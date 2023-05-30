FPX Nickel Announces $16 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Stainless Steel Producer Outokumpu

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

OUTBACK GRANTED SILVER SPOON EXPLORATION LICENCE NEAR FOSTERVILLE GOLD MINE

( TSX.V: OZ  |  OTCQB: OZBKF  |  FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to announce that the Silver Spoon Exploration Licence (EL006951) has been granted near the world-class Fosterville gold mine in central Victoria, Australia .

"We are very excited to finally have the highly prospective Silver Spoon Exploration Licence granted," commented Chris Donaldson , CEO. "The initial premise for Outback Goldfields was to explore for the next high-grade Fosterville-style gold deposit and there is no better place to explore than a project contiguous with Agnico Eagle's Fosterville tenements. We will kickoff our preliminary exploration efforts at Silver Spoon in the coming months with the goal of advancing the Crosbie target and defining additional drill targets."

Highlights
  • Strong land position between two high-grade gold mines: Silver Spoon is contiguous with Agnico Eagle's Fosterville exploration licences to the west and only 10 km north of Mandalay Resources Costerfield mine.
  • Initial fieldwork planned at Silver Spoon: Systematic geological mapping together with soil geochemical surveys are being planned and will commence in the coming months.
Silver Spoon Project

The grant of the Silver Spoon Exploration Licence (EL006951) from the Victorian Government's Department of Earth Resources regulation has now been finalized. All native title obligations applicable to the licence have been resolved with a Land Use Activity agreement in place with the Taungurung Land and Waters Council Aboriginal Corporation (TLaWC).  The Silver Spoon tenement is contiguous with Agnico Eagle's Fosterville tenements and centered 20 km southeast of their world class high-grade Fosterville gold mine (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Map of the Silver Spoon Exploration Licence showing the location of the Crosbie gold anomaly. Historic sample data from Motton (2002). (CNW Group/Outback Goldfields Corp.)

The Silver Spoon project straddles a significant north-trending structural corridor, the Heathcote Fault zone, that separates the Bendigo Zone to the west from the Melbourne Zone to the east (Figure 1). Deformed and faulted Ordovician turbidites of the Bendigo Zone host high-grade quartz-reef hosted gold mineralization at the Fosterville gold mine, located 20 km west of Silver Spoon.

Previous exploration at Silver Spoon was focused on the Crosbie target, located near a contact with the Devonian aged Crosbie granite. The Crosbie granite is prospective for gold-antimony mineralization, a hallmark geochemical signature of the nearby Fosterville gold mine. The Crosbie target is marked by an open-ended, 900 by 300 metre, gold-in-soil anomaly with anomalous gold in rock-chip samples (Figure 1). Planning is underway to commence a systematic exploration program consisting of property-wide soil and rock geochemical surveys over prospective areas as well as to verify and expand on results from the Crosbie anomaly.

Yeungroon Exploration Update

The first batch of samples from the recently completed Yeungroon air-core drill program have been submitted to SGS labs for fire assay gold analyses. More sample batches to be sent over the coming weeks.

Community Engagement

Outback recognises the importance of open and honest community engagement in all our exploration activities. We approach all our exploration activities in a sustainable manner and ensure our activities comply with the Victorian Code of Practice for Mineral Exploration.  As such, community consultation with local landowners has commenced and is ongoing.

References

Motton, N.T., 2002, Final Report for the period ending 22/3/2002, Toolleen Project EL3616, Annual Reports, https://gsv.vic.gov.au

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

This news release has been approved by Mr. Matthew Hernan (FAusIMM(CP), MAIG) an independent consultant and "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

The data disclosed in this news release is related to historical exploration results. Outback has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. Outback considers these geochemical results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through new sampling.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Silver Spoon project.

About Outback Goldfields Corp.:

Outback Goldfields Corp. is a well financed exploration mining company that is actively exploring its package of highly prospective gold projects located around the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria . The goldfields of Victoria are home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.

~signed

Chris Donaldson , CEO and Director

__________________________________________________________________________________________________

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; resumption of trading in the Company's common shares; and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com ; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release, including the resumption of trading, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Outback Goldfields Corp. logo (CNW Group/Outback Goldfields Corp.)

SOURCE Outback Goldfields Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/30/c5178.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Outback GoldfieldsTSXV:OZPrecious Metals Investing
OZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
OUTBACK PROVIDES RESULTS FROM ITS PROPERTY-WIDE AIR-CORE DRILL PROGRAM AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

OUTBACK PROVIDES RESULTS FROM ITS PROPERTY-WIDE AIR-CORE DRILL PROGRAM AT THE YEUNGROON GOLD PROJECT, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

Outback Goldfields Corp . (the " Company " or " Outback ") (TSXV: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) is pleased to provide results from its reconnaissance-style air-core drill program at its Yeungroon gold project (" Yeungroon " or the " Project "), central Victoria, Australia .

Highlights
  • Defined multiple broad corridors of elevated arsenic across the tenement :
    • Numerous north-west trending zones of strong arsenic anomalism from top-of-bedrock samples parallel to the Golden Jacket corridor have been defined northeast of the Golden Jacket mine.
    • A strongly anomalous and open zone of high-arsenic, locally coincident with prominent north-trending structural features, has been defined north of the unexplored Moondyne target area.
    • Arsenic is a well established pathfinder element for high-grade gold mineralization across the Victorian Goldfields.
  • Strongly anomalous gold values returned from multiple top-of-bed rock samples:
    • Anomalous gold results from air-core holes collared over 800 metres along trend to the south of historical Golden Jacket mine suggest significant potential of the structure along strike.
    • A broad zone of anomalous gold and arsenic from top-of-bedrock samples located over 1.4 kilometres north-east of the Golden Jacket mine define a new high-priority target area that is open for expansion.
    • Deeper diamond drilling at both target areas is warranted to test for high-grade, structurally controlled quartz reefs associated with the anomalous top-of-bedrock air-core samples.

"We are excited to update our shareholders on our exploration progress so far at our highly prospective Yeungroon gold project," commented Chris Donaldson , CEO . "The results of our multi-rig drill program to date suggest that the historical Golden Jacket and Moondyne workings are not isolated targets but appear to be part of a much larger gold system. Anomalous gold assays have been identified for up to 800 metres south along strike of the Golden Jacket mine, and a new zone of gold mineralization was discovered 1.5 kilometres to the northeast of the mine. More significant is the identification of a new target zone on the western side of the tenement, near the Moondyne reef-hosted gold target.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OUTBACK TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

OUTBACK TO LIST ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

( CSE: OZ, OTCQB: OZBKF, FSE: S600)

Outback Goldfields Corporation (the "Company" or "Outback") (CSE: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) announces that it has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of its common shares thereon. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV at the market open on January 6 th 2022 with the trading symbol "OZ".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com to view presentations

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the December 8 th and 9 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Metals & Mining Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Individual and institutional investors as well as advisors are invited to log-on to LifeSciencesInvestorForum.com to view presentations

 Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the December 8 th and 9 th Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Live Virtual Investor Conference: Executives from Metals & Mining Companies Present December 8th & 9th

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Investor Conference on December 8 th & 9 th .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will host an investor update Zoom call at 9:00 am PDT on Thursday June 1st, 2023. In attendance from Prismo Metals will be Dr. Craig Gibson, President & CEO, Steve Robertson, Technical Advisor for the Company's Hot Breccia copper project in Arizona, Alain Lambert, incoming Executive Chairman and Jason Frame, Manager of Communications.

Format: Management presentation (15 to 20 minutes) on each of the Company's three projects, followed by a question period (5 to 10 minutes). Please email your questions before or during the meeting to jason.frame@prismometals.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Begins Trenching at Los Pavitos

Drilling Preparation Underway

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its trenching program across the three main mineralized trends on its Los Pavitos property has commenced. The main objective of the trenching program is to better define the orientation and full width of the mineralized structures prior to starting the drill campaign. Samples from the current work will be submitted to the lab shortly and should be available by the middle of June. The 5,289 hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Focused on Building a Gold Camp at its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Focused on Building a Gold Camp at its Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce its 2023 exploration strategy and objectives at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. The Company aims to build gold ounces at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") and increase the gold inventory of the extensive property package.

About 70% of Puma's exploration budget will be deployed at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ"), wherein 2021, 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m was intersected from surface, including two (2) main high-grade intercepts of 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 m and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 m ( see Sept. 15, 2021 News release ). The remaining 30% of the budget will be directed on priority targets to identify new gold deposits on the entire 44,650-ha property package (Figure 1). The Company has received all work permits, including drilling permits, for its planned 2023 exploration programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources Forms Advisory Board Council and Appoints Robert Scott as Inaugural Advisor

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") an emerging gold exploration company, is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board to assist in the further development of the Company and the appointment of Mining Industry Veteran Robert Scott as the Inaugural Advisor

Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are extremely pleased to welcome Rob to our team. The addition of such a highly accomplished mining executive is an endorsement of all we have built to date as we continue to enhance IMR shareholder value through the exploration and development of our highly prospective projects."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Prismo Metals Announces 2023 AGM and Board Nominees

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) (the "Company" or "Prismo Metals") announces that its annual general meeting of the Company's shareholders will be held in virtual format on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting").

Prismo Metals is pleased to announce that Messrs. Alain Lambert and Martin Dupuis have been nominated by the Company to stand for election as new directors of the Company, in addition to current directors Craig Gibson, Jorge Rafael Gallardo Romero, and María Guadalupe Yeomans Otero, who will be standing for re-election. It is anticipated that Mr. Lambert will be appointed as Executive Chairman of Prismo Metals following his election as a director at the Meeting.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Debt Settlement

Element79 Gold Corp. Confirms Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals To Host Investors Update Call on June 1st, 2023

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Mead & Hunt

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Receives Positive Assays Results - Announces Plans to Proceed with the Acquisition of Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with North Shore Energy Metals for South Falcon Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, Canada

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Mead & Hunt

Gold Investing

Strong Metallurgical Testwork Results For Growing High-Grade Never Never Gold Deposit

technology investing

Airborne Geophysical Survey Completed Targeting LCT- Pegmatite Potential At Stelar Metal’s Trident Project

Resource Investing

Government Collaboration Grant Finalised With Bryah And AVL

uranium investing

Toro Confirms Massive Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation in WA

×