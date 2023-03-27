Artificial Intelligence Investing News

OpenText named a leader in Content Platforms for 2023

OpenText received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 . OpenText received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, integrations and interoperability, lifecycle management, search, document management, collaborative workspaces, digital process automation, eSignature, and supporting product and services.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

According to the Forrester report, "cloud-first, flexible platforms now dominate the mature [ECM] market. Technical buyers continue to invest in these platforms to deliver apps to their lines of business to manage documents, automate content-rich processes, and enable information workers to collaborate with both internal and external stakeholders," and, "Business and technology leaders… want to extract more value out of their content repositories."

"We are honored OpenText has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms as it reflects the strengths of our current portfolio, ability to seamlessly embed content services into core business processes, and our cloud-first innovation strategy," said Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "OpenText Content Services technology is integral to any company's information management strategy—enabling organizations to facilitate seamless flows of properly governed information to enrich anywhere work and the operational experience."

Regarding OpenText, The Forrester report notes, "Extended ECM's roadmap includes deeper integration with the Magellan AI suite and enhanced support for Microsoft Graph APIs and Teams as well as broader integrations for Google Workspace," also stating, "A solid vertical strategy drives its market approach, and a noteworthy simplification of its product bundles and pricing will appeal to customers."

"Organizations seeking a richly featured content platform with solid integrations for essential productivity and enterprise applications from a vendor that can meet them where they are in their cloud journey should consider OpenText," according to the Forrester report, which also notes, "Deep integration into enterprise applications, such as Salesforce and SAP, allows [OpenText] to embed its content and process backbone into essential business workflows."

With enterprise content management (ECM) and content services solutions evolving rapidly, many organizations are looking to streamline and simplify their content systems. To keep up with the demands of modern work, it has become essential that content platforms adapt to diverse industry and business requirements. With OpenText™ Content Cloud™ , organizations can master modern work by embedding content services in the processes that fuel their business to deliver frictionless operational experiences.

Download a copy of "The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1, 2023" here .

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2022 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-named-a-leader-in-content-platforms-for-2023-301781120.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Open TextOTEX:CAArtificial Intelligence Investing
OTEX:CA
The Conversation (0)
SensOre

Sensore And Gold Road Restructure YEV Joint-Venture

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) is pleased to announce that SensOre and Gold Road (ASX: GOR) have reached agreement to restructure arrangements surrounding the Yilgarn Exploration Ventures (YEV) portfolio. SensOre has agreed to acquire Gold Road Resources’ 40% minority interest in YEV for 800,000 SensOre shares.

Keep reading...Show less
hand holding generative AI chatbot, stock graph in the background

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has created major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's set to disrupt myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.

While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText ValueEdge23 increases speed-to-value for application development and delivery organizations in the OpenText Cloud

AI-powered cloud platform features major new capabilities: Strategic Planning for an Agile World, Codeless Quality and Real-World Performance Engineering

OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today launched the latest version of ValueEdgean innovative modular, cloud-based DevOps and value stream management (VSM) platform. ValueEdge23 includes new capabilities that build on the platform's existing functionality, enabling chief technology officers (CTOs) to accelerate speed-to-value eliminating the typical waiting, wasting and wondering in the development process.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Image of hand holding an ai face looking at the words "chatgpt openai"

What is OpenAI's ChatGPT and Can You Invest? (Updated March 17)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

The global AI market is already expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent to reach US$1.59 trillion by 2030 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Keep reading...Show less
ARway Corp

ARway signs five deals for software development kit


Keep reading...Show less
SensOre

Half-Year Financial Statements 2022

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the half-year ended 31 December 2022

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

American Copper Initiates a 5,000m Drill Program at its Flagship Lordsburg Project

Trailbreaker Resources Receives Permit to Drill Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions at the Virtual Investor Summit on March 29

Related News

Copper Investing

Confirmation of Dispatch of Prospectus

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Valeura Makes "Transformative" Acquisition

Copper Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Copper Explorer DLP Rises 45 Percent

Oil and Gas Investing

North American Helium Conference

Gold Investing

Drill Results From The Centre Forest Prospect Indicates Potential Intrusive Related Mineralisation System At Ularring

Silver Investing

Abra Achieves First Concentrate Shipment

×