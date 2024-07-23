Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

From Olympic Table Tennis Star to Transformative AI Product Manager: Meet Dr. Vinesh Sukumar

From Olympic Table Tennis Star to Transformative AI Product Manager: Meet Dr. Vinesh Sukumar

Qualcomm

Intelligent on-device AI takes photo editing, translation, customer service and more to powerful new levels with increased computing power and sensor data mixed with improved AI algorithms - Get the inside story on the pioneer of these exciting, new experiences to learn what fueled them and what is yet to come.

5 facts about Dr. Vinesh Sukumar

Title: AI/ML Product Leader and Innovator at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Alma Maters:

  • PhD, Electrical Engineering, Washington State University.

  • MBA, Isenberg School of Management, UMass Amherst.

Years at Qualcomm: 4

Role: Productizing domain-specific AI models for various form factors and in the future, mapping this with personal knowledge databases; defining and executing AI and ML product strategy and vision across business units - from mobile to PC to automotive domains - to deliver innovative and impactful enterprise and consumer AI and ML solutions.

Impact: Many Qualcomm AI enabled brands like Samsung, Microsoft, Meta, BMW and more.

They say curiosity killed the cat, but did you know satisfaction brought it back? In the realm of technology, one inventor's insatiable childhood curiosity is now trailblazing innovation and transformative change.

Affectionately known as "Curious George," Dr. Vinesh Sukumar's unwavering thirst for knowledge and unrelenting drive to push boundaries has resulted in innovative breakthroughs in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

Dr. Sukumar, who is a senior director of AI product management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and his team are revolutionizing through the power of on-device AI. Their groundbreaking work is transforming advancements in photo editing, language translation, Voice AI, enterprise-based customer service and plenty more.

In collaboration with various engineering and research teams, he and his team most recently enabled Generative Edit, Chat Assist and Live Translate on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Ultra S24. Maybe you've heard of Microsoft Windows Studio Effects? Working along Microsoft, they've successfully implemented new AI experiences in PC compute devices as well. And he's worked his AI magic on applications like AI Stickers and features like Assisted Scene Capture, taking the Meta Quest 3 experience to completely new heights .

Dr. Sukumar's visionary approach and relentless pursuit of excellence has propelled the world into a new era of powerful on-device AI applications, making our daily interactions more seamless, efficient and enjoyable.

Join us, as we explore his insatiable curiosity and how it propelled him to new heights, now reshaping the fabric of technology today.

Lara Piu (LP): Did you always want to be an engineer?

Dr. Vinesh Sukumar (VS): Growing up in southern India, I was constantly tinkering with gadgets. And I especially loved to visit my grandparents in Tamil Nadu in the summers because they had old fans, radios and tube lights that I would tear apart. But I developed a reputation for breaking things… and setting them on fire, so my grandparents started to lock things up. That's how I got my nickname Curious George, and it's also triggered my passion in engineering.

LP: How did table tennis come into the picture?

VS: After a few "Curious George" incidents, my mother felt the need to push me outside to keep the house safe, so she encouraged me to try sports, and table tennis ended up being my choice. With few excellent coaches and mentors, I had the incredible opportunity to play at the national level and represent my country at the Olympics.

But after a while, as many dads do, mine said, "I think enough of playing, you should start to focus more on academics, to put some food on the table."

So I transitioned my focus to academics and slowly got into college; but I still played on the weekends with friends and today, I coach kids in the Bay Area to pass on my passion for table tennis and hopefully create the next U.S. table tennis champion.

LP: Dad's good advice eventually led you here. Tell us about life as a Qualcomm inventor.

VS: Working at Qualcomm Technologies has been an exceptional experience. The company provides enormous opportunities to explore and innovate in AI. I appreciate the dynamic tension within the larger team, which challenges me to think outside the box and brings out the best in me. Qualcomm Technologies' focus on AI, alongside investments in hardware, systems, research, software and ecosystem relationships, makes it an exciting and supportive environment to work in.

LP: Enabling AI for real-word applications is an incredible feat. How does it feel to see your technology in the world?

VS: It's truly exhilarating to witness my passion for AI technology making a difference in the world. And you know, sometimes it's the small things that make a big impact in the day-to-day life of a person. For example, my 65-year-old mother recently started to use AI that removes wrinkles from her selfies, which made her look 20 years younger and I am happy that she was thrilled with the results. This is why I am a strong advocate of AI technology on the edge - because that is how we make AI accessible and consumer friendly. And seeing my work positively impact people's lives, even within my own family, is the most incredible experience.

LP: If there ever was a big thinker, it's you. What sci-fi tech do you want to become reality?

VS: Personally, I would love to see teleportation become a reality, just like in Star Trek. Imagine being able to magically transport yourself to different places, eliminating the hassle of traffic congestion - a pain in the Bay Area - if that's possible.

If that's not possible, I'm eagerly awaiting the widespread adoption of fully autonomous vehicles. The idea of sitting in a car and being able to relax, read or even sleep while the vehicle takes me to my destination is incredibly appealing.

LP: What is your best advice for innovators?

VS: Based on my experience, I have three key pieces of advice for innovators:

  1. Think blue sky and challenge the status quo: Don't be afraid to explore new ideas and push boundaries.

  2. Foster a team environment where the product comes first: Collaboration and putting the company's goals ahead of individual achievements are crucial for success.

  3. Establish strong collaborations to drive innovation: Finding like-minded partners who share your vision can accelerate the development and impact of your innovations.

Editor's Note: The above interview was transcribed and consolidated by AI, then edited manually by our editors for editorial clarity.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

×