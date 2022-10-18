Company NewsInvesting News

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FSE: 1N1) ("the Company"), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, announces that Sean Krakiwsky, Founder and CEO of Nanalysis will present at LD Micro's Main Event XV.

LD Micro Presentation

Nanalysis CEO Sean Krakiwsky will be presenting at the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 25th at 2:00pm PT in Track 2. The presentation can be accessed virtually and will be live streamed at https://me22.mysequire.com/. Mr. Krakiwsky will be available in person for 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, Oct 25th and Wednesday, Oct 26th. Those who plan to attend in person can register here: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_86249/conference_home.html.

When: Oct 25th at 2pm PT Track 2

To access Virtually:https://me22.mysequire.com/

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FSE: 1N1)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', OTC and the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker symbol '1N1'. The company's business is what we term "MRI and NMR for industry". The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. Nanalysis recently announced that it has begun selling a 100MHz device in 2020. The Company's new device will be the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

Nanalysis devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners.

With the recent acquisition of K'Prime, the company maintains a North American sales and service company of over 40 individuals who cover scientific instrumentation for pharma, food, chemical and oil & gas customers, as well as imaging systems for security applications.

Additionally, the Company has a 43% ownership in Quad Systems AG ("Quad Systems"), with an option to purchase the remaining shares. Quad Systems is a Zurich-based Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) company focused on high-field NMR for pharmaceutical and other vertical markets.

