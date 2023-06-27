Sage Potash Announces Formation of U.S. Subsidiary, Sage Lithium Corp.

Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers provides an update to shareholders on its 3D modeling business and its Nextech Event Solutions product, as well as recent spin-off companies ARway.ai in which it controls a 49% stake and Toggle3D.ai in which Nextech3D.ai retains a 45% stake

With Nextech3D.ai's suite of commercialized products and pure play spin-off Companies, Nextech3D.ai is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the transformational technology shift that is happening now with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Three Dimensional (3D) models, Augmented Reality (AR) and Machine Learning (ML). Mass adoption is being led by big tech and is driving massive growth in these markets.

Nextech3D.ai, Monday, June 26, 2023, Press release picture

In Q1,2023 Nextech3D.ai reported sales surging +550% YoY & record 3D modeling revenue.

Q1 Highlights

  • Multiple breakthrough generative AI patents filed
  • Delivered 20,000 3D models to Amazon
  • Year over year 3D model revenue growth +550%
  • Sequential technology revenue growth +40%
  • Gross profit increased to 41% from 39% in sequential quarters and is projected to increase in Q2

Read the full earnings press release - https://www.nextechar.com/press-releases-and-media/nextech3d.ai-reports-sales-surging-550-yoy-record-3d-modeling-revenue-for-first-quarter-2023

Nextech3D.ai
Nextech3D.ai provides AI-powered 3D modeling solutions focusing on the e-commerce industry.​ The Company's breakthrough patented-based generative AI technology enables 3D model creation, CAD-POLY and 2D to 3D conversion, which has positioned it as a leader in the industry. The Company is already a preferred 3D model supplier for Amazon , representing a massive growth opportunity since only a minuscule >1% of the 300 million products listed on Amazon have been converted from 2D-3D. Thus far, Nextech3D.ai has delivered approximately 25,000 models to Amazon. With the increasing popularity of e-commerce globally, the Company's services are becoming more valuable, providing an excellent runway for ongoing growth. ​The Company also supplies some of the largest brands and platforms including; Kohls, Target, Dyson, Eletrolux, LifeFitness, P&G, CB2, Bucketplace, and more.

Nextech3D.ai, Monday, June 26, 2023, Press release picture

The Company is focused on increasing its breakthrough generative AI to scale 3D model production and increase profit margins from the 40% range to the 80% range and going cash flow positive, which the Company believes is achievable with its breakthrough AI.

Patents
Nextech3D.ai also has an expansive patent portfolio protecting its groundbreaking technologies. Technology patents are essential for the Company as they protect intellectual property, provide a competitive advantage, facilitate strategic positioning, and foster innovation. Patents safeguard the Company's innovative ideas and groundbreaking technologies, granting exclusive rights. They enable Nextech3D.ai to capitalize on their inventions, attract customers and investors, and establish themselves as leaders in their industry.

Nextech3D.ai has eleven patents pending and expects to file additional patents to protect its breakthrough technology:

DescriptionDate Provisional Patent FiledStatus of Non-Provisional Patent FilingJurisdiction
NEXTECHCREATING 3D MODELS FROM 2D PHOTOS AND APPLICATIONS - covers core AI algorithms for creating 3D models automatically from 2D photos and is the core of Threedy techN/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in March 2022 United States 
NEXTECHEFFICIENT CREATION OF 3D MODEL AND APPLICATION - covers the virtual assembly line concept that helps scale 3D content creation from 2D photosN/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in March 2022 United States 
NEXTECHMATERIAL ESTIMATION FOR 3D MODELING AND APPLICATION - covers the AI/ML techniques for creating 3D textures and materials automatically from 2D reference photosN/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in March 2022 United States 
NEXTECHAUTOMATICALLY EXTRACTING TILEABLE UNITS FROM IMAGES- describes a method for compressing large textures with regular patterns to significantly reduce the size of the texture filesN/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in March 2022 United States 
NEXTECHMETHODS & SYSTEMS FOR CREATING OPTIMIZED 3D MESHES FROM CAD DRAWINGS- describes the technology and process we have built to covert 3D CAD files and other solid designs into optimized 3D meshes suitable for real-time visualization on the Web and AR N/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in May 2022 United States 
NEXTECHAUTOMATIC BACKGROUND REMOVAL FOR HUMAN TELEPRESENCE- covers the technologies built into our HoloX app to create holograms without requiring a green screenN/A Non-provisional Utility patent filed in May 2023 United States 
NEXTECH

THREE DIMENSIONAL (3D)

MODEL GENERATION 

FROM CAD DATA - covers core artificial  

intelligence algorithms 

for creating 3D models 

automatically from 2D 

photos

March 2023 To be finalized for filing within the next year United States 
NEXTECH

MATERIAL 

ESTIMATION FOR

THREE DIMENSIONAL ("3D") 

MODELLING - covers the artificial 

intelligence techniques 

for creating 3D 

textures and materials 

automatically from 2D 

reference photos

March 2023 To be finalized for filing within the next year United States 
ARWAYGENERATING 3D DIGITAL TWIN FROM PROPERTY FLOORPLAN IMAGES FOR NAVIGATION SYSTEMS - covers the framework for generating a virtual representation of a floorplan from floorplan images, in accordance with some embodiments.March 2023To be finalized for filing within the next year United States 
ARWAYDEVICE LOCALIZATION BASED ON TWO-DIMENSIONAL (2D) REFERENCE IMAGES - covers integration of visual markers, such as QR codes or other identifiable 2D objects in the physical environment, with an online map database.June 2023To be finalized for filing within the next year United States 
TOGGLE / NEXTECHGENERATIVE AI FOR 3D MODEL CREATION FROM 2D PHOTOS USING STABLE DIFFUSION WITH DEFORMABLE TEMPLATE CONDITIONING - creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part.March 2023To be finalized for filing within the next year United States 

ARway.ai is 49% owned by Nextech3D.ai (13 million shares)
ARway.ai was the first spin-out from Nextech3D.ai. On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway.ai with 13 million shares, or a 49% stake, as of the close on June 26, 2023 the valuation of these shares was $9.62 million. At a stock price all time high of $2.95, the valuation of these shares was $38.3 million. An additional 4 million ARway.ai spin-off shares were distributed to Nextech3D.ai shareholders on a pro-rata basis. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

The next multi-decade long growth cycle in technology will be dominated by AR glasses, and ARway.ai is perfectly positioned. Recently ARway.ai has announced that it currently provides software solutions compatible with AR Headsets , such as Magic Leap 2 and HoloLens 2 , and intends to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem for the Pro Vision Augmented Reality Headset. According to Statista, Apple claimed a 20.5 percent share of the global smartphone market in the first quarter of 2023. With Apple being a premier provider of smartphones, the Apple Vision Pro is anticipated to be an industry leading AR headset, with technological breakthroughs as the "first ever wearable spatial computer." ARway currently performs best on iOS devices and will seamlessly integrate with Apple's ecosystem.

Nextech3D.ai, Monday, June 26, 2023, Press release picture

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

Toggle3D.ai 45% owned by Nextech3D.ai (13 million shares)
Toggle3D.ai was the second spin-out from Nextech3D.ai. Toggle3D.ai is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. The spin-out IPO from Nextech3D.ai was finalized on June 14, 2023, and is now trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the ticker symbol: TGGL. Nextech3D.ai owns 13,000,000 common shares in escrow or about a 45% ownership stake in Toggle3D.ai. As of the close on June 26, 2023 the valuation of these shares was $14.3 million. At a stock price all time high of $4.75, the valuation of these shares was $61.7 million. An additional 4 million Toggle3D.ai shares have been issued as a stock dividend to Nextech3D.ai shareholders on a pro-rata basis and are currently being distributed. Toggle3D.ai plans to expand its presence to the Frankfurt and OTC markets in the near future.

With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Nextech3D.ai, Monday, June 26, 2023, Press release picture

Nextech Event Solutions 100% owned by Nextech3D.ai
This is Nextech3D.ai's Event Solutions Platform (formerly Map D) which includes the following components:

Interactive Floor Plan
The Map D interactive floor plan is a powerful tool for tradeshows, festivals, and conferences. With information-rich profiles, it's easy to build out a marketplace of participating vendors and connect them to attendees, sessions, speakers, and more. The floor plan is easy to navigate, search, and bookmark, making it an essential tool for any event with a vendor marketplace.

Booth Sales
Conference organizers can sell booth space to exhibitors with customizable gateway and checkout scenarios. The product allows clients to view the real-time availability of booths and their sales status. It allows exhibitors to reserve a booth or pay for it using a credit card directly from the floorplan.

Mobile App
The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway, the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers.

Launched: The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast
Nextech3D.ai has recently launched "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public Company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public Company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. To learn more please visit

https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

Listen Now
https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com/

Subscribe
https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe?hs_preview=zEQZywkL-118569404742

About Nextech3D.ai
(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology Company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 49% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D went public in June 2023, listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL).

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Nextech3D.ai



https://www.accesswire.com/763828/Nextech3Dai-Issues-Shareholder-Update

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CNXOTCQX:NEXCF
NTAR:CNX
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai


CSE Bulletin: Reclassification - NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Reclassification - NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Further to bulletin 2023-0611, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. ("NexTech") announced a reorganization of its share capital.

All of NexTech's issued common shares were renamed and redesignated as Class A common shares and a new class consisting of an unlimited number of common shares was created ("New Shares").

Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

Nextech3D.ai AI- IPO Spin-off Toggle3D.ai Approved By The Canadian Securities Exchange to Trade on Wednesday June 14th Symbol: TGGL

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company has received court approval for the Toggle3D.ai Inc. ("Toggle3D.ai") spinout, and the trading date on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) will commence on June 14, 2023. Toggle3D.ai will be trading under the ticker symbol TGGL on the CSE

Th spinout will be effected pursuant to the Company's previously announced plan of arrangement which received final court approval on June 9, 2023 (the "Arrangement"). Nextech3D.ai shareholders will automatically receive an aggregate of 4,000,000 shares as a stock dividend. After the spin-out Nextech3D.ai is going to retain 13 million shares or about a 50% ownership stake in Toggle3D.ai. Toggle3D.ai has raised $2,158,118 pursuant to the issuance of 8,632,473 common shares and 8,632,473 $0.50 warrants.

Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

  • Company Prepares for June 13th IPO
  • Nextech3D.ai shareholders to receive 4,000,000 Toggle3D shares on a pro-rata basis
  • Record date of June 8
  • CSE Stock Symbol: TGGL

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that Toggle3D has officially moved out of its public beta and has gone live as of today, June 8th

Join us for a Special Toggle3D Investor Live Stream Today, Thursday June 8th

Nextech3D.ai Shareholders Approve IPO Spin-out of Its Generative-AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D.ai"

Nextech3D.ai Shareholders Approve IPO Spin-out of Its Generative-AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D.ai"

On June 8th, Nextech3D.ai shareholders of record set to receive a 4,000,000 share stock dividend on a pro-rata basis

Expected trade date for Toggle3D.ai is June 13, 2023

CSE Stock Symbol: TGGL

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has now received shareholder approval at the Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 5, 2023 to proceed with its proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) to spinout the Company's Toggle3D.ai CAD-3D design Studio and associated assets. The final court hearing to approve the plan of arrangement is scheduled for June 9th, 2023 with a record date of June 8th and listing. The expected trade date for Toggle3D.ai CSE:TGGL is June 13, 2023 (subject to approvals) of the Canadian Securities Exchange

As previously announced, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, Nextech3D.ai receiving an aggregate of 13,000,000 common shares of Toggle3D ("Spinco Shares'') and an aggregate of 4,000,000 Toggle3D.ai ("Spinco") shares being distributed directly to the shareholders of Nextech3D.ai on a pro rata basis.

Toggle3D is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design
expertise.

After the IPO spin-out Nextech3D.ai is going to retain 13,000,000 shares or about a 50% ownership stake in Toggle3D.ai. The Company plans to sell approximately 8,400,000 shares at $0.25 per unit (including a $0.50 warrant). The Company has raised $2.1 million dollars giving Toggle3D.ai a $7.1 million post-money valuation.

The spin-out of Toggle3D.ai follows Nextech's successful spin-out on 10/26/2022 of ARway.ai, currently trading on (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) and (FSE:E65)

Toggle3D.ai is emerging as a standalone public Company, initially trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) as TGGL, with plans to expand its presence to the Frankfurt and OTC markets in the near future. This strategic move not only drives innovation but also unlocks substantial shareholder value, reflecting Nextech3D.ai's commitment to driving the industry forward.

The Company has hired GRA Enterprises LLC of 112 Camp Lane, Mooresville, NC 28117-8925 (the "Consultant") to provide increased market awareness for the Company for a term of 6 months. The effective date of the term is May 29, 2023 and the term will end on November 29, 2023. The Company has paid the Consultant a total of $50,000 for the term of the agreement.

About Toggle3D
Toggle3D.ai, introduced in September 2022, is a cutting-edge standalone web application that combines augmented reality (AR) technology with user-friendly features, allowing product designers, 3D artists, marketing professionals, and eCommerce site owners to effortlessly create, customize, and publish top-tier 3D models and immersive experiences, even without prior technical or 3D design expertise. The Company strongly believes that Toggle3D.ai represents a groundbreaking solution, being the first platform of its kind, with the potential to revolutionize the manufacturing and design industry. It offers an affordable and scalable approach to converting large CAD files into lightweight 3D models, making it a game changer for businesses in this sector.

Toggle3D.ai Benefits Over 3D Legacy Software

NO Learning Curve
Toggle3D.ai stands out from legacy 3D design software by eliminating the learning curve and making 3D design accessible to everyone, regardless of their technical background. Unlike traditional systems that require months of learning, Toggle3D.ai simplifies the process by humanizing design terminology, providing guided templates, and using machine learning to make the tools user-friendly.

Web-based Collaboration
Being web-based, users can access Toggle3D.ai instantly on their browsers without the need for downloads, updates, or system compatibility concerns. Additionally, the platform offers advanced in-app collaboration features, enabling multiple users to work together on the same project in real-time, facilitating quick feedback, decision-making, and cross-department collaboration.

These collaborative tools empower businesses to adopt 3D design organization-wide, enhancing workflow efficiency and unleashing the potential of group iteration.

Recent Toggle3D.ai News

Further Details of the Arrangement

The Directors and Officers of Toggle3D.ai on closing of the Arrangement are anticipated to be as follows:

Evan Gappelberg - Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Gappelberg, the dynamic Director and CEO of Nextech, is a seasoned entrepreneur renowned for his ability to launch and lead successful start-ups. With expertise in funding, operations, and public markets, he brings a wealth of experience to the table. As the visionary behind over 500 popular apps on Apple's iTunes and Google Play stores, Gappelberg's entrepreneurial journey began even before his impressive Wall Street career as a hedge fund manager and Senior VP of Finance. With a remarkable track record and deep knowledge of capital markets, he is a driving force in managing Nextech's growth as a public company.

Belinda Tyldesley - Director and Corporate Secretary.
Mrs. Tyldesley is the President of Closing Bell Services, a consulting company that provides corporate secretarial services. Mrs. Tyldesley has extensive experience across all sectors of the economy with regulatory compliance in all Canadian jurisdictions and reporting issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the NEO Exchange (NEO), as well as providing legal assistance and secretarial services. Mrs. Tyldesley holds an Associate Diploma in Business Legal Practice from Holmesglen College in Melbourne, Australia. She currently serves as the Corporate Secretary and a director of Nextech and Arway.

Andrew Chan - Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Chan has over 20 years of experience across finance, accounting, business analytics, and strategy, focusing on the technology and financial services sectors with half of his career serving high-growth, public technology companies. Mr. Chan has successfully integrated and led finance-related functional groups including treasury and banking, corporate reporting and budgeting and was instrumental in forging strong relationships with business unit leaders to enable successful revenue forecasting and delivery. He currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer of Nextech and Arway. Mr.Chan is a Chartered Public Accountant (CPA, CA) and also holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree specializing in accounting and finance from the University of Toronto.

Jeff Dawley - Director.
Mr. Dawley is President and Co-Founder of Cybersecurity Compliance Corp., a cybersecurity company, and previously served as the Principal and Chief Financial Officer of BridgePoint Financial Group, a litigation finance group of companies. Mr. Dawley currently serves as a director of Nextech and Arway.

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC:ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE:E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759364/Nextech3Dai-Shareholders-Approve-IPO-Spin-out-of-Its-Generative-AI-CAD-3D-Design-Studio-Toggle3Dai

Nextech3D.ai Showcases Its Patent Pending Groundbreaking AI for Fixed Point Diffusion of 2D to 3D Model Conversion

Nextech3D.ai Showcases Its Patent Pending Groundbreaking AI for Fixed Point Diffusion of 2D to 3D Model Conversion

Company is rapidly developing and patenting its generative AI technology forcreating 3D models in e-commerce

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has successfully executed the first end-to-end demonstration in the real-world of its "FIXED POINT DIFFUSION FOR ROBUST 2D TO 3D CONVERSION" technology to be used for e-commerce. Nextech3D.ai uses fixed-point diffusion for learning to construct 3D models from 2D reference photos as was described in a recently filed provisional patent

Watch a video showcasing Fixed Point Diffusion technology for 2D to 3D conversion: click here

Diffusion models provide a solution for creating 3D models from 2D reference photos, either as a whole, or part-by-part by evolving differentiable, deformable templates to convert into 3D parts, conditioned on one or more reference photos of the part. Fixed-point diffusion builds on that idea and ensures the resulting final mesh has clean, predictable quad topology suitable for further editing and rendering. As previously announced, over the last several years Nextech3D.ai has been building tens of thousands of high-quality, fully textured, 4K photo-realistic 3D assets, with millions of individual parts. These 3D parts get harvested into Nextech3D.ai's "3D parts library", synthetically rendering them from random views, and using them to train new diffusion models that are able to autonomously reconstruct 3D mesh parts from reference photos.

In March of this year, the Company announced it had filed a pivotal patent protecting this technology, titled "Fixed-point diffusion for robust 2D to 3D conversion and other applications." This patent builds on the Company's previous patents filed. Earlier in 2023, a patent was filed titled "Generative AI for 3D Model Creation from 2D Photos using Stable Diffusion with Deformable Template Conditioning", and late last year the Company filed a patent for creating complex 3D models by parts. The game-changing AI technology underpinning these patents places the Company in a leadership position in the 3D modeling for e-commerce space and positions the Company to generate significant revenue acceleration and cash flow in 2023 and beyond.

Nextech3D.ai is rapidly becoming the dominant 3D model supplier in the 2D photo -3D models transformation happening in the $5.5 trillion dollar global e-commerce industry estimated to be worth $100 billion.

Nima Sarshar, Chief Technology Officer of Nextech3D.ai commented, "We are very proud to demonstrate the first end-to-end real world demonstration of our fixed point diffusion technology for e-commerce. With the development of our fixed-point diffusion models, we are able to offer a new reliable, and innovative way to generate 3D models at scale from 2D reference photos. Our recent patent applications and speedy developments based on them, showcase our laser-focused determination to drive innovation in the field of generative AI for 3D."

Recent News

  • Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast
  • Nextech3D.ai Game-Changing Generative-AI CAD 3D Design Studio Toggle3D.ai Primed For $7 Million June IPO
  • Nextech3D.ai Reports Sales Surging +550% YoY & Record 3D Modeling Revenue For First Quarter 2023
  • Nextech3D.ai Receives $2 Million in Cash From $400 Million FinTech Ratio Tech
  • Nextech3D.ai Signs Enterprise Renewal Contract with S&P 400 Company For Over 5000 3D Models
  • Nextech3D.ai Signs 3D Modeling Expansion Contract With Vornado Air LLC To Bring 3D Models Onto The Prime Marketplace

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand alone public Company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.

On December 14, 2022 Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/758471/Nextech3Dai-Showcases-Its-Patent-Pending-Groundbreaking-AI-for-Fixed-Point-Diffusion-of-2D-to-3D-Model-Conversion

ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology

