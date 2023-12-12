Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Reach Resources Limited

Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale of Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that over 5,000m of the Phase 2 drill program has now been completed and again, multiple stacked pegmatites1 over substantial widths have been intersected across a number of targets within the Company’s 100% owned Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra WA.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Phase 2 Drilling has significantly elevated the scale of lithium potential at Morrissey Hill with drilling confirming the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites1 within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics, at Morrissey Hill South.
  • The Leake Springs Metamorphics sequence are the same rock units which host Delta Lithium’s (ASX: DLI), Malinda and Jamieson Lithium Projects, located immediately east and west respectively of Morrissey Hill.
  • Locating this sequence at Morrissey Hill South, is significant for the project as the Leak Spring Metamorphics had previously been interpreted to exist only within the northern third of the Morrissey Hill project area.
  • A total of 57 holes for 5,282m of RC drilling has been completed to date during Phase 2 drilling.
  • The majority of all holes drilled across Phase 2, have reported multiple thick, stacked pegmatites1 within favourable metasedimentary and lesser mafic volcanic rock types.
  • Phase 2 drilling to date has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed, and with a focus on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, including limited infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.
  • Importantly, the Company has identified a pipeline of some 33 priority targets which will be methodically evaluated in 2024 once all regulatory approvals have been received, including additional aboriginal heritage surveys.
  • Results from this part of the Phase 2 Drilling campaign are expected to be received in early 2024, with all samples already sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Consistent with Delta Lithium’s Malinda Lithium Project located immediately to the east of Morrissey Hill, drilling has confirmed the presence of multiple stacked pegmatites hosted within a mixed package of older country rocks including metasediments (quartz-feldspar-biotite schists) and lesser mafic volcanics and gneisses.

This part of the Phase 2 program has been restricted to areas where heritage surveys have been previously completed with the initial focus being on testing depth continuity of outcropping pegmatites at the Morrissey Hill and Peggy Sue targets, and some infill and extensional drilling at the Bonzer prospect.

1 Cautionary Note: The identification of pegmatites in the drilling completed to date does not imply the presence of lithium mineralisation. The presence of any lithium mineralisation will be determined by laboratory analyses.

Figure 1: Peggy Sue pegmatite outcrop at the Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, with Strike Drilling RC drill rig at work testing its subsurface continuity.

Jeremy Bower CEO commented:

“We are excited that our Phase 2 campaign which has been designed to test new targets to the south of Bonzer has confirmed the presence of multiple, thick, stacked pegmatites within a previously unrecognised package of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.

These are the same rock types that host Delta’s Malinda Lithium Project to our east and the Jamieson Lithium Prospect to our west. Detailed geological mapping by our geological team identified the area as a potential Malinda “look alike” with a large number of wide, strike extensive pegmatites occurring within a mixed package of older country rocks, including metasediments and mafic volcanics which we interpret as a previously unrecognised corridor of the Leake Springs Metamorphics.

The area is clearly not dominated by granite which is what’s shown on existing GSWA maps. Confirming an extension to the Leake Springs package is a major breakthrough in advancing the potential and scale of the opportunity at Morrissey Hill. This sequence of rocks is known to be far more favourable for pegmatite fractionation and the development of significant lithium mineralisation.

The conditions the team are working in are extreme and yet they have not only completed another technically brilliant drill campaign, but also continued to identify and map new pegmatite targets to add to the huge potential at Morrissey Hill. We will pull up for a well-earned Christmas break and look forward to another huge year in 2024.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

RR1:AU
Reach Resources Limited
Reach Resources Limited

Reach Resources Limited


Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region


Reach Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

Reach Resources

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).

Reach Resources

Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights

Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.

Reach Resources

Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:

  • Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
  • Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
  • Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
Spartan Resources

More High Grade Hits Ahead of Resource Upgrade!

Another batch of standout assays rounds out a successful 2023 for Spartan

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP” in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Star Minerals

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to present the range of outcomes of a Scoping Study for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.

Maiden Drilling Program at Ti-Tree Completed

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise of the completion of its maiden drilling campaign at its 100% owned Ti-Tree project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Emu NL

EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland

EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to release gold assay results from its maiden reconnaissance field survey conducted during July and August 2023 at the Georgetown Project in Queensland.

Carbonxt Group

Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement

Carbonxt Group Limited (Carbonxt or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully raised$0.6m (before costs) through the placement (“the Placement”) of 10m new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.06 (“Placement Shares”). The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company’s available placement capacity as per ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A on 18 December 2023.
Rewards Minerals Limited

Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project

Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) (Reward or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement (Share Sale Agreement) with the Receivers and Managers (Receivers) of Kalium Lakes Limited (Administrators appointed) (Receivers and Managers appointed) (ASX: KLL) ACN 613 656 643 (Kalium) to acquire the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project (Beyondie Project) on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances for total consideration of A$20 million, comprising a A$250,000 exclusivity payment previously made (see ASX announcement dated 16 November 2023), upfront cash consideration of $14.75 million and deferred cash consideration of $5 million by 30 June 2025. See the Schedule for further details.

Reach Resources Limited
Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana

AVL Increases Scheme Consideration to Best and Final Proposal

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lithium Investing

Lithium Investing

Vanadium Investing

Copper Investing

Lithium Investing

Copper Investing

×