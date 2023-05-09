Base MetalsInvesting News

Marvel, Crews Mobilized at Hope Brook Lithium Prospect, Contiguous to the Kraken Pegmatite Field, NFLD

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (O4T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance), announce field crews have been mobilized to the Hope Brook Lithium prospect in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Hope Brook Property is strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering the Kraken Pegmatite Field

Within the past two years, Benton-Sokoman made headlines announcing the first High Grade Discovery of Lithium bearing pegmatites at their Golden Hope project in southern Newfoundland, declaring the Kraken zone to be the first documented Lithium Discovery in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (reported August 16, 2021). It is important to note the Kraken discovery is located less than 2km from Falcon's Hope Brook project, known as the "Golden Brook" Property boundary.

Field crews have been focused on completing a preliminary reconnaissance over prospective areas at Hope Brook that were defined in 2022 on the basis of geophysics and regional geology maps, which identified the potential for pegmatites from the nearby Kraken pegmatite field to extend into the adjacent tenure held by Falcon. Multiple evidence for pegmatites at Hope Brook have been reported by our prospectors within the first couple days of prospecting. Initial reconnaissance has discovered a swarm of poorly exposed pegmatite and aplite dykes. Descriptions of rock samples collected from several pegmatites have identified wolframite, and molybdenite, important minerals for tungsten and molybdenum. Prospectors further note signs of albitization which we believe to be very similar to that of the Kraken zone. Falcon has applied for financial assistance for the Hope Brook project through Newfoundland's Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program.

Karim Rayani, Chief Executive Officer commented,"We are very excited with the potential for lithium at our Golden Brook project. Our geological team has made great progress in a short period of time identifying a number of targets of interest based on government datasets. With the recent discovery of the Kraken zone by Sokoman, and for our prospectors to have discovered an extensive pegmatite field precisely where our desktop studies had predicted is testament to our methodology for selecting and acquiring project areas. We must caution that we will need assays to confirm the presence of spodumene but based on these prospecting efforts our pegmatite expert has been mobilized to the site and will now be supervising an enhanced program of detailed field mapping and prospecting. Marvel Discovery is well funded, and if further analysis confirms these pegmatites are indeed spodumene rich, we will be immediately moving forward to an inaugural drill campaign."

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1. Location of Marvel's, and Falcon's Hope Brook gold joint venture property contiguous to First Mining and the Sokoman-Benton joint venture.

Marvel and Falcon recently formed a strategic partnership (November 17, 2021) that combines both the Hope Brook and Baie Verte Brompton District properties covering a combined 115,170 hectares to be explored on a 50-50 Joint Venture basis. The Hope Brook Property is hosted within the Exploits subzone of the central Newfoundland gold belt. The property covers extensions of, or are proximal to, two major structures linked to several significant gold prospects (Cape Ray; Matador Mining) and deposits (Hope Brook; First Mining) in southern Newfoundland. Rock lithologies and structures on the property are also related to those associated with Marathon Gold's Valentine gold deposits, Sokoman's Moosehead gold project and New Found Gold's Queensway gold project. The combined land position straddles both the eastern and western extents of recent land acquisitions by the Benton/Sokoman JV partnership, with the JV now controlling areas of considerable structural complexity marked by large-scale fold and fault structures, which provide important structural controls (traps) for gold mineralization within this area.

Within this immediate area, the most significant deposit is the Hope Brook Gold Mine, which was in production from 1987 to 1997, producing 752,163 ounces of gold. The Hope Brook deposit is now owned by Coastal Gold Corp., which has outlined an additional 6.33 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.68 grams per tonne gold for 954,000 ounces of gold in the indicated and inferred categories.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Robinson, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marvel Discovery Corp.

"Karim Rayani"

Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

×