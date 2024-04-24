Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Copper Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Acquisition of Bengal Mining - Highly Prospective Lithium Projects in Brazil’s Lithium Valley

Galan Signs Pivotal Commercial Agreement with Catamarca Government to Commercialise Lithium Chloride Concentrate

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Options Kachiwiss Uranium Project and Other Uranium Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Carbon Done Right

KLX:CC

International Graphite

IG6:AU

CVD Equipment Corporation

CVV:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
International Graphite

Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

On 24 April 2024, International Graphite Limited (ACN 624 579 326) (IG6 or the Company) announced that it has received firm commitments for a placement of 24,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.125 per Share to sophisticated, institutional and professional investors, successfully raising $3,000,000 (Placement).

The Shares to be issued under the Placement will be issued on 29 April 2024 utilising the Company’s placement capacities pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

Mr Phillip Hearse, IG6’s Non-Executive Chairman, has also agreed to participate in the Placement on the same terms as unrelated participants in the Placement up to the value of $200,000, subject to the approval of IG6 shareholders at a general meeting to be convened following the completion of the Offer (defined below).

In order to provide Eligible Shareholders (defined below) with the ability to participate in the Company’s capital raising activities, the Company is pleased to provide details of a Share Purchase Plan (Plan) as announced by the Company to the ASX on 24 April 2024.

Under the Plan, Eligible Shareholders will have the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at the same issue price as the Placement ($0.125 per Share), irrespective of the size of their shareholding in IG6, without incurring brokerage or transaction costs.

The offer under the Plan (Offer) is intending to raise a maximum of $1,000,000 on the terms and conditions contained in this document (Terms and Conditions). The Company may elect to accept oversubscriptions or alternatively close the Offer early and/or scale back applications at its absolute discretion.

Shareholders eligible to participate in the Plan

Participation under the Plan is optional and is available exclusively to shareholders of the Company who are registered as holders of Shares as at 5:00pm (WST) on 23 April 2024 (Record Date) and whose registered address is in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).

Share Purchase Plan

The Plan entitles Eligible Shareholders, irrespective of the size of their shareholding in IG6, to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at an issue price of $0.125 per Share (Price) being the same issue price as the Shares offered to sophisticated and professional investors under the Placement. The Price of $0.125 per Share under the Plan represents a discount of 15.08% to the volume weighted average market price of the Shares over the last 14 trading days on which sales in the Shares were recorded prior to the date the Plan was announced on 24 April 2024, being $0.1472.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgraphite stocksgraphite mininggraphite explorationasx:ig6graphite investingGraphite Investing
IG6:AU
International Graphite
Sign up to get your FREE

International Graphite Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
International Graphite

Successful $3.0M Placement and launch of Share Purchase Plan Offer

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) (the Company or International Graphite) has received firm commitments for a placement of 24.0M new shares to sophisticated and professional investors at an issue price of $0.125 per new share successfully raising $3.0M (before costs) (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of International Graphite Limited (‘IG6’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of IG6, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 24 April 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

WA Government Awards $6.5 Million to Australia’s First Downstream Graphite Plant

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is delighted to announce it has received an additional $6.5 million grant from the Western Australian Government to establish Australia’s first downstream graphite processing plant. The award builds on two years of establishment work and brings the Company’s total funding from the State’s Collie Just Transition Program to $8.5 million.

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech - Share Purchase Plan Prospectus

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) has released its Prospectus announcement.
Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech – Launch of Share Purchase Plan

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC and FRA: A3Y) is delighted to announce the opportunity for eligible shareholders of the Company to participate in an equity raising via a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to raise up to $5 million.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland.

Strong Project Development Scenario for Springdale, International Graphite CEO Says

Purification testwork on graphite concentrates from International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) Springdale graphite project achieved results ranging from 99.96 percent loss on ignition (LOI) to 99.97 percent LOI, which exceeds the purity requirements of major lithium-ion batteries. Andrew Worland, the company’s managing director and CEO, noted that the project has great attributes that make it stand out.

“It's got a significant resource ... so we'll be mining there for 50 (to) 60 years, and that's still with a lot of exploration potential for the asset,” he explained. "The other attributes of it that makes it unique and compelling for investors are its cost structure, and a lot of that has to do with Mother Nature, frankly. The mineralisation itself is a fine graphite, so we've got a very simple flotation process. ... We have one product, which means a simple flow sheet and lower capital cost."

International Graphite released key findings from its new Springdale-Collie integrated mine-to-market scoping study in January, saying they indicate a multi-decade operating life.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
International Graphite
Sign up to get your FREE

International Graphite Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Successful $3.0M Placement and launch of Share Purchase Plan Offer

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – March 2024

March Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex March 2024 Quarter Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – March 2024

Gold Investing

Indicator Minerals in Gold Exploration (Updated 2024)

Gold Investing

Rio Silver Inc. Proposes to Extend Warrant Expiry Date

Uranium Investing

Boss' Honeymoon Restart a Success, First Drum of Uranium Produced

Nickel Market Outlook: Australia Edition

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as New VP Exploration for Brazil Operations

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Receives A Non-Binding Cash Offer To Sell Interests In Two American Hydro Projects

×