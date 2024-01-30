Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Linius Technologies Limited

Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions – is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a virtual conference hosted by CEO, James Brennan commencing at 12:00 noon (AEDT) on Wednesday, 31 January 2024.

Highlights:

  • Linius to hold virtual conference for shareholders and investors
  • IMG, the world’s leading sports and media company is now live with Linius Whizzard
  • Peach Belt Conference (PBC), Linius first customer in the highly repeatable US college sports market, is now live with Whizzard and Automated Highlights

Linius has reached a pivotal milestone this week with two important deployments going live with previously announced customers IMG and PBC.

Attendees will be presented with further details on these new customer deployments, the importance of these deployments in driving revenue growth, and general business updates from Q2 FY24 including:

  • IMG Video Archive: details on the live deployment of Linius Whizzard including demonstration of the solution
  • Peach Belt Conference: details on the live deployment of Linius Whizzard and Automated Highlights including demonstration of the solution
  • How these deployments are transformational for Linius’ commercial growth globally
  • Commercial and product development activities from Q2 FY34
  • Update on Linius’ pipeline and path towards profitability
  • Details on the Linius product road map and strategy

There will also be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation, where Linius team members will answer questions submitted by registered conference participants. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance to ir@linius.com.

Event: Linius Technologies - Virtual Conference
Presenting: James Brennan, CEO and Gerard Bongiorno, Chairman
When: Wednesday 31 January 2024, 12.00 noon AEDT
Where: Zoom Webinar, details provided upon registration at the following link https://linius.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Y5hr-cLMSKmVKAcTTh9M0Q

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

A recording of the session will also be made available for those unable to attend.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Linius Technologies Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

×