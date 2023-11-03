Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Tech
Life Science
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Red Cloud Announces Annual Fall Mining Showcase 2023 Schedule

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. in partnership with Red Cloud Securities (together, "Red Cloud" or the "Company") is hosting its annual Fall Mining Showcase in-person at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel, on November 7 and 8, 2023.

Red Cloud is excited to announce the official schedule including 5 keynote speakers, and over 80 presenting resource companies globally across more than 10 commodities of interest.

The event is one of two marquee Red Cloud conferences designed to connect resource focused investors with mining companies. With three dedicated group presentation tracks running simultaneously over two days, attending investment advisors, accredited investors, corporate development teams and institutional fund managers can sit in on group presentations or schedule private one-on-one meetings with companies of interest.

Keynote presentations from industry leaders include:

Tuesday November 7, 2023

  • Frank Giustra, President and CEO, Fiore Group
    and
    Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, McEwen Mining Inc.
    joining us for a fireside chat hosted by RCTV Host, and ex-BNN Bloomberg Anchor, Mark Bunting
  • Nicolas Carter, Executive Vice President, Uranium, UXC, LLC - on Incentivizing New Uranium Production and Higher Geopolitical Risk

Wednesday November 8, 2023

  • Michael Gentile, Co-Founder of Bastion Asset Management and Strategic Advisor in the Metals and Mining Sector - joining us for a fireside chat hosted by RCTV Host, and ex-BNN Bloomberg Anchor, Mark Bunting
  • Andrew Miller, Chief Operating Officer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - on Financing the Energy Transition: Building Supply Chain Foundations for a Clean Energy Economy

Day 1

Day 2

To register to attend, request one-on-one meetings and for more information on the conference, visit the company's website at https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2023/ or contact your Red Cloud representative.

Red Cloud would like to thank all of our sponsors for their continued support and specifically our event partner, PearTree Securities for helping make these events a success.

Access to presentation replays will be published following the conference.

For additional information please contact our events team at marketing@redcloudfs.com.

About Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Red Cloud Securities Inc. is an CIRO-regulated investment dealer focused on providing a full range of brokerage services to all investor types focused in the junior resource sector. Our services include Investment Banking, Research, Institutional and Retail Trading, Institutional Sales, and Retail Investment Advisory services.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

For additional information, visit:
www.redcloudfs.com
www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices
www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS
www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc
www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc
www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

Belararox Limited

Belararox Secures Rights to Acquire Project in the Zambian Copperbelt

Belararox Ltd (ASX: BRX) (Belararox or the Company), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high-value clean energy metals, is pleased to announce the Company has secured the potential acquisition of a 100% interest in two (2) exploration licence tenements, Solwezi East and Chantente, in Zambia from Chemopharm Limited. The tenements consist of over 17,800 hectares in the Central African Copper Belt (“CACB”), within a region close to the northern Zambian border, with exploration and mining service providers that are dedicated to servicing the copper mines and exploration projects in the region. The location of the tenures relative to Zambia’s capital city Lusaka is displayed in Figure 1 on page 3.

Redstone Resources

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) presents its quarterly report for the period ending 30 September 2023 (the Quarter).

Auric Mining

Jeffreys Find Stage One Production Exceeds 9,400 Ounces

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to update the ASX on Stage One mining from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine near Norseman.

IMARC

The Modern Mine: Reducing Emissions, Increasing Safety and Improving Output

The modernisation of mining operations is transforming how the industry is securing the minerals the world needs more safely, efficiently and sustainably, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney has been told.

Speaking on Day 1 of the conference, industry leaders said they were excited by the potential for electrification, automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve mining operations. While acknowledging the challenges of distance, capital cost, geography and scale and they all agreed innovation was the key.

IMARC

China and US Highlight Critical Minerals Collaboration with Australia is Key to the Future

Australia has a major opportunity to contribute to the growing demand for critical minerals by strengthening global supply chains and increasing collaboration at a strategic national level, a panel of international experts has told the opening session of IMARC 2023.

Panelists including leading industry experts from China’s mineral sector and senior United States Department of Energy and Department Defense officials addressed a packed plenary session on Collaboration Between China and Australia Across the Mining Value Chain and Identifying Energy and Supply Chain Solutions with the United States.

IMARC

Geopolitics, Skills, Workplace, Social License and Inclusion: Experts Debate the Big Challenges Facing Australian Mining

Australia has a “once in 100-year" opportunity to play a key role in providing minerals to support the global energy transition, the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) in Sydney has been told - but the prospect is not without its challenges.

The hurdles facing the Australian mining industry over the past few years have not been insignificant, ranging from geopolitical disruptions to supply chain constraints and unprecedented weather events affecting production across the country.

