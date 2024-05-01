Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Medtronic: 'Pivotal Moment' in Women's Heart Health

Female-specific results from first-of-its-kind clinical trial

Teaching first graders takes a lot of energy. So when Julia Garcia started feeling worn out, teaching became extremely difficult

"I got very tired and couldn't lift heavy things," she remembers. "I had dizzy spells and could barely walk. I thought 'my life is wreaking havoc on me.'"

Doctors struggled to pinpoint the problem, frustrating Julia and her husband Jose, both desperate for answers.

"Someone would diagnose one thing, then someone else would diagnose something else," Jose said. "I felt helpless. We didn't know which path to take."

Julia's case isn't unusual. Because when it comes to detecting and treating heart disease, the healthcare system often tilts in favor of men.1

"Heart disease is regularly undetected, misdiagnosed and undertreated in women. Part of the reason is that historically, clinical heart research mainly studied men. So detection, treatment and standards of care often favor men over women," said Dr. Roxana Mehran, MD, Director of Cardiovascular Research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

In 2021, Dr. Mehran led an international commission studying gender inequities in heart health care. And in 2020, she became one of two principal investigators in the Medtronic SMART study.

"The SMART study finally gives us female-specific data that allows us to more effectively treat women with aortic stenosis (AS). It's a critical step forward in treating women with heart disease," said Dr. Mehran.

"Pivotal Moment"

The groundbreaking SMART clinical trial focused on women with AS, a potentially deadly heart condition. In patients with AS, the aortic heart valve thickens and narrows to the point that blood flow is severely restricted. Left untreated the condition can be fatal;2 treatment often requires replacement of the patient's aortic heart valve.3 While the study looked at both men and women with small annulus (heart valves), women typically have smaller heart valves than men, so nearly 90% of the patients in the study were women.

"It's a pivotal moment in women's health," said Nina Goodheart, senior vice president of the Structural Heart and Aortic Operating Unit at Medtronic. "For the first time, this trial gives physicians data from a head-to-head trial that tells them which transcatheter heart valve performs better, specifically in women with aortic stenosis. They've never had access to such female-specific data before."

The trial studied 716 patients at 83 sites in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia (EMEA), and the United States. It compared the performance of the Medtronic Evolut™ transcatheter aortic heart valve replacement (TAVR) system against the Edwards Sapien™ TAVR system, in patients with severe aortic stenosis and smaller heart valves. The groundbreaking findings, released on April 7, concluded that the Medtronic Evolut TAVR system performed better, particularly in terms of post-procedure hemodynamics (blood flow).

"We have to stop thinking that men and women are the same because they're not," added Goodheart. "A woman's physiology is different, so she may also present different symptoms. We urgently need to start addressing this underrepresentation of women in clinical trials. That's why the SMART study results are so important in the history of women's health."

In the case of Julia Garcia, who was not involved in the SMART study, cardiologists eventually determined that she too suffered from AS - her aortic valve was almost completely closed. Doctors recommended replacing her diseased valve with the Medtronic Evolut TAVR system. Cardiologist Dr. Jorge A. Alvarez of the Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio, TX, says they got to Julia in the nick of time. "Had her case gone undiagnosed much longer we may not be talking about the positive impact we had on her," he said.

"I wasn't afraid at all," Garcia said. "I was more afraid of what I had been going through. I knew I was in good hands. I felt better almost immediately after the surgery. I have a new life."

More needs to be done

Garcia's experience demonstrates not only the promise of heart valve replacement treatment, but also how much farther the healthcare system has yet to go in detecting and treating heart disease equally in men and women.

Even though heart disease is the number one killer of both sexes, many people don't know the symptoms of heart problems can be significantly different for women than men.4 Even doctors aren't always aware of the differences, and the reasons lie in the data. Research has found that female patients are included in less than 40 percent of clinical studies.5

"The SMART trial is an exciting starting point, but we have a lot more work to do to close the gender gap in medicine," Goodheart said. "This trial shows we can change the trajectory of medical care. Now we're going to need everyone - physicians, hospitals, governments, medical societies, insurers and companies - to work together and focus on re-shaping the future of medical treatment for women."

Learn more about Medtronic here.

Important Safety Information

TAVR risks may include, but are not limited to, death, stroke, damage to the arteries, bleeding, and the need for a permanent pacemaker.

See important safety information: https://bit.ly/43FqGf3

1 The Heart Disease Gender Gap: https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/the-heart-disease-gender-gap
2 Ross J Jr, Braunwald E. Aortic stenosis. Circulation. July 1968; 38(1 Suppl):61-67.)
3https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/aortic-stenosis/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20353145
4https://give.brighamandwomens.org/7-differences-between-men-and-women/#:~:text=Men%20typically%20develop%20this%20plaque,to%20the%20accumulation%20of%20cholesterol.
5https://newsroom.heart.org/news/women-still-underrepresented-in-clinical-research-science-and-medicine-that-could-save-them-from-their-no-1-killer

Julia Garcia, received Medtronic Evolut heart valve

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
The Conversation (0)

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports 2023 Year-End Results Highlighted by Record Annual Production and Free Funds Flow


Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Fourth Quarter And Year-End Results For 2023, Including Record Oil Royalty Production, Strong Leasing Activity And Increased Annual Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its fourth quarter (" Q4 2023 ") and year-end operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. PrairieSky is also pleased to announce a 4% increase in its annual dividend to $1.00 per common share ($0.25 per common share quarterly).

Fourth Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

March 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the March 2024 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic receives FDA approval for Inceptiv closed-loop spinal cord stimulator

Closed-loop sensing capability instantly and automatically adjusts therapy while treating chronic pain

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Inceptiv™ closed-loop rechargeable spinal cord stimulator (SCS) for the treatment of chronic pain. Inceptiv is the first Medtronic SCS device to offer a closed-loop feature that senses biological signals along the spinal cord and automatically adjusts stimulation in real time, keeping therapy in harmony with the motions of daily life.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Illustration of heart attack.

Investing in Cardiovascular MedTech Companies

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading global cause of death, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives annually, based on data from the World Health Organisation. Over 80 percent of these deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, while one-third of them occur in people under seventy years of age.

Efforts to address the core risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases are coinciding with recent innovations in medical technology, which have been critical in not only preventing and managing them but also increasing the survival rate.

As medical technologies associated with the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease continue to evolve, medical technology companies provide an opportunity for investors to create wealth through health.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 30, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
March Quarterly Appendix 4C

March Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.
Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE Hydrogen Preps for First Green Hydrogen Production Facility Launch; Receives Offer for Legacy Hydro Project Assets

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

Extension of Uranium Mineralisation at Samphire Uranium Project Blackbush Deposit

Related News

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Preps for First Green Hydrogen Production Facility Launch; Receives Offer for Legacy Hydro Project Assets

Energy Investing

Baselode Starts Drill Program on Bear Uranium Project : Begins Fleet Space Technologies' ANT survey over ACKIO

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

Uranium Investing

Extension of Uranium Mineralisation at Samphire Uranium Project Blackbush Deposit

Gold Investing

EIS Funding of $180,000 Awarded for Drilling at Caligula, a Significant Copper Target at the Arkun Project, WA

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Lithium Investing

LU7 Raises $3.64 Million to Advance Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap Strategy

×