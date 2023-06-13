Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to announce the start of the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories. Highlights of this initial lithium exploration program will include:

  • Detailed evaluation of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 lithium pegmatites including mapping and rock sawn channel sampling;
  • Mineralogical characterization sampling of spodumene mineralized exposures of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 pegmatites. Spodumene is the primary lithium-bearing mineral of interest in these deposits. Sampling of exposed mineralization will allow for spodumene recovery and characterization studies to be completed in advance of exploration drilling planned for August and September;
  • Property wide prospecting of identified target areas for previously undiscovered or undocumented spodumene mineralized pegmatites; and
  • Program funding has recently been enhanced by a $180,000 grant awarded to the DeStaffany Lithium Project under the Mining Incentive Program (MIP) of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow commented, "The start of this exploration program is an important milestone for North Arrow, as the DeStaffany Lithium Project represents a compelling spodumene pegmatite target with rapid evaluation potential. Historic tantalum mining of the Moose 2 pegmatite has exposed spodumene mineralization that is easily accessible for the mineralogical characterization sampling currently underway, and channel sampling of the Moose 1 pegmatite will provide the first full evaluation of spodumene mineralization and its distribution in this pegmatite. Furthermore, the property's first exploration drilling program is planned for later this summer and potential discovery of additional spodumene pegmatites during current fieldwork could add new targets to include as part of this drilling."

Mr. Armstrong continued, "The combination of drilling and surface sampling at DeStaffany is intended to rapidly evaluate the resource potential of these pegmatites. Their location, within 300 metres of the shoreline of Great Slave Lake, is unique in the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, and allows for excellent access to the property, including barge access to the NWT's railhead in Hay River. With the recent closing of a $2.4M financing and the start of exploration fieldwork, we look forward to reporting our progress at DeStaffany and North Arrow's other lithium exploration properties over the next several months."

A short slideshow of images from the first few days of the program can be viewed here.

About the DeStaffany Lithium Project

The DeStaffany Lithium Project is located on the shore of Great Slave Lake, approximately 115 km east of Yellowknife, NWT. The property hosts the Moose 1 and Moose 2 lithium-tantalum-niobium pegmatites, which form part of the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province. The Moose pegmatites were initially evaluated in the 1940's for tantalum and niobium. Despite the exposure of very large spodumene crystals up to one metre in length within historic mine workings, the Moose pegmatites have never been subject to a focused evaluation of their lithium potential. Spodumene is the primary lithium-bearing mineral of interest in these deposits and sampling of exposed mineralization should allow for spodumene recovery and characterization studies to be conducted in parallel with initial delineation drilling in 2023. A review of satellite imagery and historic rock geochemistry datasets has identified additional target areas for potential discovery of new pegmatites on the property.
North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo., President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.  Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at the newly acquired 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Project located on Great Slave Lake in the NWT and is also exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and on Baffin Island and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada. North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), Mel (NU), Loki (NWT) and LDG JV (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine, Nunavut.

North Arrow Minerals Inc.

/s/ "Kenneth A. Armstrong"
Kenneth Armstrong
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Ken Armstrong or Nick Thomas
Tel: 604-668-8354 or 778-229-7194
Website: www.northarrowminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility
for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to statements with respect to North Arrow's plans, the estimation of a mineral resource and the success of exploration activities. Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to general economic and market conditions; closing of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programs; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in mineral resources or grade; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. Although North Arrow has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. North Arrow undertakes no obligation or responsibility to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d0bf7b53-331e-45e9-9359-da5e13d6b107 .


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

North Arrow MineralsNAR:CCTSXV:NARBattery Metals Investing
NAR:CC
The Conversation (0)
North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Minerals Grants Stock Options

North Arrow Minerals Grants Stock Options

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow " or " the Company ") announces that pursuant to North Arrow's Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted a total of 8,625,000 incentive stock options to Officers, Employees, Directors and Advisors of the Company. The stock options are exercisable to acquire one common share of North Arrow at $0.08 per share and can be exercised until June 1, 2028.

About North Arrow Minerals

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARGO OPPORTUNITY CORP. ("AROC.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 18, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Closes $2.42M Private Placement Financing and Sale of Royalty Interests in Loki Project, NWT

North Arrow Closes $2.42M Private Placement Financing and Sale of Royalty Interests in Loki Project, NWT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE
SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow " or " the Company ") is pleased to announce it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing announced on April 24, 2023 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Announces $2 Million Private Placement Financing

North Arrow Announces $2 Million Private Placement Financing

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of a combination of units (the " Non-FT Units" ) at a price of $0.06 per Non-FT Unit and flow-through units (the " FT Units ") at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit. Proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Units will be used to explore North Arrow's lithium properties, particularly its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, NWT.

Each Non-FT Unit will consist of a single non-flow-through common share of the Company (each a " Non-FT Share ") and one transferable non-flow-through common share purchase warrant (each a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Non-FT Share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months following closing of the private placement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Change of Auditor

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Change of Auditor

Bradda Head Limited Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, wishes to announce the resignation of KPMG Audit LLC as the auditor and the appointment, with immediate effect, of PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company

As a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company is required to retain an auditor recognised by the Canadian Public Accountability Board ("CPAB"). KPMG Audit LLC, who has been the Company's auditor since 2009, is not a participating auditor firm with CPAB and has therefore resigned at the request of the Company. Bradda Head appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP, a CPAB-recognised auditor, to audit the Company's financial statements as at and for the year ended February 28, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

As part of its strategic transformation to become a leading North American vertically integrated lithium producer, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of three veteran executives to its leadership team, a key milestone as the Company executes on an ambitious growth plan.

  • Scott Monteith will assume control as interim Chief Executive Officer
  • Jim Jaques will serve as the Company's inaugural Chief Administrative Officer
  • Jan Holland will join the Board of Directors

"These appointments, and others to come, underscore the arrival of Avalon 2.0," Zeeshan Syed, Avalon President, said. "The commitment of our new leadership team is clear: reorient the Company towards full vertical integration of the lithium production cycle, and help establish Ontario, and Canada more broadly, as a strategic fulcrum in North America's clean energy transition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VICTORY EXPANDING ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM PROPERTY BY 100 CLAIMS UPON ANALYSIS OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM

VICTORY EXPANDING ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM PROPERTY BY 100 CLAIMS UPON ANALYSIS OF PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS RECENTLY COMPLETED DRILL PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team finalizes expansion of Smokey Lithium to fortify its interests upon preliminary analysis of its recently completed drill program
  • The additional Smokey Lithium staked ground will expand the property by 100 claims, totalling 2066 acres
  • The decision was made to stake lode claims for this new ground, providing the Company with additional acres for grassroots exploration in an area where recent drilling has discovered a thick sequence of claystone from surface to a depth of >500 feet in the recently completed drilling

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hertz Lithium Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions & Analyses

Hertz Lithium Inc. Files Amended and Restated Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussions & Analyses

Hertz Lithium Inc. (CSE: HZ) (FSE: QE2) (the "Company") announces that it has filed amended and restated condensed interim financial statements and related management discussion and analysis for the three and six month periods ended January 31, 2023 (the "Financial statements"). The amendment and restatements are pursuant to the review of the Financial statements by the Company's auditors. Consequently, the following adjustments have been identified and corrected:

Adjustment 1 - correction of under recorded stock-based compensation of $12,700 and $12,700 for the three and six months ended January 31, 2023, respectively.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

ACME Lithium Extends Warrant Expiry for June 21 and July 2, 2021 Series

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") announces that the expiry dates of the share purchase warrants issued by the Company on June 21, 2021 and July 2, 2021 have been extended for two (2) years to June 21, 2025 and July 2, 2025 respectively.

The warrants were originally issued as part of a unit private placement. Each $0.40 unit consisted of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable for a period of two years (expiring June 21, 2023 and July 2, 2023 respectively) at $0.60 per share. Of the original 4,512,084 warrants issued, there remain 3,686,459 warrants outstanding. There is no change to the exercise price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Advises Shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION on Tecpetrol's Significantly Undervalued Takeover Bid

Alpha Lithium Advises Shareholders to TAKE NO ACTION on Tecpetrol's Significantly Undervalued Takeover Bid

• Offer is below Alpha Lithium's current market price, as well as its trailing 10 and 20 day average prices

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha Lithium " or the " Company ") announces that it has received an unsolicited takeover bid from TechEnergy Lithium Canada Inc., a subsidiary formed five days ago by the Spanish firm Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") (the " Tecpetrol Offer ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Engages Investor Cubed for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications

Base Metals Investing

1844 Appoints Mr Zoran Mladenovic to the Advisory Board

Emerging Tech Investing

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Lithium Investing

Results of Charger Metals NL – General Meeting

rare earth investing

Initial TREO assays up to 2,200ppm at RGL’s Mt Weld Project

Lithium Investing

More High-Grade Drilling Results at Link Build Resource Confidence and Highlight Growth Potential at Youanmi

Graphite Investing

Altech – Cerenergy® Proposed Battery Specifications

×