Red Cloud Announces Annual Fall Mining Showcase 2023 Schedule
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") is hosting its annual Fall Mining Showcase in-person at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel, on November 7 and 8, 2023.
Red Cloud is excited to announce the official schedule including 5 keynote speakers, and over 80 presenting resource companies globally across more than 10 commodities of interest.
The event is one of two marquee Red Cloud conferences designed to connect resource focused investors with mining companies. With three dedicated group presentation tracks running simultaneously over two days, attending investment advisors, accredited investors, corporate development teams and institutional fund managers can sit in on group presentations or schedule private one-on-one meetings with companies of interest.
Keynote presentations from industry leaders include:
Tuesday November 7, 2023
- Frank Giustra, President and CEO, Fiore Group
and
Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, McEwen Mining Inc.
joining us for a fireside chat hosted by RCTV Host, and ex-BNN Bloomberg Anchor, Mark Bunting
- Nicolas Carter, Executive Vice President, Uranium, UXC, LLC - on Incentivizing New Uranium Production and Higher Geopolitical Risk
Wednesday November 8, 2023
- Michael Gentile, Co-Founder of Bastion Asset Management and Strategic Advisor in the Metals and Mining Sector - joining us for a fireside chat hosted by RCTV Host, and ex-BNN Bloomberg Anchor, Mark Bunting
- Andrew Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - on Financing the Energy Transition: Building Supply Chain Foundations for a Clean Energy Economy
Day 1
Day 2
To register to attend, request one-on-one meetings and for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/ or contact your Red Cloud representative.
Red Cloud would like to thank all of our sponsors for their continued support and specifically our event partner, PearTree Securities for helping make these events a success.
Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.
For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.
About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.
About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.
Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.
For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs
Belararox Secures Rights to Acquire Project in the Zambian Copperbelt
Belararox Ltd (ASX: BRX) (Belararox or the Company), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high-value clean energy metals, is pleased to announce the Company has secured the potential acquisition of a 100% interest in two (2) exploration licence tenements, Solwezi East and Chantente, in Zambia from Chemopharm Limited. The tenements consist of over 17,800 hectares in the Central African Copper Belt (“CACB”), within a region close to the northern Zambian border, with exploration and mining service providers that are dedicated to servicing the copper mines and exploration projects in the region. The location of the tenures relative to Zambia’s capital city Lusaka is displayed in Figure 1 on page 3.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Belararox has signed a non-binding terms sheet with Chemopharm Limited to acquire the Solwezi East and Chantente exploration licences located in the Zambian Copperbelt.
- The Solwezi East and Chantente exploration licences are located in the north of Zambia near the border shared with the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
- Five (5) key copper mines surround the tenures and are located within ~175km of the tenures: Sentinel (First Quantum), Lumwana (Barrick Gold Corp.), Kansanshi (First Quantum), Kipushi (Ivanhoe Mines), and Konkola (Vendanta Resources) copper mines.
- BRX has proposed to purchase from Chemopharm Limited, a company registered in Zambia, a 100% interest in two tenements (exploration licences) namely 19806-HQ-LEL (Solwezi East) and 19712- HQ-LEL (Chantente).
- As part of Belararox’s ongoing technical due diligence, desktop studies and project planning are underway to validate the information from previous reports and to review copper targets.
- The proposed strategic acquisition will complement Belararox’s existing portfolio consisting of the TMT copper project in Argentina and its Australian zinc-copper projects providing a strong value proposition for shareholders.
The Central African Copperbelt constitutes a metallogenic province that hosts numerous world-class copper-cobalt deposits both in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (“DRC”) and Zambia (refer to Figure 3 on page 5).
Exploration Director - Argentina, Jason Ward, commented: “This acquisition of the Solwezi East and Chantente projects present a unique opportunity to explore the Zambian Copperbelt and further diversify Belararox’s portfolio of copper and base metals projects in world class metallogenic regions.”
Belararox’s Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented: “Belararox's significant move involves a non-binding term sheet with Chemopharm to acquire Solwezi East and Chantente exploration licences in the Zambian Copperbelt, near the Congolese border. Our tenures lie within 175km of five major copper mines: Sentinel, Lumwana, Kansanshi, Kipushi, and Konkola. This enhances our copper project portfolio, demonstrating our commitment to increasing shareholder value. As part of the due diligence process, we're actively pursuing desktop studies and project planning to validate data, confirm copper results, and identify promising targets.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Belararox Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report
Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) presents its quarterly report for the period ending 30 September 2023 (the Quarter).
HIGHLIGHTS:
RADISSON EAST AND SAKAMI LITHIUM PROJECTS – QUÉBEC, CANADA
- In July Redstone entered into an exclusive Option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Projects located in the prolific James Bay Lithium District, Québec, Canada
- Radisson East and Sakami are located in close proximity to several advanced lithium projects and new lithium discoveries in Canada (see Figure 6) including:
- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (ASX:PMT, TSXV:PMET) Corvette Project (~170km east)
- Winsome Resources Ltd (ASX:WR1) Cancet Project (100km east)
- Q2 Metals Corp (TSXV: QTWO) Mia Lithium Property (~40km southwest)
- Projects have a combined area of 90km2 and cover more than 50km of highly prospective greenstone belt with coincident Li‐in‐lake anomalism and are host to several known pegmatite occurrences and outcrops (See Figures 3 to 5)
ATTWOOD LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT‐ NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO, CANADA
- Completion of Phase 1 exploration program comprising helicopter‐supported geological mapping and sampling program for lithium (Li) and rare‐earth element (REE) bearing pegmatites
- Numerous pegmatite showings were discovered on the project with a total of 209 rock grab samples collected from various pegmatitic bodies
REDSTONE AND GALAN LITHIUM JOINT VENTURE ‐ JAMES BAY PROJECTS AND ONTARIO PROJECTS
- Post Quarter end, Redstone expanded its Canadian lithium footprint by entering into a joint venture with Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) to acquire 100% of the Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat Lithium Projects also located in the heart of the world class James Bay Lithium Province (see Figure 8)
- Initial exploration on James Bay Lithium Projects completed by Axiom Exploration identified 28 prospective pegmatite dykes
- The James Bay Lithium Projects cover 5,187 hectares adjacent to the Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET) CV8 pegmatite discovery – which has returned average sampling grades of 4.6% Li2O
- As part of the JV Redstone and Galan have also secured an option to acquire 100% of the PAK East and PAK Southeast Lithium Projects located in Ontario's “Electric Avenue” (see Figure 9)
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
Commenting on key progress made during the September quarter, Chairman Richard Homsany said:
“Redstone continues to position itself as a rapidly emerging critical metals exploration and development business, underpinned by our portfolio of high quality assets in Canada and Western Australia. As recently reported, Redstone has further strengthened its position in the highly sought after and prolific James Bay Lithium District and in Ontario – a region boasting several Tier‐1 lithium projects.
Redstone has very quickly and cost effectively built a portfolio of advanced lithium exploration assets in two of Canada’s premier jurisdictions. Our technical team will be the operator of our JV projects with Galan. Our strategy to increase our Canadian lithium exposure strongly supports our plans for our West Musgrave Copper Project in Western Australia.”
RADISSON EAST AND SAKAMI LITHIUM PROJECTS – JAMES BAY, QUÉBEC, CANADA
Redstone has a clearly defined strategy to build a high quality critical metals exploration and development business. As part of this strategy, the Company has continued to assess several new project opportunities both domestic and overseas.
Consequently, in early July 2023 Redstone secured an option to acquire a 100% interest over the highly prospective Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Projects immediately providing the Company with a strong position in the prolific James Bay Lithium district in Québec, Canada.
The Radisson East and Sakami Projects cover over 50km of greenstone belt strike length, which is geology that is known to host spodumene‐bearing pegmatites throughout the world class James Bay Lithium district. Greenstone belts are the key host geology at each high‐grade lithium project nearby including Corvette, Cancet and the Mia Lithium Project (Figure 1).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Jeffreys Find Stage One Production Exceeds 9,400 Ounces
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to update the ASX on Stage One mining from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine near Norseman.
Highlights
- 1,264 ounces of gold sold at Perth Mint on Friday, 27 October 2023 at $3,131 per ounce, grossing $3,958,740.
- Stage One gold production exceeds 9,400 ounces.
- Milling has been completed. Over 176,000 dry metric tonnes milled.
- Additional cash distributions imminent, next funds in week starting 6 November 2023.
- Final results of Stage One to be known shortly.
As at Sunday, 29 October 2023, more than 9,400 ounces of gold have been produced from the campaigns.
On Friday, 27 October 2023, 1,264 ounces of gold were sold at The Perth Mint at $3,131 per ounce generating gross revenue of $3,958,740.
“All the ore has been milled with the last of the gold passing through the system at the Greenfields Mill and at Perth Mint. Jeffreys Find Stage One production will be close to 10,000 ounces,” said Auric’s Managing Director Mark English.
“With gold prices at near record highs, together with excellent production, the project is expected to produce more than $9.0 million total surplus cash for the two partners. A terrific result for both of us.”
“We will soon complete all processing and gold sales for Stage One. Both parties are enthusiastic about getting into Stage Two early in 2024. We expect Stage Two to also be very friendly to us and not provide anything unexpected.” said Mr English.
Next cash distribution to Auric expected in week commencing 6 November 2023.
BML are incurring and paying all mining costs and expenses. After completing Stage One of mining the two partners will subtract all costs, including a cash retention for the Stage Two pit, before splitting the surplus cash proceeds on a 50:50 basis.
Stage Two mining of Jeffreys Find will commence early in 2024.
The entire project life is short and final mining is expected to be completed late 2024/early 2025. The project budgeted for a gold price of AUD$2,600/ounce. A substantially higher price has subsequently placed the project in a more favourable position.
Cash generated for Auric will be used principally to progress the development of the Munda Gold Deposit at Widgiemooltha, other exploration and working capital.
Auric will continue to update the ASX market on production, yield, revenue and cash distributions from Jeffreys Find as information comes to hand.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
The Modern Mine: Reducing Emissions, Increasing Safety and Improving Output
The modernisation of mining operations is transforming how the industry is securing the minerals the world needs more safely, efficiently and sustainably, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney has been told.
Speaking on Day 1 of the conference, industry leaders said they were excited by the potential for electrification, automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve mining operations. While acknowledging the challenges of distance, capital cost, geography and scale and they all agreed innovation was the key.
Electrifying mining
The most obvious example cited is the electrification of predominantly diesel-powered mine vehicles, haulage trucks and fixed assets. Together with automation and digitisation, electrification was described as one of the most substantive technology shifts in mining for more than 70 years.
And in exciting news, it was announced at IMARC that thousands of electric four-wheel drive vehicles equipped with smart software could soon be entering the Australian mining sector as part of a deal between two climate firms.
Irish company CoolPlanet revealed plans to extend its partnership with Australia’s Climatech Zero, in a move that will see the firms offer electrified Toyota LandCruisers to the local mining industry.
The pair predicts more than 6000 of the low-emission vehicles could be in use by 2026.
CoolPlanet chairman Norman Crowley said the vehicles would play an important role in cutting carbon emissions from mining and protecting workers as vehicles played a role in 28 per cent of deaths suffered on mine sites.
“Mines will be able to eliminate diesel particulate matter and maximise vehicle safety,” Mr Crowley said.
Chief Executive Officer of Fortescue Dino Otranto told the opening plenary session that rising fuel prices has been revolutionary in the competitiveness of electric vehicles, and the industry is applying the lessons learnt in other sectors.
“The offsets from diesel have been far greater than anyone could have predicted,” Mr Otranto said.
“The DC-DC charging station was the innovation breakthrough required to charge haulage trucks in under 20 minutes, which is something the motor racing industry has been doing for years.”
Electrification can also improve safety and cost in underground environments by removing the need for elaborate ventilation systems. It also has health and safety benefits when the working environment is devoid of diesel exhaust fumes and heavy, hot and noisy machinery.
The next generation of haulage trucks
Another area of focus in the transformation of mining operations is the design of haulage trucks.
According to Paul Lucey, Principal Mine Electrification & Technology at Worley there are more than 16,500 haulage trucks in Australia, but their productivity is hampered by outdated design, their suitability to the task they are performing, and human intervention.
“We have effectively pulled apart dozens of haulage trucks and assessed every component for their efficiency. We have found there is up to 20% parasitic load – that is, components that don’t really do anything but add weight and create a drag on performance,” he said.
“When you add the human tendency to put the foot flat on the floor, or to rev the engine to increase the speed of removing a tarpaulin, you can see where the inefficiencies start to add up.
“The haulage trucks of the future will use technology such as AI to reduce energy use, minimise engine and tyre wear and determine how to operate the machinery in the most efficient way.”
Vice President of Hexagon MiningSimon Stone added to this, saying innovation is helping increase the payload of haulage trucks, while at the same time reducing maintenance cost through smart technology.
“Autonomous vehicles will lead to less tyre wear, more predictability of cycle time and fuel burn and more consistent presentation of vehicles to loading and unloading facilities,” Mr Stone said.
“Increasing haulage trucks’ capacity will ultimately result in less trucks on the road and less drivers. This, however, requires legislative intervention, because currently the maximum amount haulage trucks can carry is 140 tonnes and for optimum operation, this would need to be 300 tonnes.”
James Agar, Group Procurement Officer at BHP told delegates that Australia’s largest miner is partnering with global tyre brands, Michelin and Goodyear to help develop the next generation of haulage truck tyres. Mr Agar noted that increasing battery life of haulage trucks will become of increasing competitive advantage to mining companies. As a result, there are hopes the next generation tyres will increase efficiency by 1%-2% which has the potential to save millions of dollars in expenditure.
Addressing community perceptions
Mineral Exploration Account Executive at Fleet Space TechnologiesBronwyn Murphy said a challenge the mining sector faces in the modernisation space is the public’s perception that it is behind the curve.
“Earlier in my career, I made a decision to leave the mining industry because I believed the technological opportunities were all in oil and gas,” Ms Murphy said.
“Now, what we’re seeing in the mining industry is a swing in interest in technology and we’re hoping this is obvious for the future generations considering a career in mining – we’re no longer just stuck in our ways and there’s actually a lot of advancements taking place.”
IMARC 2023
The modernisation of mining has been a key focus on Day 1 of IMARC, with more than 8500 delegates gathering to hear from industry experts about the sustainability opportunities and challenges facing the industry in the face of heightened community, shareholder and investor expectations.
This year’s event features the biggest ever exhibition of technology being deployed around the world, including electric haulage vehicles, drilling equipment, robotics, and processing machinery as well as AI, machine learning, IT and communications.
IMARC Event Director Paul Phelan said the key to the event’s success has been ensuring the program reflects the ever-changing industry and the challenges such as improving safety, increasing productivity and reducing emissions to help the world meet ambitious goals.
"IMARC is a solutions-focused event that is all about how technology is being applied, how investments are actioned, and how practical steps are being taken to achieve shared goals,” he said.
“IMARC is where global mining leaders collaborate on trends in mining, investment and innovation towards a sustainable future.”
China and US Highlight Critical Minerals Collaboration with Australia is Key to the Future
Australia has a major opportunity to contribute to the growing demand for critical minerals by strengthening global supply chains and increasing collaboration at a strategic national level, a panel of international experts has told the opening session of IMARC 2023.
Panelists including leading industry experts from China’s mineral sector and senior United States Department of Energy and Department Defense officials addressed a packed plenary session on Collaboration Between China and Australia Across the Mining Value Chain and Identifying Energy and Supply Chain Solutions with the United States.
Peter Arkell, Chairman of the Global Mining Association of China, probed panelists on the growing importance of critical minerals in the global economy and the pivotal role of nickel in shaping the future of the sector.
Ming Wong, Deputy General Manager of Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, highlighted the company’s extensive experience in critical minerals, including nickel, which has seen substantial growth due to surging demand driven by battery technology.
"Traditionally, nickel was predominantly utilised in steel production. However, with demand now surging in critical minerals and the burgeoning battery market, nickel's role has undergone a remarkable transformation. It now constitutes over 10% of the total nickel supplies, a figure projected to surge to nearly 20% in the coming years. This shift has propelled the nickel stream with an impressive year-on-year growth rate of approximately 25%. This trajectory is poised to continue over the next decade, solidifying nickel's pivotal position in the global minerals landscape," said Mr. Wong.
Michael Ngo, Chief Commercial Officer of Yancoal Australia, shed light on the company's substantial contributions to the Australian economy, emphasised its diverse customer base across 13 countries and dispelling misconceptions about target markets.
Mr Ngo said, “We sell to all the traditional markets in Asia such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, other parts of Southeast Asia and India, China parts of Europe, even South America. So our target customers really depends on the coal that we have. It really depends on the market dynamics and we adjust our strategy accordingly.”
Mark Yumin Qiu, Managing Director & CEO of Hanking Australia, outlined the company’s focus on gold mining and highlighted Australia's immense potential for gold discoveries, showcasing their remarkable achievements in the industry.
"Australia holds immense potential for gold discoveries, a fact underscored by our team's remarkable achievements. Over the past three years alone, we've uncovered an astounding four million ounces in gold reserves. This highlights Australia's significance in our global operations."
Liangang Li, interim CEO of MMG emphasised China's continued appetite for metals and minerals amidst global economic fluctuations, attributing a significant portion of this demand to the country's ambitious green energy and decarbonisation initiatives.
Despite Australia’s challenging relations with China over recent years, Mr Li believes Australia’s remains a trusted partner to do business with and pointed out that MMG remains headquartered in Melbourne.
Mr Li said, ‘We feel the warmth from the people of Australia and in particular, Melbourne. The pipeline of mining innovation and its incredible history provides us with something very special that we cannot access from anywhere else. MMG has offices across the world, but we see Australia as the place to grow and therefore we are continuously seeking more opportunities here.”
US partnerships remain strong despite increasing uncertainty
Giulia Siccardo, Director of the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains, US Department of Energy and Halimah Najieb-Locke, a Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense explained how the United States is open for business and is seeking partners to help transition the world’s largest economy with next-generation equipment and technology. The discussion could not have been more timely, following the Australian Prime Minister's visit to Washington last week where he announced funding for critical minerals would be doubled from $2 billion to $4 billion.
Ms. Siccardo said Mr Albanese’s meeting represented a foundational step towards deeper collaboration between the two countries.
“The meeting last week was certainly much more than symbolic. It was a clear indication that both of our countries are poised to make fully catalytic investments in battery supply chains to critical mineral supply chains.”
Ms. Najieb-Locke said the continuation of commitment between both nations highlighted the critical role of minerals in our shared national defence and security programs and the need to ensure supply chains become more resilient.
“Last week's visit was an opportunity to highlight the ways that we can truly collaborate and increase our cooperation from an international perspective, given the fact that the industry is built on a global supply chain. We have to invest in a strategic manner. We have to build redundant supply chains to ensure that both of our nations can avoid disruptions,” said Ms. Najied-Locke.
As the US Presidential election looms just over a year away, both speakers emphasised the enduring bipartisan support for the importance of supply chain resilience and collaboration. Ms Najieb-Locke underscored that this longstanding support, especially with Australia, has been in place for decades.
The panellists urged all attendees to consider how the US can assist with funding in any stage of a company’s product development cycle, no matter where in the world they are based.
Geopolitics, Skills, Workplace, Social License and Inclusion: Experts Debate the Big Challenges Facing Australian Mining
Australia has a “once in 100-year" opportunity to play a key role in providing minerals to support the global energy transition, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney has been told - but the prospect is not without its challenges.
The hurdles facing the Australian mining industry over the past few years have not been insignificant, ranging from geopolitical disruptions to supply chain constraints and unprecedented weather events affecting production across the country.
Against this backdrop, some of Australia’s leading mining figures gathered on Day 1 of IMARC to discuss the Challenges and Opportunities for the Australian Mining and Resources Industry and how to address them.
Workforce Shortages/Skills Gap
The Australian economy is facing one of the toughest skills and labour shortages in a generation, and the mining industry has not been immune, with staffing deficiencies across a range of occupations, from drivers to mining engineers and geologists.
Chief Executive Officer of AustmineChristine Gibbs Stewart said with technology advancing as rapidly as it is, it’s difficult to know what skills the industry will require for the future.
“However, one of the ways we can focus on attracting the relevant skills we need is by telling our industry’s story better in terms of how innovative we are. If we all get out there and talk about how technologically advanced we are, I think we’ll attract more skills and people to our workforce,” Ms Gibbs Stewart said.
“Just look at what’s happening in society in general, whether that be asset management, managing the workforce, safety, automation, robotics, digital data and analytics; the mining industry is really at the forefront of technology, and we should be promoting that.”
CEO of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Stephen Durkin said building workforce capacity and capability must be urgently addressed before it becomes a serious issue for the sector.
“With 20% of our industry – well over 100,000 people – being tertiary qualified professionals, we are dependent on this workforce to do the work in front of us and shape the future of our industry,” Mr Durkin said.
“The decline in universities offering traditional mining courses presents a real threat, hence why we’re focusing on working with undergraduates to educate them about what a career in mining is really all about. Businesses should also deliver content to those in the industry, and those looking to join, to ensure we continue to have the capability essential to support future growth.”
Political Impacts
Geopolitics is broadly acknowledged as one of the most significant issues impacting the mining sector in 2023, with the war in Ukraine, climate events and new governments – both locally and internationally – driving substantial constraints.
Rapidly changing geopolitical dynamics are causing dramatic shifts in the supply and demand of minerals globally, and given Australia relies so heavily on trade relationships and export markets, what happens across the shores can have significant ramifications locally.
Within Australia, according to CEO of the NSW Minerals CouncilStephen Galilee, there is always an inherent political risk associated with the expansion of the mining industry.
“The politicians developing these mining strategies have to be wary of the fact that whether they’re deciding to modify, extend or close a mine, there will always be some kind of adverse reaction from somewhere within the community,” Mr Galilee said.
“The people calling the shots politically need to be able to back up what they’ve decided to do; there needs to be a political will to take that risk and a desire to prove they’re legitimate about the critical minerals strategies they’re releasing.”
Diversity and Inclusion in the mining industry
CEO of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy Stephen Durkin says diversity and inclusion within the mining sector remains a significant challenge for the industry.
He says gender disparities, a lack of racial and ethnic diversity, discrimination and harassment, the perception of limited access to opportunities and safety concerns are a drag on the industry’s reputation and remain an ongoing concern for companies.
“The brutal reality is that bullying and harassment within our industry continues to be rife, and many continue to be in denial about the issue,” Mr Durkin said.
“The lack of representation of women in our industry remains at unacceptably low levels, and we will continue to struggle to connect with the public at large – and younger people in particular – until our industry reflects broader community expectations.”
Mitchell Hooke AM, Chair of Partners in Performance, said another consideration the industry must focus on is the mental health and wellbeing of employees.
“Our industry has always regarded occupational health and safety as our number one value and priority. But we've always looked at that through the physical aspects,” Mr Hooke said.
“When it comes to harassment, bullying and violence, we don’t need more legislation and laws to address that, because it’s a criminal activity. What we do need is changes in attitudes and behaviour, and you’re only going to get that when you build the kind of culture around your workplaces with that direct engagement.
“The psychological health of our workers is absolutely critical to building a stronger industry.”
Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AREEATara Diamond added to this, saying the efforts of employers to create a more diverse workplace are ongoing.
“Since June 2022, when the Western Australian government released the ‘Enough is Enough Sexual Harassment Against Women in the FIFO Mining Industry’ report, many organisations have publicly released company specific workplace culture and behaviours audits that detail extensive recommendations as both a proactive step, but also a step to mitigate further risks to our industry’s to reputation,” Ms Diamond said.
