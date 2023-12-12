Please confirm your editon.
Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale of Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that over 5,000m of the Phase 2 drill program has now been completed and again, multiple stacked pegmatites1 over substantial widths have been intersected across a number of targets within the Company’s 100% owned Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra WA.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Phase 2 Drilling has significantly elevated the scale of lithium potential at Morrissey Hill with drilling confirming the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites1 within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics, at Morrissey Hill South.
- The Leake Springs Metamorphics sequence are the same rock units which host Delta Lithium’s (ASX: DLI), Malinda and Jamieson Lithium Projects, located immediately east and west respectively of Morrissey Hill.
- Locating this sequence at Morrissey Hill South, is significant for the project as the Leak Spring Metamorphics had previously been interpreted to exist only within the northern third of the Morrissey Hill project area.
- A total of 57 holes for 5,282m of RC drilling has been completed to date during Phase 2 drilling.
- The majority of all holes drilled across Phase 2, have reported multiple thick, stacked pegmatites1 within favourable metasedimentary and lesser mafic volcanic rock types.
- Phase 2 drilling to date has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed, and with a focus on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, including limited infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.
- Importantly, the Company has identified a pipeline of some 33 priority targets which will be methodically evaluated in 2024 once all regulatory approvals have been received, including additional aboriginal heritage surveys.
- Results from this part of the Phase 2 Drilling campaign are expected to be received in early 2024, with all samples already sent to the laboratory for analysis.
Consistent with Delta Lithium’s Malinda Lithium Project located immediately to the east of Morrissey Hill, drilling has confirmed the presence of multiple stacked pegmatites hosted within a mixed package of older country rocks including metasediments (quartz-feldspar-biotite schists) and lesser mafic volcanics and gneisses.
This part of the Phase 2 program has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed with the initial focus being on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, and some infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.
1 Cautionary Note: The identification of pegmatites in the drilling completed to date does not imply the presence of lithium mineralisation. The presence of any lithium mineralisation will be determined by laboratory analyses.
Figure 1: Peggy Sue pegmatite outcrop at the Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, with Strike Drilling RC drill rig at work testing its subsurface continuity.
Jeremy Bower CEO commented:
“We are excited that our Phase 2 campaign which has been designed to test new targets to the south of Bonzer has confirmed the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.
These are the same rock types that host Delta’s Malinda Lithium Project to our east and the Jamieson Lithium Prospect to our west. Detailed geological mapping by our geological team identified the area as a potential Malinda “look alike” with a large number of wide, strike extensive pegmatites occurring within a mixed package of older country rocks, including metasediments and mafic volcanics which we interpret as a previously unrecognised corridor of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.
The area is clearly not dominated by granite which is what’s shown on existing GSWA maps. Confirming an extension to the Leake Springs package is a major breakthrough in advancing the potential and scale of the opportunity at Morrissey Hill. This sequence of rocks is known to be far more favourable for pegmatite fractionation and the development of significant lithium mineralisation.
The conditions the team are working in are extreme and yet they have not only completed another technically brilliant drill campaign, but also continued to identify and map new pegmatite targets to add to the huge potential at Morrissey Hill. We will pull up for a well-earned Christmas break and look forward to another huge year in 2024.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reach Resources Limited
Overview
It’s no secret that the world is pivoting toward clean technology, but it’s not as simple as flipping a switch. Manufacturing green tech calls for higher quantities of critical metals, such as lithium, nickel, and rare earth elements (REEs). REEs are necessary to produce the powerful magnets found in nearly every emerging clean technology, such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. China produces between 80 and 90 percent of all REEs on the planet. This monopoly raises concerns among world governments, as countries with ambitious goals to become carbon-neutral are effectively dependent on China.
The Australian government recognizes this challenge while acknowledging its untapped REEs and critical mineral deposits. The success of Hasting Technology Metals’ (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Project in the Gascoyne Province has rekindled interest in REEs. Reducing its dependence on imported critical metals is why the government committed AU$240 million to critical mineral projects, ranging from mining operations to building new refineries.
Reach Resources Limited (ASX:RR1), is a Perth-based exploration and development company, aiming to develop a critical metals supply chain in Australia through a portfolio of high-potential mineral assets in the prolific Gascoyne Province and an investment in their downstream technology. This diversified critical minerals portfolio comprising lithium, rare earth elements (REE) and niobium (Nb) as well as an advanced gold asset, is strategically located in close proximity to other successful projects in Yinnetharra, Western Australia. Reach Resources' critical minerals projects include the Morrissey Hill Lithium project; Camel Hill Li/REE project; and the Wabli Creek Nb/HREE project.
In addition to its lithium potential, recent results from ongoing exploration at Morrissey Hill also revealed high-grade copper, gold and silver. Assays from a recently concluded rock-chip sampling program included up to 33.2 percent copper, 0.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 142 g/t silver.
The company’s Primrose Gold Project presents a strategic opportunity to generate cash flow to fund its promising critical minerals exploration projects. The Primrose Gold Project has a JORC-compliant inferred gold resource estimate of ~1 million tons (Mt) at 3.2 grams per ton (g/t) for 105,000 ounces of gold. In addition, nearby mills within the district could enable Reach Resources to refine its raw materials and quickly generate cash flow.
In addition to its promising mining projects, and to exemplify the Company’s ESG objectives, Reach Resources has also invested in an exciting new REE recycling technology. Recycling discarded neodymium (NdFeB) magnets is the foundation of the company’s long-term strategy. It has invested in REEcycle, a US-based magnet recycling company, leveraging technology pioneered at the University of Houston. The current market solution for recycling these magnets dissolves iron and boron in the process, whereas REEcycle’s technology separates them, which means more value is extracted from discarded magnets. Additionally, pilot testing shows that the new technology can achieve up to 99.8 percent recovery efficiency of the REEs. Reach Resources hopes to bring this technology to Australia.
Reach Resources is led by an experienced management team that builds confidence in its ability to reach its goals. Jeremy Bower, CEO, has over 15 years of experience in the global consulting and mining industry, working with the likes of GHD Pty Ltd and BHP Iron Ore. Robert Downey, non-executive chairman, is a commercial lawyer with over 20 years of experience helping companies in the public and private sectors. Additional experts in the mineral industry and corporate governance round out the management team.
Company Highlights
- Reach Resources is an Australia-based exploration and development company with short- and long-term objectives to create near-term cash flow and long-term value with gold and critical metal-focused projects and technologies.
- The company has recently announced high grade lithium oxide assay results up to 2.3 percent at its Morrissey Hill project and up to 14.3 percent niobium with associated heavy REE’s at its Wabli Creek project. Forward plans are focused on a maiden drill program at Morrissey Hill initially before moving to Wabli Creek.
- Reach Resources wholly owns all its projects that allow for near- and long-term value creation.
- Investing in an emerging magnet recycling technology, REEcycle, diversifies the company’s portfolio and could potentially enable them to bring the US-based technology to Australia.
- A strong management team with decades of diversified experience leads the company toward its ambitious goals.
Key Projects
Morrissey Hill Lithium
Morrissey Hill contains historical high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, cesium, niobium results from rock-chip samples. It adjoins Red Dirt Metals’ (ASX:RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, which recently announced initial assay results from drill intersections including 55.6 meters at 1.12 percent lithium oxide including 15 meters at 1.52 percent lithium oxide from 95 meters.
Geology within Morrissey Hill is consistent with Red Dirt Metals’ “Goldilocks Zone” theory for occurrence of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. Numerous outcropping pegmatites have already been mapped at Morrissey Hill. In addition, results show a 5-kilometer lithium soil anomaly (>100 ppm Lithium) untested by drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Historical high-grade samples: Results from historical rock-chip sampling at Morrissey Hill includes: 1.32 percent lithium oxide; 3.62 percent tantalum pentoxide; 1,936 ppm rubidium; 2,276 ppm cesium; and 1.55 percent niobium pentoxide.
- Sampling Confirms High-grade Lithium: Encouraging assay results confirmed high-grade lithium of up to 2.3 percent lithium oxide; 4,295 ppm caesium and 705.8 ppm tantalum oxide.
- High-grade copper, gold and silver: Recent rock-chip sampling also confirmed up to 33 percent copper, 0.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 142 g/t silver.
Wabli Creek REE Project
Pegmatites at Wabli Creek were previously evaluated by Great Mines, Kookynie Resources and Nickel Mines while targeting calcrete-hosted uranium deposits between 1974 and 1983. Two mineralised pegmatites have been the focus of exploration to date at Wabli. Reconnaissance assays indicate significant levels of critical elements like niobium and tantalum. A field program is currently underway at Wabli Creek, which includes detailed surface geochemical soil surveys, mapping the individual niobium-tantalum pits and following the niobium-tantalum-heavy-rare-earth mineralisation along strike.
Projects Highlights:
- High-grade assays: High‐grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek include: 14.3 percent niobium pentoxide; 6.7 percent tantalum pentoxide; 3,689 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO) with 70.3 percent heavy rare earth oxides (HREO)
- Consistent high-grade niobium and HREO: Independent geological experts have advised that the consistent high‐grade niobium and HREO are associated with an approximately 2.5-kilometer-long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek.
- Future work: Geophysical work using tight spaced radiometrics, gravity and/or aeromagnetics; petrography study using powder X‐ray diffraction and scanning electron microscopy; and drill testing of key targets.
Camel Hill REE Project
The Camel Hill tenement includes historical rock-chip samples with total rare earth oxide (TREO) results of up to 1,357 ppm - an approximately 3.5-kilometer REE soil anomaly of more than 500 ppm REE. Recorded REE anomalies at Camel Hill correspond with thorium radiometric highs.
Primrose Gold Project
Project Highlights:
- Total inferred mineral resources: 1.035 million tons (Mt) at 3.2 g/t gold for 105,000 oz gold; includes higher grade components with 0.582 Mt at 4.7g/t gold for 87,000 oz gold.
- Well-known Gold Field: This project is known for its gold deposits, with historical results of up to 25 g/t found with old equipment and techniques. Now, more recent exploration programs have indicated the existence of substantial gold at shallow depths with high-grade intercepts.
- Nearby Processing Facilities: Two mills within the district may be available for processing the raw materials. However, the mine may eventually support its standalone mill.
- Robust Infrastructure: The project is located a mere four-and-a-half hours north of Perth, adjacent to the Great Northern Highway. A local roadhouse provides accommodations and maintains a nearby airstrip.
- Blue Heaven Prospect: On August 29, 2022, Reach Resources’ wholly owned subsidiary Cervantes Gold was granted a mining lease over the entire Blue Heaven tenure package within the Primrose Gold Project.
Management Team
Jeremy Bower - CEO
Jeremy Bower is an experienced company executive with a strong technical background spanning the last two decades.
He has worked across a diverse range of industries with a major focus on mining and resources with global consulting firms and BHP Billiton Iron Ore.
Bower has developed a unique skill set over the last twenty years working in technical fields such as contaminated sites, environmental impact assessment and tenure management to project management, corporate affairs and as the chief executive officer for several companies.
With the experience and understanding gained from these fields. Bower brings a highly strategic and detailed focus to company management.
Robert Downey - Non-executive Chairman
Robert Downey is a barrister and solicitor in Western Australia and has practiced as a corporate and commercial lawyer for over 20 years. He advises a wide range of public and private companies, and high-net-worth individuals, concerning commercial and corporate transactions. Downey has been a director of many publicly listed and private companies, offering significant experience as a director. He has particular experience in day-to-day listing rule compliance, disclosure, and governance issues.
Sam Wright - Non-executive Director
Sam Wright has over fifteen years of experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and the Chartered Secretaries of Australia. Wright is currently the finance director and company secretary of PharmAust (ASX:PAA) and non-executive director and company secretary of Structural Monitoring Systems (ASX:SMN). Wright is the company secretary at Buxton Resources (ASX: BUX) and Wide Open Agriculture (ASX:WOA).
Matthew O'Kane - Non-executive Director
Matthew O’Kane is an experienced mineral industry executive and company director with 25 years of experience in the mining, commodities, and automotive sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, the US, and Asia, in both developed and emerging markets. O’Kane has served on the board and as an executive of mining companies in Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia. He is currently the managing director of Comet Resources, non-executive director of Pursuit Minerals and non-executive director of Azarga Uranium. During his career, O’Kane has worked with companies involved in production, exploration, and development.
Chris Achurch - Company Secretary
Chris Achurch provides company secretarial, corporate advisory, and general consulting services to a number of ASX-listed clients.
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
High-Grade Lithium Results at Yinnetharra (15 May 2023)
- Lithium mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (lithium oxide); 4295ppm Cs (caesium) and 705.8ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide).
- Multiple large, strike extensive, lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Spodumene-Petalite Subtype (Featherstone, J.M, 2004) confirmed at the Company’s Yinnetharra tenements, directly adjoining Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX: MI6).
- Results from the Bonzer include:
- 23RRRK0003 - 14,422ppm or 1.4% Li2O, 2873ppm Cs ,714.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4891ppm Rb.
- 23RRRK0002 - 12,832ppm or 1.3% Li2O, 2205ppm Cs, 243.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4108ppm Rb.
- Results from the Bonzer include:
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays (18 May 2023)
- High grade copper-oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag.
14.3% Niobium & 70.3% HREO-Rare Earth Element NYF Pegmatite (1 June 2023)
- Sensational high-grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek, Yinnetharra
- 14.3 % Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO with 70.3% HREO
- Independent geological experts RSC have advised that the consistent high-grade niobium and HREO is associated with a ~2.5km long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek
- Importantly the mineralisation likely extends under cover (Jacobson et al, 2007)
- Source of high-grade niobium and heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) results confirmed as a rare element pegmatite swarm with niobium, yttrium, fluorine (NYF) geochemical signature
- Rare element (NYF) pegmatites are characterised by their unusual enrichment of niobium and heavy rare earth elements (HREE), in contrast to clay hosted or carbonatite deposits which predominantly contain light rare earth elements (LREE)
- Confirmation of a rare element pegmatite system increases the likelihood of identifying additional high-grade niobium and HREE which are listed as critical minerals by governments worldwide
Latest Assay Results Return up to 10.3% Niobium (28 June 2023)
- Spectacular assay results received from the latest surface eluvial and rock samples taken at the Wabli Creek rare element (NYF) pegmatite field have returned high grade niobium of 10.3% Nb2O5 (23RRRK243) and 2.6% Nb2O5 (23RRRK244). Additional anomalous rare earth elements (REE) results returned of up to 7082 ppm TREO.
- Importantly, samples from the latest program were taken up to 400m east of the previously mapped north-west pegmatite trend spanning ~1.5km, which returned results up to 14.3% Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO
- Latest results indicate a potential stacked pegmatite sequence and/or a new niobium/REE mineralisation source.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- High grade copper‐oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag. (Figure 1).
- Results follow Morrissey Hill assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (ASX Announcement 15 May 2023).
- Mineralisation at the Swallowtail Copper Prospect was mapped over a strike length of at least 150m and remains open in all directions.
- Significant results include:
- 33.2% Cu, 0.2g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag (23RRRK0039).
- 14.7% Cu, 0.02g/t Au and 55.6g/t Ag (23RRRK0042).
- 4.2% Cu, 0.3g/t Au and 5.7g/t Ag (23RRRK0041).
- 2.3% Cu, 0. 2g/t Au and 5.0g/t Ag (23RRRK0043).
- Historical sampling 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail could potentially extend the strike with historical results returned:
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation.
- Morrissey has never been drilled & geochemical surveys planned to commence next week.
Commenting on the results CEO Jeremy Bower said:
“The Morrissey Hill tenement at our Yinnetharra Project continues to deliver. These are outstanding copper results and in conjunction with the 2.3% Li20 announced earlier this week, it is clear how prospective the ground is. We’re focused on sourcing the critical and battery minerals of the future and copper is an important part of our strategy. Despite several world class copper‐gold and polymetallic base metal deposits in the East Capricorn Orogen, the West Capricorn and Gascoyne has been massively under‐ explored. We see this as a huge opportunity.
Importantly, we are fully funded to complete our field programs and drilling campaigns earmarked for this year. Our focus remains on thorough geochemical assessment of each target and getting drill rigs out to Morrissey Hill as soon as possible. This will mean consistent news flow for our shareholders over the coming months.”
FIGURE 3: Morrissey Hill showing location of the Swallowtail Prospect along Stringer Fault line
FIGURE 4: Regional location of Reach Yinnetharra projects
The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation. Systematic surface geochemical surveys including soils, stream sediment and rock chip sampling are planned to commence immediately. Results from this work will guide follow up programs which if warranted may include electromagnetic geophysical surveys and drill testing of priority targets.
The results were reported from an outcropping quartz‐veined gossan, the Swallowtail Prospect, showing visible malachite (copper‐oxide) over a strike length of approximately 150m. The gossan strikes east‐ west, appears to dip steeply towards the south and remains open in both directions. A single historical sample located some 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail, and within the same structural corridor, also reported high grade copper, gold and silver assays indicating a potential strike length of the target zone in excess of 3km’s (Refer to Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights
Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.
“While Delta and Minerals 260 have between them wrapped up what appears to be the region’s prime ground, both of their maps show a glaring and curious anomaly. Closer inspection reveals that a reasonable chunk of ground, right in the middle of the two bigger players, is held by the $10m market-capped Reach Resources,” the article said.
Reach acquired the Morrissey Hill lithium project in February, at the same time that it acquired the Camel Hill and White Castles tenements prospective for rare earths and manganese, respectively, covering four tenements. Morrissey hosts historical, high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, caesium and niobium, according to Reach.
Click here to connect with Reach Resources’ Limited (ASX:RR1) for an Investor Presentation.
Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:
- Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
- Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
- Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Independent geological experts RSC consultants have identified four priority target areas for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (“LCT”) Pegmatites within the Company’s Critical Elements Projects, located in the centre of the rapidly developing Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province, WA
- Each of the target areas are associated with confirmed fertile parental granites of the Thirty Three and Durlacher Supersuites and contain the same metasedimentary sequences which host Red Dirt Metals (ASX: RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, less than 10 km’s to the NE of Reach Resources’ tenure
- All of the targets are defined by favourable geology, multi-element pathfinder geochemistry and the presence of mapped Geological Society of Western Australia (GSWA) Tin, Tantalum and Lithium pegmatites
- A helicopter supported field reconnaissance program has been initiated to assess the priority areas in more detail
- Drilling of priority targets is scheduled to commence in CY Q3/4 2023 once all regulatory approvals are received
CEO Jeremy Bower commented:
“RSC’s independent expert analysis confirms our belief that our landholding in the Gascoyne has the potential to host significant battery metal deposits.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential at our Critical Elements Projects and has not only cemented Morrissey Hill as our primary lithium target but importantly has identified three new lithium target areas. Each of the areas are defined by the presence of a highly fertile parent granite and supported by key multi-element geochemistry including lithium, caesium, tantalum, tin and rubidium which are all well documented associations of lithium bearing “rare metal” LCT pegmatite mineral systems.
This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders, and we look forward to delivering updates to the market over the coming months. The Future is within Reach”.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential of the Company’s Critical Elements Projects which includes the newly acquired Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill projects as well as the Wabli Creek project (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Critical Elements Projects
The assessment included a review of relevant deposit models and mineralisation styles of interest, regional and local geology, local mineral systems, academic papers, open file company and government reports and all available geochemical, geophysical and remote-sensed data sets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
