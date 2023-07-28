Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Horizon Power To Purchase VFB For Long Duration Energy Storage Pilot

VSUN Energy vanadium flow battery project for high renewable energy penetration

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary VSUN Energy Pty Ltd has signed an agreement with Western Australia’s regional energy provider, Horizon Power, for the purchase, installation and commissioning of a VFB in Kununurra, Western Australia.

KEY POINTS

  • Western Australian regional energy provider Horizon Power has entered into a contract with VSUN Energy to purchase its first vanadium flow battery (VFB) for a long duration storage pilot in regional Western Australia.
  • VSUN Energy to purchase, install and commission the VFB for Horizon Power in Kununurra, northern Western Australia.
  • Project will increase understanding of VFB use for long duration energy storage and fossil fuel reduction scenarios in Horizon Power’s microgrids across regional and remote Western Australia.
  • Battery to be supplied by leading global VFB manufacturer Invinity Energy Systems plc (AIM: IES).

The 220kWh battery, which can deliver up to 78kW of power, will be sourced from leading global VFB manufacturer Invinity Energy Systems plc (AIM: IES).

The use of long duration energy storage, in the form of VFBs, could assist Horizon Power to accelerate the decarbonisation of its energy network, which covers 2.3 million square kilometres (see Figure 1). The VFB will be used for Horizon Power’s long duration energy storage pilot which aims to increase understanding of how this technology can provide long periods of 100% renewable energy supply in regional and remote energy systems across Western Australia.

AVL’s Chief Executive Officer, Graham Arvidson comments, “This is the first contracted VFB project for an Australian energy utility. VSUN Energy has been actively pursuing opportunities for VFB deployments and is seeing an increased interest from all energy sectors for this effective energy storage technology which uses vanadium at its core. Horizon Power has chosen to be one of the early movers in Australia in support of a technology game changer for the many microgrids in the country. Horizon Power’s support of the VFB technology will also assist AVL and VSUN Energy’s planned vertical integration “pit to battery” strategy. Future VFB projects in Australia will not only be deployed locally, but have significant local content, including AVL’s vanadium electrolyte from its plant which is currently under construction in Wangara, Western Australia.”


Figure 1 - Horizon Power service area

Horizon Power’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephanie Unwin, said that the pilot would support the organisation’s focus on solving the important technical problem of long duration storage and performance in harsh conditions, providing a pathway to reaching its decarbonisation goals.

“Long duration energy storage provides backup power during times of peak demand or when the power supply is interrupted, storing high volumes of excess energy when demand is low and the ability to shift energy storage into the night. It can also minimise the need for costly fossil fuel generation and grid infrastructure upgrades.

The VFB is specifically designed to deliver large amounts of energy over a long period of time and is temperature resilient – which is critical for our unique regional and remote networks.

This is an exciting trial which will allow us to increase our understanding of the technology in a regional energy system and its ability to provide long periods of 100% renewable energy.”

Matt Harper, Chief Commercial Officer at Invinity Energy Systems, comments, “Due to their durability, safety and reliability, vanadium flow batteries have a vital role to play in reducing the use of fossil fuels in power generation, particularly in remote communities. Invinity is pleased to be supplying this proven and commercialised technology, that has its roots in Australia, for VSUN Energy and Horizon Power who are spearheading the use of alternative-to-lithium batteries in an important market for Invinity.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Largo Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce it has published its Sustainability Report for the year ended December 31, 2022, outlining its activities across its mining operation in Brazil and clean energy business in the United States.

Largo to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 results and other updates on Thursday, August 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3rk2Eqz to receive an instant automated call back.

Largo Reports Improvements to Production in Q2 2023 and Begins Commissioning of its Ilmenite Concentration Plant; Francesco D'Alessio Appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy

Q2 2023 and Other Highlights

  • V 2 O 5 production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) in Q2 2023 vs. 3,084 tonnes produced in Q2 2022 and 25% above production in Q1 2023
  • V 2 O 5 production of 676 tonnes in April, 945 tonnes in May and 1,018 tonnes in June
  • The Company achieved normalized production levels in June after completing the following actions in Q2 2023: the completion of its infill drilling campaign for 2023 resulting in a further refinement of the Company's short-term mining model, the completion of upgrades to its crushing process as well as an improvement in its mining performance over levels seen in Q1 2023
  • The Company completed all planned upgrades to its crushing process in Q2 2023, including the installation of a new dry magnetic separator and updates to its crushing circuit, which is expected to reduce operational maintenance costs and provide more flexibility in the blending of different ores to stabilize V 2 O 5 production going forward
  • Global V 2 O 5 recovery rate 3 of 81.0% in Q2 2023 vs. 81.8% in Q2 2022
  • The Company completed construction of its ilmenite concentration plant in June and subsequently began commissioning of the facility shortly thereafter; The Company expects to complete the commissioning phase in Q3 2023 and start a gradual ramp-up of ilmenite production in Q4 2023
  • V 2 O 5 equivalent sales of 2,557 tonnes in Q2 2023 vs. 3,291 tonnes sold in Q2 2022 due to lower available inventory
  • During Q2 2023, the average benchmark price per lb of V 2 O 5 in Europe was $8.46, a 24% decrease from the average of $11.08 seen in Q2 2022 following softer spot market demand during the quarter, primarily due to adverse conditions in the Chinese and European steel sectors
  • Francesco D'Alessio was appointed as President of Largo Clean Energy ("LCE")
  • Cold commissioning of LCE's Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") was completed in Q2 2023; Hot commissioning and provisional acceptance by EGPE is expected in Q3 2023
  • 2023 production, sales, cost and capital expenditures guidance remain unchanged

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,639 tonnes (5.8 million lbs 1 ) and sales of 2,557 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent, respectively, in Q2 2023.

vanadium periodic symbol

Vanadium Market Update: H1 2023 in Review

Demand for vanadium was projected to continue growing at the end of 2022, with the battery segment receiving special attention from investors amid the world's ongoing transition away from fossil fuels and toward green energy.

Most vanadium output is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar. But vanadium’s use in energy storage is boosting interest in this battery metal.

With the first half of 2023 now over, the Investing News Network (INN) caught up with analysts, economists and experts alike to find out what’s ahead for vanadium supply, demand and prices. Here's what they had to say.

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Fatality Following Injuries Sustained at its Maracás Menchen Mine Chemical Plant

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is deeply saddened to report an employee fatality as a result of an accident that occurred on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the chemical plant of the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine, located in Bahia State, Brazil. The injured party was transported to local medical facilities in Jequié, Bahia State, where, after receiving medical attention, he was pronounced deceased. One other contractor involved in the incident suffered minor injuries and has been discharged from the hospital. Largo immediately launched an investigation into how this tragedy occurred and is working with local authorities to determine the cause.

