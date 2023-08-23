Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText Buys KineMatik

KineMatik provides automated Business Process and Project Management Solutions integrated with OpenText's Content Cloud business

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced the addition of automated Business Process and Project Management Solutions to the OpenText Content business through the acquisition of KineMatik.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Based in Cork, Ireland , KineMatik provides workflow automation, Document Change Control, Project Management and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) solutions built on OpenText's Content Server.

KineMatik works with leading organizations -- in life science, technology, finance, energy and other industries -- to create success in their digital and content services transformation by developing innovative and tailored automation solutions.

"Let me welcome KineMatik customers and employees to OpenText, and we look forward to bringing the KineMatik solution to our entire install base of content management customers," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea .  "KineMatik helps enterprise customers in regulated industries meet the highest standards in business process and project management, a key component in Information Management."

The KineMatik purchase is not material to OpenText financial results.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX), visit opentext.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

OTEX-MNA

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-buys-kinematik-301908056.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OTEX:CA
businessman using chatgpt on a screen

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated August 2023)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

The global AI market is already expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent to reach US$1.59 trillion by 2030 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Completes Repricing of Term Loan

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) (OpenText or the Company) today announced that it executed an amendment to its term loan facility due 2030 (the Term Loan). Under the amendment, the applicable interest rate margin on the Term Loan has been reduced 75 basis points and, as such, borrowings under the Term Loan currently bear a rate of interest equal to Term SOFR plus the SOFR adjustment and applicable margin of 2.75%.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"We are pleased to complete the re-pricing of our Term Loan. Due to strong demand, we were able to achieve a significant improvement to our pricing," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea . "We are the leader in Information Management. Our strong track record of growth and cash flows helped us to achieve this outcome."

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement, including statements regarding the current rate of interest under the Term Loan and the Company's strong track record of growth and cash flows, may be considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the Company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. The Company's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this announcement, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors, which could occur, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

OTEX-F

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-completes-repricing-of-term-loan-301899751.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/14/c6617.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Introducing opentext.ai and OpenText Aviator

The Next Generation of Information Management Innovations

Today, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announces opentext.ai the company's vision and direction for AI.  Opentext.ai is a new strategic approach to advance how customers can solve complex problems by applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLM) with their OpenText Information Management software. Today the company is announcing:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Reports Record Total Revenues of $4.5 Billion with 28% Growth

Fiscal 2023 Annual Highlights Y/Y

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

OpenText powers organizations to achieve digital success in a multi-cloud world with Cloud Editions 23.3

The latest innovations combine information and automation to enable customers to become more intelligent, connected and secure.

Today, OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announces the release of its latest OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 23.3, harnessing advanced technologies and innovations that seamlessly integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics capabilities across the portfolio. Building upon the success of Project Titanium CE 23.3 marks the commencement of the Titanium X journey - the next phase in the company's ambitious two-year roadmap to deliver AI-led, security-enabled and sustainability-focused innovations every 90 days.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2023 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2023 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for June 2023.

June 2023 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Marvel JV Partner Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Canadian Climate Investor Conference 2023, View From The C-Suite

