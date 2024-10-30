Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) – Trading Halt

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

Horizon and Poseidon Merging to Fast-Track the Creation of a New WA Mid-Cap Gold Producer

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

September 2024 Quarterly Report Ramp-Up Proceeding to Plan as First Production Column Hits Nameplate Capacity

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
MOAB Minerals

$2M Placement Completed to Advance Drilling at Tanzanian Projects

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) (Moab or the Company) is pleased to announce it has secured binding commitments from sophisticated and professional investors of the Company to raise $2m (before costs) via a placement of ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.003 per share (Placement).

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Firm commitments received for $2.0m placement at $0.003/share with one free attaching option (ex at $0.008 expiring 3 years from date of issue) for every two shares subscribed for.
  • Placement proceeds will be used to advance drilling and other exploration activities at the Company’s Manyoni Uranium Project located in Tanzania.

Placement Details

The Placement will take place in two tranches:

  • Tranche 1 to raise $252,133 via the issue of approximately 84,044,460 shares utilising the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A (Tranche 1), and
  • Tranche 2 to raise $1,747,867 via the issue of approximately 582,622,207 shares subject to shareholder approval to be sought at the Company’s Annual General Meeting expected to be held on 29 November 2024 (Tranche 2).

Each investor in the Placement will also receive free attaching options, each exercisable at $0.008 and expiring 3 years from the date of issue (Placement Options), on the basis of one Placement Option for every two Placement Shares subscribed for, subject to shareholder approval.

CPS Capital and Canaccord Genuity acted as lead managers to the Placement and will receive capital raising fees of 6% of funds raised. The lead managers will also be issued 66,000,000 broker options (in total) on the same terms as the Placement Options, subject to shareholder approval.

Moab Managing Director, Malcolm Day commented“We started Validation Drilling at the Manyoni Uranium Project at the end of August. This capital raise will allow us to complete this drilling late next month (before the rains start) and prepare for the 2025 drilling season. Additionally, the capital raise will allow the Company to complete the AuKing acquisition (see ASX announcement dated 16 October 2024). We’re excited by the acquisition of the 4 Auking tenements that surround our Manyoni project as it will allow the Company to consolidate the 5 historic uranium projects defined by Uranex. Given we only announced the completion of the original acquisition on 9th July 2024, we’ve done well to progress the project to drilling stage. We expect most of the assay results back prior to calender year end. I look forward to sharing those results with shareholders”.

Use of Funds

Funds raised under the Placement will primarily be used for drilling and other exploration activities at the Company’s Manyoni Uranium Project located in Tanzania as detailed below. Additionally, the capital raise will allow the Company to complete the acquisition of the 4 tenements from AuKing.

Conversion of Loan Debt

On 20 September 2024 the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement (Facility Agreement) with Goldshore Investments Pty Ltd (Goldshore), an entity controlled by Managing Director Mr Malcolm Day, to provide the Company with a short-term unsecured loan facility of $750,000 on arms’ length terms (Loan Facility).

Following the announcement of the Loan Facility, Goldshore and the Company have agreed that $250,000 of the Loan Facility, subject to the receipt of Shareholder approval will be converted into Shares at a deemed issue price of $0.003, being the same price as Shares are being offered under the Placement (Conversion Agreement).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from MOAB Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:momresource investingenergy investinguranium investing
MOM:AU
Moab Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Moab Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Moab Minerals

Moab Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

GTI Activities Report, September Quarter 2024

GTI Energy Limited (ASX: GTR) (GTI or Company) is pleased to report its activities during the September quarter 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
AuKing Mining (ASX:AKN)

Quarterly Report for the Quarter ending 30 September 2024

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX: AKN, AuKing) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less
C29 Metals

Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 September 2024

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) (C29, or the Company) is pleased to provide an overview of activities for the period ending 30 September 2024 (the “Quarter”, the “Reporting Period”) to accompany the Appendix 5b.

Keep reading...Show less
Hands putting puzzle pieces together.

Joint Ventures, M&A Ramp Up in Critical Minerals Space

With strategic partnerships such as joint ventures (JVs) and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) on the rise in the mining industry, companies involved in the critical minerals space are getting busy both in the field and the boardroom.

Taking underground deposits from discovery to production takes many years and serious investment. Amid the critical minerals race, partnerships enable a faster path to market, as they allow companies to share resources and expertise in their quest to help firm up supply chains to meet rising global demand.

Understanding these partnerships and how they de-risk early stage project development can help investors interested in this space make the best choices.

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

1st Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA)(Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to provide shareholders with the Company’s Activities and Appendix 5B Cashflow Report for the quarter ending 30 September 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
MOAB Minerals

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Moab Minerals Limited (‘MOM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MOM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Moab Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Moab Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities Report – September 2024

Adisyn Ltd (ASX: AI1) – Trading Halt

GTI Activities Report, September Quarter 2024

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Related News

gold investing

Quarterly Activities Report – September 2024

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

Gold Investing

September 2024 Quarterly Activity Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report - September 2024

Resource Investing

Basin Energy to Acquire Scandinavian Uranium and Green Energy Metals Portfolio

Oil and Gas Investing

September 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ending 30 September 2024

×