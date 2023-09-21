Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Medtronic Diabetes announces CE Mark for new Simplera CGM with disposable all-in-one design

The company's newest Simplera™ CGM is 50% smaller than its previous generation with a simple insertion and improved user experience

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for its new all-in-one, disposable Simplera™ continuous glucose monitor (CGM) featuring a simple, two-step insertion process. The company's newest no-fingerstick sensor does not require over tape and is seamlessly integrated with the InPen™ smart insulin pen, which provides real-time, personalized dosing guidance to help simplify diabetes management. Medtronic will begin a phased launch at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 59th Annual Meeting in Hamburg, Germany on Oct. 2-6, 2023 .

"Patients with diabetes can get overwhelmed by the sheer number of decisions they need to make on a daily basis. As a physician, I appreciate the ability to introduce this solution by Medtronic as it provides real-time, personalized guidance to help patients stay in range. For instance, when it detects someone is consuming a meal and their glucose levels are trending high, it alerts the person to help make diabetes management easier and provides peace of mind," said Dr. Sandra Schlüter, Endocrinologist, Germany , Head of AGDF.

"Despite the rapid adoption of CGM over the past decade, less than 30% of individuals on MDI therapy using a CGM achieve glycemic targets — highlighting a significant unmet need. 1-4 We're excited to help more people to reach their goals with our advanced algorithm in InPen™ powered by our smallest and most comfortable CGM to-date," said Que Dallara, EVP and President, Medtronic Diabetes. "This newest addition of a Smart MDI solution to our holistic portfolio demonstrates our commitment to meeting people where they are in their diabetes journey with simplified solutions that help make life with diabetes easier."

Simplera™ is indicated for ages 2+ and compatible with iOS and Android. Simplera™ is not approved by the FDA and is limited to investigational use in the U.S.  Medtronic's automated insulin delivery (AID) system integrated with this next-generation sensor is currently under review for CE Mark and is not commercially available in the U.S. or in Europe.

About Smart MDI
The Medtronic Smart MDI system is the first to seamlessly integrate real-time CGM with a smart insulin pen powered by an adjustable algorithm that delivers personalized dosing recommendations. The InPen TM combined with the new Simplera TM CGM provides users with actionable insights that reduce guesswork and complicated manual calculations to help simplify diabetes management.

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )
Medtronic Diabetes is on a mission to alleviate the burden of diabetes by empowering individuals to live life on their terms, with the most advanced diabetes technology and always-on support when and how they need it. We've pioneered first-of-its-kind innovations for over 40 years and are committed to designing the future of diabetes management through next-generation sensors (CGM), intelligent dosing systems, and the power of data science and AI while always putting the customer experience at the forefront.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Foster NC, Beck RW, Miller KM, Clements MA, Rickels MR, DiMeglio LA, Maahs DM, Tamborlane WV, Bergenstal R, Smith E, Olson BA, Garg SK. State of Type 1 Diabetes Management and Outcomes from the T1D Exchange in 2016-2018. Diabetes Technol Ther. 2019 Feb;21(2):66-72. doi: 10.1089/dia.2018.0384. Epub 2019 Jan 18. Erratum in: Diabetes Technol Ther. 2019 Apr;21(4):230. PMID: 30657336; PMCID: PMC7061293.
2 Karter AJ, Parker MM, Moffet HH, Gilliam LK, Dlott R. Association of Real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring With Glycemic Control and Acute Metabolic Events Among Patients With Insulin-Treated Diabetes. JAMA. 2021;325(22):2273–2284. doi:10.1001/jama.2021.6530.
3 Nathanson D, Svensson AM, Miftaraj M, Franzén S, Bolinder J, Eeg-Olofsson K. Effect of flash glucose monitoring in adults with type 1 diabetes: a nationwide, longitudinal observational study of 14,372 flash users compared with 7691 glucose sensor naive controls. Diabetologia. 2021 Jul;64(7):1595-1603. doi: 10.1007/s00125-021-05437-z. Epub 2021 Mar 27. PMID: 33774713; PMCID: PMC8187189.
4 Leelarathna L, Evans ML, Neupane S, Rayman G, Lumley S, Cranston I, Narendran P, Barnard-Kelly K, Sutton CJ, Elliott RA, Taxiarchi VP, Gkountouras G, Burns M, Mubita W, Kanumilli N, Camm M, Thabit H, Wilmot EG; FLASH-UK Trial Study Group. Intermittently Scanned Continuous Glucose Monitoring for Type 1 Diabetes. N Engl J Med. 2022 Oct 20;387(16):1477-1487. doi: 10.1056/NEJMoa2205650. Epub 2022 Oct 5 . PMID: 36198143.

Contacts:




Ashley Patterson

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-818-576-3025

+1-763-505-4626

InPen™ and Simplera™ leverage an advanced algorithm to provide more personalized dosing guidance for people living with diabetes

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-diabetes-announces-ce-mark-for-new-simplera-cgm-with-disposable-all-in-one-design-301934170.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
PrairieSky Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Including Record Oil Royalty Production

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (" PrairieSky " or the " Company ") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its second quarter (" Q2 2023 ") results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Meeting to Be Held on Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2023 First Quarter Results

Commenting on the Company's first quarter 2023 results, Tim McKay, President of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ), stated, "Canadian Natural delivered strong results in Q123 with effective and efficient operations on our balanced and diverse portfolio of high quality assets. Our culture of continuous improvement, focus on cost control and disciplined capital allocation continues to drive strong financial results and maximize value for our shareholders. In Q123, we delivered total quarterly production of approximately 1,319 MBOE‍‍d, including record natural gas production of 2,139 MMcfd and liquids production of 962,908 bbl‍d. We generated strong quarterly free cash flow of approximately $1.4 billion, after dividends of approximately $0.9 billion and net base capital expenditures of approximately $1.1 billion. In addition, our strategic growth capital expenditures of approximately $0.28 billion in the quarter was targeted to provide mid-term growth across our asset base as we unlock value from our projects with strong capital efficiencies. With ample liquidity on our balance sheet, we can add production with minimal capital while generating significant returns on capital and maximizing shareholder value.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

League of United Latin American Citizens Joins OraPharma in the Fight Against Gum Disease

Partnership Aims to Educate Hispanic Communities About the Signs, Symptoms, and Prevalence of Gum Disease

Collaboration Launches During Hispanic Heritage Month With Activations Featuring Patient Ambassador Alex Rodriguez

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
closeup of stethoscope

What Do Medical Device Companies Do? (Updated 2023)

Medical device companies play a vital role in the life science industry by developing new technologies to match unmet medical needs across both established and emerging healthcare markets.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes is the driving force behind increasing innovation in medical technology, from surgical instruments and orthopedics to diagnostics and medical imaging.

In 2022, 41 new medical devices were approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a big jump from the 28 approved in 2021. The agency attributed 2021's low numbers to employee burnout and a strain on resources after a hectic 2020 responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2023 is shaping up to be another good year for medical device approvals, with 35 already in the books as of mid-September. However, the final tally is not expected to reach the 63 approvals set in 2020.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS Unveils Commitment To Scale Tech-Enabled Healthcare at Clinton Global Initiative 2023 Meeting

The commitment will form a consortium that brings together cross-sector partners to scale community-based, tech-enabled solutions for underserved patients, families, and communities across the world.

At Medtronic LABS, we're working every day to cultivate a bolder, more equitable, and outcomes-focused global health system for the future. This week, we announced a Commitment to Action to scale tech-enabled healthcare at the Clinton Global Initiative 2023 meeting

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Granted FDA Approval of IDE to Initiate BACKBEAT Pivotal Study of BackBeat CNT for the Treatment of Hypertension in Pacemaker Patients

  • Hypertension is the most common comorbidity in the pacemaker population, affecting over 70% of patients or approximately 750,000 people annually worldwide
  • Medtronic plc and Orchestra BioMed have an exclusive strategic collaboration for global development and commercialization of BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy™ (CNT), now also known as Atrioventricular Interval Modulation ("AVIM") therapy, for hypertensive pacemaker patients
  • BACKBEAT global pivotal study is expected to start before the end of 2023
  • IDE supported by data from the MODERATO II randomized pilot study that showed AVIM therapy drove significant and sustained reductions in blood pressure in hypertensive pacemaker patients
  • Orchestra BioMed management to host conference call today, September 19, 2023, at 8:30am ET

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO) ("Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") granted approval of an investigational device exemption ("IDE") to initiate the global pivotal BACKBEAT ( B radyc A rdia pa C ema K er with atrioventricular interval modulation for B lood pr E ssure tre A tmen T ) study evaluating the efficacy and safety of atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy (also known as BackBeat CNT™) for treating hypertensive patients who are indicated for a dual-chamber cardiac pacemaker.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bausch Health Announces CFO Transition Plan

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) ("BHC" or the "Company") today announced that Tom Vadaketh, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from his role to pursue another opportunity, and will be leaving the Company effective October 13, 2023. The Company thanks Mr. Vadaketh for his significant contributions and leadership during a period of transition at the Company

A formal search process to identify Mr. Vadaketh's permanent replacement has been initiated.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BHC INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Bausch Health Companies Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Case

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) securities between August 6, 2020 and May 3, 2023, all dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until September 25, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Bausch Health class action lawsuit. Captioned Kelk v. Bausch Health Companies Inc. No. 23-cv-03996 (D.N.J.), the Bausch Health class action lawsuit charges Bausch Health as well as certain of its top current and former executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Bausch Health class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×