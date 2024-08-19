- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Let the Games Begin: Suzy Urbaniak on the Value of Connection
‘It’s hard to put a value on this type of national and international platform’
“We’re a blue chip investment,” says CoRE Learning Foundation co-founder and lead, Suzy Urbaniak, a geologist and former school teacher whose belief in the power of primary and secondary school students to change the future of the mining industry is inspired and inspiring.
“The resource in the Centre of Resource Excellence isn’t just the Earth, it’s the human energy: the students,” she says.
“They’re our future leaders.”
The 2016 Prime Minister’s Prize winner and feature host and presenter in this year’s expanded IMARC NextGen program has been vigorously promoting the value of contemporary Earth science education for the past 20 years and channelling her knowledge and distinct talents through the acclaimed CoRE foundation for the past seven.
Urbaniak said at last year’s World Mining Congress in Brisbane the Australian mining industry, with its rich resource endowment, was expected to play a key role in the 21st century global energy transition. “But the natural gift of resources can’t be realised without a robust STEM [science, engineering, technology and mathematics] talent pipeline,” she said. “It is critical that … more primary and secondary students become familiar with the role that the resources sector plays and the diversity of careers on offer.”
Connection and engagement with Gen Alphas needed a “significant shift” in curriculum development and CoRE’s Gamifying Earth Science approach met part of that need while also being aligned with digitised future resource-sector work environments.
More than 110 national and international students field trips for more than 4000 primary and secondary school students have been another primary component of CoRE’s immersive teaching and learning approach, which today extends to over 20 schools. About 70 schools around Australia use the foundation’s game modules.
CoRE’s Gamifying Earth Science Initiative and Urbaniak’s collaborative classroom and field science teaching style will both take centre stage at IMARC.
“It's a good platform to celebrate our achievements and to give companies and people an opportunity to understand what we’re doing,” she said.
“We have a booth on the floor and we're going to have nearly 400 students go through and play our games on the floor.
“On the middle day we will have 160 or 170 students from nine schools involved in the Resources Engagement Day, with half the kids spending time on the expo floor and playing our games, and half hearing about career opportunities from industry people in a roundtable area: a career speed-dating type thing.
“This is an international conference with over 120 companies and 9000 delegates. The current federal minister for science, innovation and technology, Ed Husic, will accompany the students into the Gamifying Booth in the afternoon.
“This is amazing exposure for CoRE.
“It’s hard to put a value on this type of national and international platform.
“We’ve had international interest in our program. I do see CoRE growing and evolving; I see us changing our business model. We are dependent on donations and sponsorships. We've got a number of industry companies that support us wholeheartedly and that has been fantastic.
“CoRE has been successful in creating a channel of students that otherwise wouldn’t have been exposed to the industry or even know anything about the industry, and then delivering an integrated learning model that is about future-proofing the workforce.”
One thing that doesn’t faze Urbaniak is the prospect of trying to engage with a new cohort of students, and educators, in Sydney.
“That’s the blessing of being an educator, because for so many years you had to, every hour, you had a bunch of 30 new students come in that were different, had different moods on, and you had to learn to adjust and wing it and facilitate the relationship,” she says.
“Where does it start? My name is Suzy, I love rocks and I climb volcanos in my spare time. I love the Earth.
“Nothing happens without a relationship. You need to have trust and to remember that anything that comes out of your mouth, even if it’s one statement, it is something that can be absorbed and maybe reflected on later.
“I’ve got to engage them and demonstrate by the end of the session that, yes, I'm a scientist; yes, I was a miner; yes, I promote the industry; and yes, we need the industry to sustain our lives. We do need to do what we do in a way that is sustainable and has governance over it: environmental governance and social governance.”
Appointment of Matt Healy as Chief Executive Officer
Astute Metals NL (ASX: ASE) (“ASE”, “Astute” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Healy as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.
Mr Healy was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 29 November 2023, having previously held the role of General Manager – Exploration since November 2022.
Mr. Healy’s appointment as CEO reflects his successful oversight and management of the Company’s key projects in North America and Australia, particularly over the past year. With the full support of the board and joint company secretaries, it is considered that Mr. Healy can lead the Company into the next important phase of its development.
Mr Healy’s credentials were provided in the Company’s ASX announcement concerning his appointment as an Executive Director, which also sets out his remuneration, on 29 November 20231. There is no change to Mr. Healy’s remuneration due to his appointment as CEO.
Commenting on the appointment, Astute’s Chairman, Tony Leibowitz, said: “We are delighted to announce Matt’s appointment as CEO”.
“Matt’s track record in identifying the Red Mountain lithium discovery with minimal capital outlay reflects his ability to create real value for shareholders. His strong leadership and well-controlled temperament will be invaluable as we work to further enhance our asset portfolio".
“I would like to congratulate Matt on his appointment and look forward to working closely with him to progress Astute to the next level.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Astute Metals NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Total Gold Sales in August Generates $6.3 Million. Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Continues.
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 has produced further cash with gold selling from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, at the Perth Mint for an average of A$3,697 per ounce.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Second campaign of 2024 produces further cash for Joint Venture.
- Three parcels of gold sold at average of $3,697 per ounce.
- Total gross cash generated to date in this campaign is $10.8 Million.
- Second campaign on target to process 150,000 tonnes.
- On schedule to process 300,000 tonnes at Greenfields Mill in 2024.
- First cash of $3.0 Million to be received by Auric within a month.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “Total gross gold sales for 2024 have now been received by the Joint Venture at just shy of $3,700 an ounce. It’s a very satisfying result and reflects the surging gold price.
“Over the coming month, Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is expected to generate around
$25.0 Million in gross gold sales as 150,000 tonnes gets processed at the mill. Everything is right on target.
“Auric will bank cash within the month - $3.0 Million in total, being an initial $2.0 Million surplus cash distribution from the Joint Venture plus the repayment of $1.0 Million working capital contribution.
“We are now at the midpoint of mining Jeffreys Find. It will perform much better than originally anticipated.
“The mill contract is to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024. This 150,000 tonnes parcel is the largest campaign for the year from Jeffreys Find. This leaves a further additional 120,000 tonnes for milling at Greenfields towards the end of 2024.
“On current projections, we will extract in excess of 20,000 ounces of gold this year. This would be a phenomenal result for Auric,” said Mr English.
Photo: Auric Managing Director Mark English, Company Secretary & Finance Manager Catherine Yeo and Technical Director John Utley with a gold doré bar. Greenfields Mill on 6 August 2024.
The Greenfields Mill (Greenfields or Mill) is contracted to process 150,000 tonnes of ore for the current campaign through Auric’s Joint Venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML). As of 14 August 2024 nearly 129,000 tonnes have been delivered to the Mill.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ontario’s Mining Act Facing Constitutional Challenge from 6 First Nations
Six First Nations in Northern Ontario initiated a court challenge against the province's mining act last week, claiming that it infringes on their treaty and constitutional rights.
The challenge comes at a time when investors are keenly watching the province's mineral-rich areas, particularly in light of Ontario’s push for critical minerals essential to the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
The First Nations involved in the challenge are the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, the Aroland First Nation, the Attawapiskat First Nation, the Fort Albany First Nation, the Ginoogaming First Nation and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.
They assert that the Ontario Mining Act violates their treaty rights under Section 35 of Canada's constitution, as well as their charter rights to equality. The core of their argument is that the act allows mineral claims to be staked and exploration activities to commence on their traditional territories without proper consultation or consent.
“The Ontario Mining Act is a piece of racist legislation that bulldozes over First Nations lands and rights,” CBC quotes Chief June Black of the Apitipi Anicinapek Nation as saying in a Monday (August 12) press conference. “It says to the world that the land in Ontario is free for the taking and drilling and blowing up. These are not your lands to give away, Ontario.”
The Ontario Mining Act is a regulatory framework that governs mineral exploration and development in the province.
At its core, the act operates on a "free-entry" system that permits prospectors to stake mineral claims on Crown land — land owned by the government — without prior consultation with Indigenous communities.
While the system has been in place for over a century, the act has faced growing criticism, particularly from Indigenous groups, which believe it undermines their rights and disregards environmental concerns.
The act has been amended multiple times, most recently in 2023 with the Building More Mines Act, which was geared at streamlining the permitting process. However, these amendments have not quelled concerns among First Nations, who have said their lands and waters are being compromised without their consent.
Kate Kempton, who is senior counsel at Woodward and Company Lawyers and is representing the nations, criticized Ontario’s efforts to engage with First Nations at the same press conference, describing it as a "paper chase."
"The Crown governments … pretend that they're engaging with First Nations, but they do nothing effectively but send out form letters. It's an appalling, insulting, discriminatory regime," she commented.
The legal action seeks to have certain provisions of the Ontario Mining Act declared unconstitutional, and demands that the province consult with First Nations before any mining claims are registered on their lands.
The outcome of this case could set a precedent, not just in Ontario, but across Canada, where similar free-entry systems are in place. As mentioned, the timing of this legal challenge is worth noting, as it coincides with the Ontario government’s broader efforts to position the province as a leader in the global EV supply chain.
In April, automobile giant Honda (NYSE:HMC) announced plans to invest C$15 billion in Ontario to establish a comprehensive EV value chain. The plan includes the construction of an EV assembly plant capable of producing 240,000 vehicles per year, as well as a battery manufacturing facility with a capacity of 36 gigawatt hours annually.
A cathode active material and precursor processing plant is also planned, as is a separator plant.
The investment takes advantage of Canada's growing importance in the global EV market, particularly in light of its rich natural resources, including lithium, cobalt, copper, graphite and other essential materials for EV components.
Disruptions to mining could have ramifications for investors, particularly those focused on these materials.
While the Ontario government has been relatively tight-lipped about the lawsuit, Mines Minister George Pirie, together with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, is hoping for a favorable settlement with the First Nations.
"If we don't collaborate and co-operate with each other at all three different levels of government and organizations, nothing gets built. But when we do collaborate and co-operate, there's no one that can stop us around the world," Ford said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Fertoz Increases Focus on Large Rock Phosphate Deposits in Canada
Fertoz Ltd (ASX:FTZ) (Fertoz or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its development plans for rock phosphate projects in Canada as it assesses suitability for both the Canadian agricultural market applications (including a high value liquid fertilizer) and the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery market.
Highlights
- Fertoz holds some of the largest sedimentary, high-grade (+20% P2O5), low impurity rock phosphate assets in Canada, with its Wapiti and Fernie projects located near the Western Prairies of BC and Alberta, a major agricultural region
- Successful bulk mining permitting has occurred in both regions and Fertoz continues to advance applications for two further bulk samples (10,000 tonnes each) and an industrial minerals permit (up to 250,000 tonnes)
- Canada’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry added phosphate to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List, designating it as a critical mineral for the first time
- Designation is based on its importance to production of fertilizer (phosphorus), necessary for food security, and its growing use in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery production, creating a strategic opportunity in North America’s electric vehicle (EV) and battery storage value chain
- Fertoz is reviewing its works program for its Wapiti Project for 2024-25, which contains a combined Inferred and Indicated resource of 1.54Mt at 21.6% P2O5 (at a 7% cut off) 1,2 calculated to a depth of 30m along a strike length of 12.5km.
- Majority of Wapiti’s ~40km strike length is yet to be tested
- Interest received for rock phosphate located at Peace River from manufacturers requiring high-grade rock sourced from Wapiti, BC due to its proximity to the isolated region.
- Fertoz is preparing to test Wapiti rock phosphate core samples from previous drill campaigns for suitability as inclusion into a LFP cathode material for EV batteries and LFP storage batteries.
Fertoz holds some of the largest sedimentary, high-grade low impurity rock phosphate assets in Canada. Its Wapiti Project containing an Inferred and Indicated mineral resource of 1.54Mt at 21.6% P2O5 at 7% cut off1. Fertoz’s Wapiti and Fernie projects are located near Canada’s Western Prairies, a major agricultural region.
Fertoz will focus on expanding the existing resource both at depth and along strike within the current identified strike length area (Figure 1). Further tenements to the southeast of the current Wapiti resource remain untested.
With the Canadian Government having added phosphate to Canada’s 2024 Critical Minerals List3, Fertoz is reassessing its projects as potential sources of phosphorus for fertilizer, needed for food security, but also for use in lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery production, which is a growing market.
While it awaits approvals for two 10,000-tonne bulk sample permits and a 150,000t industrial minerals permit, with at least one of these expected to be granted in the current September 2024 quarter, it has begun to prepare core samples produced by previous drilling at Wapiti to determine its suitability for the LFP market as well as a high value liquid phosphate fertilizer.
Fertoz Managing Director and CEO Daniel Gleeson said: “We are in the advantageous position of holding some of Canada’s largest and most advanced sedimentary rock phosphate deposits with resources at a grade that is suitable for organic and regenerative agricultural use and we have demand from customers for this that is growing as we await approval of our permit applications.
However, in parallel with the Canadian Government’s recent decision to add phosphate to its Critical Minerals List, we are also experiencing a high level of inbound enquiries regarding our Wapiti rock phosphate deposit and will commence testing this for its suitability in LFP battery manufacturing – for EV and storage batteries.
With the injection of US$3.5B announced in November 2023 by the U.S. Department of Energy to Strengthen Domestic Battery Manufacturing, the path forward is clear in North America, in particular, securing a supply chain within North America. McKinsey & Company4 projected that the entire lithium-ion battery chain, from mining through recycling, could grow by more than 30 percent annually from 2022 to 2030, reaching a value of more than $400 billon and a market size of 4.7 TWh, up from 700GWh in 2022. A significant portion of this is moving towards the inclusion of phosphate within these batteries to provide a much more cost effective, longer life cycle product that is thermally stable, avoiding the current issue of fires often arising in standard lithium-ion batteries.
In addition to this, the production of battery-grade phosphate creates a secondary product that is utilized in the manufacturing of synthetic phosphate fertilizer’s such as MAP and DAP. Currently, the vast majority of Canada’s fertilizer requirements for synthetic phosphate fertilizer production is imported, predominately from the USA, but we see potential in developing our high-grade phosphate deposits to help meet this demand, particularly as shortage concerns continue to grow across North America.
While we have a large, high-grade resource defined at Wapiti, less than a third, or 12.5km, of the estimated 40km strike length of the deposit has been tested to date, providing an opportunity for Fertoz to further grow our phosphate resources, and we are currently determining the way forward to do this. This will include strike extension drilling and potential further depth extension drilling of current resource5.”
In May 2015, Fertoz upgraded the existing JORC Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate at Wapiti, BC with 52% of the previously classified Inferred resource moving into the Indicated category. The resource is shallow, having only been tested to a depth of 30m.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Fertoz Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Curzon Offtake Restructure and Placement Completed
Aura Energy Limited (ASX: AEE, AIM: AURA) (“Aura” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced restructure of the uranium offtake agreement with Curzon Uranium Ltd.1 (“Curzon”) which materially increased the price receivable for planned uranium production at the flagship Tiris Uranium Project (the “Project”), while releasing significant value for the Project.
KEY POINTS:
- The restructured offtake agreement improves the Project NPV8 by US$22M to US$388M and increases the IRR by 2% to 36% compared with Front End Engineering Design (“FEED”) study economics delivered in February 20242
- The final restructure agreement and new offtake agreement are on the same terms as previously announced1 to the market and were signed on 15/08/2024
- Consistent with its previous election, Curzon will receive the US$3.5M (A$5.4M) restructuring fee in 29,914,530 Aura shares priced at A$0.18 per share (“Restructuring Fee Shares”), expected to be issued on or around 18/08/2024
- Restructuring Fee Shares will be escrowed until first production from the Project
- Aura will make a private placement to Curzon of 29,914,530 Aura shares, valued at US$3.5M (A$5.4M) in aggregate (“Placement Shares”), expected to be issued on or around 18/08/24
- 50% of the Placement Shares will be escrowed until the earlier of 30 June 2025 or Final Investment Decision (“FID”) is made on the Project
- In addition to the previously disclosed terms for the Curzon placement1, the parties have agreed that Aura will issue 5,982,906 unlisted options (“Options”) priced at A$0.20 per option and expiring 1 September 2025, to Curzon. The terms of the Options are set out in Annexure 1.
- In aggregate, Curzon will be issued 59,829,060 new shares in Aura and 5,982,906 Options. Following completion of the share issues, Curzon will hold approximately 7.2% of the undiluted issued shares in the Aura.
- With the additional funds, Aura is well funded to progress the Project through to FID by Q1 2025
Aura MD and CEO, Andrew Grove commented:
“We are pleased to conclude the value accretive offtake restructure and we welcome Curzon – a leading global trader in uranium – as a new significant long term Aura shareholder and partner for the development of the Tiris Uranium Project. Curzon’s deep market insights and extensive networks will be of significant benefit to the development and successful operation of the Tiris Uranium Mine and will therefore be of enormous benefit to all Aura shareholders and stakeholders.”
Application for Admission and Total Voting Rights
Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the 59,829,060 new shares to be admitted to trading (“Admission”). It is expected that Admission will become effective on or around 20 August 2024.
Following the issue of the 59,829,060 shares to Curzon, the total issued share capital of the Company will consist of 848,462,427 ordinary shares of no par value each ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total current voting rights in the Company following Admission will be 848,462,427 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aura Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Woomera Secures Advanced Copper / Gold Project in World-Class Mongolian Copper Belt
Woomera Mining Limited (ASX: WML) (“Woomera”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a legally binding earn-in term sheet (“Agreement”) with Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC)(“Kincora”), granting the right to Woomera to earn a 100% interest in the Bronze Fox Project, located in the world-class Southern Gobi copper belt in Mongolia.
- Woomera signs binding term sheet to earn-in to the Bronze Fox Copper-Gold Project, located within the world-class Southern Gobi copper belt in Mongolia;
- Bronze Fox includes an Inferred Mineral Resource of 194.1 Mt of 0.2% Cu and 0.07 g/t Au containing 426kt of Cu and 437koz Au (refer page 2 for further details) for the West Kasulu prospect;
- The Inferred Resource covers a small section of one of three large near surface porphyry complexes with a number of drill ready priority targets defined;
- Woomera can earn an 80% interest in the Project (in two phases) by spending US$4m (with an election to acquire 100% once WML has earned its 80% interest);
- Drilling program scheduled to commence in the September quarter testing new greenfield and resource expansion targets;
- Firm commitments have been received for a $1.7m share placement with an additional $0.3m Share Purchase Plan to be offered to eligible shareholders.
The Agreement marks a quantum shift for Woomera, paving the way for the Company to explore for copper in an established porphyry copper belt, with field work expected to commence in the current quarter.
BRONZE FOX PROJECT
The Bronze Fox Project covers 175km2 and is located in the Southern Gobi porphyry belt of southern Mongolia, approximately 450km south of the capital Ulaanbataar. It represents an opportunity to secure an 80% interest (with the ability to move to 100% at Woomera’s election) in an underexplored world-class porphyry copper project with genuine Tier-1 potential. Drilling by Kincora totalling approximately 46,625 metres of Reverse Circulation and Diamond Core drilling has defined three shallow, large porphyry complexes, providing genuine new discovery potential, resource delineation and early-stage exploration plays.
Key project components include:
- Bronze Fox Licences: located in the rapidly developing Southern Gobi copper belt.
- two adjacent licences covering 175km2
- 3 underexplored, large and near surface porphyry systems
- plus other early-stage copper and gold targets.
- JORC Compliant Resource and Exploration Target (See Cautionary Statements below & Appendix)
- 194Mt at 0.26% copper equivalent (CuEq) at a 0.2% CuEq cutoff within a notional pit shell to a depth of approximately 325m below surface¹.
- additional Exploration Target for the West Kasulu prospect of between 100Mt and 300Mt at 0.25% to 0.35% CuEq². The Exploration Target comprises potential mineralisation below the current Mineral Resource from approximately 325m to 1,200m below surface.
- Existing mining licence with plans for second covering the full project.
- Team: Established in-country team of internationality experienced geologists with supporting infrastructure and Ulaanbaatar office.
- White Pearl Field Camp: Year-round facility supporting operational needs.
- Country Wide Database: Provides opportunities for new acquisitions in Mongolia.
The Mineral Resource and Exploration Target were first reported by Kincora Copper (ASX:KCC) under its ASX announcement dated 26th July 2022 entitled ‘Mineral resource and updated exploration target for Bronze Fox.’
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Woomera Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
