinical Results in Recurrent Pericarditis Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Marked and rapid reductions in both pericarditis pain and inflammation
maintained throughout the 26-week study

Episodes of pericarditis per year substantially reduced

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

BPH Global
Sign up to get your FREE

BPH Global Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

White Cliff Minerals Acquires Highly Prospective and Proven Copper Project

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Related News

agriculture investing

Gassaat Permit Approved Landmark MOU Signed with Tunisian Government and EBRD

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Acquires Highly Prospective and Proven Copper Project

Critical Metals Investing

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Corporate Financing Update

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Second Offtake for CERENERGY GridPacks

Base Metals Investing

Avondale Termination Update

×