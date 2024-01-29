- AUSTRALIA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Grade Control Drilling Program Completed at Munda Gold Project
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that the first phase of grade control drilling has been completed at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.
Highlights
- Grade control drilling program at Munda Gold Project completed with 351 holes drilled.
- Assays received for 244 holes including numerous high-grade intersections such as:
- An updated resource model integrating the grade control drilling will be completed once all results are received.
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “It is terrific to be back drilling and concentrating on Munda. This is our main asset and flagship project. The drilling results to date have provided many high grade gold intersections.
“Only 70% of the assay results have been received, so we don’t have a complete understanding, but we are excited with the gold results so far. It will take more time to fully analyse the data from the 10,985 samples collected and then to define the way forward.
“We believe that Munda will become a sizeable cash producer for Auric. Last year’s Scoping Study showed of the order of 112,000 to 129,100 ounces of gold can be mined from Munda. Munda is where our efforts are focused.”
A total of 351 holes were drilled on a 10m x 10m pattern for 10,895m. Assays have been received for 244 holes, up to 19 January 2024, representing approximately 70% of the samples submitted.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off (Appendix 1) with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Grade Control Program
The drill pattern covered the starter pit defined in a recent Scoping Study1 within a larger area of near surface mineralisation (Figure 1).
Drilling was undertaken by Kalgoorlie-based Total Drilling Services Pty Ltd (TDS). Most holes were drilled vertically to depths of 30-35m, targeting either the 350m or 345m reduced level (RL). Angled holes were drilled around the margin of the historic Resolute trial pit together with some in the trial pit. Shallower vertical holes were drilled in the Resolute trial pit to reach the same elevations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Auric Mining
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In less than three years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction, commencing production at its Jeffreys Find Project in May 2023.
Since floating, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 640 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become the next major gold producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find in May 2023. Gold mining is underway.
Over the coming months 100,000 – 150,000 tonnes of ore will be hauled to the Greenfields Mill at Coolgardie, where it will be toll treated. Gold produced will be forwarded to the Perth Mint for final refining and sale.
Partnering with Auric in the venture is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. After completing the initial pit, the partners will subtract all costs before splitting the surplus proceeds on a 50:50 basis. This will provide Auric with a substantial cash boost.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find. Ore is now being hauled to Coolgardie for refining.
Once the first phase is complete, BML will move to a deeper open-pit mine in 2024. The project life is short and final mining will be completed within 12 to 15 months of commencement. The two parties are partially exploiting the gold deposit of nearly 50,000 ounces with an anticipated total free cash flow surplus from the project of between $15,000,000 and $20,000,000. Auric’s share is 50 percent.
Effectively, this means the company will be self-funding for the next 18 to 24 months and able to sustain a substantial exploration program without need for additional capital raising.
Auric’s primary focus, however, remains on the company’s flagship asset - The Widgiemooltha Gold Project, which includes the Munda Gold Deposit.
To date, almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified. The asset is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project, which encompasses 20 tenements.
Munda has the potential to become a major gold project. To that end, the company has just released to the ASX an independent third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining.
The scoping study highlights the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be mined at a nearby gold mill. The study projects profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices. Mining could occur as early as 2025.
Auric Mining has been very active on the exploration front, conducting an inaugural drilling program at The Chalice West Project, highly prospective for gold, nickel and rare earths, in the Widgiemooltha-Higginsville area. In all, 227 holes were drilled as the company further defines the gold imprint of the tenement. Final results also indicate widespread, thick clay-hosted mineralization of rare earth elements.
Auric is also progressing with its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, which produced 268,000 ounces at 10 g/t gold between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the directors owning 16 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets. Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a junior explorer on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings. John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development. This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company that has current gold resources of 250,000 ounces – with 200,000 ounces at its flagship asset, The Munda Gold Deposit, near Widgiemooltha, 600 kilometers from Perth.
- Elsewhere, it has commenced mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman, where it is partially exploiting nearly 50,000 ounces of gold resources and hopes to recover around 20,000 ounces over the coming 12 to 18 months.
- The first gold ore will be processed through the mill at Coolgardie in July 2023 and cash flow is expected shortly.
- In the first stage of mining, 120,000 to 150,000 tonnes of ore will be sent for milling where it is expected to yield around 1.7g/t.
- The Company aims to be self-funding through the end of 2024.
- Risk is mitigated at the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine with Auric’s JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie bearing all mining and day to day operational costs and working capital expenses.
- As the first phase of mining the initial pit comes to an end in the third quarter of 2023, both Auric and BML have agreed to a cash split of surplus funds, after costs and a retention of working capital for the final pit, on a 50:50 basis.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 640 square kilometers of tenure as it searches for a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has four main projects: The Widgiemooltha Gold Project, which incorporates the Munda Gold Deposit; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Chalice West Project, and The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project
Just released scoping study projects the mining of 100,000+ ounces from the Munda Gold Deposit. The study projects profits above $50 million through to $100 million.
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum.
This flagship asset contains 20 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Deposit. Since acquiring the Munda tenement drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
- Karora Resources (TSX:KRR); Higginsville Gold Operations (resources of 38.08 Mt @ 1.7 g/t for 2,015,000 ounces gold);
- Karora Resources; Beta Hunt (resources of 29.32Mt at 2.5g/t for 2,403,000 ounces gold); and
- Astral Resources (ASX:AAR); Mandilla Project (resources of 30.0Mt @ 1.1g/t for 1,030,000 ounces gold).
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development opportunities at Munda and has just released to the ASX an independent scoping study on open pit mining. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is a realistic prospect. Further drilling is in the works as the company looks to increase the size of the resource.
According to the scoping study at gold prices from AUD$2,400 to AUD$2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
• 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
• 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $54.7 million to $101.4 million.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8 million to $1.7 million.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9 million to $8.1 million were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design which would have a mine life of less than 3 months.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Gold mining underway as partners look to recover 6,000 to 8,000 ounces in first-phase pit with maiden gold pour expected towards the end of July 2023.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway.
Jeffreys Find is a short life mine with a total gold resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Work on the project has steadily advanced during the past year and gold mining is now underway making it a world-class progression to production.
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures (BML).
BML will initially be mining and hauling 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes of ore from Jeffreys Find to Coolgardie, where it will be toll treated at the Greenfields Mill. Gold produced will be forwarded to the Perth Mint for final refining and sale. Around 6,000 ounces to 8,000 ounces of gold will be produced from the initial pit.
An independent scoping study conducted in the middle of 2022 projected a gold yield of 1.3g/t to 1/7g/t with gold thickest near the surface.
Sizeable cash flow will be generated from the project with estimates ranging from 19,000 to 22,000 ounces of gold to be produced during an 18 to 24 months mine life.
The initial pit takes shape at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
As mining progresses at Jeffreys Find, operations remain on plan and on budget. The company expects to have the first 30,000 tons of ore to the Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie for processing by the end of July 2023.
As the first phase of mining the initial pit comes to an end in the third quarter of 2023 both Auric and BML have agreed to a cash split of surplus funds, after costs and a retention of working capital for the final pit, on a 50:50 basis.
Looking forward after the first phase is completed, both Auric and BML will move to a larger and deeper final pit in 2024.
A surging gold price has made the project highly attractive. The independent scoping study originally estimated a gold price of $2,600/oz in July 2022. It now sits around $2,850/oz and this uplift in prices adds further profits and cashflow to the project.
Auric’s Managing Director Mark English on site at Jeffreys Find
Spargoville Project
Drilling program planned as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested nickel and gold anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
A drilling program will take place at The Spargoville Project in the second half of 2023.
The Chalice West Project
Gold and rare earth elements remain focus of exploration on 540 square kilometers of tenements.
In 2022, Auric Mining executed an option agreement to acquire The Chalice West Project. Since then, the Company has been actively exploring gold and precious minerals including nickel and rare earths.
At the end of 2022, a total of 227 holes were drilled, and another eight holes were drilled early in 2023.
The Chalice West Project is adjacent to The Chalice Mine
The inaugural program saw 145 aircore holes targeting an analogue or analogues to the Chalice Mine only 8 kilometers to the northeast which produced around 700,000 ounces of gold over seven years from 1995 at an average grade of 5.2 g/t.
The company has now expanded the definition of greenstones on the tenement and determined widespread gold anomalism potentially mirroring that of the Chalice Mine.
Nickel anomalies at Chalice West
Significant REE intercepts were returned for both individual 1m samples and BOH composite samples representing 25 holes.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steve Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and is vice-chairman of the Melbourne Football Club.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical DirectorJohn Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation at Mt Steadman and Yarrol Gold Projects
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) has received final assay results from its December quarter drilling campaign across both the Yarrol and Mt Steadman Gold projects located in central Queensland. The drilling campaign totalled 1,415m in 8 drill holes targeting extensions to mineralisation and testing several previously undrilled anomalies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling at Mt Steadman identifies significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation returning 8m @ 2.63gt gold from 8m depth;
- Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target at Mt Steadman outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism;
- Diamond drilling confirms additional gold targets associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of 4km long mineralised diorite body at Yarrol Gold Project;
- Mr. Ben Phillips has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 February 2024
The Yarrol Gold Project (Yarrol) drilling included initial drill tests on two targets generated from reprocessing and inversion modelling of aerial magnetic data and historical IP [induced polarisation] ground geophysics. Drilling has successfully identified new zones of mineralisation and alteration at both targets located approximately 1.6km apart along the eastern margin of the 4km long intrusion related gold system at Yarrol.
The geophysical target referred to as the True Blue prospect at Yarrol is located one kilometre south of the recently reported 40.8m @ 2.80g/t gold from drill hole YA187 (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 29 August 2023). Drill Hole YAD189 successfully intersected gold mineralisation in the same diorite intrusion hosting gold at YA187 and returned 16m @ 0.75g/t gold associated with sheeted quartz veining from 42m drill depth, highlighting a new zone of gold mineralisation for follow-up work at Yarrol.
In addition to the success at True Blue, the Company drilled a similar style of geophysical target located 600m south of the recently reported 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth in drill hole YA188. Drill hole YAD194 intersected narrow zones of sulphide mineralisation (pyrite and chalcopyrite) associated with visible gold (Refer to Figure 3) hosted in sediments immediately downhole of the sheared diorite contact zone highlighting a structural corridor for follow-up work at Yarrol.
Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented: “The success in the initial drillholes at the Mt Steadman and Yarrol projects is extremely encouraging. Preliminary work focused on assessing the potential for resource growth at each of these historical mine areas that have seen limited modern exploration activity, clearly outline the potential for increasing volume of mineralisation with further exploration activity.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce promising results from its maiden drill program at its Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.
Highlights
- 78 RC holes for 9,086m completed, drilled across 6 project localities
- First drilling at Minnie Springs has intersected mineralisation, geology and alteration consistent with the zones of a porphyry copper system
- Strong results received from the first 22 holes drilled into the Minnie Springs copper project, including intercepts of:
- MSRC012: 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
- MSRC022: 7m @ 0.19% Cu from 87m downhole
- MSRC011: 7m at 0.12% Cu from 21m downhole
- MSRC012 mineralisation contained significant base metal and silver including:
- 5m @ 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.25% Pb and 0.15% Zn with 148 ppm Mo from 107m, and
- 14m @ 21.5 g/t Ag, 0.18% Pb and 0.1% Zn with 274ppm Mo from 122m
- Copper mineralization at Minnie Springs comprising disseminated and quartz vein hosted chalcopyrite in moderate to strongly epidote-chlorite (propylitic) altered host rocks
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 4m @ 0.91% Cu from 13m
- Including 2m at 1.67% Cu
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 2024 drilling at Minnie Springs to include further RC and DDH drilling to commence in Q1 or early Q2 2024
The primary focus of this drill program was to target significant mineralised zones defined by surface exploration completed across the 6 prospect areas of Minnie Springs, COO Creek, Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford and Crawford South (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Location map showing prospects drilled to date: Minnie Springs, Copper Ridge, Nick’s Bore, Crawford Bore, Crawford South and COO Creek.
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“Drilling at Minnie Springs has defined Cu-Ag-Mo mineralisation in several areas after having only tested the southern half of the 3km long Cu-Mo-Ag anomaly. These good thicknesses of Cu and Mo now strongly validate the concept of Minnie having the potential to be large porphyry Cu system in a zone adjacent to the Minga Bar fault.
“The strength of the mineral alteration zones at Minnie Springs warrants further drilling in 2024. We will drill the northern portion of the copper anomaly as well as drill several deep diamond holes to get a better understanding of the orientation of the extensive sheeted quartz veins which host the best parts of the Cu-Mo-Ag mineralisation.
“We are looking forward to getting on the ground to re-commence drilling in 2024”.
Assay Results for Minnie Springs
This drilling has been highly successful, with hole MSRC012 encountering two zones of mineralisation averaging 0.37 and 0.38% copper with significant silver and molybdenum over intervals of 18m and 16m respectively (Table 1, 3, figures 2 and 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational
Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce completion of fit-out of the Chinese-based Research and Development Centre (“R&D Centre”) and commencement of Pilot Plant operations, ahead of schedule and under budget.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chinese-based Research and Development (R&D) Centre fit-out completed ahead of schedule and under budget
- R&D Centre situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Completion of R&D Centre includes commencement of Pilot Plant operations, with samples of high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) to be produced for potential customers and offtake parties
- R&D centre will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials (pCAM)
- Commencement of Pilot Plant operations represents the execution of another key milestone for the China-based LMFP battery strategy
- Establishment of the R&D Centre follows completion of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study, which delivered excellent results and reaffirmed the opportunity to establish Firebird as low-cost, near-term manganese sulphate producer, key results include:
- Low-cost total CAPEX of ~US$82.3M before tax
- Highly competitive low OPEX of ~ US$659/mt
- Strong projected NPV of ~US$331M at a discount rate of 8%, before tax
- Internal rate of return of 47% before tax
- Payback period of less than two years
- Plant capacity of 72,000 mt/a of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) equivalent, producing:
- 50,000mt/a Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate (MnSO4); and
- 10,000mt/a Manganese Tetra Oxide (Mn3O4)
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in Q1 2024
Commenting on completion of the R&D Centre and rapid execution of the China-based LMFP battery strategy, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We continue to make excellent strides in China on our LMFP Battery Strategy, which will position us to become a major, low-cost, manganese sulphate producer, providing battery-grade manganese into a market that is forecast to experience exponential growth over the coming decade.
“Completion of the R&D Centre, under budget and ahead of schedule, is an excellent achievement and a strong testament to the team on-the-ground in China. We have commenced Pilot Plant work and will focus on demonstrating our ability to produce high-purity manganese sulphate and manganese tetra oxide for potential customers and offtake parties. This work will also play a key role in securing finance to construct our plant in Hunan and continue our focused efforts towards becoming a producer in the next 18-24 months.
“We have attracted and assembled a leading and experienced manganese team in China and I am very confident and excited on what we are working towards and the future for Firebird and our shareholders.
“Importantly, we are well-funded following our heavily oversubscribed Placement from last October and in a very strong position to execute key work programs in China, along with the continued development of our Oakover Project in Western Australia. We are fully focused on maintaining this strong momentum and look forward to delivering on a very busy 2024.”
The R&D Centre is located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China, which is a central location for Chinese Battery production and manganese sulphate demand in China.
Initially, the Pilot Plant will produce samples of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) for potential customers and offtake parties. The Plant will also be used to demonstrate the production process to financiers, as Firebird continues to progress its China-based LMFP battery strategy and develop into a near-term producer of battery grade manganese.
The Pilot Plant forms part of Firebird’s Research and Development Centre, which will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023
Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Tumblegum South Gold Project Scoping Study Completed
- The Scoping Study presented a range of outcomes for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
- The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold resource.
West Bryah Copper Gold Project
- Comprehensive data review underway incorporating additional tenements.
Corporate
- Placement; $600,000 private placement completed.
- $583k cash at bank as at 31 December 2023.
Corporate
A placement of ordinary shares to new and existing sophisticated investors was completed, raising $600,000 at 4 cents per share.1 Shares were issued following shareholder approval obtained at the general meeting of shareholders, held on 18 October 2023.
Participants in the placement received one free attaching option for every one ordinary share subscribed for. The unlisted options are exercisable at 6 cents and expire on 31 October 2026.
Funds raised from the placement allow the Company to advance scoping and environmental studies at the Company’s Tumblegum South gold Project, exploration activities at the West Bryah copper gold Project and provide additional working capital.
At the end of the quarter, the Company had $583k cash at bank. Included in the Appendix 5B – Section 6 are amounts paid to the Directors of the Company during the December quarter totalling $19,050 comprising director remuneration, including superannuation.
The Company has two projects, a gold Mineral Resource at Tumblegum South, 40km south of Meekatharra and the West Bryah copper-gold exploration project, 120km northwest of Meekatharra.
Figure 1: Star Minerals Limited Project Locations
Tumblegum South Gold Project – Scoping Study2
Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants within a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
- At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
- 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
- The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
- Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
- Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
- Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Star Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Golden Range and Fields Find Projects, Western Australia
- Sixth and final drill program for CY2023 completed, with a total of 189 holes for 36,088m drilled across the year.
- First phase of RC drilling at Fields Find West completed (Drill Program 5), with assay results received and released.
- Holes within Drill Program 5 targeting gold associated with late porphyries at Fields Find West successfully intercepted significant gold and copper mineralisation including:
- 4m @ 5.00 g/t Au from 92m (Mopoke Prospect)
- 8m @ 1.46 g/t Au from 24m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 4m @ 1.58 g/t Au from 25m (Sandpiper Prospect)
- 1m @ 1.66% Cu, 0.22 g/t Au, 102 ppm Mo, 16 g/t Ag from 34m (Warriedar Copper Prospect)
- Represents first exploration of the Fields Find porphyry system as a cohesive tenement package by a single owner; follow-up drilling in this area is planned for H1 CY2024.
- Further RC drilling of high-potential base metal and gold targets at Fields Find and Golden Range was also completed (Drill Program 6, 18 holes for 2,785m); results pending.
- Strong pipeline of assay results expected to be received through Q1 CY2024.
Big Springs Project, Nevada
- Proposed Plan of Operation (PoO) application continues to progress.
Corporate
- Cash of A$3.220 million as at 31 December 2023 and zero debt (excluding typical trade creditor balances).
Figure 1: Regional setting of the Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in the Southern Murchison Province of the Yilgarn Craton, Western Australia. Inset Figure (left): Phillips, Geoffrey. (2020). The importance of brownfields gold exploration. Mineralium Deposita. 55.
Western Australian Projects
The Golden Range and Fields Find Projects are located approximately 350 km northeast of Perth and 260 km east-southeast of Geraldton (Figure 1). The Projects’ total consolidated land package is 813 km2, extending for over 70 km of strike from north to south and covering much of the central Yalgoo-Singleton and Warriedar Archean greenstone belts.
Total historical gold production from Golden Range and Fields Find was ~350 koz, with the existing oxide plant placed on care and maintenance in August 2019.
The current JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for Golden Range is 19.2 Mt at 1.5 g/t Au for 945 koz contained gold (of which 461 koz at 1.6g/t Au sits in the Measured and Indicated classifications). For further Mineral Resource estimate details, refer to ASX release dated 28 November 2022.
During the quarter and prior to the reporting date, the Company concluded Drill Program 5 at Fields Find West and carried out Drill Program 6, encompassing drilling at both the Fields Find and Golden Range Projects. A chronological summary of the activities follows.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2023 (the “Quarter”).
HIGHLIGHTS:
Highly anomalous lithium identified at Robinson Bore – Yinnethara Lockier Range Project
- First assay results confirm fertility of Robinson Bore pegmatites to host lithium-bearing minerals
- >16,500m of pegmatites mapped at Robinson Bore, taking overall mapped pegmatites at Lockier Range tenement to over 56km
- Highly-elevated key lithium-pegmatite pathfinders including:
- >2000ppm Rb in four pegmatites
- 672ppmCs
- 212ppmTa
- 2970ppmBe
Standout Lithium Pegmatite Drill Targets Identified
- Assay results (Rock chip and soils) define standout DRILLING TARGETS for Lithium in Pegmatites
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous lithium-pegmatite trends:
- 248 soil samples return Li2O > 100 ppm
- 4km x 2km northwest-trending Li-Cs-Ta-Be-Rb-Bi anomaly at Robinson Bore coincident to the 16,500m of sub-cropping fractionated pegmatites
- 2.7km x 2km coherent Li-Cs-Ta-Be anomaly at the Eastern Pegmatite Field adjacent to the fertile Thirty Three Supersuite granite
- Pegmatite Rock chip samples at Mt Yaragner show a westward fractionation trend with K/Rb ratios within feldspars <30
Mt Yarragner Ironstones shown as outstanding REE targets
- Soil sampling defines coherent anomalous Rare Earth Element (REE) trends at the Lockier Range Project, Upper Gascoyne Region of Western Australia:
- 5 x 2km overall highly anomalous area at Mt Yaranger (>300ppm La+Ce+Y in soils)
- 2 to 4km strike length individual trends (>700ppm La+Ce+Y)
- 2,100 sq km airborne magnetic and radiometric survey commenced
- Due to be completed early February 2024
“Odessa is well funded to kick off 2024, with cash at bank at the beginning of this year standing at $3.2 millions. The quarter saw significant on-ground exploration and interpretation at our Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project which helped to define exceptional drill targets for both lithium and REEs. In addition, a massive airborne magnetic and radio magnetic survey covering more than 2,000 square kilometres has commenced at our Gascoyne East Project, where we are hopeful of identifying new multi-metal targets under the cover there. 2023 was the year for acquisition in the Gascoyne, obtaining access permits, heritage agreements and extensive surface exploration. 2024 will be the year for drilling in the Gascoyne for Odessa.”
Odessa has focused on exploration in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia in Q4 2023. The tenement package in the Gascoyne now exceeds 3,000 km2.
Figure 1: Odessa Minerals regional Gascoyne Project location map overlain with Geological Survey WA Minedex Occurrences.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Odessa Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.