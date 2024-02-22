Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Helium Evolution

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) ("HEVI" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, reports that its partner and operator, North American Helium Inc. (“NAH”), has initiated the completion operations for the well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (“9-35 Well”). The 9-35 Well has been perforated and production testing and evaluation operations are currently ongoing.

Additionally, HEVI provides an update on the well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (“2-31 Well”), HEVI’s first helium discovery as announced on November 21, 2023. The Company is pleased to report that its partner and operator, NAH, has effectively stimulated the 2-31 Well and is currently testing and evaluating the results.

Further, the Company’s partner and operator, NAH, is continuing the completion, testing and evaluation operations on the well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (“9-18 Well”).

The Company will provide further updates on the 9-35 Well, the 2-31 Well and the 9-18 Well, all of which the Company maintains a 20% working interest in, as the results are evaluated.

Stay Connected to Helium Evolution

Shareholders and other parties interested in learning more about the Helium Evolution opportunity are encouraged to visit the Company’s website, which includes an updated corporatepresentation, and are invited to follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter for ongoing corporate updates and helium industry information. Helium Evolution also provides an extensive, commissioned ‘deep-dive’ research report prepared by a third party whose background includes serving as a research analyst for several bank-owned and independent investment dealers. In addition to recent mediaarticles, HEVI maintains a profile on the InvestingNewsNetwork platform, where further information, editorial pieces and industry reviews are available.

About Helium Evolution Incorporated

Helium Evolution is a Canadian-based helium exploration company holding the largest helium land rights position in North America among publicly-traded companies, focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan. The Company has over five million acres of land under permit near proven discoveries of economic helium concentrations which will support scaling the exploration and development efforts across its land base. HEVI’s management and board are executing a differentiated strategy to become a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium for the growing global helium market.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Robb, President & CEO
Kristi Kunec, CFO		Phone: 1-587-330-2459
Email: info@heliumevolution.ca
Web: https://www.heliumevolution.ca/
Cindy Gray, Investor Relationsheviinfo@5qir.com | 1-403-705-5076

StatementRegardingForward-LookingInformation

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or developmentsintheindustrytodiffermateriallyfromtheanticipatedresults,performanceorachievementsexpressedorimplied bysuchforward-lookingstatements.Forwardlookingstatementsarestatementsthatarenothistoricalfactsandaregenerally, butnotalways,identifiedbythewords"expects,""plans,""anticipates,""believes,""intends,""estimates,""projects,""potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements regarding the Company’s expectations regarding the Company becoming a leading supplier of sustainably-produced helium, timeline of future updates on the 9-35 Well, the 2-31 Well and the 9-18 Well, the future completion and/or testing and/or evaluation activities for the 9-35 Well, the 2-31 Well and/or the 9-18 Well and the success thereof, the Company's beliefs regarding growth of the global helium market and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertaintiesand other factorswhichmaycause ouractualresults,performance orachievements,or other future events, to bematerially different from any futureresults,performanceor achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Suchfactorsand risksinclude,among others:NAHmaybe unsuccessfulindrillingcommerciallyproductive wells; the Company or NAH may abandon or defer plans for the completion, testing and evaluation of the 9-35 Well, the 2-31 Well and/or the 9-18 Well; new laws or regulations and/or unforeseen events could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and such volatility may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities regardless of its operating performance; risks generally associated with the exploration for and production of resources; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to expenses and the Company’s working capital position; constraint in the availability of services; commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations; adverse weather or break-up conditions; and uncertainties resulting from potentialdelays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures.

Whenrelyingonforward-lookingstatementsandinformationtomakedecisions,investorsandothersshouldcarefullyconsider the foregoing factorsand risks other uncertainties and potentialevents.The Company hasassumed that the material factors referredtointhepreviousparagraphswillnotcausesuchforward-lookingstatementsandinformationtodiffermateriallyfrom actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The reader is cautioned not to place unduerelianceonanyforward-lookinginformation.Suchinformation,althoughconsideredreasonablebymanagementatthe timeofpreparation,mayprovetobeincorrectandactualresultsmaydiffermateriallyfromthoseanticipated.Forward-looking statementscontainedinthisnewsreleaseareexpresslyqualifiedbythiscautionarystatement.Theforward-lookingstatements containedinthisnewsreleasearemadeasofthedateofthisnewsrelease.TheCompanydoesnotintend,andexpressly disclaimsanyintentionorobligationto,updateorreviseanyforward-lookingstatementswhetherasaresultofnew information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NeithertheTSXVentureExchangenoritsRegulationServicesProvider(asthatterm isdefinedinthepoliciesoftheTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding

Helium Evolution Announces Most Recent Farmout Well Encounters Helium - Completion and Testing Proceeding

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 "). NAH was responsible for 100% of the drilling costs for Test Well Area #1. Going forward, any joint operations involving Test Well Area #1 will be shared by NAH and HEVI at an 80% and 20% ratio, respectively. NAH and HEVI plan to complete, test and evaluate Test Well Area #1 in the coming weeks to verify the presence of helium and assess commerciality of this potential helium discovery, and will keep investors updated on progress.

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Announces Second Joint Well Encountered Helium; Completion and Testing to Proceed

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its farm-in partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has successfully completed drilling and is proceeding with casing of the second joint well at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 "), on lands near Mankota in Saskatchewan. NAH will complete, test and evaluate the well in the coming weeks to confirm the presence of helium and assess commerciality of the potential helium discovery.

HEVI also confirms that the NAH farm-out well at 9-35-3-9W3 (" Test Well Area #1 ") is scheduled to spud in early January, subject to surface conditions and rig availability. Test Well Area #1 is located on native prairie lands where regulatory requirements only allow drilling access when the ground is frozen, which had previously delayed the spud timing as announced November 21, 2023 .

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to announce that its partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), has spud the previously announced joint well located at 9-18-3-8W3 (" Joint Well #2 ") on joint lands held at Mankota in Saskatchewan. Joint Well #2 is approximately six kilometers north of HEVI's helium discovery at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "), as announced on November 21, 2023 .

HEVI will participate in the drilling of Joint Well #2 at its 20% working interest, which is estimated to cost the Company approximately $0.4 million net. Funding of the Company's share of Joint Well #2 is supported by HEVI's strong working capital position which totaled $7.8 million at September 30, 2023.

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, today announced the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2023 (the " Quarterly Report ").

Complete details of the Quarterly Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on HEVI's website .

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Calgary, Alberta, November 21, 2023 Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to confirm HEVI's first joint helium discovery with partner, North American Helium Inc. (" NAH "), following completion of the Deadwood zone and initial testing of the joint well drilled at 2-31-2-8W3 (" Joint Well #1 "), as announced on September 25, 2023 .

Joint Well #1 underwent a series of tests to confirm flow rates, reservoir boundaries and gas composition, all of which represent important data points to help inform future development plans in the area. Joint Well #1 had helium concentrations of 0.95%, more than three times the 0.3% level deemed commercially viable, and 96% nitrogen, with the balance comprised of fractional percentages of minor component gases. This gas composition is consistent with NAH's producing helium pool 15 kilometers to the north, supporting HEVI's belief that the area offers meaningful potential for commercial helium development.

Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Source Rock Royalties Recognized as a Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company


Elixir Energy

Significant Increase in Prospective Resources Updated

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) announces that the ASX release lodged earlier today, contains a date error and is now being re-released. The year shown the second paragraph on page 2 should be 2024 not 2025 and is set out below.

This prospective coal resource, combined with the permeable and tight sandstones recently logged in Daydream-2, will be the key targets of the upcoming stimulation and testing program, which will commence in mid-April 2024.

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on further laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Elixir Energy

Significant Increase in Prospective Resources

Elixir Energy Limited (Elixir or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on further laboratory results recently received in connection with its Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project (ATP 2044), located in the Taroom Trough of the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

Global Oil & Gas

Large-scale Stratigraphic and Structural Trap Potential Revealed at the Raya Prospect

Global Oil & Gas Limited (ASX: GLV) (Global or Company) has identified the second of three areas nominated for 3D seismic re-processing work at its 4,585km2 Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru. An aggregate of 1,000km2 of 3D seismic will be reprocessed as the Company compiles an inventory of leads, prospects and Resources.

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - February 20, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47) (the " Company " or " Charbone "), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to announce that it has entered into additional investor awareness and marketing agreements.

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 20 février, 2024 — CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV:CH ) ( OTC:CHHYF ) ( FWB:K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société ») la seule société cotée en bourse en Amérique du Nord spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a conclu des accords supplémentaires de sensibilisation des investisseurs et de marketing.

