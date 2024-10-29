Linius and Fujitsu Partner to Unlock the Power of Video Worldwide

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Boss Energy Limited

BOE:AU

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Purepoint Uranium

PTU:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius and Fujitsu Partner to Unlock the Power of Video Worldwide

New global partnership delivers AI-powered video analytics that transform multimedia content and data into actionable insights

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Fujitsu, a leading global digital transformation company.

Businesses, governments, and organisations can now unlock the full potential of their video data thanks to this new partnership, which combines Fujitsu’s expertise in systems integration and advanced AI-powered video analysis with Linius’s ground-breaking, patented “virtualised video” and “data-driven video assembly” technology.

The partnership delivers a suite of solutions that empower organisations to instantly search, analyse, and assemble video streams from multiple sources, creating meaningful narratives that reveal critical information and drive better decision-making. Leveraging Fujitsu’s expertise in systems integration, Fujitsu and Linius will develop solutions for individual customer needs, combining Linius’ existing platform and application programming interfaces (APIs) with Fujitsu Kozuchi for Vision, Fujitsu’s AI service.

It is expected to be particularly impactful in industries outside of Linius’ current markets, including security/surveillance, airport and transportation operations, border services, police/fire services operations, site/asset inspections and maintenance, retail analysis, consumer behaviour, and more.

Graeme Beardsell, Chief Executive Officer of Fujitsu Asia Pacific, said: “This partnership is a game- changer for businesses looking to leverage the power of video. By combining Linius’ innovative video platform with Fujitsu’s deep industry expertise and global reach, we are empowering organisations to unlock the true value of their video data, when combined with Fujitsu Kozuchi for Vision, Fujitsu’s AI service.”

James Brennan, Chief Executive Officer of Linius Technologies, said: “This partnership is a major milestone for Linius as we look to enter new markets, including security and public sector organisations. It allows us to bring the power of Linius Video Services to a wider audience, enabling organisations across industries worldwide to benefit from the transformative capabilities of our AI and data-driven video assembly. Working with Fujitsu, a worldwide leader in digital transformation, will help us redefine the way organisations interact with video, transforming data into actionable insights and driving real-world impact.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Linius Technologies, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:lnuemerging tech investingesports investingartificial intelligence investinglinius technologies limitedtechnology investing
LNU:AU
Linius Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Linius Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Linius Technologies

Linius Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of LNU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU)

Linius Technologies: Game-changing, Data-driven Personalized Video Content for the Sports and Broadcast Industry


Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Linius Technologies Limited (‘LNU’) will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, 10 September 2024 following the release by LNU of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Linius Funded with up to $3 Million Capital Raising

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (‘Linius’ or ‘the Company’) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to announce a capital raising initiative comprising binding commitments of $800,000 under a convertible note facility (Note Facility) and a placement of new fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Placement) to raise $700,000 for an aggregate raising of up to $1.5 million before costs, in each case in part subject to shareholder approvals.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (‘Linius’ or ‘the Company’) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions portfolio – is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a virtual conference, hosted by CEO, James Brennan. The presentation will be held at 09:00 (AEST) on Tuesday 10 September 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report 30 June 2024

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Company or Linius) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Linius Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Linius Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Conductive Anomalies Identified at Hulk

Industrial Forward Osmosis Update

1st Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities & Cash Report and 4C for the Quarter ended 30 September 2024

Related News

Lithium Investing

Multiple Conductive Anomalies Identified at Hulk

lithium investing

Industrial Forward Osmosis Update

Uranium Investing

1st Quarter Activities and Appendix 5B

copper investing

Termination of Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement

oil and gas investing

Quarterly Update on Activities for the Period to 30 September 2024

uranium investing

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2024

×