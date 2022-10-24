Precious MetalsInvesting News

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activity at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See Regional Map).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/141484_d0822c74b412086e_001.jpg

Figure 1: MAG Survey Data over Area Map with Prospecting Coverage.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit: 
https://goldonresources.com/images/Springpole-East/SPE_Claims-MAG-Targets-Prospecting.jpg

Our initial field program conducted in June and July included prospecting, mapping, and sampling of several areas of interest that were identified from the high-resolution heliborne magnetometer (MAG) survey flown over the Property in the spring. A total of 109 grab samples and 31 lake sediment samples were collected in the initial program. The highest-grade sample (457 ppb gold, sample E5830289) consisted of a 10 cm + quartz vein with silicified wall rock containing 2-3% pyrite, from an angular boulder among several other quartz float on the south shore of a small lake (see Photo 1). This sample also returned 467 ppm molybdenum (Mo), 7.95 ppm bismuth (Bi) and 5.88 ppm tellurium (Te). These elements are commonly associated with gold in orogenic gold systems. Samples of chert south of Durkin Lake returned up to 82 ppb Au (see Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/141484_d0822c74b412086e_002.jpg

Photo 1: Sample E5830289 - 457 ppb Au, 467 ppm Mo, 7.95 ppm Bi, and 5.88 ppm Te.

To view an enhanced version of Photo 1, please visit:
https://goldonresources.com/images/Springpole-East/SPE-Sample-E5830289.jpg

A follow-up field program was conducted in late September to revisit the anomalous samples and investigate three other areas on the Property while weather permitted. These areas cover geophysical (MAG) features of interest (magnetic highs which appear to be folded (Targets 1 & 3) and a prominent magnetic low (Target 2, see Figure 1). A total of 34 grab samples were collected during the recent program.

Follow-up work at the most anomalous sample (E5830289) from the Phase I program yielded several similar samples of float and outcrop on the south shore of the lake. Efforts were aided by lower water levels resulting in more exposure and easier access to the shoreline.

Target 1 is located northwest of Durkin Lake and along strike to the west from the most anomalous sample obtained in the Phase I program (see Figure 1). Here, several angular boulders of altered granitic rock with quartz-feldspar veining and up to 1-2% disseminated to coarse pyrite were sampled (see Photo 2). The foliated granitic rock is notably different from other samples collected to-date on the Property. Felsic intrusive rocks may be an important factor for gold mineralization on the Property, given that the Springpole Deposit to the west is centered on a deformed trachyte intrusion (First Mining Springpole Project Technical Report).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/141484_d0822c74b412086e_003.jpg

Photo 2: Quartz-feldspar vein with coarse pyrite in deformed, pyritic granitic rock.

To view an enhanced version of Photo 2, please visit:
https://goldonresources.com/images/Springpole-East/SPE-Target-1-feldspar-qtz-vein-altered-granitic-wallrock-with-py.jpg

Target 2 is located east of Durkin Lake (see Figure 1). Gossanous mafic volcanics in outcrop and an angular boulder (possibly frost heave) of sandstone with 1-2% disseminated pyrite were sampled in the recent program.

Target 3 is located in the southeast part of the Property at an east-west trending lake (see Figure 1). Here, angular boulders or frost heave of banded iron formation with up to 1% pyrite stringers were sampled on the north shore of the lake. Folded banded iron formation is commonly an excellent structural and chemical trap for gold deposition (e.g., the Musselwhite, Pickle Lake and Geraldton-Beardmore camps of Ontario).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/141484_d0822c74b412086e_004.jpg

Photo 3: Strongly magnetic, finely laminated BIF with 1% pyrite stringers.

To view an enhanced version of Photo 3, please visit:
https://goldonresources.com/images/Springpole-East/SPE-Target-3-finely-laminated-BIF.jpg

On the north shore of Durkin Lake, a quartz vein system was sampled over a strike length of 1.3 kilometers, returning anomalous Mo (up to 681 ppm), Bi (up to 19.7 ppm), and Te (up to 3.03 ppm). This is a similar geochemical signature to sample E5830289 (457 ppb Au), though no anomalous gold was obtained from these samples.

Sample assays for the second program along with rock geochemistry analysis are pending and the results will be reported once received.

"Springpole East is a greenfield property in a favourable setting next door to a major deposit and represents an excellent risk-reward scenario," said Mike Romanik, president of GoldON. "Exploration is our business, and we always try to prudently allocate capital with the goal of making a new discovery."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7436/141484_d0822c74b412086e_005.jpg

Figure 2: Regional map showing Springpole East location and GoldON's other projects. 

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit: 
https://goldonresources.com/images/Springpole-East/Springpole-East-Regional.jpg

About the Springpole East Property:

The 6,674-hectare Property is located within the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt of the northern Uchi Subprovince and consists of typical greenstone mafic to felsic volcanic sequences intercalated with clastic and chemical sediments which have been intruded by pre- to syn-tectonic felsic to mafic intrusives and syn- to post-tectonic mafic to ultra-mafic rocks.

The Property is comprised of 18 contiguous mining claims in the Keigat Lake Area township approximately 40 km northwest of the Slate Falls First Nation community. Access to the Property was by float plane from Kabeelo Lodge east of Red Lake. A new all-weather logging road extends close to the southern boundary of the claims with extensions planned into the claim group in the near future.

The western boundary of the Property adjoins the Springpole project owned by First Mining Gold Corp. (TSX: FF), (See Figure 2) with the Springpole deposit located 9 km to the west of the boundary and hosting reserves of 3.8 million ounces of gold and 20.5 million ounces of silver. The 2021 pre-feasibility study of Springpole is highlighted by a 30,000 tonnes per day mining operation with a life of mine of 11 years. See NI 43-101 Technical Report and Pre-feasibility Study on Springpole Gold Project prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc., February 26, 2021.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About GoldON Resources Ltd.

GoldON is an exploration company focused on discovery-stage properties located in the prolific gold mining belts of northwestern Ontario, Canada. Our current project portfolio includes seven properties located in the Red Lake Mining District (McDonough, Springpole East, Red Lake North, Pipestone Bay, Pakwash North, McInnes Lake, and West Madsen) and an eighth property located in the Patricia Mining District (Slate Falls).

For additional information: please visit our website at goldonresources.com, you can download our latest investor presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoldONResources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik, President
GoldON Resources Ltd.
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: info@goldonresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141484

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

GoldON ResourcesTSXV:GLDPrecious Metals Investing
GLD:CA
GoldON Completes Phase I Exploration at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Completes Phase I Exploration at Its Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase I field exploration program at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Commences Exploration at Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

GoldON Commences Exploration at Springpole East Property in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the summer exploration program has commenced at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
MAG Survey Reveals Structural Activity at GoldON's Springpole East Property with Similarities to Some of Ontario's Other Gold Camps

MAG Survey Reveals Structural Activity at GoldON's Springpole East Property with Similarities to Some of Ontario's Other Gold Camps

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") located in the northeastern extension of the Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON Commences MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

GoldON Commences MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Prospectair Geosurveys has commenced a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

GoldON to Conduct Property-Wide Airborne MAG Survey at Springpole East Property in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District

The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reserves

GoldON Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GLD) ("GoldON" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Prospectair Geosurveys to conduct a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer (MAG) survey at its recently acquired Springpole East property (the "Property") in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario (See news release of December 8, 2021).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
St. Anthony Gold Corp. To Acquire a 75% Interest in Brazilian, Highly Prospective Lithium & Rare Earth Projects

St. Anthony Gold Corp. To Acquire a 75% Interest in Brazilian, Highly Prospective Lithium & Rare Earth Projects

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or "the Company") (CSE:STAG) (Frankfurt:M1N) (OTC PINK:MTEHF) has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd ("Foxfire"), an Australian Company, pursuant to which the Company intends to acquire a 75% interest in eight Brazilian exploration licenses ("the Brazilian Portfolio"); six for lithium and two for rare earth elements (REE

The Brazilian Portfolio
The Brazilian Portfolio totals 12,315 hectares of highly prospective lithium and REE exploration licenses, in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia for lithium and Goas for REEs. Brazil is now recognized as one of the world's major high grade lithium producers confirmed by Tesla supplier recently securing off take agreements with Sigma Lithium Corporation's (TSX-V: SGML) subsidiary Brazilian Sigma Mineração SA (Sigma).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold acquires highly prospective Star Lake rare earth elements property in James Bay

TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce the acquisition of 96 map-designated claims covering an area of 4,962.6 ha (or 50 km²), located 120 km southeast of Radisson and approximately 15 km south of the recently acquired claims in James Bay. The property will be known as Star Lake and has been the subject of geophysical surveys that have identified six rare earth element showings.

"The last two claim acquisitions allow TomaGold to diversify its assets in the critical metals sector at low cost," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "The lithium and rare earth element markets are growing rapidly due to the scarcity of these metals and the acquisition of these properties represents opportunities that could not be passed up. This will only strengthen our portfolio of eight properties, including our flagship Obalski project, with results pending from the latest drill program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Completes Acquisition of Nearby Project Portfolio

Snowline Completes Acquisition of Nearby Project Portfolio

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce it has completed the previously announced acquisition of a large portfolio of Yukon Territory exploration assets from StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV:SKP), an arm's length party, in exchange for (i) the payment of $500,000 in cash, and (ii) the issuance of 500,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") of the Company

"The StrikePoint portfolio comprises ten gold properties in the Yukon's Selwyn Basin, complementing our existing portfolio and exploration efforts well," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "Most notably, the ‘Golden Oly' project covers at least seven distinct reduced intrusion-related gold targets. Each target is geologically similar to our ongoing Valley discovery on our Rogue Project. Based on that success, this is ground we would have staked if it were open. Instead, we have acquired not just the properties, but also extensive geochemical, geophysical and geological datasets which will accelerate our exploration efforts-all for roughly the cost of staking. We will apply our growing knowledge of reduced intrusion-related gold systems and of the Selwyn Basin to build on our track record of discovery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery at Its Williams Brook Gold Project - Grab* Samples Return 34.70 g/t Gold at Jaguar

Puma Exploration Makes Another Gold Discovery at Its Williams Brook Gold Project - Grab* Samples Return 34.70 g/t Gold at Jaguar

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that grab* samples collected at the new Jaguar Gold Zone ("JGZ") at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, have returned up to 34.70 gt Au (Figure 1).

High-grade gold mineralization at the Jaguar Gold Zone is found in altered rhyolite associated with pervasive pyrite mineralization (Figure 2). Other grab* samples returned significant values such as 18.30 g/t Au , 16.85, 16.30 g/t Au, 16.25 g/t Au, and 12.90 g/t Au. Gold mineralization occurs along a favourable rhyolite/sediment contact near a major fault and its subsidiaries.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Maintains Strong Listings Momentum in September 2022

Canadian Securities Exchange Maintains Strong Listings Momentum in September 2022

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of September 2022.

September 2022 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $522 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 58 financings that raised an aggregate $92 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from 13 new companies, bringing total listed securities to 811 as at September 30, 2022.

"The CSE continues to generate stellar listings growth," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Thirteen new companies listed on our exchange in September, representing a three-month high, including four companies that completed initial public offerings. Over the first nine months of 2022, 21 IPOs were completed on the CSE, representing more than half of all Canadian IPOs this year.[1] This activity highlights the strong global reputation of the CSE and the resilience of emerging entrepreneurial companies. We firmly believe that we provide the best public market fit for entrepreneurs seeking to minimize their cost of capital and maximize trading liquidity."

Introduction of CSE2 - A Second Trading Facility

During September 2022, the CSE's proposal to launch an additional trading facility ("CSE2") was approved by the Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission.

The introduction of CSE2 is a response to the significant increase in retail investor activity in recent years. The new facility is designed to assist investment dealers in managing their trade execution costs, while ensuring that investors in CSE-listed companies continue to have access to the most liquidity on the Exchange.

CSE2 is scheduled to launch on October 24.

What's On at the CSE

Tech Tuesdays webinars have returned. The second half of Season 2 has already featured deep dives into precision medical technology, AgTech and cleantech. Stay tuned for future episodes featuring a mix of public and private companies harnessing disruptive, cutting-edge technology across a wide range of industries. The webinars last for one hour and air on Tuesdays at 4:15 p.m. EST (1:15 p.m. PST). The episodes are also archived on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel.

CSE team members will be visiting Israel and Australia in the first half of November to connect with existing issuers and to support the Exchange's continued growth. Entrepreneurs in these countries that wish to meet with the CSE team are encouraged to reach out to us via email at ldg@thecse.com.

The CSE is pleased to be participating in the 11th annual MJBizCon, the world's largest cannabis conference, taking place in Las Vegas on November 15-18. Conference participants are invited to visit the CSE at Booth #1216. Registration is available here.

New Listings in September 2022

ISM Resources Corp. (ISM)
Troy Minerals Inc. (TROY)
New Break Resources Ltd. (NBRK)
Targa Exploration Corp. (TEX)
RDARS Inc. (RDRS)
Sasquatch Resources Corp. (SASQ)
Scope Carbon Corp. (SCPE)
Pure to Pure Beauty Inc. (PPB)
Big Gold Inc. (BG)
Peak Minerals Ltd. (PEK)
Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (SPIR)
Taurus Gold Corp. (TAUR)
Silverfish Resources Inc. (SF)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at the Ikutahara Project

Japan Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at the Ikutahara Project

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan, (Figure 1).

Ryuo Prospect

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×