Helen Cai Joins Largo's Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) today announces the appointment of Helen Cai as an independent director to its Board of Directors (the " Board ") and the resignation of Ms. Koko Yamamoto.

Helen Cai Joins Largo's Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Cai is a finance and investment professional with two decades of experience in capital markets and all aspects of corporate finance, from strategic planning to merger and acquisition ("M&A") transactions. Ms. Cai is currently an independent director of Barrick Gold Corporation and most recently worked as a managing director with China International Capital Corporation until the spring of 2021. Prior to this, Ms. Cai worked as a research analyst with the Goldman Sachs Group covering American mining and technology sectors and was highly ranked by the StarMine analyst ranking service. As a lead research analyst at China International Capital Corporation, Ms. Cai was ranked as Best Analyst by Institutional Investor and Asia Money in their China Research Sector Polls for multiple years when covering Hong Kong and Chinese listed companies. The landmark cross-border financing and M&A transactions she led subsequently as a senior investment banker also won various awards from Asia Money and The Asset. Ms. Cai is a Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst and was educated at Tsinghua University in China and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States, where she received two master's degrees and multiple fellowship awards.

J. Alberto Arias Chairman of the Board stated, "On behalf of the Board, I am very pleased to welcome Helen to the Company who brings extensive knowledge of the metals and technology sectors, global financial markets, and particularly China, where she is currently based. With her addition, the Board has gained an invaluable member with deep global strategic experience, specifically in China, which is by far the leading producer and consumer of vanadium. China is experiencing the fastest growth in vanadium flow battery deployments, which is expected to become a key catalyst and driver for future vanadium demand growth." He continued: "We also want to thank Koko for her contribution to Largo's Board over the last eight years."

Helen Cai commented: "I am thrilled to be joining Largo's Board at this incredibly exciting time in the Company's development. I look forward to collaborating with the Board and management as the Company advances its strategic growth plans to promote the use of vanadium and vanadium-based energy storage."

Koko Yamamoto stated: "During my tenure as a director, I have enjoyed working with the management team at Largo to promote the use of vanadium and vanadium-based energy storage. As I step away and pursue other opportunities, I remain a supporter of the Company and will continue to be a cheerleader for Largo, its ambitions, and the contribution it is making to advance a low carbon future."

About Largo

Largo has a long and successful history as one of the world's preferred vanadium companies through the supply of its VPURE TM and VPURE+ TM products, which are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. Aiming to enhance value creation at Largo, the Company is in the process of implementing a titanium dioxide pigment plant using feedstock sourced from its existing operations in addition to advancing its U.S.-based clean energy division with its VCHARGE vanadium batteries. Largo's VCHARGE vanadium batteries contain a variety of innovations, enabling an efficient, safe and ESG-aligned long duration solution that is fully recyclable at the end of its 25+ year lifespan. Producing some of the world's highest quality vanadium, Largo's strategic business plan is based on two pillars: 1.) leading vanadium supplier with an outlined growth plan and 2.) U.S.-based energy storage business to support a low carbon future.

Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to 2023 Operational and Sales Outlook

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Update to 2023 Operational and Sales Outlook

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 2023 and Other Highlights

Largo Announces the Appointment of Andrea Weinberg to its Board of Directors

Largo Announces the Appointment of Andrea Weinberg to its Board of Directors

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces today that Andrea Weinberg has been appointed as an independent director to the Company's Board of Directors ("Board").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005274/en/

Largo to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Largo to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 results and updates on Thursday, May 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/40oF5sO to receive an instant automated call back.

IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

IIROC Trade Resumption - FT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Fortune Minerals Limited

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 26.5 Meters Grading 1.51% Li2o in Initial Drill Results From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Intercepts 26.5 Meters Grading 1.51% Li2o in Initial Drill Results From Anatacau West

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received a first set of results from its recently completed drilling campaign at the Anatacau West project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The initial results presented today are from twelve holes with another six pending. Final assays for the remaining holes are expected in the coming weeks.

Drill result highlights

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Files Year-end and Q1 Financial Results

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that its audited annual financial statements, management discussion and analysis, the related officer certificates, and the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the " Annual Filings ") were filed on May 19, 2023. The Company also filed its March 31, 2023, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The documents are available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) or through the Company's web site ( www.fortuneminerals.com ).

The filing of the documents constitutes the application to revoke the Cease Trade Order currently in effect on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Alpha Lithium Comments on Unsolicited and Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

Alpha Lithium Comments on Unsolicited and Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha " or the " Company "), wishes to comment on the announcement by Tecpetrol Investments S.L. (" Tecpetrol ") of its unsolicited and non-binding offer to acquire the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for cash consideration of $1.24 per share (the " Offer "). Tecpetrol is a company incorporated in Spain, and is a part of the Techint Group of Companies.

In consultation with its financial and legal advisors, Alpha's board of directors has conducted a review and assessment of the Offer and determined it to be opportunistic, and not in the best interests of Alpha or its shareholders. In addition to a low and declining premium to the trading price of the Company's common shares on the NEO Exchange (13% on receipt of the Offer, 7.8% as of the date hereof), the Offer, which was non-binding and subject to due diligence, included a request for Alpha to enter into a binding 30 day exclusivity agreement with Tecpetrol, which would preclude Alpha from engaging with interested third parties who appropriately value the Company's unique and compelling assets.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East Extension Initial Assay Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East Extension Initial Assay Results

Highest Grade Assays so far Confirm Significant Resource Expansion Potential Likely at Basin Project in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce the assay results from the first five drill holes of the Basin East Extension ("BEE") 2023 drill programme; delivering the highest grade assays in all four drill programmes to date and confirming that lithium bearing clay continues and thickens to the west, northwest and north into its BEE lease. These significant indicators are expected to lead to significant resource expansion for the Company in H2 2023

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES PREMIUM ALL-CASH PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

TECPETROL ANNOUNCES PREMIUM ALL-CASH PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION

Proposal Represents Immediate, Cash Premium of 26% over Alpha's 20-day Volume-Weighted Average Price as of May 12, 2023

Opportunity for Alpha Shareholders to Realize Compelling, Immediate and Certain Value No Financing Contingency and Credible Transaction Partner with a Clear Path Towards Obtaining Any Regulatory Approvals

