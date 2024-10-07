Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Concluded

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Five out of six stimulated zones flowed gas
  • Additional deep coal flow to increase contingent resources
  • Stabilised flow rate less than previously measured but remediable in future wells
  • Well to be retained as a future gas producer
  • All licence commitments now met for ATP 2044 and retention lease to be sought

Elixir has now concluded its testing program of the Daydream-2 well and the well is being retained through a process of suspension as a future gas producer. The Coil Tubing Unit (CTU) has been released back to Elixir’s neighboring Operator to continue with its ongoing multi-well program.

All licence commitments have now been met for ATP 2044 and Elixir will now proceed with a process of applying for the licence to be deemed a retention lease (in Queensland this is called a Potential Commercial Area – PCA – which has a maximum term of 15 years).

The well delivered gas flow rates from five out of the six stimulated zones – including for the first time in two separate deep coal zones.

Achieving flows from these deep coals should allow the commencement of the conversion to contingent resources of the current prospective resources booked in the coals in ATP 2044 (see ASX announcement of 21 February 2024). Elixir will work with its independent auditors over this initial contingent resource booking in the coming months.

During the final phase of testing, gas was flowed at various rates and various choke sizes. A maximum flow rate of 2.6 MMSCFD was recorded and the stabilized rate was 1.0 MMCFPD prior to shut-in.

This reduction in stabilised rate has been attributed to condensate or water banking immediately around the wellbore.

This was likely caused by the multiple open and closures of the well during recent operations, or by adverse reactions to fluids introduced into the wellbore. Such issues are common in early stage tight gas plays globally and can be remedied by operational changes to fluid use and well management. Due to the appraisal nature of this well, the extensive multi-phase testing and evaluation undertaken (including for R&D purposes) was required as part of the planning for a future development.

Flare from Daydream 2 prior to well being suspended


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elixir Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:exroil and gas stocksoil and gas explorationoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing

asx stocksasx:exroil and gas stocksoil and gas explorationoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
EXR:AU
Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy


Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces September 2024 sales volumes and an operational update.

President & CEO, Corey C. Ruttan commented:

Keep reading...Show less
Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce it is gearing up SASB gas field operations with the installation of Velocity Strings (VS) at this time.

On September 30 th , 2024, after the Company reached an agreement with its partner at SASB on the technical aspects of the program, it was assigned operatorship for the conduct of this program.

Keep reading...Show less
Oil pipeline in desert.

Enbridge to Expand Gulf of Mexico Presence with US$700 Million Pipeline Project

Enbridge (TSX:ENB,NYSE:ENB) has announced plans to construct and operate new crude oil and natural gas pipelines in the US Gulf of Mexico to support BP’s (LSE:BP) recently sanctioned Kaskida deepwater development.

The crude oil pipeline, referred to as the Canyon Oil Pipeline System, will consist of 24-inch and 26-inch diameter pipes with a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day. It will originate from the Keathley Canyon area and transport crude oil to Shell Pipeline Company LP's Green Canyon 19 platform.

From there, the oil will be further delivered to the Louisiana market, positioning Enbridge as a key player in transporting crude from deepwater fields to the US mainland.

Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Vested Equities Touts Jupiter Energy’s Large Reserve, Future Incomes in Latest Valuation

Description:

Australian market analyst firm Vested Equities has estimated a 194 percent upside over the current share price of oil producer and explorer Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR), citing the company’s large reserve and plans for sustainable growth.

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium: Advanced Stage, high-Value Oil, and Helium-enriched Natural Gas Project in Canada


Keep reading...Show less
Jupiter Energy (ASX:JPR)

Jupiter Energy: Sustainable, Long-term, Profitable Oil Exploration and production in Kazakhstan


Keep reading...Show less

Elixir Energy
Antimony Production Target of ~4,500tpa for La Demajagua Mine

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find Approved, Mobilisation Underway

Alvopetro Announces September 2024 Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

MCB Project Aims to Boost Local Workforce Skills

×