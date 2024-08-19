Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Don Durrett: Gold, Silver Price Targets, Plus When to Buy Gold Stocks

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

TNC Accelerates Mining Activities at Wallace North, QLD

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU
Investing in Physical Gold: Practical Insights and Strategies for Retail Investors

Precious Metals Outlook

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
IMARC

Let the Games Begin: Suzy Urbaniak on the Value of Connection

‘It’s hard to put a value on this type of national and international platform’

“We’re a blue chip investment,” says CoRE Learning Foundation co-founder and lead, Suzy Urbaniak, a geologist and former school teacher whose belief in the power of primary and secondary school students to change the future of the mining industry is inspired and inspiring.

“The resource in the Centre of Resource Excellence isn’t just the Earth, it’s the human energy: the students,” she says.

“They’re our future leaders.”

The 2016 Prime Minister’s Prize winner and feature host and presenter in this year’s expanded IMARC NextGen program has been vigorously promoting the value of contemporary Earth science education for the past 20 years and channelling her knowledge and distinct talents through the acclaimed CoRE foundation for the past seven.

Urbaniak said at last year’s World Mining Congress in Brisbane the Australian mining industry, with its rich resource endowment, was expected to play a key role in the 21st century global energy transition. “But the natural gift of resources can’t be realised without a robust STEM [science, engineering, technology and mathematics] talent pipeline,” she said. “It is critical that … more primary and secondary students become familiar with the role that the resources sector plays and the diversity of careers on offer.”

Connection and engagement with Gen Alphas needed a “significant shift” in curriculum development and CoRE’s Gamifying Earth Science approach met part of that need while also being aligned with digitised future resource-sector work environments.

More than 110 national and international students field trips for more than 4000 primary and secondary school students have been another primary component of CoRE’s immersive teaching and learning approach, which today extends to over 20 schools. About 70 schools around Australia use the foundation’s game modules.

CoRE’s Gamifying Earth Science Initiative and Urbaniak’s collaborative classroom and field science teaching style will both take centre stage at IMARC.

“It's a good platform to celebrate our achievements and to give companies and people an opportunity to understand what we’re doing,” she said.

“We have a booth on the floor and we're going to have nearly 400 students go through and play our games on the floor.

“On the middle day we will have 160 or 170 students from nine schools involved in the Resources Engagement Day, with half the kids spending time on the expo floor and playing our games, and half hearing about career opportunities from industry people in a roundtable area: a career speed-dating type thing.

“This is an international conference with over 120 companies and 9000 delegates. The current federal minister for science, innovation and technology, Ed Husic, will accompany the students into the Gamifying Booth in the afternoon.

“This is amazing exposure for CoRE.

“It’s hard to put a value on this type of national and international platform.

“We’ve had international interest in our program. I do see CoRE growing and evolving; I see us changing our business model. We are dependent on donations and sponsorships. We've got a number of industry companies that support us wholeheartedly and that has been fantastic.

“CoRE has been successful in creating a channel of students that otherwise wouldn’t have been exposed to the industry or even know anything about the industry, and then delivering an integrated learning model that is about future-proofing the workforce.”

One thing that doesn’t faze Urbaniak is the prospect of trying to engage with a new cohort of students, and educators, in Sydney.

“That’s the blessing of being an educator, because for so many years you had to, every hour, you had a bunch of 30 new students come in that were different, had different moods on, and you had to learn to adjust and wing it and facilitate the relationship,” she says.

“Where does it start? My name is Suzy, I love rocks and I climb volcanos in my spare time. I love the Earth.

“Nothing happens without a relationship. You need to have trust and to remember that anything that comes out of your mouth, even if it’s one statement, it is something that can be absorbed and maybe reflected on later.

“I’ve got to engage them and demonstrate by the end of the session that, yes, I'm a scientist; yes, I was a miner; yes, I promote the industry; and yes, we need the industry to sustain our lives. We do need to do what we do in a way that is sustainable and has governance over it: environmental governance and social governance.”


Click here for the full article

Astute Metals NL

Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer

Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Healy as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Total Gold Sales in August Generates $6.3 Million. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Continues.

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 has produced further cash with gold selling from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,697 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
The scales of justice.

Ontario’s Mining Act Facing Constitutional Challenge from 6 First Nations

Six First Nations in Northern Ontario initiated a court challenge against the province's mining act last week, claiming that it infringes on their treaty and constitutional rights.

The challenge comes at a time when investors are keenly watching the province's mineral-rich areas, particularly in light of Ontario’s push for critical minerals essential to the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

The First Nations involved in the challenge are the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, the Aroland First Nation, the Attawapiskat First Nation, the Fort Albany First Nation, the Ginoogaming First Nation and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

Keep reading...Show less
Fertoz Limited

Fertoz Increases Focus on Large Rock Phosphate Deposits in Canada

Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) (Fertoz or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its development plans for rock phosphate projects in Canada as it assesses suitability for both the Canadian agricultural market applications (including a high value liquid fertilizer) and the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market.

Keep reading...Show less
Aura Energy

Curzon Offtake Restructure and Placement Completed

Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced restructure of the uranium offtake agreement with Curzon Uranium Ltd.1 (“Curzon”) which materially increased the price receivable for planned uranium production at the flagship Tiris Uranium Project (the “Project”), while releasing significant value for the Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Woomera Mining Limited

Woomera Secures Advanced Copper / Gold Project in World-Class Mongolian Copper Belt

Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding earn-in term sheet (“Agreement”) with Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC)(“Kincora”), granting the right to Woomera to earn a 100% interest in the Bronze Fox Project, located in the world-class Southern Gobi copper belt in Mongolia.

Keep reading...Show less

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina

Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Silver North Provides Tim Drilling Progress Update

Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Lithium Investing

Pilbara Minerals to Acquire Latin Resources, Expanding Lithium Portfolio to Brazil

Gold Investing

Piche Resources: Targeting Globally Significant Uranium and Gold Discoveries in Australia and Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes New Option Agreement to Acquire the JFSL Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Project

Precious Metals Investing

Silver North Provides Tim Drilling Progress Update

Critical Metals Investing

Energy Fuels Acquires RadTran LLC as A Further Step Toward Addressing the Global Industry Need For Medical Radioisotopes in Emerging Cancer Treatments

Base Metals Investing

Bold Announces Extension of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

The Penco Module Advances to the Next Stage of Its Permitting Process

