OpenText powers organizations to achieve digital success in a multi-cloud world with Cloud Editions 23.3

The latest innovations combine information and automation to enable customers to become more intelligent, connected and secure.

Today, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announces the release of its latest OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 23.3, harnessing advanced technologies and innovations that seamlessly integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics capabilities across the portfolio. Building upon the success of Project Titanium CE 23.3 marks the commencement of the Titanium X journey - the next phase in the company's ambitious two-year roadmap to deliver AI-led, security-enabled and sustainability-focused innovations every 90 days.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"AI is the next technology era. It will reshape the future of and our world in unimaginable ways. If the internet changed everything, with AI, everything must change. OpenText has for a deep history of helping our customers connect and manage their operational and experience data, and now there is a whole new frontier of learning data from the exponential growth of AI that will lead to new possibilities," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO, OpenText. "The latest innovations in CE 23.3 combine the power of end-to-end integrations and AI automation to help customers seamlessly interconnect and exchange insights across clouds to learn, innovate and grow faster than ever before."

"As the Industrial Revolution brought about advancements that changed how businesses ran for generations, the exponential advancements of AI will undoubtedly change everything at a scale never seen before," said Pak Darmadi, CIO at Toyota Astra Motor "With digital transformation impacting all industries across the globe including the Automotive sector, Toyota Astra Motor is committed to staying ahead of the curve by equipping our customers with the tools that gives them a competitive advantage and delivers against bigger business objectives."

The latest innovations underpin OpenText's commitment to help businesses overcome the most complex challenges faced today and in the future. Key CE 23.3 innovations include:

Achieve intelligent data-driven insights faster with advanced analytics at unlimited scale

  • New innovations to the OpenText™ ValueEdge platform, enabling software delivery teams the visibility to simplify and improve every stage of the software development lifecycle. These AI-led capabilities include tracking and predicting risks associated with software delivery, maintenance and governance.
  • OpenText™ Magellan™ BI Reporting – Public Cloud , is now available in the public cloud and offers a simple user interface with advanced data discovery and data visualization on top of the analytical horsepower powered by OpenText™ Vertica . This upcoming offering will enable customers to seamlessly define, deploy, and embed metrics and interactive reports, dashboards, and self-service business intelligence capabilities into any application.
  • Next generation of OpenText™ Vertica is now available to help businesses take advantage of their data by combining the power of a data warehouse with data lakehouse capabilities through the new data lakehouse integration with Apache Iceberg. This enables businesses to access and analyze their data quickly and effortlessly across unlimited amounts of both structured and unstructured data – and without any limitations.

Strengthen employee connections through enhanced collaboration

  • OpenText™ Documentum™ for Healthcare optimizes care delivery and improves patient outcomes by providing a centralized source for all patient data, regardless of origin. This new offering empowers health systems, hospitals and large group practices to simplify data management and improve how they manage, access and share patient information by turning unstructured content into actionable data.
  • Available soon on Google Cloud Marketplace , OpenText strengthens the digital employee experience with OpenText™ Core for Google Workspace . This new solution helps reduce digital friction, improve worker productivity, and accelerate business processes, allowing users to embed automated governance workflows wherever and however they work on Google Workspace.

Meet FedRAMP security and compliance standards

  • With OpenText™ Fortify on Demand's latest FedRAMP Authorization through the Joint Authorization Board (JAB), Fortify is uniquely positioned to help government agencies adhere to internal risk management policies and government mandates. As a result, several new features are included within CE 23.3; most notable is the ability to offer software composition analysis on top of Fortify's static application security testing (SAST) and dynamic application security testing (DAST) offerings.
  • As a company committed to providing secure and reliable solutions, OpenText has achieved the "In Progress" designation for multiple solutions within the Micro Focus ITMX IT Management Platform and OpenText™ Cloud for Government as part of the FedRAMP authorization process and are now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace.

For more on all the Cloud Editions 23.3 innovations, please read our blogs .

OpenText™ World Las Vegas

In a rapidly changing era of information and artificial intelligence, businesses must stay ahead by equipping themselves with the right data and tools. At OpenText™ World Las Vegas , attendees will get the chance to explore hands-on labs, insightful keynotes and panel discussions and learn more about OpenText's latest AI-driven innovations featured in the Titanium X journey.

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

