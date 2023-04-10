Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J . Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP , CFO will host a conference call on May 4, 2023 , at 5:00 p . m . ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning May 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9973 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com .

Statutory Filing of Pro Forma Financial Statements for Micro Focus Acquisition

Earlier today OpenText filed its Current Report on Form 8-K/A, which includes the audited consolidated financial statements of Micro Focus International Limited (formerly known as Micro Focus International plc) (Micro Focus) and unaudited pro forma financial information with respect to OpenText's acquisition of Micro Focus (the Acquisition), on EDGAR and SEDAR, as required under applicable securities laws following completion of the Acquisition. The required unaudited pro forma financial information combines historical OpenText and Micro Focus results, after giving effect to the Acquisition, the financing of the Acquisition and the pro forma effects of certain assumptions and adjustments described therein, and includes a (i) Balance sheet as of December 31, 2022 , (ii) Statements of operations for the year ended June 30, 2022 , and (iii) Statements of operations for the six months ended December 31, 2022 .

The unaudited pro forma financial information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only, as required by Form 8-K, and is not necessarily indicative of the consolidated financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the Acquisition occurred on the dates indicated in the pro forma financial information, nor is it meant to be indicative of any future consolidated financial position or future results of operations that OpenText will experience. Further, the historical consolidated statement of financial position and results of operations of Micro Focus utilized for purposes of preparing the unaudited pro forma financial information, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not based on the same period end as OpenText.

More information on OpenText's historical acquisitions, including the Micro Focus Acquisition, is available at: investors.opentext.com .

About OpenText
OpenText , The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText ( NASDAQ : OTEX , TSX : OTEX ) visit opentext.com .

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved.

OTEX-F

