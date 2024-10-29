- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Linius and Fujitsu Partner to Unlock the Power of Video Worldwide
New global partnership delivers AI-powered video analytics that transform multimedia content and data into actionable insights
Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Fujitsu, a leading global digital transformation company.
Businesses, governments, and organisations can now unlock the full potential of their video data thanks to this new partnership, which combines Fujitsu’s expertise in systems integration and advanced AI-powered video analysis with Linius’s ground-breaking, patented “virtualised video” and “data-driven video assembly” technology.
The partnership delivers a suite of solutions that empower organisations to instantly search, analyse, and assemble video streams from multiple sources, creating meaningful narratives that reveal critical information and drive better decision-making. Leveraging Fujitsu’s expertise in systems integration, Fujitsu and Linius will develop solutions for individual customer needs, combining Linius’ existing platform and application programming interfaces (APIs) with Fujitsu Kozuchi for Vision, Fujitsu’s AI service.
It is expected to be particularly impactful in industries outside of Linius’ current markets, including security/surveillance, airport and transportation operations, border services, police/fire services operations, site/asset inspections and maintenance, retail analysis, consumer behaviour, and more.
Graeme Beardsell, Chief Executive Officer of Fujitsu Asia Pacific, said: “This partnership is a game- changer for businesses looking to leverage the power of video. By combining Linius’ innovative video platform with Fujitsu’s deep industry expertise and global reach, we are empowering organisations to unlock the true value of their video data, when combined with Fujitsu Kozuchi for Vision, Fujitsu’s AI service.”
James Brennan, Chief Executive Officer of Linius Technologies, said: “This partnership is a major milestone for Linius as we look to enter new markets, including security and public sector organisations. It allows us to bring the power of Linius Video Services to a wider audience, enabling organisations across industries worldwide to benefit from the transformative capabilities of our AI and data-driven video assembly. Working with Fujitsu, a worldwide leader in digital transformation, will help us redefine the way organisations interact with video, transforming data into actionable insights and driving real-world impact.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Click here for the full ASX Release
Linius Technologies
Investor Insight
For investors eyeing opportunities in the technology sector, Linius Technologies presents a compelling proposition. The company's value is rooted in several key factors: a patented, scalable technology; SaaS business model with predictable revenue streams and high potential for scalability; a growing market opportunity; and strategic industry partnerships.
Overview
In the rapidly evolving world of digital content, one company is making waves by revolutionizing how we interact with video, particularly in the sports industry. Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU), a cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider, is leveraging the power of data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the video content landscape.
Linius stands at the forefront of video content innovation, offering a unique platform that empowers users to search, curate and personalise video content with unprecedented ease and efficiency. By processing Virtualized Video as simply and efficiently as data, Linius has developed a solution that not only enhances user engagement but also opens up new avenues for content monetization.
The company's flagship product, Linius Whizzard, is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in video technology. This platform offers a suite of tools designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.
Company Highlights
- Linius Technologies is an Australia-based, cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider leveraging the power of data, AI and machine learning to transform the video content landscape.
- The company’s key technology, the Linius Video Virtualisation EngineTM, underlies their suite of products designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.
- The company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry, allowed it to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters.
- Linius is led by a management team with a successful track record in the technology, media and entertainment and financial services industries.
Key Technology: Linius Whizzard
At the heart of Linius' offerings is the Linius Whizzard platform. This innovative solution is designed to unlock the full potential of video content through a range of specialised features:
Whizzard Highlights: Automates the creation of highlight packages, saving time and resources for content creators.
Whizzard Captivate: Enables the creation of personalised video streams, enhancing viewer engagement.Whizzard Flick: Facilitates the production of ‘snackable’ video formats, catering to the growing demand for short-form content.
The versatility of the Whizzard platform extends beyond sports, offering potential applications for broadcasters and media companies across various industries. Its capabilities for video search, curation and publication provide a comprehensive solution for organizations looking to maximise the value of their video assets.
Scoring Big in the Sports Industry
While Linius' solutions have broad applications across various sectors, the company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry. This approach has allowed Linius to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters.
The sports sector presents a unique opportunity for video content optimization. With millions of passionate fans hungry for content, sports organizations are constantly seeking ways to enhance engagement and maximise the value of their video assets. Linius provides the tools to do just that, offering tailored solutions that address the specific needs of sports entities looking to elevate their content strategy.
To illustrate the practical applications of Linius' technology in sports, let's look at a couple of real-world examples:
IMG Partnership: IMG, a global leader in sports, events and media, selected Linius Whizzard to power its IMG Video Archive service. This partnership allows IMG to offer advanced video functionalities to their clients, enabling them to search, edit and distribute video content more efficiently than ever before.
US College Sports Market Entry: Linius has made significant inroads into the US sports market through deals with the Lone Star Conference and the Peach Belt Conference. These agreements demonstrate the scalability of Linius' solutions and mark a critical step in their international expansion strategy.
Management Team
James Brennan - CEO
CEO James Brennan is a dynamic leader with 20 years' experience in developing products and growing enterprise software and SaaS businesses. He has deep expertise in video, unified communications and educational technology with an outstanding track record of unlocking the latent potential of products and businesses. Brennan led transformation and growth at global companies including Integrated Research (ASX:IRI), Kaltura, BlueJeans Network and Polycom. He has a unique blend of sales, marketing, product management, and finance experience and is known for his commitment to building great teams and culture
Gerard Bongiorno - Chairman
Gerard Bongiorno is principal and co-CEO of Sapient Capital Partners, a merchant banking operation, and has over 25 years of professional experience in capital raisings and corporate advisory. Some of Bongiorno’s extensive experience include his roles in Challenger Limited (ASX:CGF), a diversified financial services firm, Village Roadshow and KPMG Corporate Finance, and his ongoing work as CEO of Sapient, raising capital both in Australia and internationally.
John Wallace - Director
US-based John Wallace has over 30 years of experience in tier 1 video and media organisations, across operations and sales, with an extensive understanding and experience in the technology, television and broadcasting industries. He most recently served as president & chief executive officer of Deluxe Entertainment Services, the media & entertainment Industry’s century-old post production and video distribution services company, and is active in the start-up investment community.
Barry McNeil - Director
Barry McNeil has over 25 years of experience in sports management and sports technology. He has led multiple sport-tech companies through rapid growth phases as CEO at Catapult Sports (ASX:CAT) and Prozone, which was acquired by StatsPerform in 2015. Currently, McNeill is founder & CEO at Bloom Sports Partners, a transformational sports advisory firm, helping sports leagues and growth-focused ownership groups find competitive advantage and sustained success.
Robert Scott - Advisory Board Member
A 30-year technology industry veteran and start-up specialist, US-based Robert Scott has an established reputation amongst industry insiders as a competitive turn-around agent, having led seven start-ups, two restarts and one internally incubated venture to successful outcomes. Currently, Scott is CEO of Cygilant, a leader in cybersecurity-as-a-service. He joined the company in 2018 and has since repositioned the company, launched a SOC-as-a-Service centre of excellence in Belfast, and implemented a best-of-breed technology strategy signing partnerships with Exclusive Networks, LogPoint and AT&T Cybersecurity.
David Butorac - Advisory Board Member
Over his 35-year career, Dubai-based David Butorac has worked in senior management and executive roles for some of the world’s leading media companies. His experience includes stints as CEO of multi-channel pay TV platform OSN (the MENA region’s premier pay TV platform), managing director of WIN Corporation, president (platforms) of the Star TV Network, group chief operating officer at Malaysia’s Astro, and head of operations for Sky UK. Butorac was named Media and Marketing Business Leader of the Year at the 2012 and 2015 Gulf Business Industry Awards and TMT Finance CEO of the Year (MENA) in 2015.
David Markus - Advisory Board Member
David Markus is a tech entrepreneur with a passion for innovation and value creation. After a career in IT management in Australia and England, he started an IT services company in Melbourne in 2002 that grew rapidly to be listed multiple times in fast-growth lists while winning awards for customer service. Having sold his company in 2019, his focus now is on helping others to scale. As a graduate of the AICD, he brings an appreciation of governance and customer focus to support the rapid deployment of technology in upscaling sales while delighting customers.
Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LNU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
Click here for the full ASX Release
Linius Technologies: Game-changing, Data-driven Personalized Video Content for the Sports and Broadcast Industry
Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) is a cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider leveraging data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to transform the video content landscape. Linius Technologies is making waves by revolutionizing how we interact with video, particularly in the sports industry. The company stands at the forefront of video content innovation by offering a unique platform that empowers users to search, curate and personalise video content with unprecedented ease and efficiency. Linius has developed a solution that not only enhances user engagement but also opens up new avenues for content monetization.
Linius Whizzard, the company's flagship product, offers a suite of tools designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.
Whizzard Highlights: Automates the creation of highlight packages, saving time and resources for content creators.
Whizzard Captivate: Enables the creation of personalised video streams, enhancing viewer engagement.Whizzard Flick: Facilitates the production of ‘snackable’ video formats, catering to the growing demand for short-form content.
Company Highlights
- Linius Technologies is an Australia-based, cutting-edge B2B SaaS provider leveraging data, AI and machine learning to transform the video content landscape.
- The company’s key technology, the Linius Video Virtualisation EngineTM, underlies their suite of products designed to transform static video content into dynamic, interactive experiences that cater to the individual preferences of viewers.
- The company has strategically focused its efforts on the sports industry, allowed it to establish a strong foothold among major leagues, federations, rights holders and broadcasters.
- Linius is led by a management team with a successful track record in the technology, media and entertainment and financial services industries.
This Linius Technologies profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) to receive an Investor Presentation
Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, 10 September 2024 following the release by LNU of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
Click here for the full ASX Release
Linius Funded with up to $3 Million Capital Raising
Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (‘Linius’ or ‘the Company’) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a capital raising initiative comprising binding commitments of $800,000 under a convertible note facility (Note Facility) and a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement) to raise $700,000 for an aggregate raising of up to $1.5 million before costs, in each case in part subject to shareholder approvals.
Highlights:
- Linius Media Solutions now proven with global tier-1 clients across most major sports
- New and existing partnerships with industry leaders Prime Focus, Magnifi, and Avid unlock significant scale
- Technology is scalable across the US$75 billion sports broadcasting market
- As a result the Company has secured $1.5 million in funding (before costs) via an equity placement from professional and sophisticated investors and commitments under a convertible note facility, partly subject to shareholder approvals
- Linius has also entered into a $1.5 million standby equity facility with Eli Capital that provides the Company with full control over the facility and flexibility in strengthening its balance sheet as part of its funding strategy
- Linius initiated cost reductions of nearly $1m annually, following completion of its latest product, Captivate
- Proceeds from the capital raising, combined with new products, partnerships, and a reduced cost base will accelerate Linius’ growth towards cashflow break-even in early FY26
In addition to the Note Facility and Placement, the Company has entered into a standby equity facility with Eli Capital Pty Ltd (Eli Capital) with up to $1.5 million worth of standby equity capital available to the Company at its discretion over the next 18 months (Equity Facility).
The aggregate of this capital raising initiative is $3 million (before costs) subject to shareholder approval, which given the scalable nature of existing Linius solutions provides the Company with significant runway to achieve its objective of cashflow break-even.
Building of deal momentum
Linius has materially penetrated the sports market with long term contracts working with over 100,000 hours of content from 15 different sporting codes (most recently in American Football), 40 different sporting federations, in all three of its target geographies. Linius Media Solutions has gained substantial validation and accelerating momentum from deployments with tier-1 customers including IMG, Cricket Australia, Inverleigh Media, and more. In FY24, the Company entered the US market with deployments for the North American Hockey League and USA Hockey, plus the Lone Star and Peach Belt Conferences in the US college sports market.
New Partners
This validation has led to partnerships with leading industry technology providers. In Q1 FY25, Linius entered into new partnership with Prime Focus Technologies and other global system integrators, in addition to existing partnerships with Magnifi and Avid.
Prime Focus is the world’s largest independent integrated media services company with customers including Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Amazon, MGM Studios and more. PFT will resell Linius’ AI-powered automated highlights and video personalisation technology to their existing and new sports and broadcast customers.
These industry leaders (Prime Focus, Avid and Magnifi) recognise the innovation and value in the Linius platform and products, leading them to partner with Linius to bring value to their current and future customers and opening significant scale and revenue growth for Linius.
New technology to increase deal size
Linius has also released its new fan engagement product called Captivate, based on its prior successes of creating new revenues for broadcasters & sports federations through the delivery of personalized video experiences. Captivate addresses a much larger potential market opportunity for Linius and its partners – direct engagement by the viewer/fan – unlocking the value of near-live highlights and archive content.
Cost Reductions
With development of Captivate complete and a more scalable go-to-market and deployment model with partners now in place, Linius has recently enacted cost reductions of nearly $1m annually across the business. The Company is confident in its ability to rapidly grow revenue and support new customers within this cost structure.
Significant new funding
As a consequence of this market validation, new products, partnerships, reduced cost base, and tight go-to-market plan, the Company has secured this significant funding package from professional and sophisticated investors who see the long term value of Linius and are supporting the Company with this capital raising initiative.
Proceeds from the capital raising will be used to execute Linius’ go to market plan towards cashflow break-even, accelerate near-term revenue growth through further penetration of the US and global sports market, and scale rapidly through execution of key partnerships including Magnifi and Avid.
Linius Non-Executive Chairman, Gerard Bongiorno, said, “The Linius board and management are delighted with this capital raising initiative as it will allow the company to focus on the execution of its business plan towards cashflow breakeven in early FY26. It will facilitate accelerated revenue from existing opportunities within global sports federations, broadcasters, and rights holders and accelerated growth enabled by our recently announced industry partnerships, with no need for additional costs.
“The structure of these facilities provides the best available outcome for shareholders, providing a long-term runway for the business while minimizing dilution. The company now has access to funding to capitalise on its significant near-term growth opportunities and, importantly, the raise allows management to drive the company towards cashflow breakeven.
“We want to thank our existing and new investors that supported this raise for their commitment and belief in the Linius business and team.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
Click here for the full ASX Release
Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference
Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (‘Linius’ or ‘the Company’) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a virtual conference, hosted by CEO, James Brennan. The presentation will be held at 09:00 (AEST) on Tuesday 10 September 2024.
The Company has continued to drive value for existing customers and execute on its go to market strategy in the sports and broadcast segments. Those attending the conference will be presented with how Linius Media Solutions is positioned to disrupt these markets with the world’s only personalised data-driven video assembly service, attracting interest from significant investors, partners, and customers. Topics will include:
- Linius’ recent capital raising initiative
- Execution of the Company’s go to market strategy including:
- New products
- New partnerships
- New contracts
- Demonstration of new product, Captivate
- Updated organization structure and the path to profitability
There will also be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation, where Linius team members will answer questions submitted by registered conference participants. Investors are invited to submit questions in advance to ir@linius.com.
Event: Linius Technologies - Market Update
Presenting: James Brennan, CEO and Gerard Bongiorno, Chairman
When: Tuesday 10 September 2024 at 09:00 AM AEST
Where: Zoom Webinar, details provided upon registration at the following link https://linius.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CD5AT6u9TUyn1QRl7lJTEw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
A recording of the session will also be made available for those unable to attend.
This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Linius Board of Directors.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Linius Board of Directors.
Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report 30 June 2024
Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Company or Linius) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.
Reporting period
Report for the current period is for the year ended 30 June 2024.
Prior corresponding period information is for the year ended 30 June 2023.
Results for announcement to the market
Dividends
No dividends were paid or declared during the financial period and it is not proposed to pay dividends.
No dividends have previously been declared or paid in prior financial periods and there are no dividend reinvestment plans in place.
Details of entities over which control has been gained during the period
None.
Details of entities over which control has been lost during the period
None.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Linius Technologies, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
