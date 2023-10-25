Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic LABS: SPICE Named Digital Public Good

Medtronic

What This Means For Healthcare Access

Medtronic LABS is pioneering a bolder, outcomes-focused approach to digital health as we reimagine community and primary care to work for patients, health workers, and Ministries of Health. And now our open-source digital health platform, SPICE, has been named a Digital Public Good (DPG) by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA).

The DPGA, a multi-stakeholder United Nations-endorsed initiative, promotes better collaboration among development partners and reduce barriers to the digitization of health systems. With this designation, SPICE is one of the first Digital Public Good for precision population health.

At LABS, we know a collaborative approach that integrates digital technology, health systems strengthening, and partnerships will accelerate healthcare access in low-and middle-income communities.

"We made SPICE open source and applied to be a Digital Public Good to enable any health system innovator to use the technology and ultimately improve population health outcomes," said Chief Strategy and Product Officer Anne Stake.

From the beginning, we designed SPICE to be a fully open-source resource that governments and a robust community of developers can own and adapt with lower-touch support from us at LABS.

SPICE delivers a uniquely comprehensive suite of solutions that address a wide range of challenges currently faced by communities, healthcare providers, and patients. But change doesn't happen in a vacuum. We also forge strong partnerships in the public and private sector, all while connecting patients to care through a network of community health workers.

"We believe that making SPICE a Digital Public Good will have net benefits for our patients and partners," Stake said. "We offer a fundamentally new take on risk-based, data-driven community health, and we hope that by open sourcing our platform, our approach might be widely adopted."

To become a digital public good, a technology solution is required to meet the DPG Standard to ensure it truly encapsulates open-source principles. Once a technology is recognized as a Digital Public Good it is discoverable on the DPG Registry.

Learn more about SPICE and click here to find out how you can be a part of global healthcare transformation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/796350/medtronic-labs-spice-named-digital-public-good

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter (" Q3 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter Highlights

doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.

These advanced European technologies are often only distributed and implemented exclusively within the European Union. The good news is that it doesn't need to stay this way.

Bringing European healthcare technologies to the North American market can potentially improve healthcare in this part of the world, open up new market opportunities for investors and expose those companies to significant growth capital.

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

Bausch Health Unveils "Looking Forward" - A New DTC Television Campaign for Seasonal Affective Disorder

First-Ever Television Ad Campaign for APLENZIN® (bupropion hydrobromide) Airs in October

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced the new release of "Looking Forward," the television ad campaign for APLENZIN® (bupropion hydrobromide) extended-release tablets for individuals diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern. This represents the first-ever television commercial for a prescription medication indicated for the prevention of autumn-winter SAD. The ad is scheduled to run on connected TV including mid-October and throughout the winter months when SAD symptoms are most prevalent

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Medtronic Evolut TAVR platform outperforms surgery with sustained valve performance for low-risk patients at four years

TCT 2023: Medtronic adds to the body of evidence for Evolut TAVR with late-breaking clinical trial data from the Evolut Low Risk Trial

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced four-year results from the Evolut Low Risk Trial.  The Medtronic Evolut™ transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system demonstrated exceptional outcomes and sustained valve performance, proven by significantly better hemodynamics than surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR). Only Evolut TAVR has reported consistently lower and diverging rates of death or disabling stroke versus state-of-the-art surgery, at four years. The data were presented at the 35 th Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) conference, the annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation and simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology .

Medtronic receives FDA approval for extravascular defibrillator to treat abnormal heart rhythms, sudden cardiac arrest

First-of-its-kind Aurora EV-ICD™ system offers single device, single procedure with lead placed outside of heart and veins

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Aurora EV-ICD™ MRI SureScan™ (Extravascular Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) and Epsila EV™ MRI SureScan™ defibrillation lead to treat dangerously fast heart rhythms that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). The Aurora EV-ICD system is the first-of-its-kind to provide the life-saving benefits of traditional, transvenous ICDs with a lead (thin wire) placed under the breastbone, outside of the heart and veins. The Aurora EV-ICD delivers lifesaving defibrillation, anti-tachycardia pacing (ATP), and back-up (pause-prevention) pacing therapies via a device similar in size, shape, and longevity to traditional, transvenous ICDs.

FDA Approves Cabtreo Topical Gel for the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris in Patients Twelve Years of Age and Older

First and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) (TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the New Drug Application for CABTREOTM (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%0.15%3.1%, indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients twelve years of age and older. CABTREO is the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment for acne. CABTREO is expected to be available to patients in Q1 2024

Medtronic Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023

This is the 7th year in a row that Medtronic has been named to the list, jumping to #17 in 2023.

3BL has named Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to its annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking, recognizing outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies

