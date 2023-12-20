Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

Completion of Waroona Energy Inc Acquisition Creates WA’s Largest Renewable Energy Development Company

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES OPTION AGREEMENT FOR THE MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

MTM to Acquire West Arunta Niobium-REE Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Arrow Minerals

NAR:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Reach Resources Limited

Multiple New Niobium/REE Targets at Wabli Creek Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to outline a significant extension to the Niobium/REE targets following an external review from Sugden Geoscience on soil assay results, from its 100% owned Wabli Creek Project.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Assay results from a tenement-wide soil survey have identified 16 new strong, coherent Niobium/Rare Earth Element (REE) anomalies at the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project.
  • The results demonstrate a significant extension to the previously reported Niobium/REE targets identified at the north-western margin of the project area within tenement E09/2377 (ASX Announcements 01 June & 28 June 2023), (Figure 1).
  • Multiple new targets identified across both Wabli Creek tenements (E09 2377 – Wabli Creek) and (E09 2748 – Wabli Creek North) (Figures 2 & 3).
  • The top 3 priority targets define a semi-continuous arcuate zone of strong anomalism extending over 4km’s which may reflect a common source/tectono-stratigraphic control.
  • Highly anomalous rock chip results previously reported include, Niobium:
    • 32% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023) (Figure 1)
    • 14.3% Nb2O5 (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023) (Figure 1)

Rare earth elements:

    • 2.57% TREO (ASX Announcement 13 December 2022) (Figure 1)
  • None of the targets have been previously drill tested.
  • RR1 plans to undertake systematic rock chip sampling, mapping and drilling in 2024, once all regulatory approvals, including heritage surveys, are obtained.

Tenements E09/2377 (Wabli Creek) and E09/2748 (Wabli Creek North) together comprise the Wabli Creek Project area (Figures 2 & 3).

Located in the highly prospective Gascoyne “Battery Metals” Province of Western Australia, the soil assay results outline multiple strong, coherent geochemical anomalies indicative of Niobium, REE and Lithium mineral systems.

A total of 1,489 soil samples were taken across the two tenements. Sampling was generally conducted along 200m to 100m spaced lines with a 100m to 50m sample spacing, to assess the potential extent of the high-grade Niobium/REE occurrence identified in the northwest of E09 2377 (ASX Announcement 01 June and 28 June 2023), and to further assess the broader potential of both tenements.

Refer to Annexure 1 for a summary of significant soil results and Annexure 2 for all soil results.

Results from the soil survey were interpreted by the Company’s Consulting Geochemist, Sugden Geoscience. A total of 16 priority targets ranked from 1 to 4 have been identified (below), for further evaluation, which will include rock chip sampling, mapping and ultimately drill testing.

The assay results have clearly identified a significant extension to the high-grade Niobium/Rare Earth Elements (“REE”) target previously identified which has returned results up to 32% Nb2O5, 14.3% Nb2O5 and 2.57% Total Rare Earth Oxides (“TREO”) (ASX Announcement 1 June 2023).

Jeremy Bower CEO commented:

“We are excited to announce that our large-scale soil survey has confirmed a significant extension to the high-grade Niobium/REE target near the western margin of tenement E09/2377.

Not only have we had an expert geochemist identify a large extension to the previously reported high grade Niobium and REE up to 14.3% Nb2O5 and 2.57% TREO, we now have targets on a separate second tenement in the Wabli Creek project area (Wabli Creek North).

It is important to understand that the target area is substantial, and with multiple new targets with strong multi-element pathfinder geochemical signatures across both tenements (Wabli Creek and Wabli Creek North), the scale of prospectivity across the tenure is very compelling.

We remain committed to undertaking a methodical approach to our assessment, with every stage designed to refine our final targets ahead of drill testing.

The Future is within Reach”

Figure 1: Previous rock chip results & mapping at Wabli Creek (ASX Announcement 28 June 2023)

Figure 2: Large Nb target extension from previous work and spread to a second Company tenement at Wabli Creek North, Yinnetharra, W.A. Rock chips have been previously reported.

Typical geochemical “fingerprints” for these styles of mineralisation are as follows:

  • Niobium: Nb, Zr, Ta, Hf, F, Y, Th, U, REE
  • Rare Earth Elements: TREO
  • Lithium- LCT Pegmatites: B, Be, Cs, Ga, Hf, K, Li, Mn, Nb, P, Rb, REE’s, Sn, Ta, W & Zr

(Note: Elements displayed in bold are the main commodity elements)

Given the similarities of pathfinder element signatures for each of these deposit styles and spatial patterns, a weighted sum was calculated to identify and rank targets which included the main commodity and the relevant supporting elements. The targeting study was undertaken by Sugden Geoscience using the levelled weighted sum and RR1’s soil and, where available, historical rock chip data. Weighted sum modelling is a method based on prior knowledge concerning the mineral system(s) of interest. It is an industry accepted procedure recognised as being a simple and practical way of combining multi-element geochemical data to focus on a particular metallogenetic and/or geochemical association.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:rr1resource investingResource Investing
RR1:AU
Reach Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Reach Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Reach Resources Limited

Reach Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Odessa Minerals: Exploring for Lithium and Rare Earths in Western Australia's Resource-rich Gascoyne Region


Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1) (“Reach” or “the Company”) provides its activities report for the quarter ended 30 June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Outcropping Copper Gossan Delivers 33% Cu Assays At Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received high grade copper, gold and silver results up to 33% copper, 0.2g/t gold and 142g/t silver from its recently completed rock chip sampling program at the Company’s Morrissey Hill Project, Yinnetharra, W. A (Refer to Figure 4).

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Reach Resources’ Strategic Position Between Two of WA’s Mining Heavyweights

Reach Resources’ (ASX:RR1) strategic position with its Morrissey Hill project has placed the critical mineral explorer on the radar of two of Western Australia’s mining giants Delta Lithium (ASX:DLI) and Minerals 260 (ASX:MI6), according to an article published in The West Australian.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Multiple New Lithium (LCT) Pegmatite Targets Confirmed

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) engaged globally renowned geological consultants RSC Consultants Limited (RSC) to assess the potential of the Company’s Gascoyne projects for:

  • Lithium (Li): hard rock, high grade LCT Pegmatites
  • Rare Earth Elements, Heavy and Light (HREE; LREE): clay/hard rock hosted
  • Manganese (Mn): high grade strata bound, supergene, and• Precious and base metals (Au; Ag; Cu-Pb-Zn)
Keep reading...Show less
richard carleton, canada flag and stock chart

Richard Carleton: Will Retail Investors Return to Canadian Stocks in 2024?

Richard Carleton, CEO of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), spoke to the Investing News Network about the trends he saw in 2023 and shared his thoughts on the year ahead for the Canadian markets.

He honed in on challenges facing resource sector juniors, saying that while companies with good projects and good management are attracting capital, they aren't seeing a lot of attention from retail investors.

Will retail investors return in 2024? Carleton said lower interest rates would help, as would higher commodities prices.

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources

Exploration Update - Redlings REE Project

Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration works at the Redlings Rare Earth Element Project (“Redlings”), Leonora, Western Australia. Following the completion of a ground gravity survey at the Project (refer ASX release 04 October 2023) the Company has embarked on another auger soil sampling program to further define the extents of surficial REE anomalism interpreted to be related to the intrusion of REE-bearing carbonatite pipes. Historical exploration has focused on NW trending structures, however, the recently acquired gravity data highlighted that the interpreted carbonatite pipes have an NNE trending orientation and the exploration model has been refined accordingly. Company geologists have mapped REE-bearing dykes/veins with varying structural orientations which may represent late- stage carbonatite cone sheets or ring dykes. Drill planning is well advanced with the results of the auger program to provide critical information to best target future drill holes as the Company aims to fully test the potential of the Redlings Project to host an economic REE mineral resource.

Keep reading...Show less
Maximus Resources

Maximus Reaches 335,000 Oz Au Following Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Upgrades

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to announce upgrades to the Hilditch and Larkinville Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE), which are part of the Company’s 117 sq km Spargoville Project, located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities ofMTM Critical Metals Limited (‘MTM’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MTM, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 20 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

43% increase in Dalgaranga Project Resource ounces, 13% uplift in grade and 27% more tonnes – all within 2km of the plant

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to announce the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project “DGP”, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Basin Prepares for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on preparations for its Phase two drilling program at the Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’) scheduled to start in Q1 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Reach Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025

Blackstone Signs Offtake MOU for Refinery Byproduct

Ionic Technologies on Track for 24/7 Operation in January 2024

Altech – Outstanding Definitive Feasibility Study for Silumina AnodesTM Battery Materials Project

Related News

Lithium Investing

HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Signs Offtake MOU for Refinery Byproduct

rare earth investing

Ionic Technologies on Track for 24/7 Operation in January 2024

Graphite Investing

Altech – Outstanding Definitive Feasibility Study for Silumina AnodesTM Battery Materials Project

Precious Metals Investing

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES FINANCING AND AN EARN-IN AGREEMENT WITH FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

Precious Metals Investing

FireFox Gold Announces the Closing of a Strategic Financing and an Option Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Closes Brokered Private Placement Financing of Units

×