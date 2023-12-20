Please confirm your editon.
Multiple New Niobium/REE Targets at Wabli Creek Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to outline a significant extension to the Niobium/REE targets following an external review from Sugden Geoscience on soil assay results, from its 100% owned Wabli Creek Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Assay results from a tenement-wide soil survey have identified 16 new strong, coherent Niobium/Rare Earth Element (REE) anomalies at the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project.
- The results demonstrate a significant extension to the previously reported Niobium/REE targets identified at the north-western margin of the project area within tenement E09/2377 (ASX Announcements 01 June & 28 June 2023), (Figure 1).
- Multiple new targets identified across both Wabli Creek tenements (E09 2377 – Wabli Creek) and (E09 2748 – Wabli Creek North) (Figures 2 & 3).
- The top 3 priority targets define a semi-continuous arcuate zone of strong anomalism extending over 4km’s which may reflect a common source/tectono-stratigraphic control.
- Highly anomalous rock chip results previously reported include, Niobium:
- 32% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023) (Figure 1)
- 14.3% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023) (Figure 1)
Rare earth elements:
- 2.57% TREO (ASX Announcement 13 December 2022) (Figure 1)
- None of the targets have been previously drill tested.
- RR1 plans to undertake systematic rock chip sampling, mapping and drilling in 2024, once all regulatory approvals, including heritage surveys, are obtained.
Tenements E09/2377 (Wabli Creek) and E09/2748 (Wabli Creek North) together comprise the Wabli Creek Project area (Figures 2 & 3).
Located in the highly prospective Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province of Western Australia, the soil assay results outline multiple strong, coherent geochemical anomalies indicative of Niobium, REE and Lithium mineral systems.
A total of 1,489 soil samples were taken across the two tenements. Sampling was generally conducted along 200m to 100m spaced lines with a 100m to 50m sample spacing, to assess the potential extent of the high-grade Niobium/REE occurrence identified in the northwest of E09 2377 (ASX Announcement 01 June and 28 June 2023), and to further assess the broader potential of both tenements.
Refer to Annexure 1 for a summary of significant soil results and Annexure 2 for all soil results.
Results from the soil survey were interpreted by the Company’s Consulting Geochemist, Sugden Geoscience. A total of 16 priority targets ranked from 1 to 4 have been identified (below), for further evaluation, which will include rock chip sampling, mapping and ultimately drill testing.
The assay results have clearly identified a significant extension to the high-grade Niobium/Rare Earth Elements (“REE”) target previously identified which has returned results up to 32% Nb2O5, 14.3% Nb2O5 and 2.57% Total Rare Earth Oxides (“TREO”) (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023).
Jeremy Bower CEO commented:
“We are excited to announce that our large-scale soil survey has confirmed a significant extension to the high-grade Niobium/REE target near the western margin of tenement E09/2377.
Not only have we had an expert geochemist identify a large extension to the previously reported high grade Niobium and REE up to 14.3% Nb2O5 and 2.57% TREO, we now have targets on a separate second tenement in the Wabli Creek project area (Wabli Creek North).
It is important to understand that the target area is substantial, and with multiple new targets with strong multi-element pathfinder geochemical signatures across both tenements (Wabli Creek and Wabli Creek North), the scale of prospectivity across the tenure is very compelling.
We remain committed to undertaking a methodical approach to our assessment, with every stage designed to refine our final targets ahead of drill testing.
The Future is within Reach”
Figure 1: Previous rock chip results & mapping at Wabli Creek (ASX Announcement 28 June 2023)
Figure 2: Large Nb target extension from previous work and spread to a second Company tenement at Wabli Creek North, Yinnetharra, W.A. Rock chips have been previously reported.
Typical geochemical “fingerprints” for these styles of mineralisation are as follows:
- Niobium: Nb, Zr, Ta, Hf, F, Y, Th, U, REE
- Rare Earth Elements: TREO
- Lithium- LCT Pegmatites: B, Be, Cs, Ga, Hf, K, Li, Mn, Nb, P, Rb, REE’s, Sn, Ta, W & Zr
(Note: Elements displayed in bold are the main commodity elements)
Given the similarities of pathfinder element signatures for each of these deposit styles and spatial patterns, a weighted sum was calculated to identify and rank targets which included the main commodity and the relevant supporting elements. The targeting study was undertaken by Sugden Geoscience using the levelled weighted sum and RR1’s soil and, where available, historical rock chip data. Weighted sum modelling is a method based on prior knowledge concerning the mineral system(s) of interest. It is an industry accepted procedure recognised as being a simple and practical way of combining multi-element geochemical data to focus on a particular metallogenetic and/or geochemical association.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reach Resources Limited
Overview
It’s no secret that the world is pivoting toward clean technology, but it’s not as simple as flipping a switch. Manufacturing green tech calls for higher quantities of critical metals, such as lithium, nickel, and rare earth elements (REEs). REEs are necessary to produce the powerful magnets found in nearly every emerging clean technology, such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. China produces between 80 and 90 percent of all REEs on the planet. This monopoly raises concerns among world governments, as countries with ambitious goals to become carbon-neutral are effectively dependent on China.
The Australian government recognizes this challenge while acknowledging its untapped REEs and critical mineral deposits. The success of Hasting Technology Metals’ (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Project in the Gascoyne Province has rekindled interest in REEs. Reducing its dependence on imported critical metals is why the government committed AU$240 million to critical mineral projects, ranging from mining operations to building new refineries.
Reach Resources Limited (ASX:RR1), is a Perth-based exploration and development company, aiming to develop a critical metals supply chain in Australia through a portfolio of high-potential mineral assets in the prolific Gascoyne Province and an investment in their downstream technology. This diversified critical minerals portfolio comprising lithium, rare earth elements (REE) and niobium (Nb) as well as an advanced gold asset, is strategically located in close proximity to other successful projects in Yinnetharra, Western Australia. Reach Resources' critical minerals projects include the Morrissey Hill Lithium project; Camel Hill Li/REE project; and the Wabli Creek Nb/HREE project.
In addition to its lithium potential, recent results from ongoing exploration at Morrissey Hill also revealed high-grade copper, gold and silver. Assays from a recently concluded rock-chip sampling program included up to 33.2 percent copper, 0.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 142 g/t silver.
The company’s Primrose Gold Project presents a strategic opportunity to generate cash flow to fund its promising critical minerals exploration projects. The Primrose Gold Project has a JORC-compliant inferred gold resource estimate of ~1 million tons (Mt) at 3.2 grams per ton (g/t) for 105,000 ounces of gold. In addition, nearby mills within the district could enable Reach Resources to refine its raw materials and quickly generate cash flow.
In addition to its promising mining projects, and to exemplify the Company’s ESG objectives, Reach Resources has also invested in an exciting new REE recycling technology. Recycling discarded neodymium (NdFeB) magnets is the foundation of the company’s long-term strategy. It has invested in REEcycle, a US-based magnet recycling company, leveraging technology pioneered at the University of Houston. The current market solution for recycling these magnets dissolves iron and boron in the process, whereas REEcycle’s technology separates them, which means more value is extracted from discarded magnets. Additionally, pilot testing shows that the new technology can achieve up to 99.8 percent recovery efficiency of the REEs. Reach Resources hopes to bring this technology to Australia.
Reach Resources is led by an experienced management team that builds confidence in its ability to reach its goals. Jeremy Bower, CEO, has over 15 years of experience in the global consulting and mining industry, working with the likes of GHD Pty Ltd and BHP Iron Ore. Robert Downey, non-executive chairman, is a commercial lawyer with over 20 years of experience helping companies in the public and private sectors. Additional experts in the mineral industry and corporate governance round out the management team.
Company Highlights
- Reach Resources is an Australia-based exploration and development company with short- and long-term objectives to create near-term cash flow and long-term value with gold and critical metal-focused projects and technologies.
- The company has recently announced high grade lithium oxide assay results up to 2.3 percent at its Morrissey Hill project and up to 14.3 percent niobium with associated heavy REE’s at its Wabli Creek project. Forward plans are focused on a maiden drill program at Morrissey Hill initially before moving to Wabli Creek.
- Reach Resources wholly owns all its projects that allow for near- and long-term value creation.
- Investing in an emerging magnet recycling technology, REEcycle, diversifies the company’s portfolio and could potentially enable them to bring the US-based technology to Australia.
- A strong management team with decades of diversified experience leads the company toward its ambitious goals.
Key Projects
Morrissey Hill Lithium
Morrissey Hill contains historical high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, cesium, niobium results from rock-chip samples. It adjoins Red Dirt Metals’ (ASX:RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, which recently announced initial assay results from drill intersections including 55.6 meters at 1.12 percent lithium oxide including 15 meters at 1.52 percent lithium oxide from 95 meters.
Geology within Morrissey Hill is consistent with Red Dirt Metals’ “Goldilocks Zone” theory for occurrence of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. Numerous outcropping pegmatites have already been mapped at Morrissey Hill. In addition, results show a 5-kilometer lithium soil anomaly (>100 ppm Lithium) untested by drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Historical high-grade samples: Results from historical rock-chip sampling at Morrissey Hill includes: 1.32 percent lithium oxide; 3.62 percent tantalum pentoxide; 1,936 ppm rubidium; 2,276 ppm cesium; and 1.55 percent niobium pentoxide.
- Sampling Confirms High-grade Lithium: Encouraging assay results confirmed high-grade lithium of up to 2.3 percent lithium oxide; 4,295 ppm caesium and 705.8 ppm tantalum oxide.
- High-grade copper, gold and silver: Recent rock-chip sampling also confirmed up to 33 percent copper, 0.2 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 142 g/t silver.
Wabli Creek REE Project
Pegmatites at Wabli Creek were previously evaluated by Great Mines, Kookynie Resources and Nickel Mines while targeting calcrete-hosted uranium deposits between 1974 and 1983. Two mineralised pegmatites have been the focus of exploration to date at Wabli. Reconnaissance assays indicate significant levels of critical elements like niobium and tantalum. A field program is currently underway at Wabli Creek, which includes detailed surface geochemical soil surveys, mapping the individual niobium-tantalum pits and following the niobium-tantalum-heavy-rare-earth mineralisation along strike.
Projects Highlights:
- High-grade assays: High‐grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek include: 14.3 percent niobium pentoxide; 6.7 percent tantalum pentoxide; 3,689 ppm total rare earth oxides (TREO) with 70.3 percent heavy rare earth oxides (HREO)
- Consistent high-grade niobium and HREO: Independent geological experts have advised that the consistent high‐grade niobium and HREO are associated with an approximately 2.5-kilometer-long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek.
- Future work: Geophysical work using tight spaced radiometrics, gravity and/or aeromagnetics; petrography study using powder X‐ray diffraction and scanning electron microscopy; and drill testing of key targets.
Camel Hill REE Project
The Camel Hill tenement includes historical rock-chip samples with total rare earth oxide (TREO) results of up to 1,357 ppm - an approximately 3.5-kilometer REE soil anomaly of more than 500 ppm REE. Recorded REE anomalies at Camel Hill correspond with thorium radiometric highs.
Primrose Gold Project
Project Highlights:
- Total inferred mineral resources: 1.035 million tons (Mt) at 3.2 g/t gold for 105,000 oz gold; includes higher grade components with 0.582 Mt at 4.7g/t gold for 87,000 oz gold.
- Well-known Gold Field: This project is known for its gold deposits, with historical results of up to 25 g/t found with old equipment and techniques. Now, more recent exploration programs have indicated the existence of substantial gold at shallow depths with high-grade intercepts.
- Nearby Processing Facilities: Two mills within the district may be available for processing the raw materials. However, the mine may eventually support its standalone mill.
- Robust Infrastructure: The project is located a mere four-and-a-half hours north of Perth, adjacent to the Great Northern Highway. A local roadhouse provides accommodations and maintains a nearby airstrip.
- Blue Heaven Prospect: On August 29, 2022, Reach Resources’ wholly owned subsidiary Cervantes Gold was granted a mining lease over the entire Blue Heaven tenure package within the Primrose Gold Project.
Management Team
Jeremy Bower - CEO
Jeremy Bower is an experienced company executive with a strong technical background spanning the last two decades.
He has worked across a diverse range of industries with a major focus on mining and resources with global consulting firms and BHP Billiton Iron Ore.
Bower has developed a unique skill set over the last twenty years working in technical fields such as contaminated sites, environmental impact assessment and tenure management to project management, corporate affairs and as the chief executive officer for several companies.
With the experience and understanding gained from these fields. Bower brings a highly strategic and detailed focus to company management.
Robert Downey - Non-executive Chairman
Robert Downey is a barrister and solicitor in Western Australia and has practiced as a corporate and commercial lawyer for over 20 years. He advises a wide range of public and private companies, and high-net-worth individuals, concerning commercial and corporate transactions. Downey has been a director of many publicly listed and private companies, offering significant experience as a director. He has particular experience in day-to-day listing rule compliance, disclosure, and governance issues.
Sam Wright - Non-executive Director
Sam Wright has over fifteen years of experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. He is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and the Chartered Secretaries of Australia. Wright is currently the finance director and company secretary of PharmAust (ASX:PAA) and non-executive director and company secretary of Structural Monitoring Systems (ASX:SMN). Wright is the company secretary at Buxton Resources (ASX: BUX) and Wide Open Agriculture (ASX:WOA).
Matthew O'Kane - Non-executive Director
Matthew O’Kane is an experienced mineral industry executive and company director with 25 years of experience in the mining, commodities, and automotive sectors. He has held senior leadership roles in Australia, the US, and Asia, in both developed and emerging markets. O’Kane has served on the board and as an executive of mining companies in Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia. He is currently the managing director of Comet Resources, non-executive director of Pursuit Minerals and non-executive director of Azarga Uranium. During his career, O’Kane has worked with companies involved in production, exploration, and development.
Chris Achurch - Company Secretary
Chris Achurch provides company secretarial, corporate advisory, and general consulting services to a number of ASX-listed clients.
Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.
High-Grade Lithium Results at Yinnetharra (15 May 2023)
- Lithium mineralisation confirmed with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (lithium oxide); 4295ppm Cs (caesium) and 705.8ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide).
- Multiple large, strike extensive, lithium-bearing pegmatites of the Spodumene-Petalite Subtype (Featherstone, J.M, 2004) confirmed at the Company’s Yinnetharra tenements, directly adjoining Delta Lithium (ASX: DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX: MI6).
- Results from the Bonzer include:
- 23RRRK0003 - 14,422ppm or 1.4% Li2O, 2873ppm Cs ,714.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4891ppm Rb.
- 23RRRK0002 - 12,832ppm or 1.3% Li2O, 2205ppm Cs, 243.4ppm Ta2O5 and 4108ppm Rb.
- Results from the Bonzer include:
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays (18 May 2023)
- High grade copper-oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag.
14.3% Niobium & 70.3% HREO-Rare Earth Element NYF Pegmatite (1 June 2023)
- Sensational high-grade results from surface eluvial samples at Wabli Creek, Yinnetharra
- 14.3 % Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO with 70.3% HREO
- Independent geological experts RSC have advised that the consistent high-grade niobium and HREO is associated with a ~2.5km long rare element pegmatite swarm identified from historical records at Wabli Creek
- Importantly the mineralisation likely extends under cover (Jacobson et al, 2007)
- Source of high-grade niobium and heavy rare earth oxide (HREO) results confirmed as a rare element pegmatite swarm with niobium, yttrium, fluorine (NYF) geochemical signature
- Rare element (NYF) pegmatites are characterised by their unusual enrichment of niobium and heavy rare earth elements (HREE), in contrast to clay hosted or carbonatite deposits which predominantly contain light rare earth elements (LREE)
- Confirmation of a rare element pegmatite system increases the likelihood of identifying additional high-grade niobium and HREE which are listed as critical minerals by governments worldwide
Latest Assay Results Return up to 10.3% Niobium (28 June 2023)
- Spectacular assay results received from the latest surface eluvial and rock samples taken at the Wabli Creek rare element (NYF) pegmatite field have returned high grade niobium of 10.3% Nb2O5 (23RRRK243) and 2.6% Nb2O5 (23RRRK244). Additional anomalous rare earth elements (REE) results returned of up to 7082 ppm TREO.
- Importantly, samples from the latest program were taken up to 400m east of the previously mapped north-west pegmatite trend spanning ~1.5km, which returned results up to 14.3% Nb2O5, 6.7% Ta2O5, 3689 ppm TREO
- Latest results indicate a potential stacked pegmatite sequence and/or a new niobium/REE mineralisation source.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).
HIGHLIGHTS
- High grade copper‐oxide mineralisation (malachite) confirmed at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra with rock chip samples reporting highly encouraging assays of up to 33.2% Cu; 0.2 g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag. (Figure 1).
- Results follow Morrissey Hill assays of up to 2.3% Li2O (ASX Announcement 15 May 2023).
- Mineralisation at the Swallowtail Copper Prospect was mapped over a strike length of at least 150m and remains open in all directions.
- Significant results include:
- 33.2% Cu, 0.2g/t Au and 141.8g/t Ag (23RRRK0039).
- 14.7% Cu, 0.02g/t Au and 55.6g/t Ag (23RRRK0042).
- 4.2% Cu, 0.3g/t Au and 5.7g/t Ag (23RRRK0041).
- 2.3% Cu, 0. 2g/t Au and 5.0g/t Ag (23RRRK0043).
- Historical sampling 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail could potentially extend the strike with historical results returned:
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- 18.5% Cu, 1.1g/t Au and 6.8g/t Ag
- The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation.
- Morrissey has never been drilled & geochemical surveys planned to commence next week.
Commenting on the results CEO Jeremy Bower said:
“The Morrissey Hill tenement at our Yinnetharra Project continues to deliver. These are outstanding copper results and in conjunction with the 2.3% Li20 announced earlier this week, it is clear how prospective the ground is. We’re focused on sourcing the critical and battery minerals of the future and copper is an important part of our strategy. Despite several world class copper‐gold and polymetallic base metal deposits in the East Capricorn Orogen, the West Capricorn and Gascoyne has been massively under‐ explored. We see this as a huge opportunity.
Importantly, we are fully funded to complete our field programs and drilling campaigns earmarked for this year. Our focus remains on thorough geochemical assessment of each target and getting drill rigs out to Morrissey Hill as soon as possible. This will mean consistent news flow for our shareholders over the coming months.”
FIGURE 3: Morrissey Hill showing location of the Swallowtail Prospect along Stringer Fault line
FIGURE 4: Regional location of Reach Yinnetharra projects
The rock chip results confirm the Company’s targeting methodology and the potential of the area to host significant mineralisation. Systematic surface geochemical surveys including soils, stream sediment and rock chip sampling are planned to commence immediately. Results from this work will guide follow up programs which if warranted may include electromagnetic geophysical surveys and drill testing of priority targets.
The results were reported from an outcropping quartz‐veined gossan, the Swallowtail Prospect, showing visible malachite (copper‐oxide) over a strike length of approximately 150m. The gossan strikes east‐ west, appears to dip steeply towards the south and remains open in both directions. A single historical sample located some 3.0km’s west of Swallowtail, and within the same structural corridor, also reported high grade copper, gold and silver assays indicating a potential strike length of the target zone in excess of 3km’s (Refer to Figure 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights
Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.
“While Delta and Minerals 260 have between them wrapped up what appears to be the region’s prime ground, both of their maps show a glaring and curious anomaly. Closer inspection reveals that a reasonable chunk of ground, right in the middle of the two bigger players, is held by the $10m market-capped Reach Resources,” the article said.
Reach acquired the Morrissey Hill lithium project in February, at the same time that it acquired the Camel Hill and White Castles tenements prospective for rare earths and manganese, respectively, covering four tenements. Morrissey hosts historical, high-grade lithium, tantalum, rubidium, caesium and niobium, according to Reach.
Click here to connect with Reach Resources’ Limited (ASX:RR1) for an Investor Presentation.
Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:
- Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
- Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
- Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
HIGHLIGHTS
- Independent geological experts RSC consultants have identified four priority target areas for Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (“LCT”) Pegmatites within the Company’s Critical Elements Projects, located in the centre of the rapidly developing Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province, WA
- Each of the target areas are associated with confirmed fertile parental granites of the Thirty Three and Durlacher Supersuites and contain the same metasedimentary sequences which host Red Dirt Metals (ASX: RDT) Yinnetharra Lithium Project, less than 10 km’s to the NE of Reach Resources’ tenure
- All of the targets are defined by favourable geology, multi-element pathfinder geochemistry and the presence of mapped Geological Society of Western Australia (GSWA) Tin, Tantalum and Lithium pegmatites
- A helicopter supported field reconnaissance program has been initiated to assess the priority areas in more detail
- Drilling of priority targets is scheduled to commence in CY Q3/4 2023 once all regulatory approvals are received
CEO Jeremy Bower commented:
“RSC’s independent expert analysis confirms our belief that our landholding in the Gascoyne has the potential to host significant battery metal deposits.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential at our Critical Elements Projects and has not only cemented Morrissey Hill as our primary lithium target but importantly has identified three new lithium target areas. Each of the areas are defined by the presence of a highly fertile parent granite and supported by key multi-element geochemistry including lithium, caesium, tantalum, tin and rubidium which are all well documented associations of lithium bearing “rare metal” LCT pegmatite mineral systems.
This is an exciting time for the Company and our shareholders, and we look forward to delivering updates to the market over the coming months. The Future is within Reach”.
Phase 1 of the assessment focused on the lithium potential of the Company’s Critical Elements Projects which includes the newly acquired Morrissey Hill and Camel Hill projects as well as the Wabli Creek project (Figure 1).
Figure 1: Critical Elements Projects
The assessment included a review of relevant deposit models and mineralisation styles of interest, regional and local geology, local mineral systems, academic papers, open file company and government reports and all available geochemical, geophysical and remote-sensed data sets.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Richard Carleton: Will Retail Investors Return to Canadian Stocks in 2024?
Richard Carleton, CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), spoke to the Investing News Network about the trends he saw in 2023 and shared his thoughts on the year ahead for the Canadian markets.
He honed in on challenges facing resource sector juniors, saying that while companies with good projects and good management are attracting capital, they aren't seeing a lot of attention from retail investors.
Will retail investors return in 2024? Carleton said lower interest rates would help, as would higher commodities prices.
"I think the catalyst, or one of the significant catalysts, will be ... signals from the central banks — Canada, the US — that interest rate policy is going to soften," he commented. "And I think you saw that even just in the last couple of weeks with the larger-cap parts of the markets where the Fed basically said, 'Okay, we've probably hit the peak.'"
The CSE is also home to cannabis and tech companies, and Carleton said sentiment in those sectors is much the same.
When it comes to cannabis, he sees companies making progress without seeing share price appreciation.
"The movement seems to be driven not by the fundamentals of a particular business, but by the sentiment that's generated by potential changes to the status of cannabis at the federal level (in the US)," he explained during the interview. "Management is kind of frustrated by that because they are justifiably proud of the progress that they've made developing their businesses, and they're just not seeing that reaction from the marketplace."
Even so, Carleton has a positive outlook for the year ahead, and pointed to critical minerals as an area of strength.
"I would say that the one thing we know for sure is that critical minerals are continuing to be funded by investors in the pre-public round," he said, noting that stable jurisdictions like Canada, the US and Australia get the most attention.
"There's potential for 2024 to be in fact a very strong year for the public equity markets in particular, and for the CSE specifically," he said. Watch the interview above for of his thoughts on the Canadian markets.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Exploration Update - Redlings REE Project
Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration works at the Redlings Rare Earth Element Project (“Redlings”), Leonora, Western Australia. Following the completion of a ground gravity survey at the Project (refer ASX release 04 October 2023) the Company has embarked on another auger soil sampling program to further define the extents of surficial REE anomalism interpreted to be related to the intrusion of REE-bearing carbonatite pipes. Historical exploration has focused on NW trending structures, however, the recently acquired gravity data highlighted that the interpreted carbonatite pipes have an NNE trending orientation and the exploration model has been refined accordingly. Company geologists have mapped REE-bearing dykes/veins with varying structural orientations which may represent late- stage carbonatite cone sheets or ring dykes. Drill planning is well advanced with the results of the auger program to provide critical information to best target future drill holes as the Company aims to fully test the potential of the Redlings Project to host an economic REE mineral resource.
Figure 1: Planned drillholes targeting interpreted carbonatite pipes.
Executive Chairman Comment:
Marquee Executive Chairman, Mr Charles Thomas, commented:
“With our significantly improved understanding of the Redlings REE Project we believe we have possibly identified the source of the surficial mineralisation that we have encountered at the Project and are honing our drill plans accordingly.”
“The auger program will be the final step in our data acquisition process before drilling that will be completed in Q1-2024. It’s an exciting phase for the Company and Project and we’re looking forward to completing deep, targeted drilling into the dense pipe-like structures we have identified. We have an exciting pipeline of new exploration activities over the next 12 months, and I look forward to updating all our shareholders and the wider market with further progress at this exciting Project.”
1,218 auger soil samples have been collected as part of a ~2,500 soil sampling program designed to test for surficial anomalism of new targets identified from a recently completed ground gravity survey at the Project. 3D modelling of the gravity data highlighted a complex structural architecture intruded by dense bodies, which are interpreted to represent carbonatite pipes, extending to significant depths. The gravity survey focused on a ~4.9 km x 1.2 km historical geochemical anomaly to assist in interpreting the primary controls on surficial mineralisation. Following the completion of the auger geochemistry program, drilling will be undertaken with holes up to 500m deep aimed to test the pipe like features. The Company aims to fully test the potential of the Project to host an economic REE mineral resource in 2024.
Figure 2: Auger soil sampling program
Figure 3: Gravity inversion model of the Redlings Project and potential carbonatite corridors.
The Redlings Rare Earth Element Project
The Redlings Project (formerly called Jungle Well) is 100% owned by Marquee and comprises exploration licences E 37/1311 and E 37/1376 (Figure 3). The Project is located approximately 40km west of Leonora, and 77km north of Menzies. Lynas Corporation’s Mt Weld Project lies approximately 150km east of the project. The Redlings Project covers an area of approximately 108km2 of tenure with historical rock-chip samples up to 7.8% TREO (see ASX release 18 May 2023).
The Redlings Project is situated over an NNW trending high magnetic biotite-hornblende monzogranite granite that has intruded into the surrounding granite pluton. A series of NW trending faults run obliquely through the granite were targeted historically for REE bearing mafic dykes within the Project. This was due to the identification of the Redlings dyke identified during prior exploration activities. The Company has greatly enhanced the understanding of the Redlings Project through geophysics, geochemistry and drilling and carbonatite intrusions are now interpreted to strike NNE and the Company will use these recent advancements to identify targets for the discovery of additional REE bearing dykes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Maximus Reaches 335,000 Oz Au Following Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Upgrades
Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to announce upgrades to the Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE), which are part of the Company’s 117 sq km Spargoville Project, located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.
- 160% increase in gold resources at Hilditch and a 21% increase in gold resources at Larkinville.
- 91% (12,800oz @ 1.8 g/t Au) of Larkinville gold resources reported in the higher confidence Indicated classification, providing a strong foundation for future toll-treating development studies.
- Maximus’ gold resources are situated on granted mining tenements, with excellent access to infrastructure, service providers and several toll-treating options within a ~70km haulage distance.
- Both gold resources are reported as 100% open-pit resources within A$2,800 optimised open-pit shells at a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au.
- Mineral resources at both deposits are shallow, with mineralisation at surface and open at depth, with significant strike extension remaining at Hilditch.
- The Company’s 335,040 oz of gold in resources has substantial scope for future growth with mineralisation remaining open and constrained only by drilling.
Maximus’ Managing Director, Tim Wither commented“With the completion of the Hilditch and Larkinville MRE updates, Maximus now has combined group gold resources of 335,000 oz. The process of completing the MRE updates has demonstrated the fantastic potential to continue to increase gold resources through targeted drilling at both Larkinville and Hilditch. Both deposits are ideal for near-term production, located on granted mining tenements, with potential for strong economics given the shallow mineralisation starting at surface and favourable ore body geometry.”
The Company continues to make consistent improvements in Mineral Resource classifications, through efficient drilling, and as our geological understanding of the deposits continues to grow, so does the potential across Maximus tenements.”
The MRE updates were completed by an independent technical expert, and based on infill and extension drilling completed in 2022 and 2023, leading to a substantial increase in the Indicated Resource category for both the Larkinville and Hilditch deposits. 91% of Larkinville resources are reported under the higher confidence indicated classification, while 48Å of the Hilditch resources are now classified as indicated category.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Maximus Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities ofMTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t
43% increase in Dalgaranga Project Resource ounces, 13% uplift in grade and 27% more tonnes – all within 2km of the plant
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) completed for the Dalgaranga Gold Project, located on granted Mining Leases and within 2km of the 2.5Mtpa processing plant:
- 21.15Mt @ 2.49g/t gold for 1,692,600 ounces, comprising:
- 5.16Mt @ 5.74g/t gold for 952,900 ounces – Never Never Gold Deposit
- 15.99Mt @ 1.45g/t gold for 739,800 ounces – Gilbey’s Complex
- Resource Classification breakdown for the updated Dalgaranga Gold Project MRE:
- 12.96Mt @ 2.67g/t gold for 1,119,000 ounces (66%) classified as Indicated;
- 7.93Mt @ 2.25g/t gold for 573,610 ounces (34%) classified as Inferred.
- Resource Classification breakdown for the updated Never Never Gold Deposit MRE:
- 3.67Mt @ 5.93g/t gold for 700,700 ounces (74%) classified as Indicated;
- 1.49Mt @ 5.28g/t gold for 252,100 ounces (26%) classified as Inferred.
- In-fill drilling from surface has converted circa 74% of the updated Never Never Gold Deposit MRE ounces to the higher confidence Indicated Resource classification, available for future conversion to Ore Reserves.
- The underground component of the updated Never Never MRE averages more than 1,690 ounces per vertical metre (“ozpvm”). Additionally, the apparent strike length of high-grade mineralisation at depth has increased to over 200m north-south and growing.
- Targeted in-fill drilling and updated Resource estimation of the higher grade Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects has delivered an updated Gilbey’s Complex MRE of:
- 11.32Mt @ 1.34g/t gold for 486,500 ounces with 86% or:
- 9.28Mt @ 1.38g/t gold for 410,800 ounces classified as Indicated and constrained within a A$2,800/oz pit.
- Updated Spartan Group Mineral Resources for the Dalgaranga and Yalgoo (“Murchison”) and Glenburgh and Egerton (“Gascoyne”) Projects now stand at:
- 44.16Mt @ 1.77g/t gold for 2,512,400 ounces (69% or 1.7Moz Indicated)
This latest MRE update comprises an update for the high-grade Never Never Gold Deposit as well as an update for the Gilbey’s Complex, which comprises the higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds Gold Prospects. The updated Mineral Resource Estimate is summarised below:
Table 1. Never Never MRE Dec 2023, reported by Mining Type and Resource Classification - combined open pit (>0.5g/t Au <270mRL) and underground >2.0g/t Au, >270mRL) *
Table 2. Gilbey’s Complex MRE Dec 2023, including, Plymouth and Sly Fox. Reported by Mining Type and Resource Classification - combined open pit (>0.5g/t Au within a A$2,800 pitshell) and underground >1.0g/t Au, below a A$2,800 pitshell) *
Table 3. Dalgaranga Gold Project Combined Resource as at December 2023
Management Comment
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “This is an exceptional result for our shareholders which reflects the hard work of the Spartan team over the past year. To be able to post a high-grade Resource for the Never Never discovery of just under 1 million ounces at an average grade of 5.74g/t less than a year after emerging from a 10c recapitalisation is an incredible outcome and a remarkable story – one of which we are justifiably proud!
“The centrepiece of this MRE update is once again the Never Never discovery, which has grown remarkably within short order from a resource of 303,000oz at the start of 2023, through to 721,000oz in July, and now, less than 12 months later, reaching 952,900oz – 74% of which is now classified as Indicated.
“Importantly, Never Never continues to emerge as an exciting growth story at depth, with recent visible gold intercepts having been logged below the current MRE boundary and awaiting assay. The deposit remains open and appears to be shallowing and flattening slightly to the south due to the flexure zone mentioned in Tuesday’s announcement. This presents as a tantalising target for a fan of directional drilling from a parent hole that we plan to drill early in the New Year to systematically understand the potential of Never Never Deeps.
“I would also like to highlight the importance of the recognition and structural re-interpretation of the high- grade Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects, part of the larger Gilbey’s Complex MRE presented here. We believe these high-grade structures within and beneath the current Gilbey’s open pit, when combined with the incredible high-grade endowment of the Never Never Gold Deposit, are a key part of any longer-term future mine plan.
“We now have 739,800 ounces at an average grade of 1.45g/t in resource at Gilbey’s as a starting point for the future. That grade is more than 50 per cent above the average resource grade at which the Company was mining last year. The identification and focus on the higher-grade aspects of the Gilbey’s sequence bodes extremely well for the potential to add bulk tonnage open pit ore feed at very attractive grades into the high-grade ore feed that we expect will come from the Never Never underground mining complex. The Company’s mining strategy for these deposits located within the floor of the current Gilbey’s open pit is likely to be somewhat different from what was contemplated and mined before, albeit we are very excited about the possibilities here.
“Another key takeaway for investors is that while this is just an interim update in what is a rapidly unfolding growth story at Dalgaranga, the Company has more drill assays to come and many more high-grade targets sitting along-strike from Never Never, Four Pillars and West Winds. We have a full target set and we have shown what our team is capable of with our drilling strategies. We are well positioned and set to continue to deliver more high-grade ounces at very attractive gold grades.
“We are all looking forward to another massive year in 2024. If we can repeat anything like the success we have enjoyed in 2023 in terms of continued growth in high-grade resource ounces within a 2km radius of the Dalgaranga plant, then Spartan is set for a very exciting future!
“Upon reflecting on 2023, this has been a huge team effort, and I would especially like to thank our Exploration and Drill Management team on site, our Resource team and our incredible Finance team for their diligent stewardship of our exploration programs and prudent management of our finances.
“I would also like to thank and wish all of our loyal shareholders a very safe and festive summer season and we look forward to presenting more high-grade drill results, more rapid resource growth, and as a consequence an exciting mine plan and Ore Reserves in 2024.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project
Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for its Phase two drilling program at the Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’) scheduled to start in Q1 2024.
Key Highlights
- 2,000 metres planned for a minimum of 8 drill holes.
- High priority shallow structural targets with gravity anomalies identified.
- Phase one drilling successfully identified active uranium system, including GKI-002 which intersected 0.27% U3O8.
- Multiple tenders received for key contractor roles, allowing mobilisation to commence in early February.
- Positive uranium market sentiment continues to build, with U3O8 SPOT price exceeding US$85/Lb.
The Project is located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada. Maiden drilling completed in August 2023 successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27% U3O81. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek, with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration characteristic of large uranium mineralising systems2. Modelling and integration of the recently completed Airborne Gravity Gradiometer (‘AGG’) data has provided a series of high priority targets that warrant next phase drill testing. The AGG survey was designed to target areas of enhanced basement alteration associated with drill defined uranium fertile structural corridors3.
Basin’s Managing Director, Pete Moorhouse, commented:
“Basin is preparing for a busy winter exploration season at its Athabasca uranium projects. We are excited to be following up on the success of our phase one drilling at Geikie, which intersected significant uranium mineralisation, with a robust phase two drill program.
Our first phase of drilling identified uranium mineralisation and the key ingredients for an Athabasca basement-hosted high-grade uranium deposit, including significant alteration associated with regional structures. Our AGG survey then defined a series of compelling gravity lows indicating the potential for intense alteration. This combined data leaves us with very exciting drill targets that we are eager to move forward on in phase two of drilling.
Also, the recent news of consolidation in the Eastern Athabasca further supports our interpretation of the prospectivity of this previously overlooked part of the prolific Athabasca Basin.
We are continuing to see a very positive sentiment in the uranium space with the uranium spot price now at 15 year highs. Basin is extremely well positioned to capitalise on this through the exploration of its projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin.”
Figure 1: Geikie project location
Drilling Scope
The 2,000-metre drill program is scheduled to mobilise in early February, allowing drilling to commence by mid-February and expected to take 6 weeks to complete. Drilling will be split between direct follow up of targets associated with gravity lows adjacent to the anomalism identified in the maiden drilling campaign, along with regional exploration targets derived from the integration of high resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, electromagnetic and gravity data with geochemical sampling, structural mapping and critical observations from phase one drilling.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
