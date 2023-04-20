VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Pan American Silver to Announce First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results and Host Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 10

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (" Pan American ") will announce its unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Pan American will also be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders Meeting") the same day at 6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT).

First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date:

May 11, 2023

Time:

11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT)

Dial-in numbers:

1-888-396-8049 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)

+1-416-764-8646 (international participants)

Conference ID:

49301459

Webcast:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/492473712

The live webcast, presentation slides and the report for the first quarter of 2023 will be available at https://www.panamericansilver.com/invest/events-and-presentations/ . An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Pan American is scheduled to hold its Shareholders Meeting at 6:00 pm ET (3:00 pm PT) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Management Information Circular, Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Form of Proxy and other proxy-related materials for the Shareholders Meeting are available at https://www.panamericansilver.com/invest/events-and-presentations/ . The Shareholders Meeting will not be webcast.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American is a leading producer of precious metals in the Americas, operating silver and gold mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile and Brazil. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. We have been operating in the Americas for nearly three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares currently trade on the NYSE and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com

Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Pan American SilverPAAS:CAPAASSilver Investing
PAAS:CA,PAAS
The Conversation (0)
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Produces 7.6 million AgEq Oz in Q1 Consisting of 2.5 million Silver Ounces and 60,594 Gold Ounces; Announces VP Management Changes

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) ("First Majestic" or the "Company") announces that total production from the Company's four material properties; the San Dimas SilverGold Mine, the Santa Elena SilverGold Mine, the La Encantada Silver Mine and the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine reached 7.6 million silver equivalent ("AgEq") ounces in the first quarter of 2023, consisting of 2.5 million silver ounces and 60,594 gold ounces. This represents a 6% increase in total production compared to the first quarter of 2022 and a 1% increase compared to the prior quarter.

Q1 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Provides Construction Update on the Terronera Project

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to provide a construction update for its Terronera Project in Jalisco state, Mexico, along with the launch of a photo gallery that will be updated as activity on site progresses. The photo gallery presentation can be found here or on the company website at Terronera Project Progress Photos . All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

"Having secured a project financing commitment from Societe Generale and ING Bank N.V, we are rapidly advancing detailed engineering, procurement and construction of the project with initial production scheduled for Q4, 2024", commented Dan Dickson, CEO. "The project is fully permitted to advance major construction and mine development activities and will provide over 750 jobs during the development phase in addition to significant opportunities for indirect and direct business support in the region. With several major contracts now in place, we look forward to regularly updating investors on our achievements at Terronera as construction advances."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Juanicipio Ships First Commercial Concentrates

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been informed by Fresnillo Plc ("Fresnillo"), the operator of the Juanicipio Mine ("Juanicipio") (56% Fresnillo 44% MAG), that concentrate production at the high-grade Juanicipio Mine has commenced with the shipment of its first commercial lead and zinc concentrates in late March 2023. Regular concentrate shipments have commenced and are planned going forward.

Construction activities are now substantially complete, commissioning and start-up of the process plant has gone well, and we look forward to ramping up to design rates over the next few months. During March 2023, milling rates were around 60% of design, delivering an average of 2,476 tonnes per day with rates periodically reaching up to 3,900 tonnes per day. Current mill feed is a combination of mineralized material from underground stopes and lower grade stockpiles that were earmarked for commissioning activities. Mining operations continue to perform as planned and will ramp up high grade feed as the plant approaches commercial production and recovery rates are in line with design.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Galena Mining Limited (‘G1A’) will be lifted immediately following the release by G1A of an announcement in relation to an operational update and capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Operations and Guidance Update

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Keep reading...Show less
Galena Mining

Galena Raises $20 Million And Updates Production Guidance

GALENA MINING LTD. (“Galena” or the “Company”) (ASX: G1A) announces that it has accepted binding commitments for a placement of 133,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares (“New Shares”) at an issue price of $0.15 per share (“Placement Shares”), to raise A$20 million before costs (“Placement”). In conjunction with the Placement, the Company has released updated production guidance for CY2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Montfort Capital Announces Annual General Meeting

Nextech3D.ai Reports Unaudited Fiscal Year 2022 and Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

Related News

Energy Investing

GoviEx Announces $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Upsizes Financing to $2.1 Million

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Acquires Nickel-Copper Project in Hawk Ridge Camp, QC

Rare Earth Investing

Panel: Rare Earths Supply Chain Needs Transparency

Base Metals Investing

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

Graphite Investing

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

×