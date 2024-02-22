Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "). NAH was responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1. Going forward, any joint operations involving Test Well Area #1 will be shared by NAH and HEVI at an 80% and 20% ratio, respectively. NAH and HEVI plan to complete, test and evaluate Test Well Area #1 in the coming weeks to verify the presence of helium and assess commerciality of this potential helium discovery, and will keep investors updated on progress.
Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update
Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, reports that its partner and operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has initiated the completion operations for the well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (“9-35 Well”). The 9-35 Well has been perforated and production testing and evaluation operations are currently ongoing.
Additionally, HEVI provides an update on the well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (“2-31 Well”), HEVI’s first helium discovery as announced on November 21, 2023. The Company is pleased to report that its partner and operator, NAH, has effectively stimulated the 2-31 Well and is currently testing and evaluating the results.
Further, the Company’s partner and operator, NAH, is continuing the completion, testing and evaluation operations on the well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (“9-18 Well”).
The Company will provide further updates on the 9-35 Well, the 2-31 Well and the 9-18 Well, all of which the Company maintains a 20% working interest in, as the results are evaluated.
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes an updated corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
|Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
|Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
|Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
|heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
StatementRegardingForward-LookingInformation
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developmentsintheindustrytodiffermateriallyfromtheanticipatedresults,performanceorachievementsexpressedorimplied bysuchforward-lookingstatements.Forwardlookingstatementsarestatementsthatarenothistoricalfactsandaregenerally, butnotalways,identifiedbythewords"expects,""plans,""anticipates,""believes,""intends,""estimates,""projects,""potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, timeline of future updates on the 9-35 Well, the 2-31 Well and the 9-18 Well, the future completion and/or testing and/or evaluation activities for the 9-35 Well, the 2-31 Well and/or the 9-18 Well and the success thereof, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertaintiesand other factorswhichmaycause ouractualresults,performance orachievements,or other future events, to bematerially different from any futureresults,performanceor achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Suchfactorsand risksinclude,among others:NAHmaybe unsuccessfulindrillingcommerciallyproductive wells; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer plans for the completion, testing and evaluation of the 9-35 Well, the 2-31 Well and/or the 9-18 Well; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company’s working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potentialdelays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
Whenrelyingonforward-lookingstatementsandinformationtomakedecisions,investorsandothersshouldcarefullyconsider the foregoing factorsand risks other uncertainties and potentialevents.The Company hasassumed that the material factors referredtointhepreviousparagraphswillnotcausesuchforward-lookingstatementsandinformationtodiffermateriallyfrom actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place unduerelianceonanyforward-lookinginformation.Suchinformation,althoughconsideredreasonablebymanagementatthe timeofpreparation,mayprovetobeincorrectandactualresultsmaydiffermateriallyfromthoseanticipated.Forward-looking statementscontainedinthisnewsreleaseareexpresslyqualifiedbythiscautionarystatement.Theforward-lookingstatements containedinthisnewsreleasearemadeasofthedateofthisnewsrelease.TheCompanydoesnotintend,andexpressly disclaimsanyintentionorobligationto,updateorreviseanyforward-lookingstatementswhetherasaresultofnew information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
NeithertheTSXVentureExchangenoritsRegulationServicesProvider(asthatterm isdefinedinthepoliciesoftheTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI), to receive an Investor Presentation
Overview
Home to the largest helium purification facility in Canada and one of the most highly concentrated helium resources in the world, the province of Saskatchewan is an emerging jurisdiction for helium exploration and production. With its proximity to the US, one of the world’s largest helium consumers, the province is accelerating the development of its helium sector.
Through the Helium Action Plan, launched in 2021, the Saskatchewan government aims to improve its competitiveness and increase investments across the helium value chain: from exploration and production to innovation, processing and exports.
Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI) is a Canadian helium exploration and production company focused on developing its helium assets in southern Saskatchewan. It’s leveraging Saskatchewan’s value proposition as a ‘green’ alternative to harvesting helium as a byproduct of natural gas. HEVI owns land rights to approximately 5.6 million acres, representing the largest land package in Canada controlled by a public entity.
HEVI’s land package is located in a helium-rich area and in close proximity to the US market, which is among the largest helium consumers in the world.
HEVI selected southern Saskatchewan for a variety of reasons. First, the decaying uranium in the area’s basement rocks has produced significant helium reserves throughout southern Saskatchewan. Second, Helium Evolution’s target geological formation, known as “The Deadwood”, contains up to 2 percent proven helium content alongside more than 95 percent nitrogen content. Existing geophysical data is readily available and will help Helium Evolution select the best drill targets.
Why does this matter? The presence of nitrogen as the carrier gas allows Helium Evolution to vent the gas in an environmentally friendly manner while also providing cost advantages during the helium extraction and liquefaction processes. Additionally, drilling for helium is similar to extracting conventional natural gas, meaning there’s no need for specialized equipment, and management’s existing oil and gas development expertise can be leveraged. Low-cost vertical drilling is all that’s required for HEVI to begin extraction.
HEVI’s unique competitive advantage comes in the form of a farm-out agreement with and a $3.5-million equity investment by North American Helium (NAH). The farm-out deal enables NAH to drill five development wells on HEVI land, with an option for two additional wells, offering HEVI near-term drilling catalysts that can accelerate cash flow generation without incurring up-front capital costs, all while retaining 99 percent of its land base.
The agreement also provides HEVI, at no cost, NAH’s proprietary seismic recently used to drill three successful and producing NAH wells in the Mankota area, giving HEVI greater insight and valuable data that can be used in identifying future targets.
HEVI’s landholding is adjacent to NAH’s discovery of two helium pools at Mankota and Cadillac. The Mankota Pool is a nitrogen-rich reserve with helium concentrations of 0.94 percent to 1.08 percent.
HEVI land is adjacent to NAH’s Cadillac and Mankota Discoveries
In November 2023, HEVI made its first joint helium discovery with NAH following the completion of the Deadwood zone and initial testing of the joint well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (Joint Well #1). The well underwent a series of tests to confirm flow rates, reservoir boundaries and gas composition, all of which represent important data points to help inform future development plans in the area. Joint Well #1 had helium concentrations of 0.95 percent – more than three times the 0.3 percent level deemed commercially viable – and 96 percent nitrogen. This gas composition is consistent with NAH's producing helium pool 15 kilometers to the north, supporting HEVI's belief that the area offers meaningful potential for commercial helium development.
HEVI is led by an impressive management team with a combined 150 years of resource development experience, including engineering, geological and executive management across the corporate landscape. CEO Greg Robb boasts 35 years of direct experience in Western Canada, where he focused on the acquisition and development of natural resources in the region. Patrick Mills, COO, brings over three decades of executive, managerial and engineering experience in Western Canada. Kristi Kunec, CFO, brings over 15 years of financial experience to HEVI, with a proven track record that includes leading the corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting functions for growing resource companies. Furthermore, vice-president John Kanderka has 40 years of directly applicable experience in the energy and mineral sectors, serving as an officer in both public and private entities. The management team is complemented by a strong board of directors, including the former premier of Saskatchewan, Brad Wall.
Company Highlights
- Helium Evolution Incorporated (HEVI) is capitalizing on the untapped potential of Saskatchewan’s helium resource.
- The company has land rights to approximately 5.6 million acres, representing the largest land package held by a public company in North America.
- HEVI made its first helium discovery with 0.95 percent helium concentration at Joint Well #1, confirming an important step along HEVI's journey to achieving scalable helium production.
- HEVI’s Saskatchewan holdings put the company in a natural resource-friendly province with a skilled local workforce and a supportive government.
- HEVI is focused on helium extraction in wells that have nitrogen as the carrier gas, creating an environmentally friendly operation that will also create a cost advantage during the extraction and liquefaction processes.
- HEVI’s land package contains significant helium targets created by radioactive decay; existing exploration data will help the company select drill targets offering higher probabilities of success.
- Enhanced farm-out agreement with North American Helium provides HEVI near-term drilling catalysts that can accelerate cash flow generation without incurring up-front capital costs.
- The company is led by an impressive management team with a combined 150 years of experience in resource development and executive leadership.
Key Project
The Deadwood
Helium Evolution is targeting a geological formation known as “The Deadwood Sand Reservoir” for its initial exploration and development. More than 185 potential helium anomalies have already been identified.
Project Highlights:
- Existing Geophysical Data: Helium Evolution has acquired a significant amount of data, including well logs, aeromagnetic data and seismic data to assess the best drill targets.
- Simple Drilling Process: Drilling for helium is similar to conventional natural gas drilling, only requiring a vertical drill and does not require specialized equipment or fracture stimulation.
- Nitrogen Carrier Gas: Nitrogen is the primary carrier gas, allowing for environmentally friendly venting and a cost advantage during extraction and liquefaction
- Nearby Wells: A nearby helium development, the Mankota Pool, has demonstrated a nitrogen-rich reserve boasting helium contents of up to 1.08 percent and has a nearby helium production facility.
- Competitive Advantage: Farm-out agreement with NAH, wherein NAH will cover 100 percent of the cost of drilling five wells, with an option for two additional potential wells, for an 80 percent interest in that well’s section, plus nine contiguous sections of land (40,960 net acres). HEVI retains 20 percent working interest in earned lands and each successful well drilled by NAH, and the right to participate in development wells at 20 percent working interest.
- First helium discovery in November 2023: Initial testing of the joint well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (Joint Well #1) confirmed helium concentrations of 0.95 percent – more than three times the 0.3 percent level deemed commercially viable – and 96 percent nitrogen.
Management Team
Greg Robb - President and Chief Executive Officer
Greg Robb brings more than 35 years of experience across all facets of Western Canadian energy resource activity, including exploration and development, acquisitions and dispositions, and reserve valuations. He previously held executive positions in several E&P companies and founded Salvo Energy Corp. in 2006. He has extensive experience in heavy oil, shallow gas, coal bed methane, deep basin tight gas, and conventional oil and gas plays, evaluating over $500 million of acquired assets.
Patrick Mills - Chief Operating Officer
Patrick Mills has more than 36 years of executive, managerial, and engineering and operational experience in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. He previously founded Mustang Resources and Pegasus Oil & Gas, where he held executive and board positions, as well as technical and managerial positions with Texaco, Imperial Oil and Startech Energy.
Kristi Kunec - Chief Financial Officer
Kristi Kunec has more than 15 years of financial experience, with a proven track record that includes leading the corporate finance, organizational planning and financial reporting functions for growing resource companies. Over the last 13 months, she has served as part-time controller for Kanata Clean Power & Climate Technologies, and prior to it, she was chief financial officer and corporate secretary for Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE). Kunec directly contributed to the growth of the company from approximately 100 boe/d to 24,000 boe/d, which included closing four equity offerings that raised more than $170 million, and the completion of two corporate and seven asset acquisitions. Prior to Pine Cliff, Kunec was controller for North American Oil Trust, corporate controller for Orion Oil & Gas, and manager of financial reporting for TransGlobe Energy. After graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan, she began her career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP in 2003, earning her CPA, CA designation in May of 2006.
John Kanderka - VP, Corporate Development
John Kanderka has more than 40 years of experience in the energy and mineral sectors as an officer and director of private and public entities. He founded multiple companies leading to a wide array of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, buyouts, and corporate restructuring. He is currently a director of Orestone Mining and chairman and founder of Visionary Gold.
James P. Baker - Chairman of the Board
James Baker has over 40 years of resource development experience in Saskatchewan and Alberta in field operations, consulting, and executive-level positions. Extensive experience consulting to industry and government in oil and gas, power, and paper recycling. Currently a board member of Kineticor Resource, a former director of SaskEnergy, Hanson Engineering, and Heritage Gas.
Brad Wall - Director
Brad Wall is a special advisor in the Osler Calgary office. Prior to joining Osler, he was in politics for 18 years where he demonstrated a consistent ability to bring political and business leaders together as he implemented creative ways to bolster the Province’s economic well-being. Wall was elected as Premier of Saskatchewan and helped lead the province to a period of record population and economic growth, export expansion, record infrastructure investment and tax reductions while helping to earn the province's first-ever AAA credit rating. Wall offers Osler clients his strategic insight and guidance, particularly in relation to the energy and agri-food industries.
Philip Hughes - Director
Phillip Hughes has served as president and chief executive officer of five energy companies across Canada. He has extensive North American and international experience in electrical generation, transmission and distribution, oil and gas and natural gas transmission, distribution and processing. Currently, Hughes serves as chairman of Oceanic Wind Energy Group and of Kineticor Resource.
Michael Graham - Director
Michael Graham is an independent businessman with over 35 years of oil and gas experience. Graham served as an executive vice-president of EnCana Corporation from April 14, 2005, and served as its president of the Canadian Division until February 2012. Graham also serves on the board of directors of Halo Exploration and Saguaro Resources.
Jeff Barber - Director
Jeff Barber was a co-founder and managing partner of a boutique M&A advisory firm in Calgary. He was an investment banker with national investment firms and began his career as an economist with Deloitte LLP. Barber has served on the board of Standard Lithium since 2017 and has been an independent businessman since September 2018. He has been a founder, director, and chief financial officer of Hiku Brands Company since 2016. He is a CFA charter holder and holds a master’s degree in finance and economics from the University of Alberta.
Heather Isidoro - Director
Heather Isidoro has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry, the last 17 of which were focused on business development, most recently as the vice president of Business Development with Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. She specializes in acquisitions and divestitures, reserves valuations, and financial modeling. Isidoro is president and a director of the Petroleum Acquisitions and Divestitures Association, and a trustee of the University of Saskatchewan Engineering Advancement Trust. She has a BSc in geological engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and an MBA from Athabasca University.
Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes an updated corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
| Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https:// www.heliumevolution.ca/
|Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
|heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, future updates on exploration and development activities, timeline of the completion, testing and evaluation stage for Test Well Area #1 and the success thereof, presence of helium and commerciality of the potential discovery at Test Well Area #1 and, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer plans for the completion, testing and evaluation of Test Well Area #1; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company's working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed
Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and is proceeding with casing of the second joint well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 "), on lands near Mankota in Saskatchewan. NAH will complete, test and evaluate the well in the coming weeks to confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.
HEVI also confirms that the NAH farm-out well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 ") is scheduled to spud in early January, subject to surface conditions and rig availability. Test Well Area #1 is located on native prairie lands where regulatory requirements only allow drilling access when the ground is frozen, which had previously delayed the spud timing as announced November 21, 2023 .
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes the Company's current corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
| Greg Robb, President and CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
|Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
|heviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the casing of Joint Well #2, timing of completion, testing and evaluation of Joint Well #2, timing of the spud of Test Well Area #1, the Company's expectation regarding the presence of helium and commerciality of Joint Well #2, the Company's expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells, NAH may defer the casing, completion and testing of Joint Well #2; NAH may defer or abandon the drilling of Test Well Area #1; the Company may elect not to participate in the completion operation for Joint Well #2; the Company may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its drilling plans; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well
Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has spud the previously announced joint well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 ") on joint lands held at Mankota in Saskatchewan. Joint Well #2 is approximately six kilometers north of HEVI's helium discovery at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "), as announced on November 21, 2023 .
HEVI will participate in the drilling of Joint Well #2 at its 20% working interest, which is estimated to cost the Company approximately $0.4 million net. Funding of the Company's share of Joint Well #2 is supported by HEVI's strong working capital position which totaled $7.8 million at September 30, 2023.
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website , which includes an updated corporate presentation , and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
| Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
|Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
|info@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, the Company's working capital position and financial flexibility, the estimated cost of Joint Well #2, statements around the helium discovery at Joint Well #1, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: NAH may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company or NAH may choose not to bring Joint Well #1 onto production; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company's working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update
Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").
Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on HEVI's website .
Three and Nine Month Periods Ended September 30, 2023 Highlights:
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
| Tabular amounts in thousands of
Canadian Dollars, except share and per share amounts
| September
30, 2023
| September
30, 2022
| September
30, 2023
| September
30, 2022
|Financial
|Net loss
|592
|3,847
|1,234
|6,843
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|0.01
|0.04
|0.01
|0.09
|Cash
|7,072
|9,482
|7,072
|9,482
|Working capital
|7,766
|9,271
|7,766
|9,271
|Total assets
|12,720
|13,644
|12,720
|13,644
| Total liabilities
|496
|625
|496
|625
| Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted 1
|96,033,974
|96,033,974
|96,033,974
|72,453,538
|1 The weighted average number of common shares outstanding is not increased for outstanding stock options and warrants when the effect is anti-dilutive.
During the first three quarters of 2023, HEVI continued to execute on its focused strategy of developing the Company's 5.6 million acres of helium rights in southern Saskatchewan and advancing its ultimate goal of producing and selling helium, generating cash flow and driving positive returns for shareholders. HEVI has remained committed to maintaining ongoing financial flexibility, demonstrated by a positive working capital position of $7.8 million at September 30, 2023.
Operations Update
As announced earlier today, the Company is pleased to re-confirm HEVI's first joint helium discovery with its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), following completion of the Deadwood zone and initial testing of the joint well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "). Joint Well #1 underwent a series of tests to confirm flow rates, reservoir boundaries and gas composition, all of which represent important data points to help inform future development plans in the area. Joint Well #1 had helium concentrations of 0.95%, more than three times the 0.3% level deemed commercially viable, and 96% nitrogen, with the balance comprised of fractional percentages of minor component gases.
Joint Well #1 demonstrated rates and pressures that remained steady throughout the entire flow test period, indicating a stable and productive reservoir, and the well flow tested at 1.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) and 6,000 kiloPascals (kPa) flowing tubing pressure. A post-flow pressure transient analysis evaluated by a third-party was positive, suggesting the deliverability of Joint Well #1 could potentially increase by four to six times with stimulation. Further, negligible water (0.6 cubic meters) was produced by the well during the test period, which is favorable for helium recovery and processing.
The Company is very encouraged by the results of Joint Well #1, which confirm the potential of the Deadwood formation as a significant source of helium in the region. HEVI is currently in discussions with the operator, NAH, regarding the next steps on Joint Well #1, as well as future exploration and development plans in the area.
Given unseasonably warm weather across the western prairies and forecasts for above normal temperatures, surface access issues have delayed the drilling of two wells previously announced by the Company and its farm-in partner, NAH , at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 "), of which HEVI has a 20% working interest, and the NAH farm-out well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "). Since both Joint Well #2 and Test Well Area #1 are located on native prairie lands, regulatory requirements restrict drilling access during periods when the ground is not frozen. NAH and HEVI anticipate drilling the wells as soon as possible, subject to rig availability.
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes the Company's current corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
| Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: http://www.heliumevolution.ca/
|Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
|info@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding the Company and/or NAH's exploration and drilling plans, the timing of drilling Joint Well #2 and Test Well Area #1, future production from Joint Well #1, the Company's expectations regarding scalable helium production from its land generally, the Company and/or NAH's plans with respect to stimulation of the reservoir, the Company's expectations regarding recoverability of helium, the Company and/or NAH's ability to identify future exploration and drilling targets, the Company's expectations regarding the Deadwood formation as a significant source of helium in the region, the Company and/or NAH's plans regarding future exploration and development in the area of Joint Well #1, increasing shareholder value, the productivity of Joint Well #1 following stimulation, the Company's ability to preserve capital, the drilling timeline for and success of any future Company and/or NAH drills, timing of ongoing updates to stakeholders and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company and/or NAH may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its drilling plans; the Company and/or NAH may determine not to bring Joint Well #1 onto production; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks, other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery
Calgary, Alberta, November 21, 2023 Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to confirm HEVI's first joint helium discovery with partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), following completion of the Deadwood zone and initial testing of the joint well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "), as announced on September 25, 2023 .
Joint Well #1 underwent a series of tests to confirm flow rates, reservoir boundaries and gas composition, all of which represent important data points to help inform future development plans in the area. Joint Well #1 had helium concentrations of 0.95%, more than three times the 0.3% level deemed commercially viable, and 96% nitrogen, with the balance comprised of fractional percentages of minor component gases. This gas composition is consistent with NAH's producing helium pool 15 kilometers to the north, supporting HEVI's belief that the area offers meaningful potential for commercial helium development.
"We are very excited by our first helium discovery and 0.95% helium concentration at Joint Well #1, which confirms the potential of the Deadwood formation as a significant source of helium in the region and represents an important step along HEVI's journey to achieving scalable helium production from the lands we originally acquired in 2021," said Greg Robb, President and CEO of HEVI. "We are in discussions with NAH, as our partner and the operator, regarding the next steps for Joint Well #1, along with future exploration and development plans in the area. We look forward to sharing HEVI's ongoing progress and appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and all stakeholders."
Flow Test Details
Joint Well #1 demonstrated rates and pressures that remained steady throughout the entire flow test period, indicating a stable and productive reservoir, and the well flow tested at 1.3 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) and 6,000 kiloPascals (kPa) flowing tubing pressure. A post-flow pressure transient analysis evaluated by a third-party was positive, suggesting the deliverability of Joint Well #1 could potentially increase by four to six times with stimulation. Further, negligible water (0.6 cubic meters) was produced by the well during the test period, which is favorable for helium recovery and processing.
Stay Connected to Helium Evolution
Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company's website, which includes the Company's current corporate presentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive' research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent media articles , HEVI maintains a profile on the Investing News Network platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.
About Helium Evolution Incorporated
Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has 5.6 million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI's management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.
For further information, please contact:
| Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO
| Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
|Cindy Gray, Investor Relations
|info@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076
Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.
Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company's expectations regarding future production from Joint Well #1, the Company's expectations regarding scalable helium production from its land generally, the Company and/or NAH's plans with respect to stimulation of the reservoir, the Company's expectations regarding recoverability of helium, the Company and/or NAH's ability to identify future exploration and drilling targets, the Company's expectations regarding the Deadwood formation as a significant source of helium in the region, the Company and/or NAH's plans regarding future exploration and development in the area of Joint Well #1, increasing shareholder value, the productivity of Joint Well #1 following stimulation, the Company's ability to preserve capital and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the Company and/or NAH may choose to defer, accelerate or abandon its exploration and development plans; the Company and/or NAH may determine not to bring Joint Well #1 onto production; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.
When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and risks, other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraphs will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company
Source Rock Royalties Ltd. Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a 2024 Top 50 company. The TSX Venture 50 showcases the strongest performance on the TSXV over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from five industry sectors, the ranking is based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. More details can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.
"We are proud to be named as a top performing TSXV company in the energy sector. Our balanced growth and yield business model allowed us to materially expand and diversify our portfolio of royalty production and lands, while also paying a strong dividend to shareholders, which was increased by 20% in 2023", stated Brad Docherty, President & CEO.About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.
Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalty interests concentrated in southeast Saskatchewan, central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan. Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Source Rock's dividend strategy and the amount and timing of future dividends (and the sustainability thereof), the potential for future drilling on Source Rock's royalty lands, expectations regarding commodity prices, Source Rock's growth strategy and expectations with respect to future royalty acquisition and partnership opportunities, the ability to complete such acquisitions and establish such partnerships, and the estimated costs for Source Rock to run its business. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Source Rock's management and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Source Rock's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this news release may not occur by certain dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Source Rock. Although Source Rock has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement or information can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Source Rock undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.
Significant Increase in Prospective Resources Updated
Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) announces that the ASX release lodged earlier today, contains a date error and is now being re-released. The year shown the second paragraph on page 2 should be 2024 not 2025 and is set out below.
This prospective coal resource, combined with the permeable and tight sandstones recently logged in Daydream-2, will be the key targets of the upcoming stimulation and testing program, which will commence in mid-April 2024.
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on further laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Desorption analysis conducted on coal cuttings from Daydream-2 now completed
- Very high gas contents measured – prior expectations greatly exceeded
- Resultant significant increase in the prospective resources in ATP 2044 to 3.6 Tcf (2U)
- Imminent program aims to start converting these prospective to contingent resources
- Expected low CO2 confirmed
During the drilling of the primary unconventional targets at Daydream-2, Elixir acquired coal desorption samples from drill cuttings. The cuttings were placed in traditional coal bed methane (CBM) desorption tubes and analysed for gas content. The work was undertaken by one of the global leaders in coal analysis, ALS.
This innovative work has identified a new and significant gas resource for the Company. This is gas adsorbed to the coals - in addition to the prospective resources already recognised by Elixir, which previously were solely in the coal fracture system.
The most representative samples averaged 23 cubic metres/tonne (Raw as received) for Q1 + Q2 + Q3, which translates to 34 cubic metres/tonne (Dry Ash Free).
This adsorbed gas component of the coal is now considered by Elixir to have significantly enhanced the prospectivity of Grandis, because of:
1. The exceptional gas contents still adsorbed to the coals;
2. The entire Permian section appears to be gas saturated without significant water; and
3. The natural permeability of the adjacent sandstones means there is a direct conduit from these gassy coals to the sandstone reservoirs.
The prospective resources of gas in the Permian coals in ATP 2044 has now been re-assessed to include both an adsorbed and fractured component, and is estimated as follows:
*added arithmetically
This prospective coal resource, combined with the permeable and tight sandstones recently logged in Daydream-2, will be the key targets of the upcoming stimulation and testing program, which will commence in mid-April 2024.
The current timing for the wellbore clean out of Daydream-2 will be within the next 2 weeks and Diagnostic Fracture Integrity Tests (DFITs) will commence in March. The stimulation and flow testing stages will follow and are planned to be completed in the second quarter.
Successfully flowing gas from the coals will lead to the commencement of the conversion of these very material prospective resources to contingent resources. In addition, the Company aims to re- assess the previously independently certified contingent resources in the sandstones after that flow test stage – with a view to also substantially increasing them.
Further work is ongoing on the samples in areas such as gas composition and saturation. However the preliminary average chromatographic gas breakdown confirms the expected low carbon dioxide content. This has been measured as around 1% - a level which requires no processing out before sales into pipelines, etc).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Significant Increase in Prospective Resources
Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on further laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Desorption analysis conducted on coal cuttings from Daydream-2 now completed
- Very high gas contents measured – prior expectations greatly exceeded
- Resultant significant increase in the prospective resources in ATP 2044 to 3.6 Tcf (2U)
- Imminent program aims to start converting these prospective to contingent resources
- Expected low CO2 confirmed
During the drilling of the primary unconventional targets at Daydream-2, Elixir acquired coal desorption samples from drill cuttings. The cuttings were placed in traditional coal bed methane (CBM) desorption tubes and analysed for gas content. The work was undertaken by one of the global leaders in coal analysis, ALS.
This innovative work has identified a new and significant gas resource for the Company. This is gas adsorbed to the coals - in addition to the prospective resources already recognised by Elixir, which previously were solely in the coal fracture system.
The most representative samples averaged 23 cubic metres/tonne (Raw as received) for Q1 + Q2 + Q3, which translates to 34 cubic metres/tonne (Dry Ash Free).
This adsorbed gas component of the coal is now considered by Elixir to have significantly enhanced the prospectivity of Grandis, because of:
1. The exceptional gas contents still adsorbed to the coals;
2. The entire Permian section appears to be gas saturated without significant water; and
3. The natural permeability of the adjacent sandstones means there is a direct conduit from these gassy coals to the sandstone reservoirs.
The prospective resources of gas in the Permian coals in ATP 2044 has now been re-assessed to include both an adsorbed and fractured component, and is estimated as follows:
*added arithmetically
This prospective coal resource, combined with the permeable and tight sandstones recently logged in Daydream-2, will be the key targets of the upcoming stimulation and testing program, which will commence in mid-April 2025.
The current timing for the wellbore clean out of Daydream-2 will be within the next 2 weeks and Diagnostic Fracture Integrity Tests (DFITs) will commence in March. The stimulation and flow testing stages will follow and are planned to be completed in the second quarter.
Successfully flowing gas from the coals will lead to the commencement of the conversion of these very material prospective resources to contingent resources. In addition, the Company aims to re- assess the previously independently certified contingent resources in the sandstones after that flow test stage – with a view to also substantially increasing them.
Further work is ongoing on the samples in areas such as gas composition and saturation. However the preliminary average chromatographic gas breakdown confirms the expected low carbon dioxide content. This has been measured as around 1% - a level which requires no processing out before sales into pipelines, etc).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Large-scale Stratigraphic and Structural Trap Potential Revealed at the Raya Prospect
Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) has identified the second of three areas nominated for 3D seismic re-processing work at its 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru. An aggregate of 1,000km2 of 3D seismic will be reprocessed as the Company compiles an inventory of leads, prospects and Resources.
Highlights
- Work has commenced at the second area nominated for seismic re-processing focussing on the Raya prospect located within the Company’s 4,585km2 offshore Peru oil and gas block
- Combination of a stratigraphic and structural trap at Raya significantly increases the area under closure, with the potential for multiple pay zones indicative of a large scale target
The block comprises over 3,800km2 of existing 3D seismic data and more than 7,000km of 2D seismic. The first prospective area (announced 12 February 2024) covers 250km2 in the southern part of the TEA incorporating the Bonito and the Volador prospects (Figure 1). The second project area is in the northern part of the block covering an area of 400km2 over the Raya prospect.
Figure 1 – Raya seismic re-processing area
The selection of the second area was based on interpretation of the existing data which demonstrate that the Raya prospect has the potential to hold significant hydrocarbon volumes. Further, Raya has access to a different oil migration pathway than Bonito and Volador, offering a degree of risk independence.
The reprocessing of the 3D seismic data will allow for a better evaluation of the prospects and estimation of Prospective Resources.
Raya Prospect
The Raya prospect is adjacent to the Delphin and Barracuda discoveries which demonstrate the presence of an oil charge in the area (Figure 1 and 2).
The Raya prospect is a structural high against an east-west fault (Figure 2) where the Zorritos Formation, the primary reservoir in the basin, is at a depth of c. 1,970m (~2,050m sub-sea).
Figure 2 – Raya illustrative seismic section.
There are structural closures against the major east-west fault within the Raya prospect at a number of levels in the target Zorritos Formation (Figure 3). By comparison to other targets within the TEA, the area of structural closure is modest however there is potential for stacked pay with multiple Zorritos reservoir-seal pairs being present. The section above the Zorritos unconformity is typically a sealing shale which creates opportunites for combination structural/stratigraphic traps (Figures 3 and 4) where Zorritos Formation sands are truncated by the unconformity. The area under closure within the combination structural/stratigraphic traps is considerably larger than the structural closures with the same potential for multiple pay zones.
Once the reprocessing is complete, the Raya Prospect will be mapped in more detail and various lithology and fluid discrimination techniques based on seismic attributes calibrated by nearby wells will be used to identify target intervals.
Click here for the full ASX Release
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options
(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional investor awareness and marketing agreements.
Charbone has retained Investment Publishing LLC, an arm's length investor, to provide marketing services. Under the terms of the agreement, Investment Publishing LLC will receive a fee of $11,833 CA per month for a period of six months, commencing February 20, 2024. Either party may terminate the agreement by mutual consent.
Further, Charbone also announces the engagement of Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation of Gig Harbor, WA, for digital and social media marketing services commencing on February 20, 2024 for an initial term of six months. The agreement provides for a monthly fee of $8,333 CA, with the potential to introduce additional influencer campaign services to be billed separately upon future identified needs. Either party may terminate the agreement by mutual consent.
Grant of Stock Options
The Board of Directors of Charbone announces that it has granted 800,000 common share purchase options of Charbone (" Options ") to a consultant advisor in accordance with the conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option allows its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of one year, starting February 20, 2024.
This news release is made in accordance with requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities. Funding for this comprehensive program comes from the proceeds of an equity financing carried out earlier this month.
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws (" forward-looking statements "). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , along with risks relating to the Offering and the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts
Benoit Veilleux
Dave B. Gagnon
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board
Telephone: +1 450 678-7171
Telephone: +1 450 678-7171
Email: bv@charbone.com
Email: dg@charbone.com
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions
(TheNewswire)
Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 20 février, 2024 — CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») la seule société cotée en bourse en Amérique du Nord spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a conclu des accords supplémentaires de sensibilisation des investisseurs et de marketing.
Charbone a retenu les services d'Investment Publishing LLC, un investisseur indépendant, pour fournir des services de marketing. Selon les termes de l'accord, Investment Publishing LLC recevra des frais de 11 833$ CA par mois pendant une période de six mois, à compter du 20 février 2024. Chaque partie peut résilier l'accord par consentement mutuel.
En outre, Charbone annonce également l'engagement de Common Cents Media, Social Purpose Corporation de Gig Harbor, WA, pour des services de marketing numérique et sur les réseaux sociaux à compter du 20 février 2024 pour une durée initiale de six mois. L'accord prévoit des frais mensuels de 8 333$ CA, avec la possibilité d'introduire des services de campagne d'influence supplémentaires qui seront facturés séparément en fonction des besoins futurs identifiés. Chaque partie peut résilier le contrat d'un commun accord.
Octroi d'options d'achat d'actions
Le conseil d'administration de Charbone annonce qu'il a octroyé 800 000 options d'achat d'actions ordinaires de Charbone (« Options ») à un conseiller conformément aux conditions du régime d'options d'achat d'actions de la Société . Chaque option permet à son détenteur d'acheter une action ordinaire de la Société au prix de 0,075$ par action ordinaire pour une période d'un an, à compter du 20 février 2024.
Ce communiqué de presse est rédigé conformément aux exigences de la politique 3.4 de la Bourse de croissance TSX – Relations avec les investisseurs, activités de promotion et activités de tenue de marché . Le financement de ce programme complet provient du produit d'un financement par actions réalisé plus tôt ce mois-ci.
À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation
Établi en Amérique du Nord, Charbone est un groupe intégré d'hydrogène vert axé sur l'offre de solutions technologiques pour la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, produit à partir d'énergies propres et renouvelables. La stratégie de la société est de développer des installations d'hydrogène modulaires et évolutives et des pôles régionaux produisant des molécules vertes de dihydrogène utilisant une énergie fiable et durable et de devenir rapidement le principal fournisseur de solutions écologiques pour les utilisateurs industriels, commerciaux et de mobilité.
Énoncés prospectifs
Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.
Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.
Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.
Contacts
Benoit Veilleux
Dave B. Gagnon
Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif
Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Corporation Charbone Hydrogène
Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171
Téléphone: +1 450 678-7171
Courriel: bv @charbone.com
Courriel: dg@charbone.com
Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Helium Evolution Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
