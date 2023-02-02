Gilead Sciences Announces 2.7 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2023 Dividend

WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.7% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Investors:
Jacquie Ross, CFA
investor_relations@gilead.com

Media:
Ashleigh Koss
public_affairs@gilead.com

