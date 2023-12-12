Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Blackstone Secures Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Elixir Energy

Placement to Expand Daydream-2 Program

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received binding bids for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:

1. Placement to raise $6.5 million (before costs) through the issue of ~76 million new shares to institutional and sophisticated investors at a price of 8.5 cents per share (a 15% discount to the last close and a 17% discount to the 5 day VWAP).

2. Placement participants will receive one (1) of Elixir’s currently listed options (EXROB) for every three (3) Placement Shares issued. The EXROB Options have an exercise price of 12 cents and a term expiring on 17 October 2026.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Share placement of $6.5 million to institutional and sophisticated investors
  • Funds primarily to be used to expand imminent Daydream-2 stimulation and testing program
Taylor Collison Limited and Originate Capital Pty Ltd acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement.

Given a share purchase plan (SPP) was offered to shareholders less than 3 months ago, the Company has decided not to repeat an SPP offer at this time.

The new capital raised will primarily be used to expand the multiple stage stimulation and flow testing program at the Company’s Daydream-2 well, including pursuing new options arising from the recent free gas flow announced on 7 December 2023.

The new shares are anticipated to be issued on 19 December 2023.

Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr. Neil Young, said: “Following last week’s very exciting news of free flowing gas from Daydream-2, we are pleased to procure this financial backing from existing and new shareholders. Although our balance sheet is in good shape anyway, this raising will allow us to aggressively pursue an expansion of the stimulation and testing plans at Daydream-2”.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksoil & gas stocksoil & gas explorationasx : exrOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Havoc Services Pty Ltd Appointed as Advisors

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Services Agreement with Havoc Services Pty Ltd, an operating subsidiary of Havoc Partners LLP (Havoc) to provide corporate advisory and technical exploration services to assist GLV in developing its 4,858km2 Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA) offshore oil and gas block in Peru (GLV 80% working interest).

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Global Oil & Gas


Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Gas Flow from Permeable Zone Provides Unexpected Upside

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044) located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 7 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has spud the previously announced joint well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 ") on joint lands held at Mankota in Saskatchewan. Joint Well #2 is approximately six kilometers north of HEVI's helium discovery at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "), as announced on November 21, 2023 .

HEVI will participate in the drilling of Joint Well #2 at its 20% working interest, which is estimated to cost the Company approximately $0.4 million net. Funding of the Company's share of Joint Well #2 is supported by HEVI's strong working capital position which totaled $7.8 million at September 30, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Elixir Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Havoc Services Pty Ltd Appointed as Advisors

China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Location Selected and Agreement Signed

Mining Lease Application Over the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Related News

Resource Investing

China Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant Location Selected and Agreement Signed

Gold Investing

Mining Lease Application Over the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF FURTHER INVESTMENT AND ENTRY INTO A NEW INVESTOR RIGHTS AGREEMENT WITH RIO TINTO

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement for Proceeds of C$10.4 Million

Lithium Investing

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CTL" or the "Company") Signs Unprecedented Alliance with Indigenous Communities to Co-Develop Sustainable Lithium Projects in the Atacama Region

Precious Metals Investing

Spartan Resources: Focused on Growing High-grade Gold Ounces in Prolific Western Australia

Base Metals Investing

VVC Provides Further Update on the Helium Project in Syracuse

×